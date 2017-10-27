Saving Chipotle: A Bear's Case For Turnaround

Basic changes in how the company works can grow the brand and others to produce a reliable, profitable, QSR conglomerate.

Judging from the news, Seeking Alpha articles and their comments, as well as the traffic on Twitter and Reddit, it seems most everyone is looking to put Chipotle (CMG) into its grave.



Chipotle, like the plague victims from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”, should say “I'm not dead yet.”



A Bear Sees Potential

We have been among the most consistent bears on Chipotle in SeekingAlpha and in the media, with several negative articles on the brand here dating back to 2015.

But, for us, our criticism has always been about the management and about the treatment of the restaurants’ customers and shareholders, as well as Chipotle’s workers; not the brand itself.

The company has no debt. It has some valuable leaseholds. It has good cash flow (albeit poorly deployed on stock buybacks that may have artificially inflated the share price.)

So, instead of “piling on” the company in its woes after the horrible earnings report this week, here are some notions as to how to bring about a turnaround of the failing brand:

Fire nearly the entire C-Suite, save for the food safety officer, the chief restaurant officer, and the CFO. Fire the board as well, except for the people Bill Ackman put there.



Numerous missteps by long-time senior executives show that the culture of this company emphasizes the company, not customers, in our view. From their reported unapologetic, misplaced blame for food safety issues, to the “take-out-the-trash” Friday-afternoon-before-Memorial-Day news dump of the credit card hack, this seems to us a management team that really has no fealty whatsoever to its patrons.

Clearing the C-Suite would also end the veritable fetish Chipotle has with “natural food”, a concept that reportedly came to Steve Ells well after his initial success building the brand. Were Chipotle customers to be surveyed, we would bet that the nebulous and pompous “food with integrity” “clean food” branding matters far less to consumers than it does to Ells. Price, flavor, and convenience likely matter far more to consumers than whether what they’re eating complies with, undefined terms like “all natural”, “clean”, "integrity" etc.

Diversify restaurant themes to reduce the Chipotle brand footprint at valuable leaseholds

Chipotle has expanded at a breathtaking pace with complex kitchen operations. It now employs something like 40,000 people (which is among the principal reasons the company needs to be rescued.)



Just as Chipotle introduced San Francisco (the are not “Mexican!”) Mission-style burritos to many parts of the nation that had never tasted them, they are well-positioned to introduce other new flavors like the Halal Snack Pack, Banh Mi-style Vietnamese sandwiches, freshly-made Jamaican-style beef patties, steam-table Indian food, and freshly-made Korean BBQ.

Some neighborhoods are simply over-saturated with Chipotle restaurants. (Within a mile of New York's Union Square, at one point, we counted something like 19 Chipotle restaurants — more than McDonald’s.)

Those over-built locations were probably just cannibalizing sales. A new taste theme, like those above (including some that are now in the nascent phases of franchising) would give the damaged “Chipotle” brand a new, distinguishable, and perhaps growing new revenue stream. Many of those themes would also not require the intense level of kitchen, preparation, clean-up, and food safety costs required of Chipotle’s current offerings, while offering a menu at a similar price.

We are, of course, aware of Chipotle’s failed “Shop House” venture. But we lay that failure more to the blame of the management of the company (which was certainly distracted by the food safety issues), and perhaps the Shop House menu, than the notion of a more widely diversified set of restaurant themes. Such themes are proving popular in many metropolitan markets right now and are, for some, becoming "standard fare".

Diversify the Chipotle menu

Just doors down from the Chipotle that was “ground zero” for the 2015 Norovirus outbreak that reportedly sickened scores of Boston College students, there is another - and more genuine - Mexican restaurant that offers better food at a more affordable price (a lot of the burrito pricing is a la carte.) They also have a far more expansive menu, including chimichangas, tortas, and fajitas.

While the restaurant, one of a three-location chain, purports the same kind of healthy food as their nationwide competitor, they do not seem to take the theme to the extravagant extent that Chipotle does (their queso, for example, is far superior to Chipotle, though it may actually be made of processed food; my party did not seem to mind.)

The chain also serves breakfast, something that Chipotle has managed, we understand, at only an airport location, partly because the extensive time food preparation requires for lunch servings. Which leads us to recommend...

Do more preparation at central kitchens to expand the menu and include breakfast



There seems to be a consensus in social media that Chipotle is “not as good as it used to be.” Much of that is due, likely, to the chain doing more preparation at central kitchens in the aftermath of the 2015 E.coli outbreaks.

But our view is: “in for a dime, in for a dollar” — if the consensus is that the food is not as tasty as before, and that’s because preparation has moved to a central kitchen, then why not figure out why and then fix it? That way, more of the preparation can occur at a central kitchen without diminishing the taste.

Improving the flavor of food prepared at a central kitchen might be as simple expediting delivery of the centrally prepared food to restaurants, getting fresher ingredients into the central kitchen for processing, or creating a network of Chipotle’s own central kitchens that are closer to its market. It could be any number of innovations or improvements. Chipotle won't know unless it makes the effort and the current management has simply dismissed the taste factor or moved some of the preparation back to the restaurants.

The big benefit of moving more food prep to central kitchens is that staff doesn’t need to be trained and monitored to such a high level as they currently are (or are supposed to be). It will also help Chipotle better accommodate its turnover rate, reportedly as high as 130 percent.

Finally - and to the objective - reducing prep time for the lunch menu will allow for a limited breakfast service, up until about 10:00 or 10:30 AM or so. That would be a good option for Chipotle restaurants near transit terminals, office campuses and high-rises, college campuses, and other locales where a consistent market of travelers can be expected.

Legging in to a “new” Chipotle

There’s no way we would recommend any investment in Chipotle under the current management. The company’s culture, and its perception by consumers, is simply too toxic to take that risk.

When the current management and board leave, though - or when it’s clear the “handwriting is on the wall” and they will soon depart -- investors should leg in to the chain, but only at a more reasonable share price, which we believe is below $250 per share and, preferably, in the $200 to $225 per share range.

Certainly, such an investment comes at considerable risk. But the upside potential for a new Chipotle should move investors who have a higher-than-average tolerance for risk.

Author's note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management and do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.