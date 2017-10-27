How To Think About Economic Environments

I also provide a brief discussion of how to protect against one underestimated bucket of economic environments (high or rising inflation) with IL bonds.

In this article, I outline the thought process behind the term and suggest ways to think about what is meant by the "economic environment."

The media often report information about the current, or a previous, economic environment. Unfortunately, that term can mean a number of different things to different people depending on your background.

Here, I'll define what should be meant by the term and how I'd suggest thinking about it. Generally, an economic environment refers to three different characteristics of our economy -- or, rather, of our business cycles:

The inflationary picture The growth picture The yield curve (which is a result of the previous two; however, it deserves its own discussion)

Our central bank, the Federal Reserve Board, manages the short end of the yield curve in order to reduce the volatility of our business cycles. To get a sense of what these cycles were like in the past, take a look at the quarterly change in real GDP (and inflation, but mainly GDP since that is the driver of the cycle) since 1947:

Source: Author calculations from the Federal Reserve Board rGDP and CPI data (FRED data)

As you can see, after the Fed overcame the stagflation of the early 1970s and the commodities boom/bust and rampant inflation fears of the early 1980s, the business cycle became much less volatile. To put a finer point on it, from 1947-84 (the year by which Volcker convinced markets that prices wouldn't spiral out of control) the standard deviation of real GDP growth rates was 1.18%. But from 1984-2017, that same measure of variance in the business cycle was 0.60% (which included the very large decline during the most recent severe recession).

The Fed's management of short-term interest rates helped bring about this new era of more well-behaved inflation and growth. While that goal was successful, it was also at the cost of the Fed's power to use those levers of the economy to stoke growth and inflation or vice versa. To get a sense of this, take a look at the history of the three-month year Treasury bill yield:

Source: FRED data series DGS3MO

This rate is directly affected by the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) control of the one-day Federal Funds rate and it readily reflects short-term interest rate targets set by the Federal Reserve Board. As you can see, the cost of mitigating the volatility of the business cycle is that the Fed risks running out of room to lower interest rates further in case it might need to (this is why the Fed directly purchased Treasury securities in a gambit called Quantitative Easing).

Now, getting back to the point of this article, we're looking at the relationship between the growth picture of the economy, the inflation picture of the economy, and how those two levers are viewed and managed by the Fed via the yield curve. The reason we think of the economic environment in this way is that growth and inflation tend to be cyclical. At least historically, before this new environment in which we find ourselves, a simplified view of the business cycle went something like this:

Phase 1

Growth and inflation would be low, there would be some pent up consumer demand, and capacity utilization would have plenty of room to increase supply in response to increased demand. Here, the Fed would lower rates or keep rates low to spur short-term investment spending and consumer consumption. This would lead to an increase in growth. There wouldn't normally be any fear during this phase of future inflation since the economy had plenty of extra room, or slack, to grow into.

Phase 2

Growth would rise and inflation would remain low. Here, the economy starts growing faster and the slack remaining in the supply side would decline. During this phase, the Fed might raise rates slightly to help head off inflationary fears while production and capacity utilization improved. We'd also usually see unemployment fall and the economy's pace quicken.

Phase 3

Unemployment would reach its low point and growth would reach its high point. Since there would now be not nearly as much slack in the system (low unemployment, high production, and capacity utilization at its cyclical peak), inflation would increase and we'd have a period of high growth and high inflation. The Fed would raise rates here and increase demand for investing in the interest rate over spending or capital expenditure investment. This would help slow the growth rate and reduce the market's expectation of future inflation.

Phase 4

Growth falls while inflation remains higher, but falling, in the short term. This final phase is usually short and is associated with a few quarters of negative growth that allows the Fed to reset the system and start back over at Phase 1. During this phase, inflation, capacity utilization, production, and growth all fall and we start the next phase (Phase 1) over with low growth and low inflation.

The Fed's management of this cycle is evident by looking at the three-month constant maturity yield chart above. The dips would be associated with Phase 1 and the increases would be associated with Phase 3, with a few exceptions. This series of events remained the norm until the most recent economic crisis. Since 2007, you can see that the three-month rate has remained extremely low while growth also remained sluggish. We've barely seen any quarter with more than 3% annual GDP growth in years; meanwhile, inflation remains, as the Fed says, "stubbornly low."

What's interesting (dare I say ironic?) about this situation is that the inflationary expectations remain low in large part because of how successful the Fed was in the past. Now, the market expects calm inflationary seas ahead similar to what we've experienced for the past 30 years.

And that brings us full circle back to the new economic environment in which we find ourselves. The next logical question is: "What can I do about it?" The answer is that you should include assets in your portfolio that perform in a variety of economic buckets. Since growth and inflation are the drivers of risky asset performance, you should own assets that perform well in each of those buckets (more specifically, you need to own assets that perform well when data comes in above/below expectations in each of those environments, which means that each bucket should have about a 25% weight). Said another way, since it's equally likely that data miss expectations in either direction and since there are four buckets of economic environments (high growth/low inflation, high growth/high inflation, low growth/low inflation, and low growth/high inflation), your portfolio should seek to perform well within each bucket as data come in regardless of how they miss expectations.

One major asset class that is currently underutilized (due to a few factors, including technical internal valuation metrics) is inflation-linked, or IL, bonds. These bonds perform better than nominal bonds when yields rise as a result of inflationary fears. To see an example of this, here's the constant maturity 30-year rate alongside the 30-year breakeven inflation rate (the rate at which inflation would need to hit to make nominal and inflation linked bonds of the same maturity equal in price):

What's interesting here is that in periods when the red line rises and the blue line rises as well, IL bonds will outperform standard treasuries. (I chose the 30-year rates for this comparison since they're not as volatile as the 10-year rates when looking at long-term inflationary trends.)

So, from this article, I hope you learned a bit about what is meant by an economic environment, why we use inflation, growth, and the yield curve to describe that environment, what the Fed has done in the past to manage the business cycle, and a little bit about IL bonds and how they compare to nominal bonds as a protection against rising inflationary fears (a situation in which most risky assets do not perform well).

As always, please let me know if you have any questions or comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.