Nam Tai Property Is My Top Buy Of 2018

Kaisa Group has purchased a large stake in Nam Tai and will take over the development of the properties.

If you follow the FFF portfolio series, you know that Nam Tai Property (NTP) is one of my favorite companies. The Chinese real estate company is in the process of developing two major plots of land in Shenzhen, China.

Guangming, Shenzhen (Inno Park): This plot of land is just under 340,000 square meters. The development is expected to be completed by early 2020 and consists of offices, apartments, and other commercial space. Gushu, Shenzhen (Inno City): This plot of land is just under 350,000 square meters. The development is expected to be completed by early 2022 and consists of offices, apartments, and other commercial space.

Shenzhen is a major Chinese city located less than 20 miles north of central Hong Kong. What used to be a small fishing town with 30,000 people in 1979 is now a growing metropolis with a population of just under 12 million. Home to one of the world's busiest ports and largest tech companies, including Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), this growth is expected to continue. In fact, the GDP of Shenzhen is actually projected to eclipse that of Hong Kong by 2018.

Shenzhen has the third largest airport in southern China. The roads are new, including multiple major highways, and are filled with new cars. Young people, wearing "Western-style" clothes have taken over the city. There are shopping malls everywhere. There are huge billboards covered with attractive models advertising the most popular luxury brands. There's a McDonald's and Starbucks at every corner. Wages are up 10% over the past year. Shenzhen has come a long way since its early fishing village days and is well on its way to becoming one of the world's major cities.

Given the above information, it's no surprise that the Shenzhen real estate market has exploded, with home prices up about 40% in 2016 alone. So what are Nam Tai's properties worth?

In June 2016, a 152,400 square meter commercial plot of land in Shenzhen, located under 2 km away from Nam Tai's Inno Park plot, sold for $2.1 billion. Both of Nam Tai's properties are twice the size, so it is likely they could demand a much higher price, but since they are both undeveloped, and for the sake of conservatism, let's assume both Nam Tai's properties are worth about $2 billion. Considering the company's market cap is only $430 million, there's a ton of potential upside here.

Nam Tai garners almost zero analyst coverage, but why? Well, the company sits in a bit of a no-man's land between the Chinese and US markets. Chinese investors, mutual funds, and hedge funds have stayed away from this name due to its US listing and small market cap. US investors have stayed away due to their lack of knowledge of the Chinese real estate market, while US mutual funds and hedge funds are turned off by the security's low daily trading volumes and float, which limits liquidity. This is not something I expect to continue for much longer as the development plans for Nam Tai's two properties continue to become more clear.

One big step for Nam Tai was Mr. Koo, the company's chairman, selling his 18% stake in Nam Tai to Chinese real estate developer Kaisa Group for $17 a share. Shares rose almost 20% on the news, but still sit about 50% below Kaisa Group's purchase price.

Shenzhen is right in Kaisa's backyard, and given their history of being extremely aggressive developers, I fully expect Kaisa to continue buying shares in the open market, which will help support the current price. We've already started to see this take place. In their most recent filing with the SEC, Kaisa disclosed a 20.7% percent ownership stake in Nam Tai, which means they have purchased an additional 1.1 million shares since the original acquisition.

While it likely won't be until 2022 that we see both of Nam Tai's major projects fully developed, the market won't wait that long to properly price these shares. Shares should continue to rise as the development of the properties continues to progress.

The two main risks I considered prior to investing in this name was that the development of the properties never happens and that property values in Shenzhen crash. While the failure to develop these properties would certainly decrease the value of Nam Tai, the company is currently valued as if these properties have almost zero value, so I would expect to see the shares to eventually rise even in this terrible scenario.

A potential crash in the value of property in Shenzhen isn't a huge concern in my opinion. Nam Tai is a name that I'm holding for the long term, so the short-term movement of property prices holds little relevance to me.

This is certainly a long-term play, but the opportunities to buy at such a low price won't last for very long. The nice part about taking the risk and investing now is that you'll get rewarded with Nam Tai's 2.32% annual dividend while you're waiting for their properties to be developed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTP, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.