Federal Reserve Watch: The U.S. Dollar Strengthens

Currently, the Federal Reserve has not yet started to reduce the size of its securities portfolio although it has made other moves that will facilitate this reduction.

President Trump is expected to announce his choice for Fed Chair starting in February, and the market seems to expect it will be someone to raise rates faster than Yellen.

The US dollar is strengthening as the Federal Reserve moves to reduce the size of its balance sheet and the European Central Bank begins to "downsize" its quantitative easing.

The value of the US dollar has risen over the past two weeks as the Federal Reserve has entered the time period that it plans to reduce the size of its balance sheet, has remained firm in its forward guidance pertaining to a rise in the Fed’s policy rate in December, and as rumors have risen that President Trump will announce his choice for the new Fed Chair next week and the person chosen will be more willing to raise the policy faster once “his” new term begins in February.

Furthermore, Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, announced yesterday that the ECB will begin to “downsize” its monthly purchases of securities, keep its policy rate at zero, and extend the length of time the that the securities’ purchase program will continue - until at least September of 2018.

The Euro had gotten stronger coming into the fall as expectations that the ECB, the Bank of England and other central banks would be moving into a period where all would be raising their policy rates and efforts would be made to slow down or stop the expansion of balance sheets.

On October 13, the US dollar index published by the Wall Street Journal closed at 86.25. Friday morning, the dollar index was just under 87.00. Against the Euro, on October 11, it took almost $1.1770 to purchase one Euro whereas on Friday morning, it took less than $1.1600 to acquire one Euro.

As far as bets on the value of the dollar are concerned it appears as if sentiment has shifted and now traders, given the moves made by Mr. Draghi and the European Central Bank, that the dollar will continue to strengthen and will especially rise versus the Euro.

Global trading now moves as central banks move - or, don’t move. With central banks playing such a high profile game these days, volatility of currency rates has increased and will continue to stay at relatively high levels as “political issues” continue to dominate the decisions of central bankers.

The move to announce a new Federal Reserve chair is now supposed to take place next week before Mr. Trump leaves on his Asian junket. It seems that after as session with Republicans in Congress this week, in which Mr. Trump asked for the preference of the members who they would prefer and got the answer: John Taylor, the Stanford economist.

It is generally expected that Mr. Taylor would favor moving the Fed’s policy rate higher, faster - something that would be positive for a stronger dollar.

Note: I still believe that Mr. Trump will re-appoint Janet Yellen as the Chair of the Board of Governors, basically because she would represent continuity with an apparently successful leadership model and that she would actually conduct monetary policy more in line with what Mr. Trump wants than would Mr. Taylor. We’ll soon see.

In terms of the efforts to reduce the size of the securities portfolio held the Federal Reserve, there is still no evidence that the Fed has done anything through Wednesday, October 25 to begin this program. This argument follows up on the post I wrote last week.

Last week the amount of mortgage-backed securities on the Fed’s balance sheet was reduced by $7.3 billion, but this reduction follows the actions of the week before when the volume of mortgage-backed securities on the Fed’s balance sheet rose by $9.7 billion.

Over the past two weeks, the Fed’s holdings of securities actually rose by $2.6 billion. Since September 6, 2017, the securities held outright on the Fed’s balance sheet also rose by $3.4 billion.

The total assets of the Federal Reserve also actually rose - by $8.2 billion - since that early September date.

In terms of actual reductions, which are to come from the Fed not repurchasing securities that are maturing off the balance sheet, I failed to mention that the timing of Federal Reserve actions will depend upon the actual maturity dates of the securities.

One reader, DinkSinger, wrote a detailed and insightful comment on my post that provided information on the maturity situation on the Fed’s balance sheets.

In terms of mortgage-backed securities, DinkSinger wrote:

“The reduction in principal reinvestment has not yet had any effect. The monthly period for MBS reinvestment runs from about the middle of the month to the middle of the next month. The current reinvestment period is October 16 to November 13 and the New York Fed will be purchasing $20.4 billion instead of $24.4 billion, but there is a considerable lag between the trade date and the settlement date. For example, the final trades of the previous month were 21 purchases totaling $2.041 billion made on October 12 that will not settle until November 13.

Agency MBS Historical Operational Results and Planned Purchase Amounts - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK”

In terms of the portfolio of US Treasuries:

“The Treasury securities holdings are much easier to track because the securities have fixed maturity dates and "rollovers will continue to be accomplished by placing non-competitive bids at Treasury auctions; the [NY Fed Trading] Desk’s bids will be allocated across the securities being issued in proportion to their announced offering amounts. There are no maturing Treasury securities until October 31, when about $8.701 billion mature so that's when the first $6 billion will not be reinvested. The NY Fed will only reinvest about $2.701 billion, $859 million in 7 year notes, $1.044 billion in 5 year notes and $798 billion in 2 year notes.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK”

I do have one disagreement with DinkSinger. I argued in the article, as I have been arguing since October 2014 when the third round of quantitative easing ended, that the Federal Reserve has worked with the US Treasury Department to manage the Treasury’s balances at the Fed in order to use the Treasury’s General Account as a “tool” to manage bank reserves.

For example, since September 6, 2017, the Treasury increased its balance at the Fed by just under $150.0 billion so as to offset some reductions coming elsewhere on the balance sheet, specifically, it allowed the Fed to reduce its usage of the reverse repurchase agreement facility in preparation for the Fed’s actual reduction in the balance sheet.

DinkSinger writes: “The idea that the Treasury is moving money in and out of its account is absurd. The Treasury has no other place to put its money.”

This is not true. The Treasury, for example, has Tax and Loan accounts at commercial banks. This is where the tax money originally goes as taxpayers pay their taxes. By going directly into the commercial banking system and not into the Fed, bank reserves are not changed by tax payments. In “normal” times, as the Treasury writes checks which are charged against its General Account, the Treasury brings the money into the Fed - to keep bank reserves constant.

In the time since the quantitative easing ended, the Fed has managed these reserves to coordinate with the Fed’s needs and not with cyclical flows of tax receipts. I have documented this very closely and have seen the General Account move to historic highs - in December 2016 - stretching the Treasury’s ability to contribute to the Fed’s efforts to the limit.

My guess is that this balance sheet reduction is not going to be a smooth or easy ride.

