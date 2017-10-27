What Does The VIX Tell Us?

2017 has been a year like no other in the markets. There has been widespread complacency across all markets amidst significant external and internal risks. The S&P has broken out from strong domestic and global economic recoveries and returned around 20% over the past year.

There has been a clear upward channel with small, but insignificant, corrections along the way. There have been many events that at the time were thought to possibly influence a correction, but the market has recovered every time. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX Index) is a key measure of market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 stock index option prices. The VIX has been in record low range and has stayed there for extended periods of time.

Before 2017, there were only nine days that the VIX closed below 10. So far this year, there have been 34 days where the VIX closed below that level. This shows the overwhelming complacency that exists in the market today. While there have been a few spikes in the index, often times they are short-lived and followed by an equal drop.

In the past year of trading days, the VIX has risen 10% or more on 12 different occasions. In eight of those 12, the following week has seen the S&P 500 rise, with an average of .93% over the five-day span. For example, September 5th, the VIX closed 20% higher than the previous trading day. Monday of the next week the S&P closed 1.08% higher and continued to be green most of the rest of the week. Now, this is just one example but there were seven more instances of this throughout the year.

The chart shows the correlation (five days delayed) between VXX and SPY (ETN and ETF that follow the aforementioned indexes). This gives some statistical proof to my previous claim. One week delayed, the two have a current correlation of -0.9.

This past Monday, the VIX had a one day gain of 11.03% from $9.97 to $11.07. With no significant negative macroeconomic events, there is reason to believe the S&P will be green again next week. This is no guarantee of a positive week but the historical data shows it has happened that way in the past.