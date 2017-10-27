GDXJ: The Declines Are Over

The financial markets have wrestled themselves from the shackles of the summer trading period, and investors are looking at new asset sets as a means for expressing their views on the latest developing trends. One instrument that's likely to continue attracting attention is the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), as its long period of decline could reverse if the precious metals industry benefits from the macro context as it relates to interest rates. Heavy hitters in the markets are preparing for the next wave of policy maneuverings at the Federal Reserve, and this is starting to show for the speculative positioning in underlying gold prices. Positive moves in GDXJ could be seen here if US President Donald Trump suggests we will see a low-interest rate policy regime maintained with the next Fed leader. There are some wildcards here but we maintain our bullish stance on GDXJ on the expectation that market valuations will move above the 50 level in the first half of next year.

The long-term trajectory in the ETF has been defined by the price action in the larger precious metals markets. Those trends have been driven by activity in the US dollar and broader sentiment shown toward safe haven assets. But we expect the paradigm to begin shifting now that analysts have some legitimate questions that will need to be answered about the next person to be put into a leadership role at the Federal Reserve. There are still suggestions that Donald Trump will keep current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, and if this speculation continues it could lead to bullish moves in the peripheral ETFs like GDXJ. Any drag that's placed on the smaller gold miners to maintain healthy margins that results from higher interest rate expectations could be one factor that could potentially derail our forecast.



Holdings Chart: Kirkland Lake Gold



Looking at drivers that are more directly connected, attention must be given to Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), which makes up more than 4% of the total ETF holdings.

Earnings Chart: Kirkland Lake Gold



For Q2 2017, Kirkland Lake reported record net earnings ($34.6 million, or $0.17 per share) in a gain of 164% from the previous quarter. Similar positives were seen in the company's handling of its previous free cash flow issues. If these types of stories continue, we expect to see an end to the declines in the GDXJ ETF as it will essentially indicate that we have fully come around the bend (in cyclical terms). If these performances are indicative of the broader trends (as we believe they are), the declines are over in GDXJ and markets are now in the early phases of posting a long-term bottom.



KL Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com



After hitting highs near 15.20 in the early parts of this year, GDXJ has fallen off a cliff to lows near 11.50. We are currently seeing some stalling in these areas, however, and this is not a total surprise given its weight as historical support. From a chart perspective, it's largely inline with our fundamental view that we are in the early stages of finding a bottom form valuations in the ETF. Readings in the Commodity Channel Index are now starting to turn up from heavily oversold levels, and this will make it much easier for the stock to move higher as we head into next year. Our long-term price target for the ETF will not be reached until we turn north of the 50 level and this could be the case as early as next year. At this stage, we will be looking at the company-specific performances from names like Kirkland Lake Gold but ultimately the true fate of the GDXJ could rest on the selection for Fed Chair that will be signaled by President Donald Trump. Changes here will lead to revisions in our expectation for gains over the next few quarters.



What is your position on GDXJ? We look forward to reading your comments.