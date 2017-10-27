Alphabet Belongs Way Above $1,000

After another strong quarter, Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) surged back close to $1,000. My investment thesis has long held that the internet search giant deserved to trade above that key target and these results appear to reinforce that concept.

The ironic part is that the stock trades volatile despite the consistent results and Q3 was no exception. The key is to owning the stock on the dips due to these key reasons.

For Q3, Alphabet grew revenues by a massive 24% for a company on pace toward $100 billion in annual revenues this year. A big key to the story is that currency isn't impacting the growth rate. The constant currency growth rate was 23% last year, but the reported growth rate was only 20%.

Another key has been reducing the impact of the Other Bets category. The search giant still had an operating loss of $812 million from that section, but the impact improved $49 million from last Q3. Considering operating income was only $7.8 billion, Alphabet could expand profits and margins by scaling back the Other Bets loss.

Source: Alphabet Q3'17 earnings release

The balance sheet provides a ton of support for the stock that should reduce the volatility. To end September, Alphabet had $100 billion of cash. The company had a small amount of debt, but the net cash balance now amounts to nearly $140 per share. So when the stock dips to $920 like numerous times during 2017, an investor is only paying $780 per share for the income stream. Even at $1,000, the EV is $860 per share.

Where the ultimate value exist is that income stream with the stock trading at only $1,000. Alphabet just reported a quarter where GAAP EPS surged over 30% to $9.57. The amount beat analyst estimates by a wide margin of $1.24 per share.

Valuing Alphabet based on these GAAP numbers places the stock at trading around 21x '18 estimates above $40 per share on an EV basis. This big beat could easily push the estimates far above the $40 per share target and lower the multiple.

More important to my thesis, stock-based compensation takes a big hit out of the GAAP earnings. Going back to non-GAAP numbers and Alphabet has an additional $1.8 billion of operating income as listed in the above table.

The original non-GAAP numbers forecast for 2018 to start the year approached $50 per share. These Q3 numbers ensure that Alphabet is on that pace. Using those numbers and the stock trades at a meager 17x EPS numbers on an EV basis.

Another way to view the value is that Alphabet delivered $9.9 billion in operating cash flows in the quarter and is on pace to deliver some $40 billion in operating cash flows for the year when excluding the $2.7 billion EU fine. The stock has an EV of nearly $600 billion trading at $1,000 so the sock only trades at 15x cash flow creation while revenues are surging at a 24% growth rate.

The key investor takeaway is that one can easily justify the stock trading at $1,000 as a baseline. More aggressive investors can view Alphabet trading at multiples of 20+x cash flows or non-GAAP earnings that easily place the stock significantly higher.

Buy Alphabet at these levels and load up if the stock retraces the yearly lows at $920.