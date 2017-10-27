Bojangles': Overlooked Turnaround With Good Things Comin' Over Yonder

Disclaimer: This material is furnished by Lerna Capital, LLC or affiliates (collectively “Lerna”). This material is for information purposes only, is intended for your use only, and is not an offer or a solicitation to subscribe for or purchase the securities mentioned. This material is not intended to provide a sufficient basis on which to make an investment decision. All market and commercial data in this thesis are not warranted as to completeness or accuracy. Lerna Capital, LLC has a long position in this security and may trade in and out of this position without informing the Seeking Alpha community.

Introduction

The fall in Bojangles’ (BOJA) equity presents a buying opportunity with good risk vs. reward and a nice margin of safety. The company still possesses a strong regional brand, powered by a loyal fan base, with very capable franchisees leading the charge. A closer look at the company’s financial standing suggests that there is strong financial flexibility and good free cash flow, and Bojangles’ remains undervalued compared to its peers. We believe the company has the necessary resources and, with proper execution, can conduct a turnaround going into 2018. In the event that it cannot get growth back on track, there is a nice margin of safety and alternatives that can be explored to protect equity investors.

Company Background

Bojangles’ was founded in 1977 as a single restaurant in Charlotte, NC. The restaurant specializes in bone-in fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits. Breakfast is the company’s main focus and is served all day, meaning customers can always get their hands on filet biscuits, hash browns, coffee, and eggs. The company has grown nicely since inception to over 740 locations in 11 states. Over these four decades, Bojangles’ has been quite methodical with growth and has kept the focus on providing a superior fast casual restaurant product.

Stock Price Collapse

Promotional missteps, combined with rising labor costs, increasing chicken prices and sky-high Wall Street expectations that were not met has left the stock price at all-time lows. In the beginning of 2017, Bojangles’ decided not to focus on a value-driven menu while other fast food competitors pushed value products aggressively. This tactical mistake is the most likely cause of system-wide same restaurant sales dropping 1.7% and 1.4% respectively in Q117 and Q217.

Macroeconomic factors have also eaten into the company’s margins. Labor costs have grown almost 200 basis points since 2015 as the company battles with a tight labor market and higher medical costs. To add, in January 2017, one pound of chicken cost $1.14, by August that same pound of chicken cost $1.49. Nearly half of Bojangles’ food costs are chicken and proteins.

Source: IMF Commodity Prices

The good news here is that there are initiatives in play that should re-energize their restaurants and drive growth.

Chicken and Biscuits, Still In Favor with Good Flavor

Albeit that the company’s stock price has collapsed, the company’s product lines have not declined in quality. The Bojangles’ brand is still viewed very highly by many food critics and customers. As it is still a smaller southern based food chain, Wall Street has little exposure to their food, and we must remind investors about the attention to detail that Bojangles’ provides for their food. An example of this can be found with their biscuits. The biscuit is the hallmark staple of a southern breakfast and the Bojangles’ brand. Bojangles’ biscuits are made from scratch every 20 minutes from a certified master biscuit maker utilizing a 48-step process. Certified biscuit makers do not take biscuit construction lightly, and the company runs an annual Master Biscuit Maker Championship competition for a $2,500 grand prize. Competitor McDonald's is a relatively new entrant in the all-day breakfast space and also touts biscuit making. We do not see publicly where McDonald's has a certification process or shows the level of detail into the creation of a biscuit that Bojangles’ does. Bojangles’ has a site dedicated to describing the biscuit making process, which you can find here. The biscuit crafting highlights the superior quality of their product lines.

Deep Rooted Southern Tradition

Bojangles’ is also a brand with deep roots in the South. The South continues to provide great growth opportunities for fast casual restaurant expansion, and Bojangles’ is still primed to be the dominate growth engine in the South with proper execution.

The company’s brand has been carefully built through several decades and is spread across various mediums such as sports. Listed are several examples.

NFL, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers owner, Jerry Richardson has been a Bojangles’ investor via ownership of Bojangles’ franchisee Tri-Ark. Jerry Richardson seems to know a thing or two about the restaurant business, as a founder of Hardees and Denny’s.

Bojangles' has been the official tailgate partner of the Panthers since 1996. Bank of America stadium offers hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue, pizza, doughnuts and other foods but Bojangles’ is the only fast food chain that offers their food during games (Krispy Kreme doughnuts do not count).

Bojangles’ also offers a “tailgate special” combo box of fried chicken, which is a big winner on football Sundays. Senior VP of Marketing Randy Poindexter said, “We certainly see an increase of chicken sales on game day… people are ordering 25 to 50 wings at a minimum for tailgates, versus a ‘usual order’ of 10 to 20.”

Collegiate Sports

September 2015, Bojangles’ partnered with the Atlantic Coastal Conference (NYSE:ACC) to become the “exclusive chicken, biscuits, and iced tea of the ACC”. They now have on-site promotions, licensing rights and promotional opportunities for ACC football and basketball games. For example, every time the UNC Tar Heels basketball team scores 100 points, every student gets two sausage biscuits for a dollar. However, we do not expect the Tar Heels to achieve this promo often..

The ’17 – ’18 NCAA football season is featuring tailgating specials through the Welcome Back Saturday campaign. This campaign features weekly chicken giveaways and a grand prize photo contest.

NASCAR

Bojangles’ is a sponsor of the prestigious Southern 500 in South Carolina, ranked in the top 5 annual NASCAR races to watch. We can assure you the fan base for NASCAR is sticky.

Other

Sponsor of Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. Home of the Charlotte Checkers minor league professional hockey team.

Partnerships and branding are strategically focused in locations such as North Carolina, South Carolina, and with the ACC which corresponds to their largest number of restaurants. These carefully constructed partnerships have helped create a branded regional awareness and sticky customer. A Southern fast food competitor will not be able to establish this same level of partnership as these look to be mutually exclusive arrangements. Jerry Richardson (also a former NFL wide receiver) will catch..literally... any McDonald's French fries or Popeyes' chickens trying to be eaten near the Bank of America stadium vicinity.

The focus on the breakfast daypart also solidifies customer loyalty. As of Q217, over 35% of revenues from the average restaurant came before 11 AM (breakfast). According to NPD CREST, sales for quick service restaurant morning meal dayparts grew at a CAGR of 6.1% from September 2010 through September 2016. Consumer’s breakfast eating habits are more habitual than other meals, and Bojangles’ still dominates the breakfast daypart.

Strong Free Cash Flow and Financial Flexibility

Shown below, the company still generates nice free cash flow even with the reduction in EBITDA margins. The company has been quite prudent with free cash flow usage, and free cash flow has mainly been used for deleveraging purposes to pay down the company’s term loan due October 2020. Net leverage (Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA LTM) has been reduced by over 1.6X since 2014. We must emphasize that reducing leverage is creating shareholder value and should be driving more upside to the equity given the reduction in interest expense and increase of free cash flow. Now that their net leverage is at a very manageable level, the company has good financial flexibility to redistribute free cash flow to shareholders in friendlier ways (dividends or buybacks) if need be in the future. The company can also decide to add more debt to fund more aggressive expansionary plans although the hurdle rate must be high to do this. This free cash flow generation and low net leverage provide a nice margin of safety for equity investors.





Strong Franchise Partnerships

Bojangles’ has a strong core base of franchisees and is pushing for more franchised restaurant openings. As of Q217, 314 of the 740 (57.6%) Bojangles’ locations are franchise owned. As of Q217 guidance, Bojangles' is expected to open 28-30 franchised restaurants and 25 to 26 company operated restaurants. Comparable restaurant sales have been consistently higher with franchise run restaurants vs. company operated. Additionally, franchise operations are much less capital intensive, freeing up capital expenditures.

What is of interest to note is their top three franchisees accounted for 43% of royalty revenues in Q217. A look into their franchisee partnerships shows that their largest franchisee is Tri-Arc Food Systems. Tri-Arc is run by Tommy Haddock, step dad of Bojangles’ founder Jack Fulk. It does not appear that Tri-Arc has ever closed a restaurant down and continues to expand with more Bojangles’ restaurants. With Jerry Richardson as an investor, you can clearly see the strong franchisee partnerships that Bojangles’ has. Bojangles’ should be able to attract more franchisees with similar pedigrees such as Tri-Arc Food Systems going forward, and we expect franchise operators to lead the turnaround.

Shift Back To Value Items Should Increase Sales

Management has been conservative and strategic going into 2017 with discounting on menu items. Deep discounting has been very heavy with competitors, which has pushed traffic away from Bojangles’ in the first two quarters. Management has admitted they were not aggressive enough and underestimated discounting by competitors. This is evidenced from management’s earnings call statements from Q416 to the latest earnings call on Q217.

Q416 CEO Clifton Rutledge, “Well, I mean, I think what you're going to see us do is that – as far as deep discounting and dollar menus and things of that standpoint, that's just not our long-term strategy at all. However, you've heard me say before, we can't keep our head in the sands, and we'll continue to offer promotions like we have in the past. But however, our goal will not be to go deep as some of our competitors, at least permanently to promote.."

Q217 CEO Clifton Rutledge, “Did we pivot quick enough? The answers to that's no. And that's what you can see in the coming quarters. While our LTOs did well and we sold a lot, but what we did not foresee is that there would be that much of a discounting that was taking place, even more so here that some of those value-driven customers, that were coming once a week or twice a week, now want some of those deals. The good thing about that is we caught it and all the plans that are being put in place through the back half of the year are to address to that and address that in a big and bold way as we go forward.

So I mean, hindsight's 20/20 on all that. We thought that the premium product would help us through that. And while our customers gave us is credit for it and like it, we just didn't see enough of that premium product to offset some of the discounting that we lost, especially in breakfast, because everybody in the world is after breakfast, and more or so than today with the larger the companies even making commercials specifically at shelving from the breakfast standpoint. So everybody is coming after us from that campaign, but you will see us pivot on that very, very quickly.”

As we stated earlier, the Bojangles’ brand and product line demand some superiority to that of other fast food competitors, and Bojangles’ focusing on more value items will help alleviate pressure from competition until the discounting pressures slow down. The ability to determine when this heavy discounting environment will stop is difficult to predict as access to capital is abundant for many competitors. However, many agree that we are towards the end of the business cycle and companies with more leverage and less financial flexibility will have to slow down.

After the Q217 earnings call, we have seen a quick pivot to value based promotion announcements. On September 25th, 2017, the company announced several breakfast items at $2 each, and the LTO all new pork chop griller biscuit for $1.99.

A day after on September 26th, the company also announced a LTO for 5, $5 meal combos at participating locations.

With more strategically placed value deals, we should see some customer traffic returning to Bojangles’.

Bojangles’ of The Future

As mentioned earlier, Bojangles’ has a culture of preservation and being old fashioned which is a double edged sword. As a negative, it has unfortunately caused the company to be slow to roll out restaurant remodeling. Management has finally decided to begin the rollout of a new restaurant concept which we believe will drive greater restaurant traffic and revenues. In mid-2017, Bojangles’ opened the door to the first of its redesigned restaurants, located in Greenville, South Carolina. Devised by renown California-based branding firm Tesser, some new features include Wi-Fi for guests (finally), modern style elements such as brick and steel, and soft lighting. Front and center in this new design is the “biscuit theater”, which is a glass window that allows guests to peer in on the intricacies of the restaurant's biscuit making process.

We have seen evidence that remodeling and the introduction of more modern restaurant fronts increase sales. When McDonald’s introduced its modern layouts in 2015, it saw same restaurant sales rise by 9%. Arby’s conducted a restaurant remodeling initiative of 179 restaurants in 2015 and saw a 15% sales increase from redesign.

Bojangles’ has announced that they will focus on remodeling of restaurants in Charlotte, where they have 100 plus restaurants, and have already stated that the new restaurant concept is performing above expectations.

Q117 Earnings Call, Will Slabaugh, Stephens, “And if I could follow-up on that, when you think about the sales that I'm anticipating you driving from that Bojangles’ of the Future and then some of the elements there in the remodel, are those increased sales coming at a particular daypart because you have that Biscuit Theater or is that going to be more breakfast sales in the morning, or are you anticipating more afternoon, dinner, et cetera.? Is there any sort of plan at this point yet?”

CEO Clifton Rutledge, “Well, I think, from the early, because it's only been – you got to remember, it's only been opened now one quarter and we monitor the course of the sales every single day on that. I can tell you that it's exceeding what we wanted and that part is great. The big part of it though is the dayparts, I think you can pretty much look at across the board.

The biggest difference that we're seeing is keeping that same drive-thru that was taking place, but we're getting more people inside the building especially like on a Sunday after lunch and some of those things. And that's because of some of the things that we've put in whether it's the different seating’s that's been in place or the charging stations or those types of things to make it more attractive for people to come inside.

We expect to see this as a significant driver of growth as we move deeper into 2018.

Fixin' To Achieve Some Upside

As discussed there are initiatives at play that should drive additional value for shareholders. We must reemphasize that Bojangles is the dominant player in the breakfast and all day breakfast space which provides for a sticky customer base. Shown below, there are no established players that have been focused in the breakfast daypart. Combined with the focus on Southern fast food, which is in favor, we believe as the turnaround occurs, Bojangles' should be trading at least near the peer average. Bojangles’ currently trades around an 8X 2017E EBITDA multiple and a P/E of 15 which is one of the lowest in its peer group. With fried chicken chain Popeyes being purchased for 21X EBITDA, you can see with the proper execution, a turnaround in the Southern fast food space will achieve massive upside. Even a shift back to an average peer EBITDA multiple of 13X will be 94%+ upside for the equity. To also add, the company trades at a very high free cash flow yield of 12%+ which is a steal in this market.

Risks

Competition

It should be duly noted that there is intense competition that has entered into Bojangles’ circle. Many companies realize the value of the breakfast daypart and are directly marketing to try and take share from Bojangles’. McDonald's began offering all day breakfast in 2015 and has also remodeled restaurant fronts. Many of these competitors have pushed value very aggressively. However, we believe some restaurant chains are sacrificing their brands in doing so; it is very difficult to get out of a constant utilization of ultra-low priced discounting, and there will be a point where the less well capitalized companies have to slow down.

Slow To Adopt Technology

Bojangles’ long history has shown they have been slow to adapt to technology changes. There is no standard Bojangles’ app, none of their restaurants have begun to adopt kiosks for ordering, and orders cannot be placed online. They are not pioneers to adopt new technology but have said they will implement some changes methodically. We hope management will think more carefully about this going forward as the new generation of millennials are a target demographic that the company must capture to be successful.

Chicken Prices Go Higher

Chicken prices may continue to go even higher. EBITDA margins have already shrunk on a comparable quarter basis for Q117 and Q217 and higher food supply prices will only drive this number down further. Bojangles’ does “not enter into derivative instruments for any purpose other than cash flow hedging” and have some exposure to chicken prices. We have heard on the Q117 earnings call that 40% of bone in is locked. The company may need to consider commodity cross hedges to protect against increased supply costs going into 2018.

Increased Labor Costs

Labor costs are expected to increase. CFO John Jordan said on the Q217 earnings call that “labor cost will continue to increase due to the tightening labor market and higher medical costs.” Labor cost rose by 1.4% of revenue to 29.1% in Q217, compared to 27.7% in Q216. If management cannot get a hold on labor costs then margins may decline further. There are certain elements of these labor costs that can be controlled given their strategic decision to shift part timers to full time employees. Ultimately, providing a good work environment and keeping employees happy will improve productivity, just ask Costco CEO Craig Jelinek.

Poor Management Execution

The restaurant business is very operational focused. We have seen a mishandling of the promotional strategy in the first half of 2017. Going forward, it is important for strong execution in managing operating costs and promotional efforts.

Conclusion

We believe that investors here have a nice competitive moat with levers of protection that can help mitigate downside risk. In the event that the company performance continues to lag or decline more dramatically, the company’s low leverage and free cash flow provide for financial sponsors to take a hard look under the microscope for potential strategic alternatives to be implemented. It should be noted that Advent, the company’s financial sponsor still owns over 50% of the equity and has not cashed out on their original investment. We do not believe Advent will play chicken with their investment in Bojangles’ and will also look to ensure that the company is successful going forward.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOJA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.