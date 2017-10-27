Shire Plc (SHPG) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 27, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Matt Walker - Shire Plc

Analysts

David Michael Steinberg - Jefferies LLC

Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Annabel Eva Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to Shire's 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. Throughout the call all participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note this call is being recorded.

Today I'm pleased to present Ian Karp, Head of IR. Please begin your meeting.

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2017 results which were issued earlier today. You should've received our press release and can view the presentation on Shire's website. For those not able to view the webcast, slides that accompany today's call are located on the presentations and webcasts page of Shire.com. Our speakers today are Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Flemming Ornskov; Jeff Poulton, Shire's Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Walker, Head of Technical Operations.

Before we begin, please refer to slide two of our presentation which provides information about certain statements to be made today that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws including those regarding our strategic plans, development programs and future financial results.

Statements made during the call that are not historical statements will be forward-looking statements and as such, will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which, if they materialize, could materially affect our results. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Additional information regarding these factors appear in our SEC filings. Following our presentation, we will also open the call to questions and answers. We request that you ask only a maximum of two questions so that everyone has a chance to participate. We will also be available to follow up with you after the call.

I will now hand the presentation over to Flemming and so please turn to slide number three.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thank you, Ian, and hello, everyone. I'm pleased to share with you our third quarter results, which once again demonstrated the benefits of our relentless focus on execution. We not only grew product sales by 7% this quarter, despite genericization of LIALDA the and despite stock out of CINRYZE, but we also continue to identify more efficient ways of operating our business, driving additional margin improvement. In addition, we made some important advances in our innovative pipeline like the lifitegrast submission for approval in Europe, which will serve as the foundation for our future growth ambitions.

After Jeff and I provide an update on our third quarter achievements, Matt Walker, Shire's Head of Technical Operations, will discuss our current manufacturing network and some key decisions made, which will allow us to better serve the needs of our customers while at the same time reduce our cost structure in the future. And finally, we will leave time at the end to address your questions.

Please now turn to slide four. Before I provide details of our third quarter performance, let me offer a brief overview of Shire's emerging profile, which I believe is unique and puts Shire at a competitive advantage compared to many of our industry peers. Shire has step-by-step built the world's leading biotechnology company focused on innovation in rare diseases with a keen focus on high-impact medicines often targeted underserved patient populations. While we operate in seven different core therapeutic areas, Immunology has now become our fastest growing therapeutic area and we'll continue to further cultivate this business in the future.

And finally, our R&D pipeline is robust with nearly 40 programs currently in the clinic or registration and 17 in later stages of development, which should help fuel our growth and could provide important new therapeutic options to patients around the globe.

Clearly, we now have a biotech profile with roughly 65% of our sales coming from biologic drugs and we're increasingly focused on innovative technologies including the development of new monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy products.

With this as a background, please now turn to slide number five where I'll highlight the progress we made in the third quarter. From a growth perspective, we achieved strong quarterly sales and non-GAAP earnings per share growth. Importantly, product sales increased an impressive 7% and non-GAAP earnings per share grew 20%, driven by growth across our product portfolio, but most notably from our rapidly growing Immunology portfolio. This performance is particularly encouraging in the face of initial generic competition for LIALDA and supply challenges for CINRYZE in the quarter. I'll address the CINRYZE supply dynamics a bit later in the presentation.

However, I'm especially pleased that the manufacturing interruption that occurred in the third quarter has since been addressed and while we're still working to build up inventory, we're making good progress resupplying our patients who rely on this very important medication. Overall, approximately $100 million of anticipated third quarter CINRYZE sales was shifted to early October.

In terms of improving efficiencies, we continue to make tremendous progress on the integration of the Baxalta business. Our non-GAAP EBITDA margin reached 44% for the quarter, which has improved considerably since the close of the deal, and was only 39% in the third quarter of 2016. Additionally, we have now completed a comprehensive review of our manufacturing network and have made decisions that we believe will yield an additional $300 million in annual savings by 2023. We also reduced our net debt by $920 million during the third quarter, keeping us on track to achieve our previously stated goal of a non-GAAP net debt to EBITDA margin under three times by the end of this year. And lastly, our ongoing strategic review of our Neuroscience franchise remains on track to read out by year-end.

Please now turn to slide six. I'd like to focus on just a few of our financial highlights, as Jeff will take you through this in much greater detail. On a reported basis, we achieved product sales of over $3.5 billion, an increase of 7% compared to last year. Even more impressive was our 20% growth in non-GAAP earnings per share, which benefited from the ongoing improving margins achieved in the quarter. One final metric to highlight is our very strong cash generation in the quarter as net cash provided by our operating activities grew by 101% to nearly $1.1 billion.

Please now turn to slide seven. I describe some of the key drivers of our strong product sales growth, as well as some of the headwinds we encountered this quarter. While our largest franchise, Hematology, grew 4% in the quarter, right in line with our expectation, clearly the most impressive gains we've seen from our Immunology portfolio, which I will highlight in greater detail shortly.

Beyond Immunology, we saw strong growth from our Neuroscience business which benefited from continued strength in our international markets which grew 40%, as well is a good quarter for U.S. VYVANSE and ADDERALL businesses. The MYDAYIS launch also contributed this quarter. Additionally, some of our newer products continue to perform very well as a result of our commercial focus, including GATTEX for short bowel syndrome and NATPARA for hyperparathyroidism and ONIVYDE for second-line pancreatic cancer.

Finally, we continue to see increased demand for XIIDRA, which has seen its growth accelerate in recent weeks. In fact, we saw greater than 20,000 prescriptions generated in each of the last four weeks, which is a record for the brand. We expect even greater sales expansion for XIIDRA once we're able to gain broader reimbursement access for Medicare patients, as well is launch the product internationally subject to regulatory approval, of course, both of which should begin to occur next year. Furthermore, XIIDRA remains the only drug indicated to treat both the signs and the symptoms of dry eye disease. Thus, whether we are competing with a branded version or a generic version of our largest competitor, we continue to believe XIIDRA has tremendous growth potential in the future.

As we highlighted in the press release, we did face some challenges in the third quarter, most notably with CINRYZE supply which I will detail in a few minutes. We also faced for the first time generic competition for LIALDA, resulting in an initial significant decline in market share. Following this generic introduction, we decided to launch our own authorized generic with our partner. Since this introduction, we have seen a stabilization of our market share declines, and in most recent IMS prescription data, branded LIALDA commands approximately 20% of the mesalamine class, down from about 40%. However, when you look specifically at the share of the LIALDA molecule, branded LIALDA and our authorized generic command together 47% share and is still growing.

In summary, I remain very pleased that we were able to grow product sales by an impressive 7% despite both a CINRYZE supply interruption as will of the international introduction of generic competition for LIALDA.

So let's now move to slide eight. The biggest standout in this quarter continues to be the strength of our Immunology business. If you recall, this business, which has obvious synergies with our hereditary and edema business, was one of the core reasons we decided to acquire Baxalta. At the time we had envisioned Immunology would continue to grow in line with the market, about 6% to 8% which it had done historically, and as seen here on this slide shows Immunology sales in the first nine months of this year in both 2015 and 2016 in line with the 6% to 8% growth. But clearly the growth that we have delivered is exceeding our expectations.

As we look at our Immunology sales year-to-date, in 2017 this business has grown 21% in total with contributions from across our (11:44) and bio-therapeutic products as well as from both our U.S. and our international markets. Key growth drivers seen include market penetration, increased diagnosis rates and standards of care as well as geographic expansion. I'm particularly pleased that we continue to take share and win new business. We have benefit from a broader product portfolio, especially in the hospital setting and have implemented an improved strategy for winning tenders in the international markets.

Additionally, we're seeing more patients choose home administration where our two subcutaneously delivered immunoglobulin products, that is HYQVIA and CUVITRU are taking share and grew approximately 75% in the quarter compared to the third quarter of last year.

Finally, we continue to believe that this is a highly durable business where Shire has the potential to clearly differentiate itself and its product relative to our competitors.

So now please turn to slide nine. A second key event in the third quarter was the U.S. launch of MYDAYIS the new addition to our ADHD portfolio which offer patients a long-acting therapeutic option. I'm pleased to provide an update on what has so far been a very successful initial launch focused on the 18-plus adult market. The launch officially began August 28 following the FDA approval in late June. Over 3000 physicians have prescribed Mydayis to over 11,000 patients. In total, more than 19,000 prescriptions have been generated, far more than any other ADHD product launched since 2010.

Perhaps more important than the early prescription trends has been the feedback we have received from both physicians and patients. Prior to the initial launch, we implemented a so-called early experience program allowing some initial physicians and patients access to MYDAYIS. Our initial market research has indicated that nearly 80% of these physicians would now consider MYDAYIS as a treatment option for their appropriate patients and about 70% of patients who tried the product indicated high satisfaction related to the efficacy of the product.

We believe both of these are clear indications that MYDAYIS has the opportunity to become a very meaningful therapeutic option for patients 30 years and older with ADHD. And I look forward to updating you on our success as we continue to launch this key new product for Shire.

Please now turn to slide number 10. As I mentioned at the beginning of the presentation, one of the key challenges for us in the third quarter was a supply interruption for CINRYZE. CINRYZE is a highly specialized product for hereditary angioedema which is produced by a single third-party supplier. Since the time we acquired the product from ViroPharma in 2014, ensuring a sufficient and reliable supply of CINRYZE has been our top priority. This has been a challenge at times as demand for CINRYZE has periodically exceeded the supply our third-party partner has been able to produce. For a period of time, we also operated under an FDA warning letter which has now been lifted.

Unfortunately, in the third quarter, we experienced a manufacturing interruption resulting in a subsequent product shortage that began in August. We tackled this immediately, and the good news is that the manufacturer has addressed the issue and resumed production of CINRYZE. More importantly in early October, Shire obtained FDA clearance to release a number of previously manufactured CINRYZE lots. As a result, planned third quarter U.S. supply of $100 million was shipped in October instead of being shipped in September.

Reliable and predictable supply of CINRYZE is an absolute top priority for Shire. To address our product manufacturing needs, Shire has submitted an application to the FDA to enable CINRYZE production at one of our in-house manufacturing facilities that was added as part of the Baxalta acquisition. Subject of course to FDA approval, we expect in-house production ramp-up as early as the first quarter of 2018. Until this second source is approved by the FDA and we of course have built up additional inventory, supply levels could be tight.

In terms of any longer-term implications from this shortage, we believe that we may have lost some HAE patients who have opted for other products. But given that some patients still had CINRYZE inventory on hand, given patient loyalty to Shire, and the availability of Shire's FIRAZYR access program during this time period, we would expect that the majority of existing CINRYZE patients will remain on product moving forward as our supply normalizes.

Finally, and most importantly, we clearly apologize to our patients and their families who were impacted by this product shortage and remain deeply committed to improving the reliability of CINRYZE supply. Ultimately our goal is to have an unconstrained CINRYZE supply for both our U.S. and international markets and the patients we serve.

Please now turn to slide 11, and before I hand over to Jeff, let me close with some very exciting updates from our robust R&D pipeline. One key development was the filing of lifitegrast for approval in Europe which is an important part of our growth strategy for this brand. Perhaps most importantly, we remain on track to file for FDA approval for both SHP555 for chronic constipation in late 2017 and SHP643 for hereditary angioedema in either late 2017 or early 2018. For those interested, we will be presenting the full Phase 3 data set for SHP643 this Sunday at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology in Boston.

Finally, the third quarter was also eventful in terms of new clinical trial data. We saw positive Phase 3 data for SHP616, which is our subcutaneous C1 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of hereditary edema, as well as positive data for INTUNIV in a key Japanese trial. And as you have heard me say before, Japan will be a critical market for our future growth aspiration, so this new data from Japan in ADHD is especially important.

With that I'll now turn over to Jeff, who will provide you some more financial details from the quarter.

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Think you, Flemming. I am pleased to be presenting Shire's third quarter results. Today I would like to focus on four areas: first, our delivery of strong growth in spite of competitive and product supply challenges; second, the robust operating margin we continue to deliver; third, our continued strong operating cash flow and debt reduction. And finally, our 2017 full-year financial guidance which remains unchanged from the guidance we provided last quarter.

Starting with slide 13, the financial summary of reported results; reported product sales for Q3 2017 were $3.5 billion compared with $3.3 billion for Q3 2016. This represents 7% year-over-year growth despite the impact of the CINRYZE supply shortage and lower LIALDA sales following the launch of U.S. generic competition during the quarter.

Excluding LIALDA and CINRYZE, product sales were up 15% on a reported basis demonstrating that our underlying business continues to deliver strong growth. I will cover product sales in more detail on the next slide.

Royalties and other revenues for the quarter were $164 million, an increase of $27 million or approximately 20%. Our non-GAAP combined R&D and SG&A spend was approximately $1.2 billion, down slightly in comparison with prior year demonstrating ongoing cost discipline as we continue to rapidly execute on our Baxalta synergy plans. Non-GAAP EBITDA for the quarter was approximately $1.6 billion, an increase of 20% resulting in a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 44%, up from the 39% we achieved in the same period in 2016 as our ongoing integration and cost management efforts have returned us to the mid-40% EBITDA margins earlier than anticipated.

The non-GAAP effective tax rate for the quarter was 15%, and our year-to-date rate of 16% is in line with our full year guidance range of 16% to 17%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS per ADS was $3.81 for the quarter, compared to $3.17 in the prior year, an impressive increase of 20% consistent with our increase in non-GAAP EBITDA.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 101% for the quarter to $1.1 billion as a result of our strong operating results and lower Baxalta acquisition and integrated related costs. I'll provide more details on cash flow shortly. In summary, our third quarter was another strong quarter reflecting a continued focus on execution, driving robust sales growth, good cost discipline and impressive growth in cash flow.

Moving to slide 14, I will now provide more detail on our net product sales for the quarter. Starting with our Hematology franchise, sales were $916 million for the quarter, an increase of 4% on a reported basis with increases in both our hemophilia and inhibitor therapies products. The growth came from the underlying performance of our international business, which also benefited from the timing of large orders. U.S. sales were flat as an increase in demand was offset by destocking in the quarter.

Our Immunology franchise continues to report strong growth with overall sales of approximately $800 million, representing 32% growth from prior year. The growth was primarily driven by strong demand for our immunoglobulin therapies in both the U.S. and international markets. Patient demand for GAMMAGARD LIQUID benefited from some contract wins in the U.S., tender wins in international, and our subcutaneous portfolio also continued to gain share. The immunoglobulin portfolio did benefit from approximately $30 million of increased stocking in the U.S. in comparison to prior year.

Our Biotherapeutics products also performed strongly driven by increased demand in both U.S. and international markets as well as the timing of large orders in our international markets which benefited the quarter by approximately $35 million, particularly due to strong sales of albumin in China. Growth for our Immunology franchise now stands at a robust 21% year-to-date. And while we do anticipate lower growth in Q4 due to a particularly strong comparative in Q4 2016, the franchise is growing at a much faster rate than expected upon acquisition.

Our Neuroscience business grew 12% in the quarter. VYVANSE sales increased 5% as U.S. script growth, U.S. pricing, and international performance all contributed to the growth. As highlighted on our Q2 earnings call, we do remain confident in double-digit full year growth for VYVANSE. ADDERALL XR also contributed to growth as Q3 benefited from script growth driven by a contracting win as well as inventory stocking. Finally, MYDAYIS contributed $10 million of revenue during the quarter, primarily due to launch stocking. We are excited about some of the early operational metrics associated with MYDAYIS as Flemming previously highlighted, and look forward to growing contributions from this brand.

For the Genetic Disease franchise, product sales totaled approximately $630 million for the quarter, representing a 7% decrease in sales from the same period in the prior year. This decrease was caused by the CINRYZE supply shortage discussed earlier in the call, resulting in sales for the quarter decreasing 66%. The manufacturing issue has now been addressed and production has resumed. Approximately $100 million of product was shipped in early October. FIRAZYR grew 34% in the quarter as we did see an increase in patient demand as well as approximately $30 million in stocking, both related to the CINRYZE supply shortage in the U.S.

Our internal medicine business reported sales of $351 million for the quarter, a decrease of 24%. The decline in sales was mostly due to LIALDA as generic competition entered the market during the quarter, which negatively impacted demand. Additionally, we had approximately $25 million in destocking compared with prior year during the quarter as well as an increase in sales deductions due to the impact of the generic entry. Please note that the generic launch in the U.S. has not impacted LIALDA's international business, which delivered $25 million in sales during the quarter.

GATTEX and NATPARA both continue to perform very strongly with growth for the quarter of 46% and 68%, respectively. Both products continue to add patients as we educate the market on the clinical benefits of these products. Oncology had sales of $69 million this quarter, up 24%. Both ONCASPAR and ONIVYDE contributed to this growth. ONIVYDE continues to do well in the early stage of launching into our international markets.

Finally, we continue to be pleased with the performance of XIIDRA since launch. XIIDRA contributed $77 million in sales during the quarter, as it continues to compete very effectively in the commercial insurance segment of the market. Prescription demand for XIIDRA increased 9% from Q2 2017 with market share exiting the quarter at 23%. Overall growth of the dry eye market increased 29% for the quarter, compared with the prior year. Prior to XIIDRA's launch in the third quarter of 2016, the dry eye market was growing in the low-single digits, demonstrating that our disease education efforts are significantly impacting the expansion of the market.

Moving to slide 15, I will review our year-to-date 2017 performance metrics on a reported basis. As you can see, there is strong growth in product sales, as well as increases in non-GAAP R&D and SG&A spend. These increases are primarily attributable to including the Baxalta business from June 3, 2016.

Regarding expense and profitability ratios, our non-GAAP gross margin declined from approximately 79% to 77%, given the full-year inclusion of the legacy Baxalta products, which generally have lower gross margins than legacy Shire products.

I do want to highlight that our Q3 gross margins were 76.5%, or lower than the margin we delivered in the first half of 2017, consistent with our expectations. We do expect gross margins in the fourth quarter will be lower, driven by a variety of factors, including an increase in activity at our Covington plasma manufacturing plant as we move towards commercial start-up in 2018.

Non-GAAP R&D as a percent of total revenue was down 2%, while non-GAAP SG&A was down 3% as we continue to benefit from the delivery of synergies related to the Baxalta integration while also continuing to invest in new product launches and innovative R&D programs. Taken together, we delivered an EBITDA margin of 44% in the first nine months of 2017, up 2% from the same period in the prior year.

Now, moving to slide 16 and our summary of cash flows for the quarter. As I mentioned previously, we generated $1.1 billion of net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 101% compared with prior year, primarily due to strong cash receipts from higher sales, as well as lower Baxalta acquisition and integration payments.

CapEx of $174 million is $46 million lower than Q3 2016, primarily due to lower investment associated with our Covington site as it nears its in-service date, the net result being approximately $900 million of non-GAAP free cash flow for the quarter, which represents a 128% increase compared with prior year.

Debt paydown was approximately $1 billion in Q3 as we continue to focus on reducing debt. When factoring in a slight decrease in cash during the quarter, our non-GAAP net debt was reduced by $920 million during the quarter.

Our non-GAAP net debt to non-GAAP EBITDA ratio is at 3.2 times at the end of Q3, down from 3.5 times at the end of Q2, and we remain on track to achieve our year-end 2017 target of less than 3 times EBITDA.

Please turn to slide 17, which covers our guidance. We are reiterating all elements of the guidance that we issued last quarter, including our expectation to deliver between $14.80 and $15.20 in non-GAAP EPS.

And with that, I will now turn the presentation over to Matt Walker to discuss our completed manufacturing network review.

Matt Walker - Shire Plc

Thank you, Jeff, and please now turn to slide 19. Following the integration with Baxalta, Shire's manufacturing network grew dramatically in terms of both size and complexity. To support over 40 commercial products and approximately 40 development programs, Shire maintains both internal and external manufacturing capability. Our broad range of technologies includes small molecules, proteins and antibodies, plasma drive products and gene therapy.

As you look at our supply network, we currently have 15 manufacturing sites, down from the initial 17 sites following the close of the Baxalta acquisition. We have roughly 15,000 colleagues and more than 40 external supply partnerships across the globe.

With this scale, it is critical that we effectively and efficiently manage our diverse manufacturing network. One of the key initiatives we began as part of the Baxalta integration was to assess how this network would support our future growth aspirations, while at the same time ensuring it was being optimized for quality, compliance, supply assurance and value.

Please now turn to slide 20 and I will highlight some of the key findings from this network study assessment. One of the first areas we focused on was our fixed infrastructure. Between the two companies, the one area of technology overlap was internal biologic capacity which exceeded our future needs. There were also new assets under construction in Covington, Georgia and Dublin, Ireland that we decided to continue to progress as we modernize the network.

Ultimately, we plan to divest five sites, two of which have already been sold, so our current end state view is 12 internal manufacturing sites, down from the initial 17 post-close.

All the remaining divestments will be made in biotechnology where I mentioned earlier there was an overlap between the two legacy companies. This allows us to focus our investments on the remaining assets including continued investment to support our growing immunology business and best utilize our fixed infrastructure as a competitive advantage.

We are pleased the two sites we have divested to date have remained viable manufacturing sites. As an example, we have recently announced our decision to divest the Hayward, California biotechnology site.

We also need to position our manufacturing network to support Shire's growth. We continue to prioritize bringing on board our new plasma manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia which will add approximately 30% capacity to our plasma derived product portfolio. We will also continue to open new plasma collection centers, ramping our current planned opening rate from mid-single digit centers to double digits annually while optimizing the recovery from our existing centers to support the growing demands of our immunology products as Flemming highlighted earlier in the presentation.

Finally, our manufacturing assessment identified the need to enhance and focus our capabilities in key areas including the need for centers of excellence in device and delivery systems, chemotherapy, aseptic technology and accelerating our biologic product launch capabilities. As such we would be putting dedicated efforts towards these future needs.

Please now turn to slide 21. While modernizing our assets, enhancing quality and compliance and supporting Shire's future growth, the network assessment also delivers more efficient use of capital. We expect meaningful mid to long-range improvements to our cost structure and gross margin. While these savings will not be realized immediately, we expect the decisions we have made will result in more than $100 million in annual savings by the end of 2019 and then accelerate to $300 million of annual savings by 2023.

In total we would expect improvement in our gross margins of 1 to 1.5 percentage points as we optimize our installed asset base, increase the utilization of the remaining sites, reduce working capital, as well as optimize our future capital spend.

Finally, we will continue to revisit our manufacturing and supply network as part of our annual strategic planning process to ensure we are proactively adjusting our network to best support the future needs of our customers and patients.

With that, I'd like to now hand the presentation back over to Flemming.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thank you, Matt. And let's now turn to slide 23 where I'll provide some concluding remarks.

As you've heard from today's presentation, the third quarter was another strong quarter for Shire. We delivered solid sales and non-GAAP earnings per share growth despite CINRYZE and despite LIALDA headwinds. Much of the growth this quarter was driven by our rapidly expanding Immunology business where we have plans to further increase our capacity as Matt just outlined. We've also reiterated our full-year 2017 financial guidance.

I'm pleased so far with the launch of MYDAYIS, as well as with the advancement of our late stage pipeline and the cost synergies we continue to realize.

In addition, our manufacturing network review has identified more than $300 million in expected additional annual savings to ramp up over time with meaningful cost reductions to occur as early as 2019, and these savings are all incremental to the $700 million in synergies by year three that we committed to following the close of the Baxalta acquisition.

And finally, we continue to use our cash generated to further pay down debt and this remains a key focus.

In terms of our priorities for the remainder of the year, they're quite clear. Finalize the FDA filings of SHP643 and SHP555; accelerate production of CINRYZE at Shire's own manufacturing facility in addition to our third-party manufacturer; drive continued product sales across the entire and diversified portfolio; and recruit for our open senior leadership positions. And finally, management and the Board of Directors are working intensely with relevant external advisor support on finalizing the strategic review of our Neuroscience franchise.

Investors have also asked us about guidance and capital allocation. This is part of the ongoing strategic review work as these topics are clearly intertwined. The capital allocation priorities for 2018 that we laid out in our second quarter earnings call have not changed and are included for reference as slide 29 in the appendix. The company is also making excellent progress in finding a new CFO who will be integral to these decisions and their execution. And as this will be Jeff's final earning call for Shire, I'd like to personally thank Jeff for the tremendous contributions he has made to our organization, especially during the most recent years as Chief Financial Officer, and I wish Jeff the very best in the next stage of his career.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for the question-and-answer part of this call.

QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION

Operator

Thank you. The first question comes from the line of David Steinberg from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Michael Steinberg - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thanks very much. First on XIIDRA, I think one of you mentioned that last three or four weeks you've see an acceleration. I'm just curious, is that due to marketing initiatives or less sampling by your competitor? Secondly, I think you said by midyear that the sampling would be reduced with XIIDRA and the revenues would more accurately depict the true run rate. And is that the case? Are you still sampling? And what are your gross/nets? And then finally, in the past quarter there's been more visibility and a potential for generic RESTASIS. And I was just wondering if you could share a view about when that day comes, do you see it as a major headwind because there'll be a lot of therapeutic substitution or as a positive in that a competitor will be taken out of U.S. (38:17) detailing and perhaps could be due to the severe (38:21)?

Last point on revenue synergies. I know you mentioned early on the Baxalta acquisition that you would give us. You've given us a lot of detail on cost synergy. Now that we're a year into it, could you quantify some revenue synergies? Or if not, give us an example of the two sales forces combined being additive on a certain product? Thanks.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thanks, David. So I think on the XIIDRA questions, there were quite a lot. Some of that I will give to Jeff to answer. As we have also clearly stated, we continue to be incredibly positive about XIIDRA. I think if you look at the last four weeks, we had 20,000 prescriptions. The feedback continues to be very positive from patients and prescribers. We're on track with all of our international filings and launches. We could see Israel and Canada come online within the next few quarters. We filed in Europe and we have plans for Japan that are progressing extremely well. In the U.S. in the commercial plants we do, I think, exceedingly well. It's quite clear that Allergan is not creating a leveling playing field in Medicare Part D and we've taken action against that.

As pertains to our sampling, yes, over time we are decreasing the sampling, of course. Given that we have somewhat limited access in Medicare Part D, we still do some sampling there. The key perspective for us is to continue to decrease that and focus on commercial execution, which I think we do well. And what pertains to the general outlook of a generic in the market, of course, I cannot speculate on someone's IP status. What I know is that XIIDRA is the only product that is approved for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. I think the feedback and the response to the compound is very strong.

And I think even if there was generic and if it was a RESTASIS generic where we know there is a high portion of patients that don't achieve the desired efficacy or tolerability, there will still be a very significant opportunity. And I think that would potentially also alleviate some of the issues we have in Medicare Part D. But I remain incredibly positive about XIIDRA. And as a physician I always look at the feedback from prescribers and patients, which continues to be very positive. And I'm very thrilled with also the international expansion, including Europe, Canada and what I see as the prospects in Japan mid to long term. So I'm very confident. And with that, I'll ask Jeff. See if you have any comments on gross to net and what about revenue synergies? Is there any clear guidance on that today, Jeff?

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

I'll start with the first one, which was the question about the sampling and how that might be impacting gross to net. So Flemming articulated that the percentage of scripts that are being written today that are coming from these 30-day free offer that we have is decreasing, continues to decrease since launch. We still have that program in place, and that's really driven by the fact that we still see a very positive ROI on that. And that will continue until such a time as we don't feel that's the case. We are seeing a reduction in gross to nets, however. We saw a meaningful reduction between Q2 and Q3 as the percentage of commercial scripts that are written that are reimbursed continued to increase as a proportion of the overall total.

In terms of synergies from the Baxalta transaction, the area that we see the most revenue synergies relates to the international network that we've got where we have been able to accelerate launching more products across more markets. That particularly relates to the legacy Shire portfolio, given that the legacy Baxalta international network was broader. So we've benefited from that. It's difficult to quantify the precise dollar amount associated with that, but that's having a positive impact on growth of our international business, which is having a very strong year.

David Michael Steinberg - Jefferies LLC

Okay. All the best in your new endeavors, Jeff.

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thanks David. Next time we'll limit it to two questions, I think, David.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Graham Parry from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks for taking my questions. So firstly on CINRYZE. To what extent do you view the $100 million in October of just catch-up for lost inventory? And the extent to which you can sell more product in the quarter to allow you to reach your prior comment that you felt you could sell as much in the second half as the first half. And have there been any patients you think lost permanently to HAEGARDA that would actually mean that you would need less production going forward? And then secondly on the manufacturing review, can you quantify the gross margin impact that you expect by 2023 from those savings in terms of what drops through to the bottom line versus reinvested? And the extent to which this can offset the negative mix effect of higher proportion of sales coming from the lower margin plasma business. So essentially do you think gross margins can still rise over time on a net basis? Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thanks very much Graham. I'll take some introductory comments. I think we just need to have the context of CINRYZE here. So we acquired ViroPharma in 2014. And what we've seen is that we've had intermittent challenges in supplying the market. We focused on supplying the U.S. and have prioritized that over the international market. So one of the benefits of getting two suppliers up first, our third party, and hopefully by the first quarter of next year, in-house, is that we should be able to supply more adequately both the U.S. and the international market. So we see upsides from that.

Of course, when you have periods of supply interruption, you may have lost some patients. What we saw is that patients, also given our history, had significant inventory themselves. And there, of course, was also specialty pharmacy inventory. So that has mitigated some of it. We also launched a program for FIRAZYR access so patients could access to FIRAZYR. So we think we have mitigated a lot of the fallouts of this. And, of course, we were able to shift right after the close of the quarter $100 million worth of medicine. It's also important to note that we reiterated the guidance for the year. So that shows our confidence in ongoing supply.

Finally, I think we have a number of ongoing trials for SHP643. And as I mentioned, we're presenting the Phase 3 full data this weekend. So a lot of patients and providers and prescribers are really looking forward to SHP643, which continues to excite the community. So we feel confident in the outlook for our maintaining our patients throughout some of these issues, which is hopefully now resolved. And with that, do you want to say something in general about the impact on margin?

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Yeah, I mean maybe I'll just clarify one comment on CINRYZE. Graham, you asked about the prior guidance that we gave. Flemming was clear that we haven't changed our overall guidance as a result of Q3 results. We shipped $100 million of product in early October. We will likely have a strong Q4. That's contingent on our third-party manufacturer producing to plan which we highlighted that earlier in the presentation. Likely would be lower than what we thought, overall, for the year compared to what we said on Q2, but I would note that FIRAZYR had a very strong third quarter and we think that was benefited from patients that had been on CINRYZE seeking alternative therapies while they were without supply.

So I do think FIRAZYR is also, consequently, going to do better than what we had guided on the Q2 call as well and the two will likely net out in terms of the overall performance of the HAE portfolio.

As it relates to the question about gross margin, we expect a 1% to 1.5% improvement in gross margins in 2023 from the $300 million plus in savings that we expect to drive by that point.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

I think one of the potential implications of this was that the FDA basically has accelerated their review and the relevant inspections and all that has to happen to transfer the manufacturing of part of the supply of CINRYZE in-house. Matt, anything you want to comment on there? Are we on track for first quarter next year?

Matt Walker - Shire Plc

Yeah, we're very excited. We've been working on the technical transfer now for a number of months and as we've said, we've filed the application, the agency has for the U.S. has said that it'll be an expedited review. So in the next few months, we're excited to see additional supply capacity come on and additional reliability of CINRYZE supply for the U.S. market.

Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jo Walton from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

Thank you. I wonder if I could ask a little bit about the pushes and pulls that we should be thinking about in 2018. Will you be able to make much more money from XIIDRA in the sense of being able to pull back on some of the marketing support that is coming there? And when would you expect to have to start putting launch or putting extra expense behind your HAE franchise with lanadelumab coming through? Presumably, you're hoping to both file it and see it approved by the end of next year.

And on the Immunology side of things, if we look at your share, you've got something like over 20% share of the IG market but you appear to have less than a 15% share of the collection centers to get the raw material that you require. And as of recently, you've been only adding collection centers more slowly than your peers. Can we have sense of how easy it's going to be for you to ramp up? I think you said that you were going to increase the growth rate in your collection centers. And give us some sense of what capital expenditures requirements you might think we should be looking for in 2018.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Jo, thanks very much for your questions. I would basically auger them into two parts. One would be about hereditary and edema and portfolio management and marketing expenditure and the other was specifically to the plasma and plasma collection.

So as you can see, the advantage that we have now at Shire is that even if we have headwinds, we can continue to grow because we have a broad and diversified portfolio. One of the key strategies that Shire has, in the categories we're in, we like to have multiple products. You see that across all of our categories and if you look at hereditary angioedema, we now have intravenous CINRYZE, we have multiple other products. FIRAZYR, we have SHP643, so you see that we continue to have multiple products in the category.

And what is specifically for CINRYZE is as you see, we continue to see growth opportunities for CINRYZE, significant growth opportunities. As I said, we have not been able to fully meet the demand outside the U.S. We have just completed the SHP616 study which is the subcutaneous, which I think had very impressive data and we will plan to file that. We are also on track, of course, with the filing of SHP643 late this year or early next year. We manage it as a category, as a portfolio, as we manage the HAE. The HAE portfolio we also manage ADHD and others. So we shift around between various products, so I'm absolutely sure that we will make the appropriate reallocations between the things.

And I think the best example of our ability to do that is if you look at the area of internal medicine and GI, we shifted the resources from LIALDA to GATTEX and NATPARA, and we've seeing very impressive growth pickup of GATTEX and NATPARA. So I'm actually confident that we will manage also the various shifts and turns within promotion resource allocation within HAE.

As pertained to the network study and the implications for plasma and our share, yes, I think Matt said we will accelerate that. Any further comments, Matt?

Matt Walker - Shire Plc

Yeah. Maybe a little bit more context on the plasma center. So as I said in my remarks, we're increasing our internal plasma collection, specifically in the U.S. from mid-single digits to double digits. We also see lots of opportunity to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our existing centers. So as we looked at the network strategy, we wanted to make sure that we had the plasma to support our overall growth and we feel confident with our actions that we're taking today and the actions that we'll need in the future.

From a capital perspective, the capital allocation, specifically around the plasma centers, are modest. Our overall capital allocation continues to be focused primarily on growth. We have the Dublin facility that we've talked about for biologics, and of course we have the final investments that we're making in Covington and other investments that we're making across the network.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

I think another thing that goes back to what David Steinberg asked about before without quantifying specifically the revenue synergies, by the end of this year, we will combine the hereditary angioedema business, the IG business, and have now Immunology being our largest businesses. And if you look at the customer overlap, the hospital focus, we think that will further strengthen our overall portfolio and offerings to the variety of specialties that cover both the IgG, the HAE, and our other products. So that's another benefit that we've had from the combination with Baxalta. Okay, next question, please.

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Next question please?

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Ken Cacciatore from Cowen & Company. Please go ahead.

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Hi. Just a couple questions. Just one, and this is a broad, overarching question. I don't know if you all would care to share kind of internal projections, but is there any year between now in VYVANSE, this is assuming no spin on neurology that you all internally do not forecast with your mix of business revenue growth?

And then, secondly, great momentum in Immunology franchise and a lot of color that you've provided, but is there any reason, as we now go back and start modeling, is there any reason that we should think that this positive momentum could be disrupted? Or how do you want to guide us to the positive momentum we've been seeing in Immunology before we kind of all leave and do our own modeling? Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Ken, thanks a lot. The first question is simple to answer. It just is a two-letter word: no. And as to the ability to continue to grow Immunology franchise, I assume you primarily refer to the current part of it, which is IgG. I think, Jeff, do you want to provide some initial comments? And then, maybe, Matt, can you build some more factories? Or do you need to?

Jeffrey Poulton - Shire Plc

Yeah. I mean, I'll comment on the short term, which is what we expect for the balance of this year. We're at 21% growth through the end of the third quarter. We do expect much more moderate growth in the fourth quarter. If you look back at our 2016 results, Q4 of 2016 was a very strong quarter for Immunology, so we expect lower growth. We certainly expect to be very strong growth for the full year. As we mentioned, much faster growth than the 6% to 8% that had been guided at the time of the acquisition. So it'll be a very good year for the Immunology business.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

And, Matt, first quarter next year, big event, 30% more opportunity with Covington come online. Any other comments?

Matt Walker - Shire Plc

Yeah. As I said in the network study, three primary focus areas to modernize our network, position it for growth, and enhance our capabilities, and focus our capabilities in certain areas. Covington, Georgia is exciting for us. We expect to have commercial approval next year. And as I said, 30% capacity increase over time. We will ramp the facility up over the first couple of years, but we feel very comfortable with our projections in terms of the long-range demand and the capacity that we have to be able to support that growth.

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So, Ken, thanks a lot. And it's quite clear, if you follow Shire going forward, I would imagine Immunology will be one of the areas to put emphasis on. So with that, maybe the next question?

Ian Karp - Shire Plc

Operator, I think we have time for maybe one more question. We're almost up on the hour. Operator?

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Annabel Samimy from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Annabel Eva Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Thank you for taking my question, and I hear you very strongly on the value that you place on Immunology. Can you give us a little bit more granularity on the sources of that growth? Is it the transition to self-care only? Is the growth at the expense of competitors or is it expansion of the market? And can you also give us an update on some of the label expansion opportunities that you discussed last year at your Investor Day the can maybe allow you to leverage this strong performance so we can sort of see how Immunology plays out in the near to medium term? Thanks.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

So I think one of the core strengths of Shire is execution and delivery on our pipeline in this plays perfectly into this particular franchise. So on the execution side, I would say, internationally, the team has done an outstanding job now winning tenders. They've done an outstanding job in geographical expansion, and they've done an outstanding job taking share. If I look at the U.S., I think there's been an outstanding commercial execution in the hospital sector and what has impressed me the most, particularly the U.S., but now also starting ex-U.S. is incredibly high growth of the subcutaneous segment, 75% growth. HYQVIA and CUVITRU are doing extremely well.

When we took over the business, that was not a priority. We put more promotional resources behind it, a larger team behind it, made that a focus because we also think the trend in the marketplace is more out-of-hospital, at-home treatment. So we're extremely positive about that.

Finally, which we will start reaping the benefits of next year is we saw initially when we looked at Baxalta, a huge opportunity for synergies both on the cost and the revenue side of combining our very strong, fast-growing, multi-product HAE franchise with a strong pipeline with the IgG business because of customer overlap, payer overlap. So I'm incredibly confident about the outlook for that business. And as long as Matt can keep up with us, which I know he can, we'll be in very good shape here.

Flemming Ornskov - Shire Plc

Thanks very much for the question. I think with that, we've come to an end, but I think maybe we should end with also the conclusions, which is in addition to great sales, 7% growth, I think very strong cash generation, 101% plus, very strong EPS 20%. I think we should end talking about manufacturing, which we don't do that often. We offered you $700 million in synergies by year three post the close of Baxalta. Today, we have added $300 million in annual savings by 2023 coming from our somewhat streamlined in future manufacturing network.

So with that, I think – and with our very strong pipeline, where we are working around the clock to file SHP643 and SHP555, I think we are really in a very good shape. We have earned and continue to earn the predicate of the leading, very fast-growing, biotech company focused on rare diseases. And I think it's also very important that we don't forget to deliver on our promises. So we reiterated our full-year 2017 guidance today. So with that, thank you very much and I'm sure you also look forward to following our exciting journey as a leader in rare diseases.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this now concludes our conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.