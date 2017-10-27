Despegar.Com Carries An Inflated Market Value With 40% Downside

Although you may have never visited or heard of Despegar.com (DESP), you are probably very familiar with what they do. Founded 18 years ago, Despegar.com is the #1 online travel company in Latin America offering products and packages related to travel, such as airline tickets, lodging, etc. The company went public September 20th, raising $332 million at $26 per share. It had a strong opening day of trading, closing at $31.78 and then continuing to rise in the days after reaching a high of $34.70, until recently falling below $30 per share.

Financials

Despegar.com's operating margin was 8.5% for 2016, and now at 13% for the first 6 months of 2017. Seeing consistency in this margin to move upward would be great motivation for investors because as we have seen from Priceline (PCLN), OTA's can produce significant cash flow. For 2016, Priceline produced $3 billion in operating income on $10 billion of revenue, - that's with a strong 3-year CAGR of 16.5%. For 2015, their operating margin was 35%. And while Despegar.com may be smaller than the heavy hitters in the industry, if they could net at Priceline's current margin of 20.5%, they would be producing $84 million, which would lower their PE ratio from 113 to 24. The first 6 months of 2017 look very promising because revenue and profit are on the upswing compared to 2016, with revenue up 44% of the same period prior. However, 2016 was a down year, and Despegar.com is making up some lost ground.

The Latin American Economies Are A Headwind

Many people who are long Despegar.com are likely optimistic about the Latin American economies (or at least they should be). However, Latin America's economy is growing too slow to get excited about the prospects of real income improvements and stronger spending power. From 2000-2015, Latin America's GDP has grown at a CAGR of 2.9%, which is lower than any other developing region.

Source: Consultancy.uk

Latin America is also experiencing a plummet in birth-rates. For example, in Brazil, a mother averages 1.7 children, compared to 6.3 in 1960. This indicates a population decrease. With a forward-looking decline in population and potential cost-cutting in the workplace, McKinsey & Company claims that over the next 15 years, the Latin American region is likely to see GDP growth rates fall between 35-50%.

This is a serious problem as much of Latin America's growth is due to an increase in labor input, however, their productivity growth from 2000-2015 has been at a mere CAGR of 0.6%, which is almost half of the Middle East's 1.1%, which is the next lowest rate among developing regions. From all of this, we can expect these sluggish economies to grow at an even substantially lower rate.

Additional Headwinds

Every company that hits the public markets always carries the same kind of basic risk as the next, but usually, there is one or two risk factors that stay on an investor's mind. For Despegar.com, I believe that is their competition. The online travel agency (OTA) business is tough to gain traction in because of heavy hitters, such as Priceline and Expedia (EXPE), who have a vast amount of products through numerous subsidiaries which are only growing.

However, it is not just the direct competition that should keep Despegar.com and other OTA's up at night. Companies like Airbnb have been a disrupter, offering room letting for people who want to rent their property. They also face competition from the consolidation of hotels, which can help the hotel's push to get more bookings through their websites rather than through an OTA. This would give hotels the ability to have greater control over lodging prices and more power over OTA commissions.

Valuation

Currently, Despegar.com is trading at an incredibly high PE of 113. This is far above the leisure industry average of 30, and significantly higher than leading competitor Priceline, which is trading at 41X earnings. What makes it more troubling is that Despegar.com had negative revenue growth for 2016, compared to the 16$ top-line growth of Priceline. Despegar.com is trading at a lower P/S than Priceline but doesn't touch their cash flow margin, so I believe their 4.3X sales is still not justified.

I see a rough road ahead for Despegar.com and believe that the headwinds they face should make them trading closer in line with the industry. That means I think they should be trading at about 3X sales, which would represent a drop of about 38% or a market cap of about $1.23 billion ($18.60 per share).

Downside Risk To Shorting Despegar.com

Although I believe Despegar.com offers an excellent short opportunity, investors need to be aware of the downside risk. While I believe the company is trading at an inflated valuation, the stock can move upward on revenue or profit growth. However, I have no reason to be particularly optimistic about Despegar.com reporting positive earnings given their headwinds, other than potentially low analysts expectations. Right now, analysts are expecting EPS of $0.14 in their upcoming quarterly earnings report, which is more than half of their total EPS for 2016.

The biggest downside risk, and what may be possibly keeping Despegar.com's stock price inflated, is an acquisition by Expedia. They already own a 16.4% stake in Despegar.com prior to their IPO, and Expedia has an exclusive relationship with Despegar.com for lodging products outside of Latin America, which accounted for 9.5% of Despegar.com's bookings for the first six months of 2017. When you consider Expedia's relationship with Despegar.com and their history of making aggressive acquisitions, one might be more accepting to pay a premium based on speculation of Despegar.com being a takeover target, which is why I believe it may be trading above its intrinsic value. However, Expedia has agreed not to obtain more than a third of Despegar.com's voting power for up to 3 years following the IPO, unless they bid for 75% of the shares. If Expedia wanted to acquire them then one would have to wonder why the didn't try to do it just prior to their IPO.

Conclusion

Given the headwinds and inflated market value, I believe Despegar.com offers a good short opportunity for investors with about 40% upside. They compete in a highly competitive industry that is facing threats from disrupters and hotel consolidations. Even greater than that, Despegar.com is facing a sluggish economy, with projections of an even stronger decline in growth rates. The biggest threat to a short position comes from a possible acquisition by Expedia, however, I do not believe it will happen anytime soon at this current valuation.

