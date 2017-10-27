Genesis Energy: Buy On The Dip, Or Run For The Hills?

Sell now, after the horse has left the barn, or buy on the dip, hoping for a recovery?

Genesis Energy (GEL) is a small, but well known, growth oriented master limited partnership (MLP). Under the stewardship of Grant Sims, who became President and CEO in August of 2006, GEL delivered an unbroken stream of steadily increasing distributions backed by strong coverage and improving financial results. At its peak in 2014, just prior to the collapse in oil prices, GEL had delivered a total return (including reinvested distributions) of over 550%, compared to about 86% for SPY, the ETF tracking the S&P 500 index (Source: Y-Charts). Even after accounting for the current industry downturn, as of the day prior to the announcement, Grant Sims had delivered a total return of about 270%, compared with 150% for SPY. Genesis sailed through the financial crisis of 2008, all the while delivering distribution increases in the high single digits, and was one of the first MLPs to eliminate incentive distribution rights (IDRs), by buying out their general partner in 2010. So, the news of the cut, which set the distribution back to a level last seen in 2013, surprised (and disappointed) many.



Grant Sims explained the decision in a conference call, hastily arranged to discuss the move:

If you are a long-term investor, and all of us are, it makes no sense to this board to continue to pay 11% money, even though we can afford to, given the opportunities in front of us."

He went on to say that the company:

Confirms previous financial guidance

Will increase distributions by a minimum of 1 cent per quarter, beginning in Q4, though 2022

Will not increase distributions faster than cash flow, and that “cash coverage” would remain between 1.4 to 1.6x

Decrease the debt/EBITDA ratio to between 3.75 and 4 by 2020

Has no plans to access equity capital markets in the immediate future

Will evaluate implementing a unit re-purchase program at some point in the future

Why now?

Most companies announce a distribution cut when they see a material change in their expectations. If there was no change, as GEL indicated in the announcement, then why cut now?

After accounting for the Alkalai acquisition, Genesis reported in August that their pro-forma distribution coverage was 1.17, which is generally viewed as healthy. The pro-forma “adjusted” financial leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) was 5.01, which is on the high side, but had been trending down. During their second quarter earnings call, Grant Sims emphasized that the acquisition was a deleveraging event and that they expected debt/EBITDA to continue to improve as growth projects, currently under construction, were brought into service. Moreover, he demonstrated his confidence in the company’s outlook by announcing their 48th consecutive distribution increase.



Figure 1: Pro-forma distribution coverage and financial Leverage. (Source: GEL Investor Presentation dated August 2017)

But signs of trouble were there for anyone who cared to look. Last November, GEL cut the growth in the distribution from 1.8 cents to 1.0, and in August, they cut in again to 0.3 cents. For a company that had kept an annual distribution growth rate of about 8% for more than ten years, this was a significant change.



Figure 2: Distribution growth (Year over Year). (Source: Author’s analysis, Y-Charts)

When calculating financial leverage, most companies adjust both the EBITDA and the debt figures per the terms of their revolving line of credit. This makes allowances, among other things, for funds invested in projects under construction, which are not yet producing income.

From my perspective, I think these adjustments make the numbers look better than they really are. Interest has to be paid on debt whether or not the underlying asset is in service. It is easy enough to keep in mind the work in progress when looking at the trend line in the unadjusted numbers.

At, Genesis unadjusted leverage shot up to 6.5 on Q3 2016, the quarter immediately preceding the reduction in the distribution growth rate. The only other time GEL’s financial leverage was this high was in 2010, after they eliminated IDRs by acquiring the general partner.

Figure 3: Unadjusted financial debt to EBITDA ratio (TTM). (Source: Y-Charts)

Interestingly, the problem wasn’t a drop in EBITDA. As shown in Figure 4, since oil prices dropped in 2014, GEL’s EBITDA/unit increased by more than 50%. The problem was the sharp increase in capital expenditures. The industry downturn hit Genesis in the middle of a massive investment program.

Figure 4: EBITDA/unit and capital expenditures (Quarterly). (Source: Y-Charts)

As shown in Figure 5, toward the end of 2014 GEL unit prices tanked along with the rest of the MLP industry, sending the yield soaring. In response, GEL financed their capital program by selling non-core assets and levering up the balance sheet. They probably reasoned the downturn would eventually pass, at which point they would be able to raise equity and pay down debt.

For a while, it looked like their gamble would work. Oil prices increased in 2016, industry activity picked up in the first quarter 2017, and Genesis’s unit price recovered, reaching 36 in February 2017. But then the bottom dropped out. Oil prices fell again, industry activity slowed, and GEL’s unit price resumed its slide.

Figure 5: Five-year change in GEL unit price compared to Alerian MLP ETF. (Source: Y-Charts)

This put Genesis in a bind. The capital program had to be financed, but how? By the Q3 2017, their balance sheet had been stretched to its limit and the yield on the units had topped 10%. An overnight equity offering, would put more pressure on unit prices, sending the yield into the teens, above GELs long term ROE of about 10%.

Indeed, even if GEL management had no immediate need to raise capital, it must have seemed ludicrous to pay a higher distribution yield than the company’s long term ROE.

The MLP growth model only works when the return on new investments is higher than the cost of capital. This creates a virtuous cycle. Steadily increasing distributions lead to increasingly happy investors bidding up the units, which lowers the yield—and the cost of capital. But the reverse is also true. If the return on new investments is lower than the cost of capital, distributions will not grow, and increasingly unhappy investors will bolt for the exits, driving the unit price down.

For many years GEL operated well within this virtuous cycle box. While the distribution yield was less than 6% and the partnership’s ROE was about 10%, the “Virtuous Ratio” (if I can coin the term), was 1.66. But the sustained drop in their unit price drove the Virtuous Ratio below 1.

Units yielding 11% probably seemed more attractive than many of GEL’s growth opportunities, prompting the comment about initiating a unit repurchase program. Something had to be done to break the negative cycle and increase the Virtuous Ratio above 1.0.

Genesis’s solution was to cut the distribution. Despite the subsequent fall in the unit price, the move drove the forward yield down to about 8.5%, increasing the Virtuous Ratio to 1.17. This is still low, but after the shock of the cut fades into the past, unit prices may recover, driving the Virtuous Ratio higher.

Figure 6: Return on equity and distribution yield (TTM). (Source Y-Charts)



Sell now, after the horse has left the barn, or buy on the dip, hoping for a recovery?

Genesis’s four business segments have shown considerable resiliency during the downturn (Figure 7). The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment has grown rapidly, fueled by production growth in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico. These gains have offset a very weak marine transportation market and more moderate softness in GEL’s other segments. As a result, even before the cut, EBITDA/unit had been growing faster than distributions (Figure 8).

Figure 7: Genesis asset footprint. (Source: Genesis Investor Presentation dated October 2-4, 2017)



Figure 8: EBITDA per Unit v. Distribution (Quarterly). (Source: Y-Charts)

If we take their comment about the financial guidance remaining unchanged at face value, the cut should strengthen their long-term prospects. The current MLP market appears to be rewarding high coverage ratios and low leverage. The cut will increase both. Cash flow will grow by about $109 million per year, which along with EBITDA from new projects going into service, will immediately increase coverage and help GEL lower financial leverage more quickly. The new distribution appears to be secure and the announced growth rate of 1 cent per quarter (about 8%/yr) seems achievable.

At first blush, a distribution yield of 8% growing by 8%/year might appear attractive, but I am negative on the units. GEL’s long-term ROE of 10% is low compared to other MLPs, and in the current capital market environment, it may not be high enough to generate meaningful long-term growth. To succeed, I think GEL would need to high grade their projects, and their management has not indicated an intent to do this. Also, even after the price drop, GEL still trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple that is comparable to other MLPs with a much stronger ROE track record (Figure 9).

If Grant Sims had frozen the distribution back in November 2014 (at 58 cents!), in all probability we would not be talking about a cut today. He underestimated the duration and extent of the present downturn, hoping all along things would go back to “normal.” I don’t blame him for this. No one’s crystal ball is particularly clear. But I am concerned that he is making a similar mistake by assuming capital markets will go back to “normal” when the recover sets in. He may be right, of course, but it is also possible that the change is structural and that distribution yields will not return to pre-2014 levels any time soon. It is possible that other factors, like rising interest rates and tax reform will drive up investor expectations, pushing up yields across the sector.

Personally, I would not buy on the dip.



Figure 9: Return on equity for GEL compared with other MLPs. (Source: Y-Charts)

Figure 10: EV/EBITDA for GEL compared with other MLPs. (Source: Y-Charts)



Disclosure: I am/we are long GEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.