Interpublic: Value Or Trap?

Its valuation is attractive, but it seems to be a value trap due to the industry’s long-term structural headwinds.

The media industry is facing structural headwinds due to the shift of ad spending towards online at the expense of traditional advertising channels. Like its peers, Interpublic (NYSE:IPG) has suffered recently, and its growth has stalled, while a quick recovery seems unlikely. Despite its relatively cheap valuation, Interpublic is a value trap due to the industry’s fundamental issues.

Business Overview

Interpublic is an organization of advertising agencies and marketing service companies. It operates globally in the media sector, and its main activities consist of advertising, independent media buying, direct marketing, beyond others. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of about $7.8 billion.

It is one of the world’s largest advertising and marketing services conglomerates. Its closest peers are other large advertising agencies, such as WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY), Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) or Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY). This industry generates close to $100 billion in revenues worldwide per year, with the U.S. being the largest market accounting for near half of revenues. The four largest agencies control about 55% of the market, while the rest of the industry is still quite fragmented, and there is potential for the large players to further consolidate the industry through small acquisitions across the globe.

Interpublic operates under two reportable segments, namely Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). Its largest segment is IAN, generating close to 80% of the company’s total revenues. Interpublic operates globally, but about 60% of its sales are still generated domestically, while Europe represents about 20% of revenues and other geographies have smaller weights.

Its client base is very well diversified, given that its top 10 clients represent approximately 20% of its revenues, while its top 100 clients generate about 60% of the company’s revenues. This means that Interpublic is not too much reliant on a small number of key accounts, and if it loses one important client, the negative impact on revenues is somewhat manageable.

In the past, Interpublic’s growth strategy has involved acquisitions and controlling stakes in agencies located in emerging markets and integrating them into its global network of existing agencies. More recently, the company is pushing to incorporate technology in its activities, to develop new skills and products, and to stay relevant in an increasingly digital world.

This strategy has led to sustainable growth in the recent past, but the media landscape is changing rapidly as media channels continue to be fragmented and clients face changing customer habits, as I’ve analyzed in my previous article on the media sector in Europe. As more ad spending is shifting to digital, traditional ad agencies face direct competition from technology companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), disrupting the ad agencies’ business models. Interpublic is obviously not immune to this issue, and its future business prospects are very uncertain at this stage.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Interpublic has a good growth history, even though this has decelerated more recently. In the past year, its financial performance was still relatively good, given that the company’s revenue increased to $7.8 billion, up 2.6% from the previous year.

It was able to grow in every major region of the world and beat its own organic revenue growth target. Its operating margin improved by 50 basis points (bps) in the year to 12%. Even though this is positive for its profitability, this was the lowest margin expansion in the past three years, a sign that its operating momentum is decelerating. The media sector is facing structural headwinds worldwide, and this has been quite evident in the most recent quarters.

Indeed, during the first nine months of 2017, Interpublic’s performance has dropped considerably. Its organic revenues declined by 0.7%, with international markets being the main reason (2% drop) while the U.S. had flat revenues during this period.

Organic sales gains are among the most critical metrics for ad agencies, and the company’s poor performance was a major reason why its share price dropped by 7% when it released earnings. Even though these weren't catastrophic results, they show weakening ad markets that should not recover in the next few quarters.

Even though the U.S. market has stabilized in the past couple of quarters, international markets are performing badly due to big cuts at consumer goods clients. For instance, in Latin America, its revenues dropped by close to 10%, which clearly overshadowed North America’s slight recovery.

This weak performance is justified by the industry issues rather than specific problems at the company. Like many of its peers, Interpublic is facing structural headwinds due to the shift of advertising to online and direct competition from technology companies. Interpublic is obviously not immune to this trend, and the management has recently taken a cautious tone, cutting organic growth guidance to 1-2% for 2017 from 3-4% previously.

Its operating margin has declined during the year, but Interpublic still expects margin expansion for the full year. Nevertheless, it cut its margin expansion goal to 40 basis points (bps) from 50 bps, showing that top-line pressure also leads to lower profitability.

Compared to its closest peers, Interpublic has the lowest operating margin at about 12%, and this is not expected to reverse in the next few years due to the challenging operating environment the company is facing currently. Its long-term target is to reach an operating margin of 13%, thus further margin expansion may be quite difficult to achieve.

The recent ad market weakness doesn’t seem to be a temporary effect and is a big threat for organic revenue gains and margin expansion. Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, its revenues should be flat in 2017 and operating margin is expected to stabilize at about 12.5% in the next three years. On the other hand, revenue growth is expected to resume in 2018, which may be wishful thinking given the structural headwinds that ad agencies currently face.

Regarding its balance sheet and capital return policy, Interpublic has been conservative in its M&A approach, setting aside between $150 million and 200 million per year. Instead of making large acquisitions, its strategy has been focused on performing small bolt-on purchases and return a significant part of its cash generation to shareholders. In the past five years, Interpublic has returned more than $2 billion in buybacks and dividends to shareholders.

Despite the slowdown of its growth in the past few quarters and muted expectations going forward, Interpublic should maintain a solid cash flow generation and continue to pay an attractive dividend yield and perform share buybacks. At its current share price, the company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, which is above the S&P 500 and most of its U.S. peers.

However, this attractive yield is also the result of a poor share price performance in the past couple of years, due to fundamental issues within the media industry. This means that Interpublic may be interesting for income investors, but is a risky investment because the sustainability of the company’s business model in the long term is questionable nowadays.

Conclusion

The media industry is facing structural headwinds due to the shift of ad spending towards online at the expense of traditional channels. This is negative for the business model of ad agencies and Interpublic is not immune to this trend. Its current valuation may seem cheap, given that it is trading at only 13x forward earnings, but given that growth has stalled and business prospects aren’t particularly bright, Interpublic seems to be a value trap for the time being.

