People's Utah Bancorp's (PUB) CEO Rick Beard on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Richard Beard - President & CEO

Wolfgang Muelleck - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Andrew Liesch - Sandler O'Neill

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Matthew Yamamoto - D.A. Davidson

Richard Beard

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review our third quarter 2017 financial performance and to discuss the status of our acquisitions of the 7 Utah branch locations of Banner Bank and the merger of Town & Country Bank. Joining me this morning on the call is Wolf Muelleck, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for People's Utah Bancorp.

Our comments today will refer to financial results included in our earnings announcement that was released last night. To obtain a copy of the earnings release, please visit our website at www.peoplesutah.com. Our earnings release and this call contain forward-looking statements that include, but not necessarily limited to information about the proposed merger of Town & Country Bank. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of the company. We caution listeners that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in/or implied or projected by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we assume no duty to update such statements. Pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in earnings releases are used for illustrative purposes only. Actual results may differ materially from those presented.

As we announced on October 9, we have successfully completed the acquisition of the 7 Utah Banner branch locations purchasing $255 million in loans and assuming $160 million in low-cost deposits from Banner Corporation's banking subsidiary, Banner Bank. We paid a deposit premium of $13.8 million, based on average deposits at closing.

We have also successfully completed the conversion of these branches on to our core banking platform. The 7 branches acquired are strategically located in strong growth markets in Utah, including Salt Lake City, Provo, South Jordan, Woods Cross, Orem, Salem, and Springville. The Woods Cross and Orem branches have successfully been consolidated into our existing Bank of American Fork, Bountiful and Orem branches, respectively, which significantly increases the size of these 2 branches.

We are operating these branches under the name Bank of American Fork, a division of People's Intermountain Bank. We are grateful to our team for the rapid and successful way in which they executed on this transaction. The transaction was announced in July, on July 26, and was completed in less than 2.5 months.

I also wanted to announce that we expect to close Town & Country's merger on November 8, 2017, subject to Town & Country shareholder approval and closing conditions. We have received all required regulatory approvals for this merger. Town & Country has scheduled a shareholder meeting on November 7, to vote on the merger transaction. We expect to convert Town & Country onto our core banking platform on December 8, 2017.

The closing of Town & Country merger will mark our third transaction in Utah in the last 4 years. We believe these in-market transactions strengthen our standing as the largest community bank in Utah and bolster our market presence along the I-15 corridor in the Intermountain West region. With these transactions, we distinguished our community bank from other Utah community banks with our nearest competitor being approximately $1.1 billion in size.

We are now the third largest Utah bank and the second largest community bank in Salt Lake County. We have a physical presence in downtown Salt Lake City. We increased our market share in Utah County, as we continue to be the third largest bank in Utah County, which I might add is behind Wells and Zions and the largest community bank in Utah.

We also increased our market share in Washington County to the fourth largest Utah-based bank and third largest community bank in the county. We will remain the sixth largest bank in Utah, but have improved our overall market position. These transactions provide our existing customers with added convenience and service with 5 new branch locations and gives our new customers the opportunity to enjoy outstanding personalized service and a commitment of an over 100-year-old Utah-based community-bank family with 25 branches throughout Utah.

These transactions allow us to further deploy our solid capital base and to strategically grow our company. Upon completion of the Town & Country transaction, we expect total assets will be in excess of $2 billion. We expect the transactions will be immediately accretive to earnings after acquisition related costs. While we continue to fully integrate both of these acquisitions in our organization over the next several months, we will continue to evaluate other potential acquisition opportunities.

And we're also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 13, 2017, to shareholders of record on November 6. Our dividend payout ratio for earnings for the third quarter is 75.9%.

I will now turn over the call to Wolf, to discuss our financial performance for the third quarter. Wolf?

Wolfgang Muelleck

Thank you, Rick. Good morning, everyone.

Net income was $6.2 million or $0.34 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $6.5 million or $0.35 per diluted common share for the second quarter and $6.2 million or $0.34 from the third quarter a year ago. For the year, net income was $19.30 million or $1.05 per common share - diluted common share compared to $17.1 million or $0.94 per common share a year earlier.

During the third quarter, we recorded a $0.5 million loss on $80 million investment securities that we sold to raise liquidity to fund the purchase of net assets from the acquisition of Banner Bank branches. And also recorded $0.5 million in cost associated with the purchase of those branches and the pending merger of Town & Country Bank.

In our earnings release, we have excluded the loss on the sale investment securities and acquisition-related cost to derive non-GAAP financial information related to our core operations, which we believe is useful in understanding our financial performance. And if you refer to the 2 tables in the press release, the last 2 tables refer to those non-GAAP financial measures.

Net income from core operation then was $6.9 million or $0.37 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2017 and $20 million, or $1.09 per diluted common share for the 9 months ended September 30, 2017.

If you look at return on average equity for the third quarter was 10.14% compared to 10.91% for the second quarter and little over 11% the third quarter of last year. However, if you look at return on average equity from core operation, the third quarter would have been 11.15% and 11.10% for the second quarter of 2017.

Let me talk about a few key drivers for our financial performance for the third quarter of 2017. We are 10% year-over-year loan growth, about $110 million increase to $1.2 billion in loans at the end of the quarter. We had 8.2% year-over-year deposit growth or $116 million increase to $1.5 billion in deposits at the end of this quarter.

Our margin, we have 17 basis points wider net interest margin year-over-year, growing at 4.77%. We did have higher loan loss provision during the quarter, due primarily to the growth in the loan and held for - loans held for investment, and we also experienced higher net charge-offs. Net nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 25 basis points at this quarter compared to 47 basis points in the last quarter and 32 basis points a year ago.

We continue to maintain strong operating - overall operating efficiencies with our efficiency ratio from core operation meaning they would have probably - merger cost have been excluded at 54.6% for the 9 months ended 2017 compared to 56.9% a year earlier.

Let me talk about a few financial results in a little more detail. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2017 increased $0.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to a $42 million increase in average earning assets and a 6 basis points increase in yield on earning asset, now at 4.95%.

Average loans increased $39.8 million during the comparable periods. This contributed to a higher net interest margin of 4.77% in the current quarter compared to 4.71% last quarter. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2017 increased $2.3 million compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to $132.5 million increase in average earning assets and a 16 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Average loans increased $110.5 million during the comparable periods. This resulted in a net interest margin of 4.77% in the current quarter compared to 4.60% in the third quarter of last year. The provision for loan losses for the third quarter was flat at $0.9 million compared to the second quarter and $600,000 higher compared to the third quarter of last year, which is primarily due to growth in loans held for investment, and we had net charge-offs.

During the quarter, we had net charge-off of $0.6 million in third quarter, about 18 basis points of average loans compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter of '17 and same amount in the third quarter of last year.

Noninterest income for the third quarter decreased $0.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2017, and also decreased the same amount compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to $0.5 million loss on the sale of $80 million investment securities, which we mentioned earlier, which was sold to fund the liquidity - to raise liquidity and fund the purchase of net assets from the Utah branches of Banner Bank.

In addition, the company has experienced lower mortgage banking income and residential loan volumes during 2017 compared to last year.

Now let me focus a little bit on the noninterest expense. For the third quarter that increased by $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2017, and also increased $1.8 million compared to the same period a year ago, primarily due to the $0.5 million in acquisition-related expenses we recorded in the third quarter, as I mentioned earlier and higher salaries and employee benefits, due to new hires to support our strong loan and deposit growth and to provide the staffing we needed for the acquisition of Utah branches of Banner Bank.

This is also offset by $0.5 million medical benefit refund we received in the second quarter. So if you were to adjust the 2 items that I mentioned, the expenses actually increased about $0.5 million over the second quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2017 were 30.2% compared to 35.6% in the second quarter of '17 and 36.2% at third quarter of 2016.

Income tax expense for the third quarter decreased compared to the second quarter in the prior year, primarily due to lower pretax income and tax benefits related to tax deductible stock compensation expense of roughly $0.5 million. Loans held for investment at September 30, increased $111 million or 10% year-over-year and almost $96 million or 8.5%, from the end of last year, December 2016.

Average loans grew by 10% to $1.2 billion year-over-year from the third quarter of 2016 to the current quarter of 2017. Investment securities at September 30, 2017 decreased by a roughly 22% to $302 million compared to $388 million the same period a year earlier, primarily as a result of the investment securities that we sold for the Banner transaction.

Total deposits at September 30, 2017, were $1.53 billion compared to $1.43 billion at the end of last year and $1.41 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2016, increases during these periods were primarily due to the growth of loan - of our client base and new customers.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 34.5% of total deposits as of the end of this current quarter compared to 31% in December ended last year and 33% at the end of third quarter 2016. Also I might add, our cost of interest-bearing liability was steady with the second quarter of 30 basis points.

With the acquisition of the 7 Utah Banner branches - bank branches, our total assets increased from $1.8 billion to just under $2 billion, total loans held for investment grew from a $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion and total deposits grew from $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion. We're pleased to be able to deploy our capital in a measured way with the purchase of Utah branches from Banner Bank and the pending Town & Country merger.

With that, I'll turn the time back over to Rick.

Richard Beard

Thank you, Wolf.

We are pleased overall with our financial performance for the 9 months of 2017 and we're excited for the opportunities the completion of the acquisition of the 7 Utah branches from Banner Bank and the pending merger of Town & Country Bank provides to our organization, as we expand our footprint in the Intermountain West.

We owe our success to our customers who we serve and for outstanding associates within our organization who provide excellent service and who have worked so diligently to successfully complete the purchase of the Utah Banner branches and are working hard to close the Town & Country merger.

As you might expect, this took a massive team effort on everyone's part to do this. Our associates are actively engaged in making our vision of being the most distinguished provider of financial services in Utah and the adjacent markets a reality.

Now on a personal note, this is the last quarterly earning conference call with PUB for both Wolf and myself, as we will be retiring at the end of the year. I want to thank our investors and the investing community and also the analysts who cover our stock for the support that you've given this great organization over the past several years, as we have had the privilege to work at People's Utah Bancorp. We are confident that Len Williams, who will replace me on January 2, 2018, and Mark Olson, who will replace Wolf, at the same time, will continue the legacy of PUB as it moves forward.

Thank you for joining us today. And at this point, I will now open the lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Matthew Yamamoto

This is Matt on for Jeff. A question about loan growth. Growth was lower this quarter than it was in previous quarters. Was there increased pay downs in Q3?

Wolfgang Muelleck

We normally would have, in the third quarter we have construction activity that goes on throughout the summer. So as we do have some construction loan pay downs in the third quarter, we have got a little bit of that going on. Outside of that, I just - the growth is not as fast as it has been in previous quarters. About growth. To start with, 10%, year-over-year.

Matthew Yamamoto

I think on last call you had cited that C&I loans were especially more competitive. Is that still the case?

Wolfgang Muelleck

Yes, we've been seeing some - certainly our yields on our loans have been under pressure, particularly with - the C&I loan. We haven't seen it totally yet in this quarter but I expect it will do that if we go forward. Especially now that we have the Banner branches in the fold and their loan mix is more in the C&I than it is we have on our current balance sheet.

Matthew Yamamoto

And what segments were the primary drivers of growth for this quarter?

Richard Beard

The segments of the primary growth for the quarter?

Wolfgang Muelleck

Primarily in the commercial real estate, we've had growth in the long-term fixed - excuse me, long-term commercial real estate area and a little bit less in our C&I area. I'm sorry, construction area. I didn't mean C&I, what I meant was construction. C&I is pretty much holding its own.

Matthew Yamamoto

And then moving onto deposits. Growth is pretty strong in the quarter following net run off in 2Q. What do you attribute this to? And will deposit be able to maintain this pace of growth moving forward?

Richard Beard

Well, who knows going forward... who we expect, yes, we expect deposit growth to continue. Obviously, the acquisition of Banner makes the deposit growth even more important to our bank.

And so at this point, we're like any other bank, I think we're reviewing on a regular basis what we're paying for those deposits and we're continuing to be competitive with the market. We would expect that we can continue to grow our deposits.

Wolfgang Muelleck

And one thing its - is you might just remember is that the Banner Bank acquisition, the - Banner branches acquisitions, we have more loans than deposits so our loan-to-deposit ratio now is closer to 85%. And certainly, we're focused on making sure we get deposits and looking at our rate and so forth now we would expect that if we move forward, we'll probably see a higher cost of funds.

Andrew Liesch

Just wanted to clarify something. It sounds like construction loans increased, but not that much because of pay downs this quarter. Is that right?

Wolfgang Muelleck

That is correct.

Andrew Liesch

Moving on the - on expenses going forward when you roll in both acquisitions and get some cost saves. Then what do you expect to be a good core run rate of expenses, may be middle of next year once everything is realized?

Wolfgang Muelleck

Run rate, I'm not prepared to answer that question for you at this point, you're going to have cost associated with the Banner branches and we expect to see fairly significant cost saves in the Town & Country transaction. I don't know if that answers your question, but I can't give you that number at this point.

Andrew Liesch

And then just on the margin, sounds like just with an improved earning asset mix and some liquidity deployed here with the 2 deals, margin could be moving higher off this level. But just curious, is that how you guys are seeing it?

Wolfgang Muelleck

Yes, yes, we're seeing that the earning asset mix improve because we have a lot of more loans in that mix with the Banner branch acquisition and the lower deposits.

John Rodis

I guess first off congratulations on the pending retirement. So good luck, it's been a pleasure working with you.

Wolfgang Muelleck

Thank you.

John Rodis

Even though you've got a few months to go, so. Anyhow, Wolf, maybe back to the expense question following up on Andrew's question. Just if you look at this quarter - linked quarter, you said, core expenses if we back out the merger charges, we're up about $0.5 million, so about $13.2 million. Is that $13.2 million, is that a pretty good number to use as a run rate going forward? Or is there anything else we should back out of this quarter's number?

Wolfgang Muelleck

No, I don't think you need to back anything else but certainly you have to add to what you think of Banner branches and of course, the Town & Country acquisition expenses will be in our normal operating core expenses. And as I had mentioned earlier, I'm not prepared to give you those numbers but told you all the things you got to adjust for.

John Rodis

Yes, no, so the $13.2 million is good though without the acquisitions?

Wolfgang Muelleck

Right.

John Rodis

And then, just looking at the provision, so you've had 2 quarters in a row now of $900,000 provisioning. Would you - and I know a lot of this is formulaic and driven by loan growth and so forth. But do you think, sort of, a provision of $900,000 a quarter, do you think it'll sort of be in this range going forward? Or continue to bounce around? Or how should we think about that?

Wolfgang Muelleck

Well that's a very good question. We had some charge-offs this quarter, mainly related to a certain portfolio that we had in here. But we'll continue to evaluate our portfolio, you never know in terms of credit, what goes on but I get the one thing to consider is on this Banner transaction as well as the Town & Country. The only time you add to your provision is if your loan marks aren't quite right, going forward.

And so while we're going to have that unusual situation going forward where the new loans are marked, you don't see as a loan loss reserved associated with those loans. But outside of that, I think, $900,000 it's probably a high number, but I can't predict what the fourth quarter is going to look like going forward. I hope it'll be a little lower than that. But I'm hoping that. Hard to say.

John Rodis

And then maybe one other question for - on the tax rate, would you expect absent stock exercises and so forth, tax rate sort of gravitate back towards the 35% to 36% level?

Wolfgang Muelleck

Definitely. I think, these are one-off type things where you have people exercising options and if you have a nonqualified option, you pickup - or a disqualifying disposition. You pick that up as a taxable deduction and I know just picking that - you can't predict those.

John Rodis

And 35% to 36% is still a good rate with the acquisitions too?

Wolfgang Muelleck

Yes, I would say closer to 36%.

Richard Beard

Thank you. Well once again we appreciate you taking the time to listen to our call. It's been great working with those analysts that have been asking the questions. We will miss those interactions. And we look forward to getting our Town & Country merger finished in this quarter moving forward. Thank you.

