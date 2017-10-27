PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund: Are You Nuts?

The purpose of this article is to evaluate PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) as an investment option. To do so, I will evaluate the fund's characteristics, recent performance, and trends within the industry as a whole to attempt to determine if PGP will be a profitable investment going in to the new year.

First, a little about PGP. PGP's stated objective is to seek a total return comprised of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve this objective by building a global equity and debt portfolio and investing at least 80% of the fund's net assets in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income by utilizing call and put options to generate gains from options premiums and protect against swift market declines. Currently, the fund is trading at $16.22/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.15/share, which translates to an annual yield around 11%. I recently wrote about PGP and advised investors to avoid the fund. Since the article was published, PGP is down a little over 2%, but has gone ex-dividend twice, meaning its total return is about -.50%, not a significant move. However, market conditions change rapidly and PIMCO recently published an updated UNII report, so I wanted to re-evaluate the fund to see if it currently warrants a buy or a sell rating. I believe the fund is still a sell for the reasons I will outline below.

One, as anyone who has followed PGP already knows, the premium to NAV is one of the biggest drawbacks of the fund. While the fund regularly trades at a high premium, this doesn't inherently make the fund safer. In my view, just because investors in the past have been willing to ignore the perils of investing in closed-end funds (CEF's) with high premiums, does not mean that will continue. Will the premium go away tomorrow? Probably not. Is it worth the risk? I can't see how it could possibly be. While PGP has traded at richer valuations, its current premium to NAV at over 42% is just absurd, and sets investors up for a substantial loss in principal when - not if - a correction back to NAV occurs. Importantly, PGP's premium is not just high on an individual level, it is high in relative terms as well. PGP's premium to NAV is the highest of all of PIMCO's twenty CEFs, as half of them trade at single digit premiums and another, Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), trades at a discount. The next highest premium belongs to California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), which trades at a 21.59% premium, about half PGP's. Therefore, PGP's premium is too large a risk to ignore, as the majority of the CEF universe offers investors more attractive valuations.

Two, PIMCO's latest UNII report (data as of 9/30/17) displays some bearish signals for PGP. Simply put, income production continues to be a problem for the fund and since PGP has a history of distribution cuts, I'm extremely focused on the fund's UNII and distribution coverage ratio statistics. PGP currently has negative UNII of $.07/share, a worrying sign. While this is only about half a month's worth of distributions, its coverage ratio is not indicative of a fund that's on track to start producing positive income. The fund's three-month rolling distribution coverage currently stands at 83.29%, which is lower than its six-month ratio of 90.97%, indicating a downward trend. Simply put, the outlook is not positive, so I would be prone to avoid the fund for those reasons alone. Coupled with the fact that investors are paying an above-average premium for sub-par income production, the math for investing in PGP just does not add up.

Three, PGP is highly leveraged, with total effective leverage of over 30%. While this has allowed the fund to pay its above-market yield during a time of low rates, this amount of leverage may work against the fund as rates rise. Of course, rates are still low, but Fed increases are becoming more regular, which will put pressure on funds like PGP which use a lot of leverage. While leverage allows funds to magnify their investment gains, the flip side is the losses can also be magnified, and that is what concerns me now. Will rates go up in 2018? Nobody can say for sure, as the Fed's outlook is extremely murky and investors are increasingly divided over where rates will be throughout the new year. However, investors almost unanimously believe we will see another rate hike in 2017 and that, along with the expectation for further hikes, is a negative catalyst for PGP. Just how sure are investors that the Fed will raise rates in December? Is 99.99% high enough for you? That's what we are looking at, according to CME group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements. While a rate hike on its own is not cause for huge concern, investors are starting to believe the Fed could raise rates beyond its standard .25 basis point move upward. While the chance is small, at 4.7%, this figure is twice as high as it was yesterday, and well above the 0% chance investors gave a .50 basis point move a month ago. This means that rate hike expectations are getting more hawkish, and that is not good news for highly leveraged, high-premium funds like PGP.

Of course, avoiding PGP has risks of its own. While I listed all the potential pitfalls of owning the fund, the fact is PGP has managed to trade at a high premium for years, and this could easily continue for years, benefiting current investors. PGP has performed well in 2017, as rates have stayed low and PIMCO has used its leverage wisely, providing outsized returns to CEF investors. In fact, PGP's year to date return is over 15%, and is closer to 25% once distributions are accounted for. Could 2018 mean more of the same? Of course, especially if rate hikes do not materialize and expectations surrounding further hikes dampen. Furthermore, while I mentioned the potential risks if interest rates rise, PGP does have a built-in hedge against this scenario, which will help counteract some of its downside. PGP's total leverage-adjusted effective duration clocks in at 1.22 years, well below the range of many other PIMCO CEFs. While this may be considered medium-term debt, it is very close to being short-term and is certainly short when compared to other funds. For example, look at Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), PCI, and Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), all of which have durations of around fpur years. The benefit of having a shorter duration in a rising rate environment is that, as the debt matures, the proceeds can be re-invested at the prevailing (higher) interest rates. This improves current income production. Funds with longer term durations will have to wait longer to take advantage of the higher rates, which could be a drag on total returns.

Bottom-line: PGP has performed well in 2017, as interest rates stayed low and investors ignored the fund's high premium. However, the fund has come under some pressure recently, and market sentiment is shifting towards the belief we will see more Fed hikes short-term. Given the fund's declining metrics, initiating positions while the fund trades at a premium above 40% just does not make sense. While the fund has seen its NAV increase since the start of the year by a very healthy 12.5%, its premium has only dropped slightly. Therefore, strong NAV gains have not been enough to allow the fund to trade at a more reasonable valuation. While PGP does have a few bright spots, the inherent risks of owning the fund are too blatant to ignore, and I would caution investors away from initiating positions at this time.