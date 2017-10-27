Changyou.com's (CYOU) CEO Dewen Chen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Margaret Shi

Thank you, operator. On the call today are Mr. Dewen Chen, CEO; Mr. Xiaojian Hong, COO; Mr. Yaobin Wang, CFO; and Mr. Wei Qing, Chief Games Development Officer.

For today's agenda, management will discuss highlights for the third quarter 2017. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Dewen Chen.

Dewen Chen

Thank you, Margaret.

[Interpreted] I am pleased to report that total revenue for the third quarter was US$166 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Online game revenue was US$132 million, an increase of 34% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP net loss is US$5 million, which will recognize impairment charges on goodwill and intangible assets in the third quarter. Excluding these impairment charges, non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was about US$56 million, which is line with our guidance.

For PC games, we completely focus on maintaining user-stability within our existing games. And we remain prudent with new game launches. Revenue from TLBD PC games was stable quarter-over-quarter and was in line with our expectations. The launch of Legacy TLBB Mobile game has had very limited impact so far on the performance of our TLBD PC games. Our team is making improvements to the content and functionality of the game to sustain user interest and engagement.

We expect revenue from TLBD PC for the fourth quarter to be stable on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

In the fourth quarter, we plan to launch a new PC game called Man Huang Sou Shen Ji. The launch of this game will make up for the decline of some of our older PC games and keep our overall PC game revenue stable in the fourth quarter on a sequential basis.

For mobile games, we continue to keep our strategic focused locked on MMORPG games, advanced casual games and SLG games. And we are working hard to produce new games that will be popular and resonate with the users. For MMORPG leveraging our expertise in PC games development, we will keep exploring ways to enhance social functionality, optimize in-game environments and increase user-engagement.

For advanced casual games, we are encouraging our producers to be innovators. And we are also making sure that we keep the game-play simple, so that young gamers we are targeting can quickly jump into those games and you have [so well] [ph] playing.

Since the launch of the Legacy TLBB Mobile in May, we have issued two new expansion packs. We will continue to improve the social interactive systems within the game and create new game-play to maximize the longevity of the game. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, will give you an update later on our latest progress with this game.

In terms of our older games, TLBB 3D has been operating for four years and it has been impacted by the launch of the Legacy TLBB Mobile. Despite reaching 25% decline quarter-over-quarter, its revenue still outperformed many mobile games on the market. TLBB 3D is among the longest operating mobile games in China, which gave our R&D team and [part-time space] [ph] to test and experiment creative new ideas.

As a result, we have accumulated invaluable experience, which will sure help to set the stage for our next blockbuster.

As for our pipeline, we try to launch a new mobile game, Dao Jian Dou Shen Zhuan, in December as a new MMORPG such as Xuan Yuan Jian and [Nigen Janku] [ph], as well as advanced casual games such as Runaway [ph] are also underway. These games are currently going through various adjustments and modifications, and are expected to be launched early next year.

We remain focused on producing top quality games. The quality of our games is governed by our product approval committee. For games that do not meet our testing standards, we either send maximum modification or terminate the project immediately to ensure that our resources are most efficiently allocated. For games with strong test results, we then match our top IP and marketing resources to them to maximize their chance for success.

We believe our focus and commitments to produce top quality games will lead us to next level.

With that, let me turn the call to Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer to give you an update on the latest progress with the Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Wei Qing

[Interpreted] I previously released Legacy TLBB Mobile for games set a new record for MMORPG games in terms of monthly gross selling. However, like, most MMORPG games the number of players in gross selling experience actually decline in the following months, which was in line with our expectation.

During the third quarter, we introduced new characters and upgraded the social function, which help to stabilize user numbers and revenue. On the whole, however, we still expect the revenue for Legacy TLBB Mobile to decrease on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Our top priority, as always, is to address the needs of our core users. We aim to launch bi-monthly expansion packs to keep our users entertained with continuous upgrades of content and social functions, which we believe is vital for building long lasting and sustainable games.

Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Yaobin Wang, to discuss the financial highlights.

Yaobin Wang

[Interpreted] Now let me walk you through our financial highlights for the third quarter.

Total revenue was US$160 million, up 22% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter, which was in line with our guidance. Online game revenue exceeded our guidance at US$132 million, up 34% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to the revenue contribution of Legacy TLBB Mobile, which was launched in May 2017.

Online advertising revenue was US$6 million, down 48% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly because fewer PC games have been launched in China and our new mobile initiative for 17173 are still at an early stage.

Cinema advertising revenue was US$24 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year and 38% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was because we took an active approach in acquiring more advertising resources. The quarter-over-quarter increase was a result of a seasonal trend in cinema advertising typical of the third quarter.

Now let me provide some more details about our other financials. From now on, most of the figures discussed will be on a non-GAAP basis. As a reminder, you can find a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measures in our published earnings release.

Gross margin was 73%, which compared with 70% in the third quarter of 2016 and 77% in the second quarter of 2017. Gross margin of online games business was 87%, compared with 76% in the third quarter of 2016 and 19% in the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was due to Legacy TLBB Mobile, which was launched in the second quarter of 2017 and has a high gross margin as revenue is recognized on a net basis after revenue-sharing with Tencent.

Operating loss was US$28 million, compared with operating profit of US$37 million in the third quarter of 2016 and operating profit of US$63 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Net loss attributable to Changyou.com Limited was US$5 million, compared with net income of US$46 million in the third quarter of 2016 and net income of US$61 million in the second quarter of 2017. Fully-diluted net loss attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was US$0.09, which compared with a fully-diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS of US$0.85 in the third quarter of 2016 and US$1.14 in the second quarter of 2017.

During this third quarter, we recognized goodwill impairment and impairment of intangible assets of US$87 million. The impairments were mainly related to the MoboTap business, which was acquired in 2014.

In the third quarter of 2015, we recognized an impairment charge related to the MoboTap business due to a change in the company's strategic direction. Since then, MoboTap focused on the development and operation of card and board games, which have been MoboTap's main source of revenue.

Due to reinforced restrictions that the Chinese regulatory authorities imposed on card and board games, some of MoboTap's key distribution partners informed us that they had decided to stop the distribution and the promotion of card and board games in the third quarter of 2017. As a result, we determined that it is unlikely for MoboTap to gain users and grow its revenue in China. For this reason, we recognized impairment charges of US$87 million to reflect the fair value of MoboTap business.

Impairment charges recognized in net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited was US$60 million. Impairment charges recognized in net income attributable to non-controlling interest was US$27 million. Excluding the impairment charges, net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited would have been US$56 million, which was in line with our guidance.

Next, moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow statement, as of September 30, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling US$881 million, compared with US$831 million as of December 31, 2016. For the third quarter 2017, we had operating cash flow of US$75 million.

Finally, for the fourth quarter 2017 guidance, we expect total revenue to be between US$145 million and US$155 million, which implies a sequential decrease of 7% to 13%. Within total revenues, online game revenue to be between US$110 million and US$120 million, which implies a sequential decrease of 8% to 15%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Chanyou.com Limited to be between US$35 million and US$40 million. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income attributable to Chanyou.com Limited per ADS to be between US$0.66 and US$0.76.

Share based compensation expense to be around US$2 million, assuming no new grants of share-based awards and that the market price of our shares remains unchanged. In our guidance, we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB6.6 to US$1 as compared with actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.67 to US$1 for the third quarter of 2017.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you for joining the call today. Operator, we would now like to open the call to questions.

Eddie Leung

Good evening, thank you for taking my question. Just a question on the broader mobile game industry, so just wondering if you guys can still expect the overall mobile game user-base in China can continue to grow, let's say, in 2018, because it seems like from our checking of some of the mobile app ranking applications, quite some of the existing games are not growing that recently. For example, you also mentioned that TLBB Mobile could see some revenue decline, so just want to get your sense on the industry trend, especially on the user side. Thank you.

Margaret Shi

Eddie your first question was on the overall mobile game industry-wide?

Eddie Leung

Yes, especially on the user side. Thanks a lot.

Margaret Shi

Can you say that again, I can't hear you so clearly?

Eddie Leung

Yes, especially the overall mobile game user growth how is your feel on it into 2018?

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] From our observations, the overall mobile game market was slowed down. But the revenue growth for mobile games will exceed the user-base was. It's because we - because of the increasing user [behavioristic pay] [ph] and also because the economic, the design for economic systems and consumption behavior within the game.

Okay, we think the growth in user number will be very slow going forward, probably around single digit growth. Thank you.

Eddie Leung

Thank you very much. [Foreign Language]

Margaret Shi

Do you have another question, Eddie?

Eddie Leung

Actually, those are the same questions, thanks.

Margaret Shi

Okay, great. Thank you.

Hillman Chan

Thank you, management. Thank you for taking my question. I have a question regarding the games in our pipeline. Could management share more on the publishing strategy for some of the mobile games in our pipeline including Dao Jian Dou Shen Zhuan, and also Xuan Yuan Jian and also others? Are we looking to publish these titles on our own or that some of the third-party including Tencent? And then I have another question. Thank you.

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] Okay, so well, we started the project for Dao Jian Dou Shen Zhuan. The total user base is very hardcore MMORPG users. From the recent testing results, that we find out that the game appeals to our core user base.

Okay, so the overlap between hardcore MMORPG games and for the traditional PC Blade game, it's not particularly large, so we're growing that user base to be very large.

For Xuan Yuan Jian, when we started a project we want the target user base to be the general public or we want to be available for everyone. So the game design is very simple and it's very casual.

From our recent testing feedback, we think where we have been testing with the new players and then the testing results have been satisfactory so far. So going forward we'll be modifying our game-play following [ph] new players further and then hopefully adding more game-plays for the mid- to long-term. Thank you.

Hillman Chan

And other question will be regarding [identified sources] [ph], so these titles have been under development for some years, so why are we launching it? At this point, are we seeing positive feedback during last run beta? And how should we think about the marketing dollars and publishing strategy for this one? Thank you.

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] We spend a very long time developing this game. And then the testing results which we did, the last testing results we did is satisfactory, and we think, we are ready for launch. We also have celebrity endorsement from Deliverba [ph] one of the top celebrities in China. And then ones - but then the more concrete plan for publishing and distribution will be ready when there are more concrete results of the launch. Thank you.

Hillman Chan

Thank you very much. Look forward to the game launches.

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] Thank you.

Han Joon Kim

Great. Thanks for the opportunity to ask questions. My first one is just on your fourth quarter guidance in the NIM margin that it implies. It looks like you were somewhere between 24% to 26%, which would be a bit lower than your historical trajectory, so just kind of wanted to see, what's creating a little bit of a margin pressure than before?

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Yaobin Wang

[Interpreted] The reason for the short-term net margin crunches is because of three reasons. The first reason, we're seeing a bit of decline in revenue from Legacy TLBB. And the second is, because we might be - we'll be incurring some additional challenging marketing costs for these games in the fourth quarter. And certainly - and what we are acquiring additional advertising resources for our cinema business.

Yeah, also I want to add, for the Legacy TLBB revenues that translates directly to net margin and as a result, so I think its revenue will lead to a direct drop in net profit. Thank you.

Han Joon Kim

Got you. That makes sense. Yeah. So that actually is my second question. So I think so far TLBB has been holding up better than expected - or expecting some level of decay, but on a relative basis, it seems pretty good. So as you think about the longevity of this Legacy TLBB into 2018. Do you feel like it will start to stabilize at some point, or we should be expecting kind of quarter-over-quarter continued decline for the next few quarters?

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] Okay. Based on our current observations, we think Legacy TLBB revenue will start to stabilize after the fourth quarter. So we think, probably, around third quarter of 2018 it will probably would be stable from the level in the fourth quarter this year.

In other words, we think, after fourth quarter Legacy TLBB - Legacy TLBB Mobile game will stabilize. Thank you.

Han Joon Kim

Thank you. Thank you.

Wayne Wang

Thank you, management, for taking my question. So, I have a question regarding to TLBB. As you just mentioned that you expect TLBB Mobile to enter a stable stage. So may I ask, so is this stable stage is in terms of revenue or maybe in terms of both the revenue like ARPU and number of users? And also I have another question regarding to the cinema advertising business, it seems see CNOI [ph] growth continue to slowdown in the past few quarters. So can management add more color on that and maybe a little bit on competition landscape? Thank you very much.

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] Okay. On strategic front, we want our Legacy TLBB Mobile to be - to operate in a very healthy manner. We want to be a - we wanted to have a very long lifespan. We wanted to do the that, the priority for us is to stabilize the user number. So, generally, we want the - we wanted the stabilization both in user numbers and revenues.

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] Okay. The main reason, why we think that the slowdown in revenue [across business] [ph], the large advertisers for cinema advertising has smaller budget.

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] In terms of competition landscape, we think it could be simple. There are currently only three to four major players in the market. And that's because the external resources are very much scattered around the country. And while we're [indiscernible] probably for the very [indiscernible] are taking very long-time.

So for this [also competitors, the dutiful competitors] [ph] in the market, the market share for each one of them is pretty stable. So we think the market landscape will not change very much in the recent period. Thank you.

Wayne Wang

[Foreign Language]

Jin Yoon

Hey, good evening, guys. Just a couple of questions, first of all, the expansion packs that you guys mentioned that's going to come out, I think you said every month, is there a more grand expansion pack that we should expect like - perhaps, like, a bigger one that's - perhaps the gamers are kind of looking forward too?

And second of all, I think, it's been about five or six months since the Chairman has announced potentially going private offering. Is there any update to that or how should we see that going forward? Thanks, guys.

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] The complay [ph] continued on a frequent basis for mobile games, so therefore, it's difficult. So it's not like PC games, where you have small expansion packs and bigger expansion packs.

So in our most recent expansion packs, the goal is to target users, on returning, and also to increase the experience for low-paying users or non-paying users. And then, we also are going to launch a brand new character or a clan for the game. Thank you.

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] And then, Jin, we just want to say in terms of your second question about the organization, we won't be discussing any information in this conference call.

Jin Yoon

Great. Thanks, guys.

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] Thank you.

Shawn Yang

Hello, management. Thank you for taking my question. I just want to know that we notice that company continues to promote new PC games. What's the management view to what's the general PC game market in China? So I mean, looking at next year, do we expect that the PC market is still - it's comparatively flat compare with this year, or are we going to see more decline here?

My second question is about, I would like to ask the management's view towards to the MMORPG game in China, since you have very - you are very experienced in developing and publishing MMORPG game. So we noticed some of the MMORPG game have very long lifecycle and some have very short lifecycle. How can we evaluate the MMORPG game are more successful? Thank you.

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] I think, overall the PC game market is flat, so the user number has declined. And I think the reason is because that upgrade in consumption behavior for users and also because the gaming company have upgraded the economic systems within the games.

I think overall, it might have declined and going forward. But then it's still a very substantial market for us. It's still US$500 million to US$600 million R&D market. Thank you.

And, Shawn, and you your second question is on…

Margaret Shi

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Interpreted] We think like producing game is like producing TV series and some TV series run a longer time and while some TV series don't run after one or two episodes. So the most important thing is that we design our games that appeal to the user experience and user preferences.

I think in terms of TV series, we had a different involvement, the romantic TV series and the horror TV series. And then each category of them appeals to a certain category of users. Similarly, for home users there are those who are interested on collectible - in collectibles. There are ones who is interested in PDPs and those interested in social elements.

And then as long as we appeal to one - we appeal to one particular group of users, we'll be able to create games with a long lifespan.

Margaret Shi

Once again, I would like to thank you for joining today's call. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you.

