Defense Sector: Here's The Ultimate War Machine

Now that we are on top of the hill, which stock will continue to climb higher?

It's not a secret to anyone that the defense sector has been booming in the market over the past five years.

These stocks went through a challenging period following the budget sequester of 2012. Revenue fell, but earnings went up. On election day, many stocks jumped by 10% as investors hoped for a budget increase in this sector.

Now, companies that made bold acquisitions and improved their business model have transformed themselves into cash flow machines. With additional promises of spending in defense and security and geopolitical tensions on the rise, we can expect those stocks to continue booming. How can you avoid a bubble? Is there any defense stock that is still worth your money now? I took a look at four of them and picked the ultimate war machine.

Revenues

Here are the four companies I will review in this article:

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Raytheon (RTN)

United Technologies (UTX)

Northrop Grumman benefits from a strong position in the aerospace business with their drones, participation in the F-35 and B-2 aircrafts. More recently, management has made another step forward with the acquisition of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) for the sum of $9.2 billion. This will not only boost their revenues, but also open the door for another defense sub-segment: satellites, launchers, and missile defense systems manufacturing.

Lockheed Martin was among the first to make an acquisition in order to boost its revenues. The acquisition of Sikorsky Helicopter (from UTX) in 2015 has been a success so far. LMT is not only a leader in manned aircrafts with their F-35, it is also dominating the military helicopter segment.

Raytheon did a smaller acquisition in the cybersecurity segment through the purchase of Websense for $2 billion. RTN was the quickest to make a move and the first company to show a positive revenue uptrend. However, the increase is not as spectacular as LMT's.

United Technologies gave us the impression it was leaving the military business through the sales of Sikorsky Helicopter in 2015. However, with the acquisition of Rockwell Collins (COL), UTX will improve its dominance in the aerospace business (through Pratt & Whitney) and increase its presence in the military field. The company lags behind as it hasn't reach full growth momentum yet.

In regard to revenue growth LMT seems to be advancing, but NOC and RTN are not far behind.

Earnings

This is quite an impressive segment, as both NOC and LMT realized impressive earnings growth while their revenues were shrinking. Both management teams did an incredible job of rewarding shareholders for their patience. While Lockheed Martin doubled its earnings, the bulk of this milestone was achieved after the acquisition of Sikorsky. I prefer NOC earnings' growth trend as it is going up like a straight line.

RTN and UTX are lagging behind with modest increases compared to their peers. I don't see any major boost coming up for RTN in the future. The company is solid, but it doesn't have any major acquisition pending. As for UTX, there is an interesting gamble to be made on the potential synergy with the acquisition of Rockwell.

In the meantime, I will stick to NOC and LMT as winners in this category.

Dividend Growth Perspective

In order to calm shareholders, the defense sector didn't only focus on increasing earnings and buying back shares massively. It also focused on increasing dividends. These four companies are already dividend achievers. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time this article was written, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can see the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here. But they didn't stop there: Their dividend growth over the past five years is phenomenal:

Unfortunately, even though they have been very shareholder-friendly, their dividend yield melted due to their price surge. In this category, LMT and UTX are slightly better deals for income-seeking investors.

The final graph shows companies' ability to pay their future dividends. In all cases, both current payouts and future increase are sustainable. There isn't really a winner as all ratios are under 50%. In other words, pick one and you will see dividend growth in your portfolio.

Valuation

At this stage, all four companies seem to have strong business models, clear visions of the future, and sustainable dividend policies. In other words, I don't think you can really be wrong if you hold one of them already. Things aren't that obvious if you are about to invest new money. This is where valuation comes into play. Let's first look at how the market values them:

After their most recent earnings are taken into consideration, only UTX seems to be priced correctly. I'm not going to surprise anyone by telling them that there is no deal in this industry right now. However, when I use the dividend discount model, things are a bit more obvious:

Company 10 yr Div Growth Terminal Rate DDM Value Upside/Downside Northrop Grumman 10% 8% $256.00 -15.65% Lockheed Martin 8% 7% $309.92 1.91% Raytheon 8% 7% $123.58 -45.89% United Technologies 8% 7% $108.47 -9.97%

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

I'm not here to tell you that RTN will drop like a rock. But there is no way the DDM can justify the current valuation. Combine to that the fact that RTN has the highest P/E and the lowest DDM potential, I think it's fair to leave this one behind.

Final Thought

Investing in any defense stock today is definitely not done in the hopes of seeing the stock surge another 200% in the next five years. However, they all have strong business models and solid dividend growth perspectives. If I had to invest more money in one of them, I would pick Lockheed Martin.

This company shows a stronger track record in terms of both revenue and earnings growth. When you combine Sikorsky helicopters and LMT's F-35, you can appreciate how the company will dominate the aeronautic segment in the upcoming years. This gets even better since Congress now allows LMT to seek out international clients (the company has about 80% of its revenue coming from the U.S. government).

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold LMT in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.