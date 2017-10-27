Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Limited Risk, But Skeptical About Gains

Company Summary

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is a microcap currently valued at about $170M. At the moment, it aspires to dethrone the EpiPen with its own allergy symptom (anaphylaxis) treatment called SYMJEPI. The company has several other asthma treatment delivery products in its pipeline, but so far only SYMJEPI can be relied upon for dependable revenue in the near future.

SYMJEPI

FDA Approval and Stock Price

SYMJEPI has run the gamut of clinical trials and was approved by the FDA in June 2017. Understandably the market took notice and boosted ADMP's stock, but hardly to triple-digit returns that I would expect when a then-speculative play gets the green light for such a promising product like SYMJEPI. This right here puts a damper on my enthusiasm. Perhaps it is the relative obscurity of Adamis Pharmaceuticals or increased competition with SYMJEPI; whatever the case, the stock price bump following the FDA approval was less than 100%. Though it may seem churlish to whine about short-term returns "only" in the double digits, SYMJEPI's approval was not a promise, and it was the only potential lifeline to sales that anyone long ADMP could hold on to prior to June 15. In the end, I can't say exactly why ADMP stock didn't jump more, and I just feel that the price move was ho-hum relative to the magnitude of Adamis Pharmaceuticals' SYMJEPI FDA approval.

Nonetheless, it must be admitted that the FDA’s SYMJEPI approval shifts ADMP from a high-risk speculative venture to a relatively limited downside growth stock. SYMJEPI will bring in some sales, that's for sure. Whether or not it completely decimates EpiPen and dominates the anaphylaxis treatment market, I can't say. However, in any case, subsequent stock moves based on SYMJEPI's market success are likely to be mild.

SYMJEPI in the Market

SYMJEPI is tailored to tackle a market of over $1B, and many believe it has a good running start against established competitor EpiPen due to EpiPen's inordinately high price relative to the cost of manufacture. Though headline-grabbing and certainly a positive development for anyone long Adamis Pharmaceuticals, SYMJEPI comes with a list of side effects and restrictions that render it vulnerable to clever competitors who might knock down a side effect or two without compromising performance or production price. Most important of those side effects and weak points is the fact that SYMJEPI aggravates overall health risk for people with cardiac issues. Cardiac problems are not a small variable in a largely sedentary U.S. society that is stubbornly overweight. Despite the money spent on gym memberships, diets, and the like, this fitness problem and its associated elevated cardiac risk are certain to remain that way into the foreseeable future.

The other thing to consider is SYMJEPI's fixed dose and its stated advisory to keep it away from patients weighing under 66 lbs. without special medical supervision. Any patient, no matter their size, weight, or cardiac condition, gets 0.3mg of the drug per injection. Smaller patients who may be technically above the 66 lbs. limit may nonetheless experience exaggerated side effects and risk upon being treated with SYMJEPI. An adjustable injection mechanism based on even approximate weight would do wonders to make SYMJEPI less of a risk factor for smaller, lighter consumers. If a competitor comes up with a similar product to SYMJEPI that includes an adjustable-dose portion (at least for those units sold to healthcare professionals), the rosy sentiment and forecasts about Adamis Pharmaceuticals could be seriously derailed.

Product Pipeline

Here we turn to APC-1000, APC-2000, and APC-4000. These are asthma drug delivery systems marketed for greater dose capacity, generally higher efficiency and safety.

Regarding development risk, Adamis Pharmaceuticals states that:

The company believes that product development risks for this product are low due to the widely accepted and documented clinical trial path to approval.

Perhaps this is why Phase 3 trials are being formulated without research being done at the Phase 1 and 2 levels. The investor's wariness of risk should be apparently assuaged since Adamis characterizes its other soon-to-be approved products as exceptionally low risks that are on an allegedly breezy path to FDA approval and subsequent sales.

Minimal Liquidity Concerns

Now we turn to cash burn and possible liquidity issues: Adamis Pharmaceuticals has hit upon a winner with SYMJEPI. Cash burn data based on prior quarterly or annual data is not likely to be accurate since SYMJEPI and its attendant cash flow were only a possibility since June 2017. I think that Adamis Pharmaceuticals is past the point where cash burn becomes a significant variable to consider unless SYMJEPI marketing/sales operations lag or the APC-1000, 2000, 4000 Phase 3 costs show widely unexpected results.

Even the lowest available analyst estimates peg 2018 revenues at $21.4M, with the highest estimate more than twice that at $56.4M. While I don't expect SYMJEPI to replace EpiPen and capture its $1B market, especially not in 2018, I lean towards the upper end of those estimates when evaluating Adamis Pharmaceuticals' likely revenue situation going into 2018. These kinds of sales prospects, combined with an improved cash position (over $10M at the end of June of this year compared to just $4.1M at the start of the year), make the case against worrying about cash burn. Management skill in marketing, producing and pricing SYMJEPI as well as the company's Phase 3 trials of APC-1000, 2000 and 4000 will be the fundamental internal variables that dictate the future of the company for the next year or so.

Competition

External threats to Adamis Pharmaceuticals could seriously derail analyst projections and shareholder hopes of ADMP's stock rising to about $9.83 a year from now. The following are anaphylaxis treatment products that target the same consumer and healthcare professional market as SYMJEPI: AUVI-Q from Kaleo and Adrenaclick from Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL). Both offer competitive prices, deals for patients, insurers, and healthcare providers. Both are aggressively targeting Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) EpiPen dominance with some success. Adamis Pharmaceuticals will need to move on production cost efficiencies, pricing, marketing, negotiating with retailers like CVS (NYSE:CVS), and keeping its own balance sheet in line without compromising its APC products.

Summary

As stated earlier, I am leaning towards the more optimistic end of revenue estimates and don't see major clouds on the horizon in terms of cash flow or product quality.

Having said that, risks associated with Adamis Pharmaceuticals center mainly around three factors:

Underwhelming stock price response to SYMJEPI approval - perhaps a harbinger of future lackluster performance.

SYMJEPI's fixed-dose design and side effects can be off-putting for people near the borderline of minimum weight limits and/or cardiac health.

Competitors for anaphylaxis symptom treatment are on the market and are unlikely to back down.

I think that anyone currently invested in ADMP's stock has no reason to dump it. It is very difficult to imagine the stock dropping for fundamental reasons at least through 2018. With that said, I would ask for more upside potential for a company that is firmly on the small side when it comes to market cap and market share. Also, the competition could squeeze company revenues more than expected. Not only will this obviously hurt stock performance in and of itself, but it also can compromise or delay Adamis's testing and approval of its APC-1000, 2000, and 4000 products. That kind of squeeze, combined with potentially subpar SYMJEPI sales, presents an unlikely though potentially devastating downside to ADMP's stock that overwhelms its relatively mild gains in recent history.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.