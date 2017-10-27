Polaris Has A Runway Higher Still

Increasing margins and cash flow, leading to deleveraging and share buybacks will provide most of the improvements, as markets are near stagnating.

There is still considerable runway for the company to improve further. The company is also winning back market share.

Polaris is recovering from a very bad 2016 when they were plagued by quality issues.

Polaris Industries (PII) is the leading producer of sports vehicles, producing snowmobiles (their origin), all terrain vehicles (ATVs, which it also sells to the military) and motorcycles, mainly sold in the U.S. where they are the market leader, but also to Canada and Europe.

The company experienced a host of quality problems and associated recalls last year, but we argued that the perspective was improving late December last year.

Indeed, that prediction has born out (these are GAAP figures):

We had to wait for it for quite some time, revenues are inflated by the acquisition of TAP late in the fourth quarter of last year. The share price isn't quite back to its former glory ($150 at the end of 2014), but Q3 results have boosted confidence, even if before the shares had already run up quite a bit from the $81 level when we wrote about the company's improving outlook:

Q3 Results

These were indeed good, revenue rose 25% although 'only' half of that was organic growth (the rest is because their TAM acquisition only counted in part of Q4 2016). Adjusted EPS came in well above expectations ($1.46 where $1.23 was expected). EPS was $1.28 on a GAAP basis.

The result was investors rejoicing, as you can see above. According to management during the Q3CC:

The increase was driven by a combination of improved gross margins, operating expense leverage and a lower tax rate.

Management also made a point that underlying, the results are actually even better than perhaps at first sight (our emphasis):

While the top-line retail numbers were high some surely will want to attribute the year-over-year improvements slowly to an easy comp. That certainly played a role but the results were actually much better than that. Consider these two facts, first September was the highest retail month in Polaris history and August was among the top three. Second, off-road vehicles and Polaris retail sales were up also compared to the third quarter of 2015 which was definitely not an easy comparable. All of these results were aided by an improving market and boosted by market share gains for both ATVs and side-by-sides.

India motors gained substantial market share as demand for which was up 16% in the quarter despite an overall stagnant market. But the side-by-sides (RZR) also did very well:

Our RZR, even though we were third of the major three players in the sport rack market, we were third in promotional spending but had significant share gains, probably the most share gains across the board for us.

On the other hand, Slingshot still suffered problems with a fall of over 15%, but management beliefs it will return to growth again in Q3.

The company still had their fair share of troubles though, from the Q3CC:

Conversely, we had too many supplier issues and corresponding quality holds in our factories which created logistics challenges that were exasperated by hurricanes and floods.

The effects of these were neutralized in earnings by some one-off gains, especially on taxes (between $0.10 and $0.13).

Can it get better?

The short answer is yes even if Q4 sales will be down somewhat sequentially (from Q3CC):

We expect sales to be down sequentially in Q4 given lower motorcycle shipments due to seasonality and slightly lower ORV shipments as we more closely aligned the retail sales with retail sales through our RFM implementation. Promotional spending will be down sequentially and versus Q4 of 2016

Despite that, for the current year, management is raising its outlook. The company now expects 2017 sales to be up by 18%-19% and adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $4.75 to $4.85, up 36% to 39% compared to the full year 2016 adjusted EPS of $3.48.

Margins are improving, even if they are a long way from their previous heights (these are GAAP margins):

Here is what management had to say about margins:

On a GAAP basis gross margins improved 261 basis points to 24.6% in the third quarter, which includes $7.6 million of Victory wind down cost and $6.2 million of manufacturing realignment and network optimization cost. Our adjusted gross margin increased 351 basis points to 25.5%, reflecting lower warranty expense, cost savings, and positive product mix somewhat offset by anticipated higher promotional cost and added cost from a combination of supply chain and natural disaster headwinds.

The question really is whether margins can start to approach these former higher levels again. Management spoke of somewhat increased competition (although ASPs were up a very healthy 6% in the quarter, partly due to mix).

So we might not get back to the full 30% gross margin and 16% operational margin anytime soon, but further improvements are to be expected. The single biggest reason for the margin collapse last year was quality issues and related warranty expenses and product recalls.

While warranty expenses down year-over-year on a quarter and year-end to date basis. As expected, the percentage is still trending higher than our historical average.

How much were these warranty expenses? Here is management (Q3CC):

If you look at last year our warranty rate bounced somewhere between 4% and 5% of sales, this year we're registering around 3 plus, 3 to 3.5%. Our view is that we should be able to get down to where we've been historically. But it's going to take us a couple of years to work through that.

But one should realize that warranty expenses wasn't the only headwinds from the quality issues, it has affected sales as well, and (management at Q3CC):

You got a lot of recall related costs but you've had higher R&D expense, higher promo, higher variable comp et cetera.

Then there is this:

Transamerican Auto Parts and our overall aftermarket business are expected to generate above market growth with profitability improving as we obtain many of our synergy targets.

While they issued a large amount of debt to pay for that acquisition, the company already generates sufficient cash to reduce the debt burden (see below).

And there is also tailwind from a 2% reduction of the outstanding shares due to a share buyback program. The company bought back 1M shares to date:

And they still have a further 6.4M of the existing buyback program to go, which is 10% of outstanding shares. The company generates enough funds to finance that program:

The company also managed to reduce long-term debt quite substantially in the quarter, this was down from $1.06B at the end of Q2 to $892M at the end of Q3. The company increased its cash position by $5M in the quarter to $132M.

Valuation

At $4.75-$4.85 in EPS this year the shares are certainly not cheap anymore. Analyst expect next year's EPS to reach $5.66 which produces a substantial 21.5 multiple. On other valuation measures the shares are either reasonably priced (EV/S) or fairly expensive (EV/EBITDA).

But the latter metric has room for improvement when margins recover further.

Conclusion

The company is gradually overcoming its quality issues, and with that the expenses related to that will fall away, making room for margins to improve. There is further impetus from reaping synergies with TAP.

Even if margins do not quite return to their former glory they will still have a considerable impact on earnings. This will also boost cash generation which can be used to further reduce outstanding debt and buy back shares, creating a little virtuous cycle, perhaps.

On the other hand, as management itself acknowledges, there is little market growth, neither in motorcycles nor ATVs.

