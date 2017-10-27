Newmark Group Intends To Raise $100 Million In U.S. IPO

Newmark has been on an acquisition spree to gain size, but is subject to a potentially negative macro interest rate environment.

The company is one of the largest commercial real estate brokerage firms in the world.

Quick Take

Newmark Group (NMRK) has filed an S-1 registration to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO of its Class A common stock.

The firm offers a range of commercial services to landlords and investors worldwide via its 15,000-strong workforce.

Newmark wants to go public to continue funding its growth ambitions, but investors should take into account the possibility of a less-benign interest rate environment in the near future.

Company

New York-based Newmark was founded in 1929 to provide leasing services to New York investors and tenants wishing to relocate or locate in the region.

In 2011, the company was acquired by BGC Partners (BGCP), which is controlled by Cantor Fitzgerald. Since 2011, Newmark has acquired a number of commercial real estate services firms including:

Cornish & Carey in Northern California

Grubb & Ellis

Apartment Realty Advisor companies

Computerized Facility Integration

Frederick Ross Company in Denver

Smith Mack in Philadelphia

Steffner Commercial Real Estate in Memphis and Cincinnati Commercial Real Estate

Numerous other commercial real estate service firms in the U.S. and Mexico.

So, since the 2011 acquisition, the firm has embarked on an acquisition strategy to gain a presence in significant target markets as it sought to increase its national footprint. As a result of these acquisitions, Newmark topline revenues have quadrupled since 2011.

Management is headed by CEO Barry Gosin, who has been CEO of the firm since 1979 and led the acquisition effort by BGC in 2011 as well as the subsequent expansion initiatives.

Mr. Gosin owns 1.6% of sole shareholder BGC’s Class A common stock pre-IPO.

Business

Together with its recent acquisitions, Newmark is creating a fast-growing commercial real estate firm that provides a long list of corporate and investor services, whether from the landlord/investor side or the tenant side, either through transactions, advisory services or ongoing property management.

Below is a brief overview video of subsidiary group Knight Frank:

(Source: Knight Frank)

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. commercial real estate industry will be a $1 trillion industry in 2017 and has sustained a CAGR of 3.9% from 2012 through 2017.

The industry has rebounded during the period ‘aided by the recovery of the overall economy,’ after a period of tight lending conditions and stagnant construction.

As the construction and interest rate conditions go, so goes the fortunes of service firms such as Newmark which are wholly dependent on the health of commercial real estate industry.

Commercial firms are beginning to differentiate themselves via the acquisition and adoption of new technologies. CBRE has been a prominent partner, investor and selective acquirer of Real Estate Tech startups, so it is likely that Newmark and other major competitors will follow suit in order to remain competitive.

Competition

According to a ranking report by National Real Estate Investor, the top ten competitive vendors that provided commercial real estate services in 2016 were:

Global Rank Company Ticker Transaction Volume 1 CBRE Group CBG $310,600,000,000 2 JLL JLL $214,400,000,000 3 Eastdil Secured WFC $119,500,000,000 4 Newmark Grubb Knight Frank $112,570,325,050 5 Colliers International CIGI $112,000,000,000 6 iCORE Global $75,000,000,000 7 Savills Studley SVLPF $67,800,000,000 8 TCN Worldwide $58,599,014,392 9 Marcus & Millichap MMI $37,800,000,000 10 HFF HF $34,070,000,000

Financials

Newmark’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but mostly from inorganic acquisitions

revenue, but mostly from inorganic acquisitions Recently stable operating margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ½ years (Recast to include Berkeley Point acquisition):

(Source:Newmark S-1)

Revenue

1H 2017: $738 million, 25% increase vs. prior

2016: $1.35 billion, 12.5% increase vs. prior

2015: $1.2 billion

Note: the Berkeley Point acquisition significantly increased YoY revenue comparisons, so the ‘increases’ are largely inorganic.

Operating Margin

1H 2017: 12.3%

2016: 12.4%

2015: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2017: $190 million cash flow from operations

2016: $646 million cash used in operations

2015: $387 million cash flow from operations

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $148 million in cash and restricted cash and $1.55 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Newmark intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the IPO will likely be for a much greater amount.

Class A shareholders will retain one vote per share, but Class B shareholders, which is the 100% owner and selling shareholder BGC Partners, will retain 10 votes per Class B share to effectively retain control of the public entity.

Newmark says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to contribute all of the net proceeds of this offering (including the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) to Newmark OpCo in exchange for a number of units representing Newmark OpCo limited partnership interests equal to the number of shares issued by us in this offering. Newmark OpCo intends to use such net proceeds to repay the Term Loan in full and intends to use any remaining net proceeds for various general partnership purposes, including repayment of the BGC Notes or other indebtedness assumed by us prior to the completion of this offering, potential strategic alliances, acquisitions, joint ventures or hiring personnel. The Term Loan has an outstanding principal amount of $575 million, plus accrued but unpaid interest thereon, with an interest rate calculated from one-month LIBOR plus 2.25%, which is currently approximately 3.5% per annum, subject to adjustment. The terms of the Term Loan require that the net proceeds of this offering be used to repay the Term Loan until the Term Loan is repaid in full.

Given that management wants to pay off the $575 million Term Loan in full, the IPO will likely be at least that amount.

Listed managers of the IPO are Goldman Sachs (GS), BofA Merrill Lynch(BAC), Citigroup (C) and Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald and CF&Co have disclosed conflicts of interest under FINRA rule 5121.

Commentary

Newmark seeks to go public at a time when commercial real estate has strongly rebounded from the 2008 financial crisis.

Management seeks to continue its growth initiatives in the context of the imperative to get bigger to offer a full-service range of capabilities to clients in more globalized operating environment.

The ability to provide a broad selection of landlord, investor and tenant services to clients is what can help to differentiate the firm and provide economies of scale.

Combining traditional brokerage with a large service set is highly relevant in a more complex real estate environment, so management no doubt believes accessing cheaper public money will assist it in moving the company up the pecking order.

For potential IPO investors, a medium-term concern would be around the interest rate environment over the next few years, and whether you believe in a more hawkish, rising rate environment or a more dovish, lower rate trajectory.

My own belief is in the lower rate trajectory due to low inflation pressures and structural drags on the major world economies. In such an environment, Newmark and its peers may do quite well, and investors will reap the benefits accordingly.

For those investors with a more aggressive view of interest rates, the Newmark’s of the world may be a riskier bet.

When we know more details about the IPO, including per share price range and post-IPO market capitalization expectations, I’ll provide a final opinion.

