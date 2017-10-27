The No. 1 Metric For Dividend Investors

These metrics are not good enough in determining whether a company's yield is sustainable because they can be, and are often, highly misleading.

Introduction

Allow me to be frank here. MLPs, BDCs and REITs have never particularly interested me as investment securities. When done well, it is unimaginably boring. When done wrong, it is disastrous and filled with dividend cuts. So why dedicate a whole article on these, to me, uninteresting securities? Well, because lately, I have become increasingly frustrated by the amount of yield chasing happening on sites like Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. There's no need for me to link to specific authors as that's beside the point.

What's most annoying to me that each of these structures have conjured up special metrics that supposedly indicate whether the company's dividend is sustainable or not. The most egregious being the DCF, or distributable cash flow metric usually touted by MLPs. Other metrics like the payout ratio come closer to the truth but are very easily manipulated. What's more, these metrics get picked up by pundits and authors who, perhaps a bit naively, use these metrics to state that you should "buy this XX% safe yield."

After reading that said company's dividend is covered 2x by its DCF or that the payout ratio is 80%, readers, possibly even you, conclude that said stock is safe and a beautiful addition to your income portfolio. Months later, the double-digit yield has been cut or the stock price has depreciated enough to cancel out any benefit from the yield.

The right way

So if the payout ratio is subject manipulation and DCF is downright ridiculous, then what should investors use? Simple, the cash flow statement is a much better indicator of whether the dividend is sustainable. The cash flow statement can be found at the SEC's website. I've gone to the trouble of finding a decent substitute for those who are intimidated by lengthy 10-Qs and 10-Ks.

While the cash flow statement contains much more puts and takes that I'm about to discuss, one does not need a comprehensive understanding of the statement or accounting to get a clue of the dividend sustainability.

Morningstar is a website that is a decent substitute for actual 10-Qs and 10-Ks. Let's walk through this little exercise which starts at Morningstar - Independent Investment Research. Let's type in the ticker (MRCC) on the homepage and press enter, which looks like the image below.

After pressing enter, you should now be at the quote page.



Now, we click on the financials button that I have circled in the image above to arrive at the page shown below.



This is the income statement of MRCC, Monroe Capital Corp, a BDC with a 9.7% yield. If you are a holder of MRCC, you know that the company pays out $1.40 per share in dividends. MRCC's annual EPS is far below $1.40 per share. This should already be a red flag. In any case, the cash flow statement is superior to the income statement because it reveals more. So let's click on the cash flow statement, which is circled in green.

There are a lot more numbers here but don't panic. Once you get the hang of it, it's pretty straight forward. Numbers in parenthesis indicate a deduction. So while MRCC's net income was $1 million, the actual decrease in cash from operating activities, (CFO) circled in green, was $26 million. MRCC does not have any capex, so its CFO is equal to FCF. In other words, MRCC lost $26 million in cash before it got around to pay its dividend.

What's also notable, that the company's total cash balance decreased by a mere $1 million. So how does that reconcile with my statement that the company lost $26 million? Well, CFO represents cash from operating activities, i.e. from the products or services sold. But there are other ways to acquire cash. Typically, there are four ways for a company to acquire cash.

Through the sale of its products or services Through the sale of its assets Through the sale of its equity By the purchasing of debt (with interest representing the purchase price)

Each of these methods are depicted on the cash flow statement. For example, the item below CFO is called cash flow from financing (CFI). This statement depicts all in and out flows that have to do with financing, generally done through debt or equity. On here, we can assess whether the company has used method 3 or 4. Indeed, we can see that the company issued $54 million in debt, but paid $72, so debt has actually decreased by $18 million.

We also see that the company paid $7 million in dividends and spent another million on "other" financing activities. This now puts the decrease in cash at $52 million. To compensate for that, the company has issued $50 million in new equity. When we sum everything up, the company increased its cash balance by a total of $25 million (any differences likely due to rounding) through financing.

Remember when I stated that the company lost $26 million but its cash balance only decreased by $1 million? Well, this is because the company supplemented its $26 million short fall with equity. Interestingly, the company raised $50 million while its total market cap was around $330 million, which is a severe dilution of shareholders.

Obviously, this does not represent the whole story. Perhaps the company is about to generate $50 million operating cash flows next year. Qualitative information like this is not revealed on quantitative statements like the cash flow statement. The point is that whenever you read about a safe high yield dividend, take five minutes to visit the SEC website or even Morningstar and see for yourself.

Let's continue this exercise for a minute. With MRCC, it was perhaps obvious that the yield is unsustainable. Let's now take CBL & Associates (CBL), a REIT company with an AFFO payout ratio of 64%. Additionally, CBL is trading at roughly 4x its FFO, which suggests it's cheap. This is even more remarkable considering that the company's dividend yield is close to 13%.

For those who are unfamiliar with AFFO and FFO, these are REIT terms. They are a better proxy for net income so you can think of AFFO as adjusted net income and FFO as net income for REITs. Accordingly, p/FFO is meant to be a substitute for net income.

In any case, this REIT has a payout ratio of 64% present and is trading at only four times its earnings. Let's have a look at the company's cash flow statement.

So $100 million CFO minus $42 million in capex equals a free cash flow of $58 million. After that, the company must still pay $57 million in dividends. Clearly, a payout ratio of 60ish percent is not accurate. Instead, the company is spending 98% of its free cash flow on its dividend.

Again, we can ask a lot of follow up questions. For example, proceeds from asset sales spikes significantly in 2Q17. Why is that? Also, since this is a read, we should have a closer look at that $42 million capex number. Is this what the company is spending to maintain its properties or does some of it represent some growth?

The point here is that CBL is struggling to pay its dividends. For example, in 1Q17, free cash flow was negative by $26 million. Another thing that we are seeing is that operating cash flow is steadily declining since 2Q16. Why is that and is it likely to stop? Clearly, it has the market worried judging by the company's valuation.

We went from a 64% AFFO payout ratio to uncovering that the company is actually spending 98% of its free cash flow on dividends. Additionally, we're seeing a worrying trend in the company's operating cash flow. Clearly, it is not so easy to call CBL undervalued, much less call its yield safe.

Finally, we'll take a look at Kinder Morgan (KMI). KMI is an MLP and as such it is fond of the term DCF. Management even states it is the "primary financial measure on which management judges this performance."

Management generated a total of $1.05 billion in DCF in the second quarter. Keep in mind that DCF stands for distributable cash flow and it is used as a measure to assess the dividend sustainability. The company's dividends in that same period totaled $319 million. So KMI has a splendid dividend coverage of 3.3x its DCF.

Now, let's take a look at the company's free cash flow.

Since KMI is a much bigger company than the others, there's more to see on its cash flow statement. However, the method is the same. The company generated $1.14 billion in CFO, had capex totaling $895 and thus generated $246 million in free cash flow. So the actual dividend coverage is negative. The company is spending 128% of its cash flow on its dividend. The huge discrepancy in DCF and actual "distributable cash flow" or "free cash flow" in the normal world is why I find this metric truly egregious and implore shareholders to simply ignore it.

Again, there are many puts and takes here. For example, the $1.14B in CFO includes a $256 million working capital boost. Also, capex seems to be going up so part of it might be growth related. This might suggest that the company can sustain its dividend if it were possible to reduce capex to maintenance level. Nonetheless, the point here is that the DCF coverage is clearly inaccurate and does not reflect the company's true distributable cash flow which, again, is simply known as free cash flow. Hence the "free" part as in not constraint.

When companies tell you to ignore traditional metrics and instead focus on their made-up ones, it's definitely a red flag and time to look at traditional metrics.

Conclusion

I understand that some use Seeking Alpha to search for new ideas. But too many use investment sites as a way to replace their own thinking. Knowing what to pay attention to is crucial when evaluating an investment idea. When it comes to yield-orientated investors, the focus should be the cash flow statement.

Warren Buffett once said that "accounting is the language of business." As with any language, mastering it is time consuming, but I implore you to learn at least a bit of the language. Think of yourself as a tourist in another country. Learn how to ask the way and spot shenanigans at your expense.

