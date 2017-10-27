Is Ford Now A Buy?

Ford (F) posted excellent third quarter results driven by continued strength in North America and Asia Pacific. Shares are now up about 11% over the past three months, and new-ish CEO Jim Hackett is acting with a refreshing sense of urgency. When I visited the company a few months ago, I was definitely excited about Hackett. However, I was worried about the ability of the US auto sector to lend itself to value creation over the long haul. With shares trading between 6.5-7x 2017 EPS, and a very strong quarterly earnings report, Ford looks like a speculative long. Let’s take a look at Hackett’s shake-up, Q3 results, and the potential return from current levels.

Shake It Up

Jim Hackett’s October 3rd presentation on the company is a must-read for all potential Ford investors. As I noted in my previous analysis, Hackett is obsessed with return on invested capital, and he plans to deploy capital to the highest return businesses rather than based on precedent. Importantly, Hackett wants to significantly reduce complexity and take out cost. I think this slide comparing options expresses the problem succinctly:

Source: Ford CEO Presentation Oct. 3, 2017

Ford has nearly unlimited permutations on its Fusion, and it needs to reduce all of its models to the basics that customers actually want.

It’s also quite refreshing that Ford wants to redeploy its internal combustion engine capital into electrification. Although the current regulatory regime will probably a bit more lax on miles per gallon (“MPG”) improvement, I think Ford believes the market is going electric, and it wants to be there. Capital flowing into internal combustion engines will be reduced by 33% and redeployed into electric engines—which had already received a $4.5 billion capital commitment.

Source: Ford CEO Presentation Oct. 3, 2017

Overall, Ford has rebranded as a mobility solutions company. Given the intensity of the messaging, this isn’t your typical Fortune 500 talking about improving connectivity or adding “smart” features or simply giving lip service to the digital age. Ford seems committed to reinventing itself beyond a tradition internal combustion engine company.

Additionally, Ford is going to deploy capital where it can be a market leader. I believe the key areas here are in trucks/SUVs and in autonomous driving. Navigant predicted that Ford will be the first company to achieve autonomous driving, and I believe its partnership with Lyft for a driverless fleet could be revolutionary.

In the more immediate future, I think Ford has a great opportunity to extend its leadership in SUVs & trucks. Ford will relaunch the Bronco globally and relaunch the Ranger in the US, and I believe both vehicles could see massive success. Ford will also launch three electric battery powered SUVs that will help the firm take market share.

Overall, I think Hackett’s transformational plans are exactly what Ford needs.

Q3 Results Shockingly Good

While I love Ford’s new long-term vision, I am even more impressed by the rapid movement towards improvement that results in a $0.10 earnings beat in Q3. For the quarter, Ford increased revenue by about $600 million y/y to $36.5 billion, which drove a 1.7 percentage point increase in operating margin to 5%, driving EPS of $0.43 per share, a 65% improvement over last year’s third quarter.

Cost was mentioned a total of 42 times on the earnings call, underscoring management’s focus on the topic. Much of the cost savings are a result of programs already underway to better engineer cars, and I suspect these initiatives will become even higher priority over the next several years. Ford has an ambitious target to save $14 billion over the next five years driven by $4 billion in engineering savings and $10 million in material costs savings. Though ambitious, I suspect Ford is already quite confident in its ability to hit these numbers, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see cost savings closer to $15 billion or even $16 billion.

Unfortunately for departed CEO Mark Fields, many of the Q3 highlights were driven by initiatives spearheaded under his control. North American pretax profit grew a whopping $421 million y/y to $1.7 billion. Undoubtedly, the macro backdrop remained favorable, but one of Ford’s key outperformance drivers was the uber successful F-Series. Pricing in Ford’s best selling vehicle helped drive Q3 growth in average transaction price that was double that of the industry.

Europe and Latin America continue to be sore spots for Ford. Neither region seems structurally suited for high levels of profitability, and I am hopeful that Ford considers whether withdrawing from these regions could be the right decision.

Asia-Pacific seems likely to support a robust auto industry with Ford as a key contributor. Though wholesale volume feel due to China, overall revenue increased 19% y/y thanks to a strong contribution from Lincoln in China. This drove overall operating margin to 7.9% and pretax profit to $289 million – more than double what it was last year.

Overall, I think industry headwinds could be in store in North America in 2018, which could cause overall profits to fall, as North America and Asia Pacific basically subsidize the rest of the world. Nevertheless, Ford has retained $37 billion in automotive liquidity, and I think the business is prepared to whether a downturn.

Why Ford Might be Worth a Speculative Long

There are many reasons why I’m feeling uncertain about the evolution of the automotive market, chief among them the impact of autonomous driving. The consensus opinion is that autonomous driving will proliferate once the technology is good enough. This intuitively makes sense to me. Humans are actually getting worse at driving, with a 6% y/y rise in driving deaths in 2016 as humans text away.

With this in mind, I am certainly interested in putting a little bit of capital into the company that is 1.) most likely to be first to autonomous driving, 2.) has a reinvigorated management team focused on the long-term, and 3.) already has proven automotive capacity to create millions of vehicles. It is really hard for me to value Ford on a discounted cash flow basis, but with a 4.9% dividend yield, and a mid single digit PE, I think investors have a chance to achieve relatively solid returns. Ford can flex the dividend down if times get lean, and I think they are structurally ready to survive a downturn. I would risk a small amount of capital in anticipation of a total return of around 10% annually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.