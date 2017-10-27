Gilead: The Bad News, Then The Good News, Then Some Guesses

These and other topics make me think that GILD is roughly around fair value and that management may now be energized and focused on success.

At this point, this segment has increasingly vague visibility, and perhaps analysts are focusing on it too much.

GILD reports Q3 - the problem with hep C guidance



Gilead (GILD) had a nominal "beat" versus expectations, but what matters more is not a little extra income one particular quarter, but what the future stream of income that's coming will be. In that regard, GILD's $2.06 of EPS (using GAAP), down from $2.49 was OK for a $77 stock going into earnings if it was the bottom. And, GILD guided marginally up for Q4, but only marginally and not definitively.

However, what sent the stock down once again after analysts had a chance to digest guidance was that HCV meds are guided to a midpoint of $1.1 B in Q4, down from $2.2 B in Q3 and $3.3 B in Q3 last year.

Worse, as I do the arithmetic, the range of uncertainty for HCV sales in the current quarter includes a number below $900 MM.

Worse yet, the company adamantly stood on ceremony and refused to provide any guidance for next year. It did say, however, that contracting is not complete in the US for next year. This suggests to me that US sales are going to drop sharply. What is worse about this forecast is that per slide 34 on its earnings slide presentation, HCV revenues of $2.2 B in Q3 included nearly $800 MM from Europe and other areas, principally Japan. This amount was down sharply from Q3 2016. So, I'm dubious about GILD's projections. Perhaps it is lowballing them. The analyst Ying Huang was curious about this in the final question in the conference call, and GILD's CEO John Milligan held firm to the downbeat projection for Q4, with apparently worse to come in the US next year.

So, how should we value the HCV franchise, excluding the opportunity in China?

All GILD investors or potential investors may want to think about this and decide. My take is that Mavyret, the recently-introduced pan-genotypic HCV drug from AbbVie (ABBV), has some competitive advantages and disadvantages over GILD's major entrants Epclusa and Harvoni. Mavyret is suitable for the great majority of HCV patients. It is taken for 8 weeks, once a day. That on its face is superior to Epclusa, which is given for 12 weeks, and Harvoni, which is given for 8 weeks in many mildly-infected HCV patients.

On the other hand, Mavyret is taken as three tablets with food. So, the 8-week course involves 168 pills, whereas GILD's 12-week course involves half that number, 84 pills. As a former prescriber, I would bet on patient adherence being superior for the 84 pill regimen. Further, I would be dubious that the instruction to take pills with food that is part of the Mavyret P.I. will be rigorously followed, if at all.

So, competitively, GILD's drugs may still have an advantage, price, and formulary decisions aside.

As far as pricing goes, GILD commented in the call that the market is at the level of 8 week cost of Harvoni. That might be in the $28,000 range. The US HCV market is pretty much down to Merck's (MRK) Zepatier, which is not pan-genotypic, Mavyret and GILD's duo of Epclusa/Harvoni plus GILD's Vosevi for refractory cases.

J&J (JNJ) spent over a billion dollars doing deals with two companies to build an HCV portfolio, but ceased development before going to Phase 3.

So, investors have unknown after unknown in this shrinking market, at least aside from China.

One "known" is that Vosevi is a unique medical and commercial asset. Per the press release, it annualized at about $500 MM in Q3, almost all in the US. How will sales go for it? I do not know.

Putting all this together, for now, I'm going to use $4 B X 5 years as a total market opportunity for GILD ex-China. This incorporates "tail" sales beyond five years, as the market should go on for many years. This would be a $20 B total sales value. If gross margins are 85%, sales and marketing costs drop total profit margins to 70%, and taxes are 25%, then adding a discount for present value gives me a working total of $10 B value for HCV profits ex-China.

Using $100 B as GILD's market cap, that means all the rest of the company has to be worth at least $90 B to imply that the stock is trading at fair value.

Can HIV drugs carry most of the load?

Comments on GILD's HIV/AIDS opportunity

The launch of TAF-based regimens has met my prior optimistic expectations. I was among the early GILD followers to emphasize TAF, writing The Importance Of TAF To Gilead on October 3, 2014. Recently, I noticed that GILD has added two related patents on TAF-based products to the FDA's Orange Book, both with 2032 expiration dates. Since TAF, branded as Vemlidy, otherwise has a US patent expiration in May 2022, I discussed this in an article in August, Gilead's Newer Tenofovir Patents Might Aid Its HIV Franchise. TAF's basic patent expiration is in 2021 in the EU, and the new TAF patents may apply there as well.

So far, the expiration of EU patents both on the older version of tenofovir, namely TDF, and emtricitabine, or Emtriva, has not done a lot of damage to GILD's HIV/AIDS franchise in the EU. So, so far, so good for TAF products, which range from Vemlidy for both hepatitis B and as a building block for combination treatment of HIV/AIDS, to Descovy as the TAF-based version of Truvada, to Odefsey, to the flagship Genvoya. Genvoya alone annualized near $4 B in Q3, up dramatically from a little over a $3.4 B annual rate in Q2. This combination product has patent protection until 2029 in the US and 2028 in the EU.

Time and space limitations do not allow more detailed computations to be shown here, but here is a simplified guesstimate.

I'm going to assume as a working hypothesis that once the bic/F/TAF combo is approved in the US in Q1 and goes on sale in the EU mostly in 2019, GILD's HIV/AIDS sales will average $16 B for the 7 years through late 2024. That date is picked because it is 30 months from the May 2022 patent expiration in the US for TAF, and FDA approval of a generic may be delayed until then even if the 2032 expiration patent on it falls or is not infringed.

If sales average $16 B X 7 years = $112 B at a 45% net after-tax profit margin, including appropriate discounting for present value (I assume US price increases), then the present value of this franchise would be $50 B.

Beyond 2024, this guesstimate considers the possibilities that could range from the newer TAF patents actually protecting the compound all the way to the chance that a cure for the infection is found and that GILD is not part of the discovery or development process. It also considers the chance that GILD extends its HIV/AIDS franchise via newer drugs with at least one novel mechanism of action. It further considers whether ViiV, and possibly eventually GILD, develops a 2-drug combo for the disease that is medically and commercially successful. Among other notable upside opportunities could be (? much) wider use of Descovy for prevention of HIV infection in high risk people, i.e. PrEP.

I am assuming that Genvoya and the bic/F/TAF combos will be the best on the market, or tied for the best if, say, ViiV is able to market something like a dolutegravir/F/TAF combo.

Of the many unknowns, a pertinent one is whether by this time frame, the US will have a pharma reimbursement program that freezes or limits price increases on old drugs.

In any case, looking at Genvoya plus its older relative Stribild already annualizing at $5 B in Q3, I'm going to project $8 B annual average sales from 2025 to 2032 from this franchise, which will be anchored by Genvoya, bic/F/TAF, and others if TAF keeps patent protection.

The present value of this even more speculative income stream might then be $8 B X 8 years X 0.4 profit margin = $25 B.

If these numbers happen to be right, they imply a mid-range present value for GILD's large, dominant HIV/AIDS franchise of $75 B.

To be clear, I would want a haircut on this number if I were looking to invest in the stock with fresh money.

Next, China.

What is the China opportunity worth?

GILD has finally begun talking about this and will have a small launch of Sovaldi in December. Other opportunities are listed on p. 8 of the slide presentation and include its lead HCV, HBV, and HIV/AIDS treatments.

According to one resource I found, China only has half a million HIV-infected people, but if other data on the same site that there were 115,000 new infections in 2015 alone is also correct, I'm skeptical that both numbers can be correct.

In any case, current results from two European multinational drug companies I own and follow, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO), suggest that Western pharma companies have been growing rapidly in China.

Since we do not know much about GILD's business model in China for these diseases, and possibly with Kite and other cancer therapies, filgotinib for autoimmune diseases, and others down the road, profit estimates cannot even be guessed at yet in my view.

Yet, given the growing success of several other pharma companies in China, the differentiated nature of most of GILD's proposed product lineup there, and importantly the derisked nature of product intros there, I'm willing to think long term and believe that GILD's entrance into the second largest economy in the world could have a $5-10 B present value for future profits. But it may take patience from investors for any significant profits to be realized.

The rest of GILD

The advent of Dr. Riva from Novartis (NVS) early this year may end up producing a lot of value for GILD shareholders. For one, GILD spent $11 B on Kite, which I assume is worth at least that much. Adding Kite's to all the other numbers gets one to about GILD's current market cap.

Dr. Riva may also be of value in that NVS bills itself as the world's largest oncology company; and, much of GILD's pipeline is in oncology, and some of the inflammation/immunology pipeline involves a drug designed for oncology uses. So, I'm hopeful that GILD now has an improved pipeline in several ways.

The NASH story has been in the news lately. GILD is hopeful of beginning more extensive Phase 2 studies next year. This would mean that Phase 3 for the important NASH combos would not begin until 2020-1, though the ASK inhibitor is in Phase 3. Under this timeline, the combos would not come to market and contribute to profit until 2025 or so, if they are successful - and they may well fail. I give the NASH program no present value, though I'm hopeful.

Filgotinib continues to be promising, in a market for autoimmune diseases that also is promising. Unfortunately, the latter "promising" refers to that it promises to be highly competitive. So, while I liked the deal with Galapagos (GLPG) for access to filgotinib from Day 1 and give the compound a positive present value, the amount of that value is difficult to estimate.

Risks

I think by now everyone knows that GILD has not been golden for well over two years. So, we know from daily trading experience that the stock is risky. Yet, there is significant further downside risk. GILD has had a business model that involves marketing high-margined breakthrough drugs. This proved susceptible to price competition in HCV, and it can clearly happen in the HIV/AIDS market.

Pipeline drugs can be costly failures, and the China opportunity may not pay off for GILD. Please see the company's disclosures of risk in its regulatory filings and elsewhere for a more complete list of them.

Concluding thoughts

To somewhat paraphrase an old saying, a foolish precision in stock valuation does not give you a lot of alpha (or any). What the above exercise has tried to do is two things for readers. One is to lay out the landscape of GILD's assets by category as I think of the company. The other is to provide a tentative way of valuing them. Broadly speaking, I can come with the idea that GILD is reasonably valued at around $100 B.

There are at least two other ways I think about this stock. First, the simple P/E ratio is in my mind 12.5 X or so looking out to 2020 numbers, all dependent on many variables, including R&D spending and deals to support the Kite franchise. If GILD earns $6 a share on average for the next three years (GAAP numbers only), then at a $75 price, shareholders will implicitly earn 24% on the dollar based on today's price of the shares from 2018 to 2020. (Changing tax policies may change this estimate as well.)

Next, that leads to the 2020s, when today's downbeat forecast on HCV sales will have faded deep into the background. If GILD is indeed re-energized and can grow into a leading cell-based oncology company, as well as make a go of it with some of its oncology pipeline, then I continue to believe that at some point, Mr. Market can revalue GILD up again. To do so would in my view require management to again present a coherent, powerful, high-performing face to the world that gives new investors a reason to want to be part of a winning future. The Kite deal and strong operating numbers out of the rest of the ongoing business and pipeline, as well as the longer term China opportunity, might then allow GILD to trade in 2021 at perhaps 18-20X a possible $6 GAAP EPS that it might achieve in 2020. Given that GILD traded at $20 before the Pharmasset deal in late 2011, that could represent a 5.5-6X appreciation in one decade. No guarantees, but in summary, I am hopeful that GILD has begun to move on past hepatitis C and that it may have a realistic growth plan for the 2020s and even beyond.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,ABBV,RHHBY,NVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.