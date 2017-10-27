Kimberly-Clark Is Just A Pretty Dividend

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) hasn’t been one of my favorite stocks in the past. I’ve lamented the company’s low growth but high valuation. And while the dividend has been nice in the past, it hasn’t been enough to tip the balance, in my view. After yet another tough report, however, the stock is languishing with a much more reasonable PE and a yield that is sniffing 3.5%. Is that enough to finally get buyers interested in the stock after a very weak 2017 thus far?

The chart probably isn’t helping the bulls as KMB has been in a protracted downtrend for much of the year. The stock made a triple top earlier this year, hitting $133 three different times, with each high within pennies of the others. After that, shares melted down and have never recovered, going for just $113 as I write this.

During the downtrend some pretty massive damage has been done to the stock. Obviously, the major moving averages are way overhead and the momentum indicators are still showing lots of weakness after many months. Incredibly, during this multi-month beating the stock has taken, it hasn’t really been oversold at any point. That’s a peculiar thing for a chart that looks like the one above. But it shows that the selling hasn’t been that sharp, it has just going on for a long time.

The only positive thing I can say about the chart is that there is some decent support in the $107/$109 area from late last year. If buyers can step in at current levels and salvage the stock, it may form a base for a rally. If not, and it breaks support, look out below. For now, however, there appears to be a lot of ammunition for the bears and not much for the bulls.

Total sales were up a whopping one percent in Q3 as forex actually accounted for most of the revenue gain. As comical as that sounds, organic sales were basically flat – again – as KMB continues to struggle mightily with pricing and volume. As a maker of diapers and other things that people need but are commodities – more or less – you cannot expect KMB is going to grow into the stratosphere. But it has been so long since any sort of appreciable growth came out of this company that shareholders probably don’t remember it. When forex is the bulk of your sales growth, you have a growth problem.

On the margin front, KMB continues to be focused on its FORCE initiative and it saved $125M in Q3, basically offsetting the losses it incurred from input cost inflation. Operating income was up about 2% so it did rise in excess of the rate of revenue growth, but we’re splitting hairs here. I admire KMB’s continued focus on saving money. This is an effort that's fairly old at this point but continues to work. And given its nonexistent revenue growth and input cost inflation, it can use every dime it can save. Unfortunately, once again it wasn’t good enough as the savings were eaten up by other portions of the income statement.

Obviously, KMB is a dividend stock and its yield is now around 3.5%, which puts it into a fairly rare category in today’s market. The problem is that KMB’s issues with margins and volume have taken a toll on FCF as well at a time when capex is still rising, albeit slightly. FCF for the first three quarters of the year has been just under $1.5B against almost $1.8B last year. In addition, the dividend has been raised and has accounted for just over a billion dollars of that cash so far this year, a slight increase over last year. That means the FCF that's left after the dividend has fallen from almost $800M last year to just $454M this year. That’s a huge decline in FCF available for other uses and in particular, when KMB already has a pretty sizable debt load.

When you throw in share repurchases, KMB has spent $350M on dividends and repurchases in excess of FCF produced. That cash has to come from the balance sheet, debt or some other nonrecurring source and that's where I think KMB may run into some trouble should its problems persist. Q3 was pretty ugly from just about every perspective. And to be honest, I’m a little surprised the market reaction wasn’t worse. KMB can carry on like this for some time but it cannot do it forever. And given the way things are going, I’m not sure it will be all that long unless it can find some way to boost volume and/or margins.

That said, the stock is down to 17 times next year’s earnings and while I still don’t think that is cheap for this particular stock given all of its problems, it is fairly cheap against other dividend stocks in this market. In addition, the yield is 3.5% and I have to think that's enticing to some people that just want income and don’t necessarily care what happens to the stock price for a very long time.

Is that enough to keep the stock from making new lows? Perhaps, but I’m not exactly bullish here. KMB is a steady player and you know what you’re going to get for the most part. But at the same time, its FCF situation is getting a little too close for comfort to me. I wouldn’t be surprised to see share repurchases slow down into next year barring some meaningful increase in FCF because KMB simply cannot afford to run deficits like it is now over the long term. The dividend, however, is safe and that is really the only reason I could see even looking at KMB right now.