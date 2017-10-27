Nordea Bank's (NRDEF) CEO Casper von Koskull on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank AB (OTCPK:NRDEF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2017 3:00 AM ET

So good morning everyone and welcome to this webcasted presentation where we will first go through some of the trends we've seen in the third quarter and then give you in depth information about the transformation program of the Nordea. My name is Rod Alfvén and I'm heading up the Investor Relations. We will start with a presentation by our Group CEO and President, Casper Von Koskull and then our Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen and then there will be opportunities to ask question both here in the audience and also via the webcast. So most welcome and Casper, please.

Casper von Koskull

Good morning everybody, very good to see you all here. And as Rodney said, hopefully I only spend max five minutes on the quarter numbers themselves. Maybe little bit the trends when I'm behind those numbers and then I will actually lay out really where we are today, what have we done in the last two years in the bank and what is the way forward in really transforming this bank. The way we have already told to earlier, that we've truly become an efficient, back to front digital bank, a bank that our board, our customers, our employees and our shareholders want us to be. A big, big, transformation. Transformation to be able to compete in the future banking world.

If we look at the third quarter, just to put a little bit, the backdrop of the third quarter. If we look at Nordic market, it is actually the first time this year when we see synchronized growth in all the four markets. Actually its first when I see it, when I've been seven years with the bank. A very good strong macro backdrop. Having said that, we of course have that despite quite a big geopolitical risk that are out there and we also have that despite some of the dislocations we have in the Nordic economies particularly in housing and real estate and those are sectors where we actually have said already earlier that we would grow slower than the market in general. We have been more cautious on housing and real estate and we'll continue to do that because we do see a dislocation there.

The second thing I would say about the market in general is that, despite the macro environment corporate demand particularly large corporate demand has been relatively subdued up to date although we see some signs of that actually coming back. If I look at the numbers themselves, I look at the income number for the third quarter. We're down in income but the income is now driven only, really mainly by net fair value and net fair value is down from last year because though very low volatility. You all this index hitting all-time record lows and/or lack of volatility has actually effect the net fair value line really in all three quarters that we have, very stable income, but at the lower level than last year. Last year of course we had more volatility, we had a very weak first quarter, net fair value line and this year we have very stable, but at the lower level. So net fair value is really the main driver of lower income in the third quarter.

Overall if you look at the first nine months, we actually are running the first nine months roughly on the same levels as last year. When we look at the NII line up 1% from last year, predominantly driven by personal banking where we're up 3% really driven by our funding cost, commercial and business banking is flat on NII and that's basically because we're doing a lot of business selection in commercial and business banking and the decline really comes in wholesale banking, which is actually very well explained by the fact that, we're de-risking doing less in shipping in offshore and we're doing less in Russia and those businesses are also dollar denominated, so it's a dollar effect and us, actually taking those exposures down.

So when I look at both NII decommission line and net fair value line going forward, I see no reason for us not to grow with market or with the economic growth that we have underpinning our market places, so those are basically when you look at the income line. When we look at cost, we have said that we have invested a lot in the last two years, that has been deliberate, we have been driving up cost four reasons that I'll come back to - I did say very boldly in the second quarter, that should be and will be the peak of the cost level in my time as CEO of this bank and I think at least when we look at the third quarter, the trend is now going at least in the right direction, we're not there yet and that's why we will talk more about that. Later in this presentation but the costs are down 7% from last quarter and only up 2% from last year. Clearly seeing at the trend is turning as we had told you in accordance to plan.

The credit quality and credit book is in good shape, it's actually continuing to improve and we have now credit losses or provisioning well below our 10-year average and I see no reason of that changing going forward, so we will stay at lower levels at least in the coming quarters. At this point I see no reason for that to be changed. And then we look at capital, I've always stood here in our quarterly results and said, capital generation is the strength of this bank and we have shown it again at 19.2% it's at the same level as last quarter, but there you have to remember that we're actually shifting Pillar 2 requirements into Pillar 1 which means that our capital requirement goes down, so actually our capital buffer has actually risen to 180 basis points, which is all time record. This also includes the fact that we're now accruing for a higher dividend, so both those elements actually mean that without those we would have again improved our core tier 1 ratio, so capital generation, strong capitalization is a hallmark of this bank and we've delivered on that again. So that's basically on the third quarter.

And then let's look at the transformation itself. This is something that we have I think flagged already two years ago. Two years ago we said that we would embark to take Nordea on a journey to make Nordea truly digital. We will embark on a journey where we will make Nordea truly one bank, one Nordea. With one core bank system, one set of processes, one way of working, one culture, an efficient digital back to front bank. And in the last two years we've pretty much used our time to build the base. We've invested heavily in our risk and compliance side. We've actually started the core bank system replacement investments. We have invested in our digital capabilities less deliveries but a lot of investments those deliveries are on the digital side are starting to come through now.

We have branchified [ph] the bank, we have now of course also announced an intention to re-domicile the bank. All these steps have been made to achieve the goal I just mentioned, to transform the bank, all of those have been very deliberate. All those steps have been big investments at the same time. Investments that we said that we would make because it's the right investments to make, to make the bank the way we want to have it. We have also of course strengthened the balance sheet. We've also improved the credit book position and we have also shifted more and more the ancillary income to be a bigger part of the bank than actually NII. So there is a business mix improvement and credit improvement, a focus and a big investment into the bank.

Now we are at the stage, where we have made those investments and we'll continue making those investments but now we are at stage where, we can start shaping the bank into the form we want to have it in the future, really starting to also be more efficient, but that efficiency will not come just with cost cuts, it will be us doing things differently and actually reaping the benefits of the investments that we've been making and that is actually what we're talking here today. The aim of that of course is, predominantly as I said be the bank that I had described, a truly front to back digital bank, with a modern core and competitive digital deliveries that's really and of course the aim of that is to have high customer satisfaction. By while we do it, we will also drive down cost, we will be more efficient and hence we've set ourselves a target by 2021 [ph] to actually have a cost base below €4.8 billion and as an interim target next year to have our cost at €4.9 billion and this includes also transformation cost. We know that we will have transformation cost in all of these years and frankly I think, a bank like us or any bank will have transformation cost as far as we can see, this is a transformation that is constant. So from here on, we will have, we will look at total cost with transformation cost and those are the numbers.

I emphasize it's not the number per se, it is actually what we achieve and our competitive position and positioning and efficiency that we will achieve by doing what we're doing. That will also mean that we will continue to generate capital, we will be a strong capital generator, we will continue to improve our return on equity and this is a very strong underpinning for our dividend policy, a progressive dividend policy. This but equally much now domicile decision or proposal because of course the shareholders have to prove it, will actually give me and the management a very high confidence that we can deliver on a progressive dividend policy throughout this transformation and that was something I told you all two years ago, is that what we're doing, we're transforming the bank while delivering and while delivering a progressive dividend policy. So we're not actually asking shareholders to wait to the end, we will deliver as we execute and that we've done and that we will do.

Just to remind you again, and I think this is important to remind you the platform we have, the platform that we're now being able to digitalize. We have actually a unique position now I think as any bank because we're operating in four Nordic markets. Those four Nordic markets combined are the 10th largest economy in the world, very open liberal market economies, attractive market places and we are the leader in that marketplace. We're now operating as one bank, a branchified [ph] bank and we have four businesses. One personal banking, commercial business banking, wholesale banking into wealth and we're a leader in each four business, in the each of four market and that's why I've always said we're an integrated universal bank. Those businesses have synergies within those markets and we run all those businesses as Nordic businesses, so we have synergies across the market and particularly now when build one Nordea in the transformation that will actually come through. And that I think it is the important thing to remember in terms of our platform. That platform i.e. four home markets is also the main driver of the proposal of re-domiciling. I emphasize it again. Those four home markets are all part of the European single market and then it is very natural that we as a bank with a balance sheet of more than €600 billion should be regulated by the SSN [ph] and the bank should in the banking union, that's the drive, nothing else. And I think that's really where get stable, predictable, regulation and a level playing field towards our Nordic and European peers. That's the platform.

Then when we look at also history, is that we have shown over the last 10 years, over the last five years and over the last three years and the last few years. That we generate steady capital, so we have actually taken our core tier 1 from little bit more than 7 too soon close to 20 and we've done that while maintaining a very healthy return on equity. There is no intention to change that trend and we've done that with very low volatility, so it's very steady capital generation and we will intend to do that, but that has not come just by running the same business because what we have done over the last 10 years, we had actually shifted quite radically the business from less NII i.e. lending dependence to a more better balance between lending, fees commissions, fair value and in that sense I think a better mix of income. So not only a good mix of businesses, good mix of geographies but also a very good mix of business itself i.e. ancillary and NII and fair value.

Okay where are the challenges? These are challenges that actually are hitting all of us, all banks, all financial institutions. The bigger trends I don't need to dwell on, but you all know it. Massive regulatory change over the last 10 years, that change is not only how you run a bank, but change is also the competitive landscape, new entrants coming in because of regulatory demands and wishes and of course most importantly a huge advance in technology. Not only digital mobile but the whole big data, AI, robotics, automation are coming in, those are the big shifts which are then changing the behaviour our customers. Our customers actually are changing we're responding to a change in our customer, behaviour in customer demand.

Internally of course we have with the investments i.e. to respond to this, what we're doing with big investments we of course running up our cost base. We're running our cost base in an industry where cost actually should go down. Because this industry as I see it, is an industry that should now grow much more than GDP. Pre-crisis it grew 43 times GDP over time it will not grow that. Our costs are going up and they should go up, underline should go up because we're making all these investments. And then very pretty clear for Nordea, up to date we have still in some of our business, it's not all of our businesses, we have still run four banks, four systems behind i.e. the front end of the bank that was the reason for the branchification [ph] and that's the reason for our core bank system replacement to actually get one platform. All these are the needs than drivers.

And I would also add that we also live again as I said in the beginning that we actually a fair bit of geopolitical risks out there as well. So when you combine that with what I say here, you need to have a bank that is much more fast and agile. So I think when you look at a bank and certainly where we want us to be, is that we need to be efficient and scalable. This is a scale business at the end of the day. And we need to be fast and agile not only because of the shifts I said in terms of the regulation and technology but also the geopolitical landscape that you have, a bank needs to be much more fast moving and of course, we need to have much more resilient and of course compliant but much more resilient. I always say that banks are not known to be resilient and that we all have to kind of admit. A fact that banks have or at least some banks not this bank, some banks have been technically insolvent every 15 years that really not mean that they're resilient. Resilience is something that this industry and this - any banks needs and I think that is something that we've been building and resilience is not only capital, it is about resilience in your operations, your systems in everything you do And agility is another one, and again this is an industry that is not known for agility and hence, we're embarking on this journey and have already embarked and we're far into the journey of being much more agile, much more fast moving and that of course is one of the core reasons for the core bank system replacement.

Those are the attributes I think any bank needs. I think we're very far in actually reaching those attributes and that's all about transformation. Of course the only reason we do that is that, we need to have the customer in the focus because we do it for the customer and when we do that, then we actually meet what we have articulated for us a customer vision, where customer can actually say that we're easy to deal with, we're anywhere, anytime, we're relevant and competent, stable and trustworthy. But if you look at the strategy and what we're now putting in place, we will actually achieve. Particularly in the first two elements that banks generally haven't achieved. Banks have not been easy to deal with and banks have not been anywhere, anytime. Banks may have been relevant and competent, we've been maybe stable and trustworthy, but we certainly haven't been easy to deal with and that is a world that we are getting closer and closer to, that's actually what we intend to deliver and will deliver with all the things that we're doing.

So when I look at kind of timeline for this, really the last two years as I said have been very heavy lifting I already mentioned the investments in both the operational and risk compliance, IT side, the deliveries in and the investments into digital platform and of course big investments that we've started and now is well underway in the core bank system replacement. With less actually deliveries that has been seen, which you'll now start seeing coming through. We said already early in the beginning of 2016, that this will be heavy lifting. We internally have also said that we probably have done too much, but we had to do it so that we could come into this stage, we can really start executing on starting to deliver of course - continue the investments, but then also start delivering and start shaping the bank in the form that we will actually be competing in the future. And that is really the period I think 2018, 2019, 2020 big heavy deliveries in particularly the areas I just said with of course then being in a position in to be the bank that I have described. So it's in that sense a very exciting and it is this execution phase that we are now actually entering into, of course there is not a hard line I mean I think we have already started, when we looked at this we started already in the beginning of this year, we told you all that we will be articulating more now in the fall, but of course we had spent the last five months really going through how do we want to actually sequence the change that we see now because this is just a big change not only in the way we do things, this is a big change in the culture of the bank.

What do we want to achieve? I think on income, I think we can grow at least with market. We can grow at least with the underlying economy, I'll put it there but I think we can be more match but I'll put that just as a baseline. We have the competitive position to do that and you may say, should we do more we'll see that, but that's at least the baseline because I think, it is more cautious to be in an environment that I described not, that's the only line we don't really fully control. So let's be, we'll put that as the baseline. On the cost we do control and on the cost we will deliver and there as I've said, we will have a cost including any transformation cost in 2021 below 4.8 and next year in 2018 at 4.9. That means that we will continue to generate healthy capital. It gives a very strong backdrop to actually deliver on a progressive dividend policy and if anything I've said that with the domicile proposal and hopefully decision that will be made and done, that gives me even more confidence that we will not only deliver on that, but the question is, can we increase the delta order? We can debate that later. And then of course this will lead to healthy further improvement in ROE and we will maintain our target to actually have a higher ROE on average than our peers, the way we define it. So that's our targets and I'm confident that we can actually deliver that as well.

I emphasise really just one thing more not only the things that we've done in the last two years because I think given that is lesser, harder to see although investments but also not only the investments we've made, but also what we've done in terms of de-risking the bank. When we look at the geographical focus I already mentioned now, we're focused on the 10th largest region in the world, in terms of economy, a very attractive region. We have now found let's call it a structural solution for the Baltics. We have scaled back Russia. We have sold Poland. We've done things to geographically reduce our risk profile, but we've also done it internally in terms of the Nordic, in terms of when we look at low, medium, high-risk profile and we will continue to do it. So this is actually a very stable low to medium risk exposure that we have and actually we're doing the same frankly not only on our credit and credit portfolio, we'll do also that in the business. The big business risks for banks is of course the response to digitalization and the regulatory pressures and all the things that I've described here actually will de-risk those business risks that we all see, those are business risks that actually are hitting all banks. And then of course big operational risk given again regulatory demands and IT complexities and of course risk like cyber, but again the investments that we have made and are making in simplifying the bank and having much more common core, common way of doing centralized centers of excellence and running a bank as one bank, not four banks will actually reduce both business and operational risk. So that is actually kind of the backdrop that we have set for ourselves and I think, it's time for me to give the word to torch them that will actually go deeper into both the execution phase, look at some of the numbers behind that and then I think we're ready to open up for questions.

Torsten Jørgensen

I would like to one step back first because I think it is important that we all understand what is we've done in the last three years as we're now facing some of the cost also of what we've done because there are back loaded benefits in this. So Casper out lead the strategic objectives. If you top click on Nordea's issues, you can say we're operating in the Nordic and we'll continue to operate in the Nordic, but our complexity resembles, the complexity of a typical European bank jurisdiction numbers of jurisdictions in which we operate a universal bank means a lot for your complexity.

So when we were kind of hit back in 2014, 2015 by regulation and digitalization. The issue was of course that especially in what you can call the old retail bank, personal banking, commercial and business banking and the group's set off you can say, we were faced with the issue of how to respond. So if you have underlying complexity you can respond by continuing the journey you've been on for 10, 15 years, which is to continue to make interface and you continue to operate on top of you legacy.

So what we did was actually brave enough, we took two decisions. We would do that because we cannot wait, if you want to be agile you cannot wait for five years or longer to clean up your legacy. So we embark on a number of journey's that was actually speeding up despite the fact that it was pretty complex because our underlying complexity made it slow and expensive to do it, but we did it. But at the same time, we took the decision of fixing a lot of the legacy which is a backload of things. And as you - few other banks, if any have embarked on this double track journey to the magnitude we have and that's why I would spend a little time explaining actually what it is we have been doing to become exactly fast and agile, efficient and scalable, resilient and compliant.

So if you look under historical picture of Nordea, particularly operated the bank with a development spend of, in the magnitude of €300 million to €400 million that was probably in hindsight too lower number. So when we start ramping up you can say, why did you ramp up? You could have also have asked, why did you go with so low and that was because we did like many other banks, we continue to look on our legacy and close the door and life went on and it can go on for many years, with the complexity still there. So where did we ramp up, we have a simplification, we have digital and we have what we call it compliance and resilience and we'll toggle click on each of them. So we're not going worry this, but more of if we talk about the trends. So if we start with the top one, compliance and resilience was something we also had to do, we should have done and we did it. We did it brutally fast, brutally ambitious and that's why you see the chute up here. It's also why we fast forwarded that a lot, while I think the trend you see here, you can always discuss exactly how fast that will go, but I think we had come a long way there. I don't think we will have the same need of investments in the compliance and resilience base and we'll still be there because that's the future of digital is that, you have to continuously invest into becoming resilient.

Digital, as we will see when you - half or full years, but having in days you have to another platform, so what we've done is heavy investments and being able to do that on top of the legacy. So you build very advanced APIs you can say both internally and the business partners allowing you to operate despite the underlying. Let's start at actually some years ago, we probably invested at least €300 million and what I call digital capabilities, it's nothing to do with the call only the front page actually. That has been done, a lot of the foundational investments have been done. So from now on, it will be less need.

Simplification is a very broad term. Out of this amount of money, only around half is the core banking replacement program. The other half is other simplification programs. It's a new payment platform, it's a new data platform it's a new core banking system in Nordea Finance. It's a new core banking system in Nordea Liv Denmark. It's as significant simplification of the whole trading and risk system set up. So many other things are going on here than the core banking replacement program, all of the important. That journey will continue for quite some time. And then you have the run the bank type of business.

I think we are soon ready to show our customers which is ultimately, my way here and all the things we're doing. The result of all the investments in terms of be seen as more fast and agile and I think it's very important because I think that we have in retail space probably seen as lagging behind compared in terms of time to market and the time of quality of features in our mobile and web-based banking. So not only is that important it's also important because it's a significant lever for a lot of the savings we're talking about later. We've learned the hard way that just closing branches is not very good, if you don't have something really nice, digital solution to offer. And I think actually we're coming close to becoming to at least at part, if not better and as I said, with the platform that allows us to speak up even more partner up, even stronger.

So now we have not only been chosen by Apple Pay and I can assure you, it's not easy it's a very, very comprehensive exercise of partnering up with Apple Pay. We have Samsung Pay. We have been participating in setting up the low peer-to-peer the domestic solutions. We've teamed up with some of the processes the most interesting partners on the Rev [ph] and Tink. We have mobilized and organized being able to respond to customer demands in an online fashion, which is this all about. Because remember the Nordics I've already turned to digital societies so everybody expects to be able to do more this all kind of banking, self-service with a tool in front of them, one click away from an advisor and we are there, so we have the platform now. So now it's just about meeting the behavior of the customer, scaling up and that is part of the plan. So I think here, we have been - we're close to delivering.

On top of mobile, we still have a lot of customer using other web based solutions from having seeing it as a purpose of serving the customer of course increasing this will also be a platform for optimizing sales because if you look on personal banking, we're in frequent contact with around three million out of 10. The rest are more less service if ratio up in that range and therefore the penetration in this segment is far too low because the cost of service too high. And major lever is of course that you can to now six million, seven million of customers that are customers of Nordea, they're known to us but we don't really have a service model. That is what we are also building now. So with relatively simple products, it can be savings products, it could be simple transaction banking products. We can not only build the solution that they like to use, but we can also use it to, doesn't call push products, but it's called offer products in an easier way.

The same will happen in the commercial and business banking segment. Remember we have there around 600,000 customers. I would say 550 of these customers could ultimately if we become really good at this, be swift on a digital solution only to very high degree. I exactly in the same way as to six to seven million customer self-service as a starting point, one click away if they really want a meeting. I think we're also getting very close to, we offer something that at least par with the market here. And again as [indiscernible] lever for the journey, we will talk about later.

So this is what I talk about the digital platform has been built, its fully rolled out now in Sweden and Finland and soon to be rolled out in the other countries. We have done the same actually for years with success in markets and we will do even more, so also there more advanced type of customers get more used to self-service themselves and good platforms. I think we have been pretty good at that historically and we will continue to invest in and are investing.

And finally, PSD2 data protection of market what have you, open banking platform. Many people are talking of PSD2, I think Nordics will be a test market for this because we are digital societies. Everyone is there. Nordea was first out, by the open banking platform. I think we're actually in front in this area, not only because of the platform but also because of the investments we've done in building what I say partnership capabilities, so we're in contact, not only do we have list of companies sign off our own banking platform, but we're also in frequent dialog with many of them. Many of these capabilities was not really here two, three years ago. So a lot of investments have gone into this.

Efficient and scalable for sure not the case today outside wholesale banking and wealth. Well I think we have certain elements of efficiency and scale from the platform point of view. The core project is the core banking platform. It is the future backbone of the way to serve basically all our customers, basically all 10 million, plus the 550,000 business banking customers. This is the backbone of that on which you and your future you will only develop products on top of that platform. Much cheaper, much more resilient. It takes five years, we're two years into the journey.

We're ready soon in Finland with the first real migration all Finnish customers onto two new savings products. We had to secure that we do it really right. The ambition is still to do it this year, but again we're getting close to the end of the year and the first priority to do it right. Let's see according to the plan made back in Autumn 2014 I should of course not be the one saying it, I hope that was be someone out there saying that doing this kind of program on top of all the things, all the other things and be more or less, meeting all the milestones and actually we're still within budget. I mean, we've spent less than client. So the €1.2 billion we've talked about still stands, the milestones we talked about in Autumn 2014 still stands in a world that moved this page, so I'm actually relatively proud of where we are.

On this one, the quality of platform has been tested and it works so now it's more about securing the migration and the customer experience gets right first time. Heavy investments in building true cloud platforms, true cloud capabilities. You know how it is with banking, we have utilized internal cloud massively for many years. External cloud is a different thing and we're already building the way to have the future of technology is being built, as we speak. It's a massive undertaking to move your production in external cloud, but we're ramping up for doing that. It will not happen from one day to another, but looking ahead this is what we will, also in the plans we will talk about and we will do more.

Robotics is the future, we have also help build the platform, an external product. It's integrated into Nordea, we're building the capabilities around it so we can scale it up. We have 200 robotics now in work in Nordea that will be scaled up very fast, we will probably have around 1,500 already in 2019 and we will see how much can be done on robotics, but we're absolutely ready to use them and we're also ramping up on AI and all machine learning type of capabilities once up and are starting to apply them in different type of areas, mainly currently within the KYC area, within the customer servicing area and the - of course now will be scaled up.

I think I have mentioned it, but we're also running other simplification core banking type of projects in smaller scales, in different part of the bank. And I think we're also progressing there, an area that of course increasing importance and where we will use lot of money this year, a lot of money next year and next year is in what I will call it, our data management capabilities. We're building a whole new data warehouse strategy, we're building a whole new solving strategy, we're building a new way of handling and managing and taking care of our data. In the things of future, this will be gold. If you're not in full control of your data, then it's hard. So it's a fundamental investment you'll hear much more about in the next coming years.

The less fancy part of banking, but not the least important thinking about what is real risk of a bank today is of course, if you're not agile. But you can be as agile as you want, but if you have a risk, pertaining to your systems, for taking your data or your customers data and so on. Or you're not able to comply with the most important regulation, then it doesn't matter. So enormous investments in 2015, 2016 and yet again in 2017 and there will be slight - somewhat more in 2018 but as I said start coming down have gone into building core capabilities.

One is within the whole GL44 now GL11 i.e. the first, second and third line of defense of a bank. Most banks are relatively weak at least in the Nordic in second line capabilities and third line capabilities, we have more than doubled the capacity there. And there are certain areas almost three times, we have built whole new global framework, but that's the whole idea. So in the future, it's the whole bank that has to be covered by frameworks, that allows you to be in control of your risk and your compliance. We have invested heavily in IT resilience, we've had stability issues, we've had resilience issues, we've invested more than €400 million and becoming more resilient and why is it so expensive? Well if you look on the two bottom ones, it is basically that if you have a complex landscape and you want to build full pre-production test environment it's really expensive. We have built that and we will roll it out to the whole group. If you really want to control all your systems and your data, you need to secure, you have one global enterprise at the entity and exit right management control systems, it sounds like something that is easy to implement, but if you have 3,000 applications and they're not well documented, it's a big task. It has cost - there's a big part of the cost. And then you rollout all kind of other protective measures, you're building new type of organizations, not least within cyber. So building a command center a 724 center that controls, monitor and can intervene online, is a capability that cost a lot, also because these kind of capabilities are scarce.

I should be careful saying how far we're to others, but I think we're moving extremely fast ahead on our maturity on this level, which makes me very comfortable in looking into the future. And then of course we've had as any other banks, need to ramp up significantly on the whole KYC email area and I think we have come a long way there, also massive investments. So it is just to explain that a lot of investments you've seen been doing and where we're now looking into, and a lot of that is of course also IT investment. So we now look into the future, some of this of course will have to be depreciated. And the benefit of that, of course comes out in certain type of efficiency, but a lot of that comes also out in resilience and compliance, but you want all banks to be that in a digital banking environment, so it is a need to do investment and we have come a long way. So a lot of, what we can call needed and foundational investments have been made and we are now ready to take the next step.

We will still invest in all three pockets fast, agile, efficient and scalable. We will still invest by this. We talked about the composition will change slightly. When we have looked into the next phase, we have looked into slightly different dimension because we have looked into and also via all the efficiency potential sitting in our current organization and we have chosen to look into in these dimensions. Ultimately all efficiency targets are of course allocated to business areas and our accountable business managers for each of the initiatives. It has been a four, five months exercise 600 people have been involved. Only Nordea people and as I said we have found a lot of potential saving not in this traditional business area silos, but across group wide, cross business area initiatives.

The famous cost bridge, I think we should probably explain a bit more again. The different type of numbers and to be very clear, this ramp up, this new transformation, the way two of our transformation was done from April to now. The target we set pertaining to 2016, 2017 and 2018 this target was set as many years ago. So what we know today is, that we will meet our renewed, we agree 2017 target, which was 3% to 5% we will be within that range. We will add a transformation cost of around €100 million to €150 million, then you'll arrive for 2017 around this number. No change of original target. I know we've revised the target, but the 3% to 5% up target we will meet that, we will add transformational cost.

Then we've had a lot of discussion about the 2018 target. The 2018 target original was 16 or 18 flat and it is. So what we have done in 2018 you can say, is that we have deconsolidated the Baltic business which is around €75 million, so we should not meet 4.8% which was in 2016, we should meet 4.8% minus 75. Then we have all the time said, we're taking another decision since we did the target and that was the decision to re-domicile and we have an approximate level of investments of 50, so we put them back. So the original target was 4.8%, it is still 4.8% minus 75 plus 50, that target we will meet, just to be clear because I've heard we will not meet it. Then we might have disappointed some because in the meantime we have decided to go to the next transformation wave. That decision comes with a requirement of transformation cost or restructuring, you can call it whatever of around €600 million. We could either have taken it in one go which we've talked before, which we think is not so good idea or we can take them as they come which we've also done and we want to front load the next wave. If we should be really strict, we could say okay we delayed one year to meet our original 2018 target. Then we could really we have met it and we could demonstrate it. That will be one solution. We strongly believe in moving fast ahead with the next wave, therefore we add around €100 million to €150 million on top of the adjusted target of €4,775 million.

While we end at 2018 target of around €4.9 billion, for the period 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 we have identified a number of cost up effects, as you could see from the other. The slides I've just shown you, a number of compliance and resilience investment not least, they come with a lot of additional run cost, you cannot times three certain organizations times five actually within KYC first line. Times pre-production environments, time new big resilient programs with people also and not seeing increased running cost. So there is a running cost effect going with a lot of the resilience and compliance investments. There are of course underlying inflation and there are number of reinvestments because as I said we still want to ramp up in cyber, data and technology and certain advisor of capability areas, so there is also some reinvestments we want to do in the strongest of franchisees. Approximately €300 million, €400 million.

Then we've talked about the investments we've been doing, right. That is now at around the total pool of capitalized IT investment is around €1.7 billion and it will grow to €2.5 billion. It will reach €2.5 billion in 2020 after which it will start going down because the peak year of investments will be 2017, so you have different type of curves. The implication for depreciation, amortization is around €300 million up from the 2017 level, due to the investments I've just talked about. In the original 2016 to 2018 target, a big driver of cost down was the fact that we have these group projects some of them I've just talked about. Some of these group projects are mainly pertaining to exactly compliance and resilience. Is this the P&L effect of that? A big part of this was intended to hit 2018 and they're still intended to hit, 2018 so some of the savings in 2018 of course comes from the fact that these projects go down. They're not included in the €900 million just to be clear. So the €900 million in savings comes from the new transformation wave. Bringing us now to total cost including transformation cost for the future because that will be more, as we show before or Casper showed, there are three waves, so there is a new wave in 2021, it never stops.

The financial sector is under transformation from now on and many years ago, so therefore this is about transformation cost or not, there will only be one Euro type of cost going forward and we agree with you. So this restructuring of transformation and hopefully we will also get it and that will just be another way of reporting this, but not more than 4.8 in 2021. And you will get a lot of further capabilities as we go along. The €900 million can be explained in many ways, we have also put into the presentation I will not go through that, how this is distributed or how this works business area by business area of our central functions. Here again it is shown in the way that we work with it, to secure that we capture all the efficiency potential that was sitting business areas. A lot of them will be executed within, but a lot of it is has also inspired them to share platforms and that was the whole idea.

So up here big effect coming from personal banking and now increasingly CPP tapping into the same lever of bringing a lot of the cost almost onto a self-service platform. If you build a good platform, it allows you to reduce branches. It allows you to centralize all your advisors and it allows you to gain a lot of productivity, gains while actually servicing customer else could - even better as before. So that is a big, big driver. Of course it also allows these two business areas to centralize a lot of the middle office functions.

We have around 1,300 people in our credit processes. They're very fragmented. Now we consolidate them, we automate them, we make them more risk based approach. We believe we can take out a lot of savings there. We have a pretty complex product landscape especially in the cart area, within other types of areas. We have identified a number of areas to start I think potentially we can even do more in the product space, this is what we have put in for now. Big value here as I said, a lot of investments will go into technology, a lot of consultants we're using today sitting in expensive locations that will be changed as a big driver.

We will also I said increasingly go to the cloud with a lot of our operations which is much cheaper, a lot more to come after 2021. As I said we will ramp up significantly on robot. We will ramp up significantly on operation side and moving processes to our new source centers in Poland. Then we have a number of other areas, the people organization, the finance organization, other staff functions where we have around 1,500 people and also here we have found a lot of potential for new showing and other efficiency measures.

We can easily toggle click on all of this, there are good plans behind it. As I said we have for business areas also but I will not go through this. Main driver as we say, we talked about net 4,000 employees, net 2,000 consultants down in this period. Of course a big driver of the savings. The resulting targets per business area and then I'll for now skip these ones, they're in the presentation and maybe just to Casper's point sum up. So I think the journey continues. So a lot of foundation investment went on from 2015 to 2017. A lot of execution is now happening, it's gaining some one down on compliant and resilience. It's gaining a little down on [indiscernible] because we have built a platform still significantly investments in the simplification part either efficiency and scalable is the core banking platforms, is the other platforms, is the cloud platform etc.

Meaning that, when we come to 2021 we have another fantastic level of strategic optionality, then we have replaced the call. At the same time as hopefully being able to demonstrate to our customers that we're perceived as fast and agile despite that we have not fixed the legacy yet. But three years from now we're in a very different place from a strategic optionality point of view and that is why transformation will continue because at this point in time of course maturity of our cost almost can't be served from this one platform; the backbone. Now we have all this front API structure, but the platform will be one and it will be a modern platform that would allow us whole new set of optionality and of course a whole new I think competitive power and exactly how we'll do that and utilize that, I think we will be begging some kind of same session, some yet for now and talk about that.

This was hopefully a bit more flavor on the investments we've done, the outlook on investments and on the cost bridge and how we will realize the savings. And then I think we have time for a lot of Q&A.

Casper von Koskull

Thank you, Torsten. Yes we will now open up for Q&A. You will also have opportunities to ask questions from the web. If you want to raise a question there are microphones here, so please wait for the microphone and then state your name and number, whatever. Please we start there.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Johan Ekblom

This is Johan Ekblom from UBS. Maybe to start off with - in terms of reporting the transformation because the same transformation is the new constant, so I guess does that mean, we will not be given detail on transformation cost on a quarterly basis. And if not, how are we able hold you to the results in terms of what transformation cost and what actual savings you can drive out of this? And then maybe second thing, when it comes to the amortization charges I think there is something like €900 million left of intangibles to capitalize and €300 million which suggested a lot of your existing intangibles have not been activated yet or not been depreciated [ph], yet. Can you give us an idea of how much that is? And then just to confirm, I think you said yesterday that the core banking system is being amortized over 15 years, which sounds very long and I think you stated in your annual report that software is three to 10 years. So is this deviation since the 2016 annual report.

Casper von Koskull

It's true core banking platform is 15 years, now you can also turn around and say, the platforms we're using now are more than 35 years old. I'm sure if we've said that they should amortized over 35 years, people would have laughed and said that is impossible. I think this platform is very modern, with very strict architecture. I have no reason to believe that 15 is no relevant. A lot of others of course amortized much shorter to the point of that I think that in general, the time will go down and 15 is far less than 35. So and I think the way to guide instead of all kind of details which we can of course provide at some point in time, is that we have implied specifically about that the depreciation and amortization you'll find in our account they will increase for €300 million more or less like this up until 2021, we have also said that they will peak in 2021. So they will start coming down from that point in time based on the current assets on when we start activating amortizations.

Johan Ekblom

Ramp up.

Casper von Koskull

Yes because it's also a pretty linear rollout, so the way that especially the core banking program is going to affect us that it comes in modules, right so it rollout in modules over the years. But remember again, out of the total 1.7 now I think core banking replacement is 300. So I mean we have a lot of other things going on. And that will always be a number. So we'll never go down to zero. So I think we've provided quite a lot of insight on this, we can provide. On the transformation cost I don't know because, you want to say something. My personal view is increasingly, we would have to see as an integrated part of our cost because there will be constant transformation going on. We will find a good way of reporting it because when it comes to redundancy it will have to be reported like that and then you can call that transformation and we will - I think we will find a way of how to report that, we're not shying away from anything especially as we have now put up targets that are total cost target, which I think ultimately is what we should be kept accountable for and then of course try to detail, how we use the money. But I agree this has been a little of an issue looking back at least and this is not attempt to be smart. It's just a fact that 6,000 people plus a lot more gross to come with a lot of - transformation restructuring cost, one way or another.

Rod Alfvén

I think it's and we've discussed this, as a policy we will listen to many of you and others. And the fact is that, one we will information. We will give as much information as we can and when you look at another way of doing it. If you take a big charge and then you're just going a lower level of cost i.e. because then you don't see it. I think that is not there transparent. I think this is much more transparent, much more open and fair way because it is total cost, cost is cost is cost and hence we want to meet those targets without any questions. So I think it is actually the opposite, it is a more transparent, it's a more honest and a better way of also running the business. And to add on it, I think your restructuring charge - the transformation expense most likely be lower. Because when banks in corporates or anybody do, big - then it's actually free money, there is no free money anymore. So in many cases, your transformation cost will actually go down because you'll start actually managing that cost in a completely different way. So actually I think it's the only way to do it.

Johan Ekblom

And just maybe finally on the topic, should we expect the headcount reduction to be sort of relatively linear over this period or is it very?

Torsten Jørgensen

Number of people to be relatively linear, you should expect the reduction of consultants to be relatively somewhat more front loaded.

Willis Palermo

Willis Palermo from Goldman Sachs. First question would be for Casper maybe, how do you manage internally the announcement of those headcount reduction and how do you balance it with motivation?

Casper von Koskull

We've actually had extensive discussions over the last months with of course employee representatives the unions, we also have them sitting on the board as you know we have four representative sitting on our board that are actually being fully involved in the whole six months process or four to six months process that we've had and you may actually see even the reactions that have been coming out of the unions in the last 24 hours have been - would almost say, pretty supportive, very supportive. What we've done is that we've set up a - what we call a job mobility center and we've been in discussions on how we'll use it both not only to manage redundancies but actually look at much more employability, how can retrain some of the people to actually take? Because we also take in very many new people, can we retrain some or can we actually retrain people to get jobs outside the bank. So we've actually completely shifted again I think a way that I say maybe more collectively companies have done it.

You have redundancy package and you throw money at people and then they leave. I don't think that's the right way to do it. I think we have been in long discussions on how do we actually use them, kind of the resources we have to actually make people employable. I mean throwing money at people they go, they get paid for next 18 months or 12 months and then they're unemployable that's not a very responsible way to deal with it. So we've done that and hence you see actually a relatively positive reaction and the fact that we have involved 600 of our leaders in this, we're pretty well prepared, it's never easy but I think this is something that is - I think any company needs to get this into their core competence. We're living in a world, I mean if we take a world fourth industrial revolution, this is not only finance banking it's every single company will go through this where the transformation is becoming constant and then you need to take a different view on also your key resource. I think people is our key resource, how do we actually motivate people, how do we take in? because we need to recruit a lot of people as well, so we've spent a lot of time - I think the last 24 hours sorry, the reactions have been surprisingly positive, also publicly because usually we may have a good relationship kind of behind the scene, but in public you need to always show a different face and that has not even happened this time. So we spend a lot of time on that.

Willis Palermo

Thank you and then the second one is related to the bridge of cost and savings. So the cost we should see them as coming up in a liner way as you said and what about the savings, is it also a gradual wave of saving coming into the bank or back end loaded.

Torsten Jørgensen

It's slightly back loaded but not a lot.

Casper von Koskull

But I think if you think about the cost numbers and we said of course target at 4.9, 4.18 and below 4.8 in 2021 that gives you kind of, that gives you the runway.

Torsten Jørgensen

But the net cost is actually relatively front loaded because as I said there are element from the transformation kicking in now because we started earlier so we start now as of now also back to the transformation cost we take, so that will be significant FX happening now that has an impact from the next wave of transformation. As we have already planned for taking down cost then of course you can say a lot of the total net cost down of €300 million, €400 million of course also comes from the fact that these group projects are not that linear anymore, so there's also a big part of the ramp down of the 150 is happening in 18, so net cost of 300,400 is relatively front loaded but more than €200 million coming in 2018 and that is of course also as the depreciation are stepping up over the year and the gross savings cost more or less hand in hand with that.

Casper von Koskull

And of course with depreciation growing our cash earning is actually growing is better than we show and of course our ability to again, have a strong backdrop for the dividend, we have to remember that.

Adrian Cighi

Adrian Cighi from RBC. What's the margin of error you've built into the plan in terms of either the restructuring costs that you're taking or the sort of benefits that you're getting from this. And the second one as you mentioned the core platform in Finland, you're still hoping to achieve that migration by year end, what probability would you assign to that?

Casper von Koskull

The first one I think one way expressing the first one margin with error that when we've started this, we actually identified more than 70 different initiatives, all very good initiatives and now we're focusing on 35. And I actually and then I said another thing, I think it is because this is not I think I'm being criticized in the last 24 hours and they're saying this is not cost cutting. I mean of course it's cost cutting, but the way I expressed it and this is in Swedish media, is that this is about transforming the way we work. And hence I think that when we transform the way we work i.e. when you start centralizing you get centers of excellence, you do lot more common, we move and we move a lot more into kind of reassuring and creating that, that in itself the new ways of working will create new ways of actually a new ways of becoming even more efficient. So it's actually the change in way of doing the business, that's the change in the operating model that gives us that and that - gives to me kind of the flexible - more levers as we go down the road. And as I said we still have 40 some initiatives that we said we'd look at those later. So I think there are things that we can do, this is - nothing is ever static and there is more things that we can do. But now we do this, so and I think it's very important that you don't, you're able to deliver as well on the promises.

Torsten Jørgensen

On the core banking platform again on, I think the most important thing as this is a multi-year journey, it's well, that you can say technical proof of concept and I think we have that, so it works. Technically it works. Which you don't know before you have built a full integration line. So we have integrated with Nordea, so we have all our Finnish employees are using it, so they're already using the products and they have started signing off for them. So there is technical proof of concept more than 7,000 employees in Finland are using these two products now and it works. There was some huge experience issues as part of this because this is a pilot run of a multi-year exercise for that reason we've stepped up the test requirement and that was, what I'm trying to say, quality first. Now we're hitting more 900,000 customers in the first customer pilot full scale and therefore we're of course mainly you can diligent on securing that the customer experience which is ultimate what it is all about, that it gets perfect and that's why I'm saying, we don't want to nail us to a date, we want to nail us to a quality and a good customer experience and whether or not that will be end of year or somewhere else. We have technical proof of concept, so now it's just a matter of securing that this goes well and we will. So there is no binary here. The proof of concept have happened and that was of course the most important thing. Now we just have to secure that it gets seen as successful from the 900,000 customers.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] from Deutsche Bank. Just one question, this is very much sort of case of sowing the seeds and then harvesting and I guess a lot of people are going to be reluctant to buy into the harvest before we can sort of start seeing it materializing. What should we be looking for other than potentially is it cost coming down? But what are the other things we should be looking for one sec, okay now it's working, now it's time to consider this sort of the harvest phase. And that was the first question, the second question Torsten just touched upon it, how much will this change internally the way people have to work. I guess we all know from our own organization that who high can create when people need to do things differently. How much is that I guess there is always some experience from Finland?

Casper von Koskull

I think ways on working, I think we have particularly in our in the transformation project core bank system we have already moved into working in an agile instance we've done that in also our digital development, so I think I need to be in, if anything it's actually created a lot of energy in the company. We started kind of the cultural transformation really in earnest 12 months ago, actually 18 months ago but certainly in earnest 12 months ago. I think that also is showing in a completely different way, so when I think it is been taken well in, so we've actually also from that side prepared for this, this is not actually cliff and now it starts. So I think of course there is change and we all stay in that change. I say maybe that's not, we've said that's probably not for everybody that could easily being, I mean I usually say maybe 20%, 25% of the people it's not for them working in the way, working agile, working in this sprints but we are - all our development in digital and core have already on the last 24 months being done that way, with very good results and very excited people and we have this regular launches when we launch with lot of kind of celebration and around everybody involved, so it's happening and I think of anything there's a longing for people to get into that, away from this very hierarchical not that we are any much that anyway, but certainly from the past. So it is a leadership issue and we're not blind to it, but I think it's not something we start now, we have started that already 18 months ago.

I think in terms of what are signs I mean of course we need to deliver on our numbers, we need to - we will grow with the market. I think we will keep the market shares where we want to keep it. I mean do say that there is this locations in the Nordic markets in housing, real estate, we haven't actually grown that much there. I'm actually quite comfortable in that. We have actually not grown that much in CBB because we do a business selection. We have not grown in wholesale banking as we have actually. Yes we have a lot of dollar exposure which means also that the FX comes in and then we also had the elements where we actually wanted to high margin, but high risk but shipping offshore in Russia we've taken it down, from here on I think our competence and our capabilities are second to none, so we will grow with market or yes let's with market. So we will - so number is number one and then as maybe last and maybe this sound defensive but for the first 18 months when I was CEO, nobody believed in our dividend policy, nobody believed it. You guys did not. Now the dividend is and I said, throughout this transformation we will have a dividend underpinning. Now I can actually stand here with everything we've done with those numbers I'm not concerned about the dividend. So it launches, i.e. lot of the product launches you will see, we will deliver the numbers and we will have a very strong dividend underpinning throughout this transformation, but I can tell you first 18 months, he said, you cannot do that, you cannot deliver. Now it's more question what is the delta in the growth? So that's the way we will deliver, so we will deliver products, we will deliver results and we will deliver return to our shareholders.

Rod Alfvén

We've received number of questions from the web. Someone of them we will answer via email later today and some are repetitive, but from Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank. He's asking Nordea still has the target to have an ROE about the peer average. When do you expect to reach this target and since costs are not really decreasing will this be achieved by higher revenues or lower equity base?

Torsten Jørgensen

Well the good thing about that target is, you don't know what part of it, what happened with other banks I really don't know. I think our plan leads to higher, are - for sure because as Casper said, we will if anything have an even more robust outlook now for our dividend policies, so that will take somewhat care of the capital. I think as we've discussed I think in the area where we have lagged somewhat because the thing we've shown auto actually increasing market shares within wholesale and manuals. I think with the description we've had now here, all the work we've done and where we are now on our mobile and web-based offerings to many of our customers I think we're set to sheer [ph] bottoming out in customer satisfaction and lack of customer in flow and lack of underlying possibilities to growing a bit more with the market in the whole personal banking and CBB space, which I want to further pinned driven mainly by margins. I think now at least you can expect it to be slightly more gross with the market which will be an improvement and I think not it's also in CBB we're said and in wholesale bank to achieve somewhat more growth. So, well I would say let's see how cost will develop for banks and GNL [ph] going forward. I think now we talk about harvesting.

I think banks that are not investing and planning for the future that will be a catch up effect for banks that are not doing what we are doing. I don't have the full insight, I know sometimes better than others. So let's see what happens on cost. I think we're better prepared now than ever to see more possibilities on the volume side and as I said, we have flat to cost downright so and dividend also, ROE up and let's see what it brings us relative to the others.

Rod Alfvén

And maybe just to repeat, I mean we are currently 20 basis points below this peer group. Now the peer group is calculated 30% Dankse Bank, 45% three Swedish banks, 15% DNB and 10% OB. So there you have the weight and it's based on how big competitors they are to us basically. Then we have tricky question from Ronit Ghose. You're on track to meet your flat cost target. Yes excluding the transformation cost, you also note in the presentation there is lot of change in banking is ongoing particular technology driven, we hear from tech experts that the 10 most technology isn't particularly new, it is known, unknown the changes, the new constant so what is the probability that you need and new transformation project starting in say, 2020, where project 2025 so we keep getting ways of new cost investments projects that prevents your cost base to decline.

Torsten Jørgensen

Well here I would use a relative argument. I think that most banks currently see Gémenos as one of the best providers. I think also most banks are agreeing that own developed core banking systems are not built for the future. So I agree that speed probably will go up. I'm also confident that few banks will survive with their 35-year old systems maybe they'll call someone else, how long do you wait for someone else showing up with a better newer systems. As a big incumbent bank I don't think you can take a risk of doing kind of co-developed of completely new platform. So Gémenos was a tested platform, so it was not new, new but it was one of the one with the strongest embedded architecture and it was modularized and it served lot of the criteria's we were looking for, so we did of course a huge scan of the market, so I have not found anyone better at the moment. But again, it's constant transformation so yes we don't know. We just know that at that point in time that was the best and then you have interesting strategic discussion, how long [indiscernible] waiting for something better to show up. The only thing I can is that this will bring us sort of significant different position for us compared to where we are three, four years from now and it will give us a lot of benefits then we will have to see what others are doing, but this will be good for us.

Rod Alfvén

Then we have Peter Kessiakoff from SEB. Torsten mentioned that deliveries would increase from here on and examples that we can look out for over the coming year, new mobile app, new internet bank, other applications.

Torsten Jørgensen

No but I think, we joined up with Tink, we joined up with Apple Pay how many other Nordic banks did that. I don't know how many of them wanted to. I don't think it was by coincidence not only we're the biggest one but we were also ready. We have launched a lot of new features, Samsung Pay we have launched a lot of new features. In Finland, a whole new mobile platform and that will be as I said from now on I think we will see more and more releases, some of them we'll not talk about now, but they will be there. We have on the way much more advanced wallet solution, I mean mobile wallet solutions we have within PSD payment service provider space we have a lot of things coming up, so all of that will happen. So you will call us out of course but we are at different place now where these type of releases and these type of partnerships are possible and we are an attractive partner.

Rod Alfvén

And now in the fourth quarter, we will have a new mobile app in Finland then that will also come in the other Nordic countries next year. So there you can actually have bigger meetings directly in the app, so at least I'm looking forward to that. He also asked you mentioned automating credit processes, can you elaborate a bit more on what lending products you aim to digitalize? You mentioned auto loans for instance but any other categories that would happen in 2018, consumer loans, credit cards, mortgages.

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes, but I think that we will basically, this is a full show, we will look on all credit assessment process for all type of loans, the issue today is that we probably have a too low threshold for when you have a manual assessment and you have a very fragmented approach to who do the manual assessment and many steps. So not only do we increase the threshold that's a risk [indiscernible] decision, but you also automate that part and you meet predefined exceptions levels. So no manual intervention is needed anymore and that goes basically across all type of products where this is applicable. We today as I said also have a lot of 1,300 people sitting pretty scattered and there is a lot of consolidation possibilities to be done there, that is again also across the type of credit ranking process that is run almost to this point, tow products specific, two unique and that to a high degree we have found out, that actually not needed anymore and with a little help of also better data and better technology it's not needed to have shown product specific value change, so that is also what we change.

Rod Alfvén

Magnus Andersson from ABG, how much of the €600 million in transformation cost until 2021 are related to the staff reductions? And how will the staff reductions be?

Torsten Jørgensen

The vast majority.

Rod Alfvén

And how will it be different front office, back office and geographically.

Torsten Jørgensen

It will be close to half, half because big part of the net redundancy will happen in personal banking and CBB show front/middle office and the other half in what we call more basic operations and key functions.

Bruce Hamilton

Bruce Hamilton, Morgan Stanley. I guess you paint the picture of sort of okay rather than thrilling top line growth for the system for lot of banks, who aren't very well placed from any core platform set up. Obviously we're getting to a point where regulations, we're getting more clarity. So I mean how quickly do you think we see more M&A in the sector. And how do you think about your participation in that, given how much integration work you have going over the next two, three years?

Casper von Koskull

That's maybe a little speculative, but I think overtime and this is my personal view as that I think you look at European consolidation. I think at some point, it is my personal view. I think you need it. I think this is a scale game, this is a platform game, I think Europe has a relatively weak banking sector if you think about kind of its competitiveness more broadly and I think we will need kind of large scale players. And if we really believe in European common market and I think that is one way of also kind of fixing. So I do believe and then you look at where do we play, I think we know what we need to do now and we're very focused on this. Where will that take us, I mean I already said that it probably takes us in a position where we will be able to decide on our destiny, we will come - our decision, our shareholders will decide that we participate in consolidation as a consolidator or as a target or decide not to do it, but I think if we do what we do and when we do, what we do and when we are in that position, we decide our destiny and that's my role as CEO to make sure that this is the bank, I deliver the bank and then I know, we decide it because we're in very strong position to do that, but for now that's not part of our agenda. But I do believe that Europe needs it and I do believe that when it happens it should happen not the way it happened pre-crisis that you just add all sorts of banks together and you find no synergies, it needs to be based on platforms, it needs to be much more industrialized and it will be very much or so brutal, if you put it that way and has to be to get a more competitive banking system into Europe, but that's my personal view and then as CEO, I know what Torsten and I intend to do and that's what we've told you. Then it's for others to decide.

Rod Alfvén

In the conscious of time, we only have time for one more question, but before that. I just want to highlight that we will have on the website soon the numbers of how we'll be effected when we deconsolidate Luminor, so you'll have the last seven quarters but if you have pen and paper. I mean in this third quarter now we had NII of €35.8 million, commission of 9.7, fair value of 3.5 and total revenues of 49.5 and then expenses of 20.2. So then you can please takeaway that and then obviously you'll have one line as the equity method is the profit, so it's neutral obviously from profit perspective. So please Jacob.

Jacob Kruse

So Jacob from Autonomous. I just wanted to get back to your cost bridge final time I guess. I suppose my question is, at the core you're making a very large restructuring you're cutting 20% of cost on a gross level, you're effecting almost 20% of staff and you're achieving 2% absolute stock cost reduction. And if I look at the numbers, it seems like you're keeping the transformation cost within the 2021 target, which you saw are mostly staff redundancy related. So are you basically saying you keep doing redundancies 2021 onwards, so we should basically assume continuous €900 million of gross cost reduction. And it also seems to me that if I look at the breakdown of group project expenses, the €150 million you have here is mostly the compliance part that goes down but you also said that's about €150 million of core banking integration cost currently the actual core platform project which is half of the base of testing, which supposedly is down by 2021, so I don't quite see why that number is not bigger both the compliance plus the core integration.

So I guess my question is, when we look at 4.8, is that the number that A; is somewhat cautious that if I add the numbers up, you should pretty much get to a lower number and B; does it include investments that should relate to further cost cutting for the coming five years after 2021?

Torsten Jørgensen

So the 115 group projects that are P&L costs, the 150 on core banking program are gross bank cost, they're basically the core banking program are almost 100% capitalized that is why it shows up, so it's two different accounting places you can. And yes you're right, I think the platform we will have built by 2021 and this I think goes for the sector in general but, this is what we need to do to be able to continue the journey. I think that five, 10 years from now depending on what type of other strategic decisions you make but if with the current scope of business Nordea have, the journey will continue we will not need that many people to run a bank, we will need a lot of technology platforms, lot of data and technology experts and of course a lot of advisors and specialists in the front, but basically a bank and the composition of people will change fundamentally and we're building the foundation for doing that, but that is why we call the third wave as soon [indiscernible] disappear on the last, but we have the third, that we actually call optimization because a lot of the compliance work, lot of the manual work, lot of the IT production will be in cloud, automated or [indiscernible] we will not even probably have people in Poland anymore that point in time. I mean in the next wave. So of course in the next wave, is a different wave, but we need to get to another scalable and efficiency point then where we're currently, so yes that is why absolutely you'll need transformation from here on and cost.

Casper von Koskull

But we then built a new way of working, new platform, new business model and I would put it that way, you always get the question but how do you intend to view the bank's intend to the incumbents intend to compete with kind of with the new entrants and all the things that are coming, this is the way. Here is where we are much more resilient, much more agile, fast moving, new way of working, which means that those changes that may then come in the few will be much easier to do because we are on that path, we have actually taken the big shift from, let's call it a traditional model into the modern model and truly front to back digital by the time 2021 and that's really the exciting part of this.

Jacob Kruse

The additional uplift to PBV being from the difference between amortization and new software intangible additions as of 2021 onwards, is that what €200 million extra cash earnings or [indiscernible] number.

Torsten Jørgensen

What was the question exactly? Sorry.

Jacob Kruse

So you're basically saying you're amortizing €500 million, but you're adding less to intangible.

Torsten Jørgensen

Yes, that is the turning point will be 2021 that is the first wave you will see and so there you will start seeing a net positive to capital, [indiscernible] the intangible effect has been a drag now next year, by the way that is input better than the plan, so despite that you have a robust dividend outlook. After 2021 intangibles will start being a positive capital [indiscernible].

Casper von Koskull

But you're absolutely right that the cash EPS will grow faster than the reported.

Unidentified Analyst

Are we talking €200 million or?

Torsten Jørgensen

We will come back with the details, but it will peak will start going the other way around, it depends a little bit about how does a future composition on IT investments look after 2021. Ideally the share going to maintenance will of course down and down and [indiscernible] will go down and down, how much you then want to use in development. The good thing will be also that will be achieved all right, so, but we will still have investments to do of course also after 2020, there we need to come back with the third wave plan and we have not yet build that yet fully, we have ideas about what will happen, we have not the plan yet.

Casper von Koskull

Thank you. Thank you very much for showing up and thank you for listening into the webcast. If you have any further questions, don't hesitate to contact me, Maria, Andreas or Pavel [ph]. Wish you a very good day and a nice weekend.

Torsten Jørgensen

Thank you.

