Gold Loses Its Way As Dollar Index Breaks Out

Gold prices fell on Thursday after a central bank policy announcement. The dollar index rallied after the European Central Bank (ECB) said it would reduce its bond purchases but hedged the move by also extending the lifespan of its bond-buying program. While the policy move was seen as the catalyst to gold's latest decline, there was a more immediate factor behind the weakness as we'll discuss here.

Spot gold was 0.90 percent lower on Thursday at $1,267. December gold futures fell by a comparable amount to $1,268. Also weighing on gold and boosting the dollar was speculation that the next Federal Reserve chair could be a policy hawk, following reports that current Fed chair Janet Yellen is no longer a candidate.

The ECB's decision to cut back bond purchases was widely expected and had already been discounted by gold and the dollar. The move to extend the bond-buying program's lifespan resulted in a 1 percent decline in the euro currency while the dollar rallied by a comparable amount.

European stock markets gained, following the ECB decision as investors discounted future rate increases, moving back into risk assets and away from safe havens like gold, bonds, and the Japanese yen.

It was also reported on Thursday that President Trump conferred with Republicans on whether they would prefer Stanford University economist John Taylor or current Fed Governor Jerome Powell for the job, with more senators expressing interest in the hawkish Taylor. Investors seem to believe that a Taylor-run Fed would be negative for gold prices and bullish for bond yields.

Speaking of polls, a Reuters poll revealed that analysts believe gold prices will be flat in 2018 as rising U.S. interest rates undermine the metal's attempts at building on its 2017 progress.

The poll returned an average gold price forecast for this year of $1,260 an ounce, in line with its year-to-date average of $1,255 and little changed from last year's level. For 2018, the metal is expected to edge slightly higher, but only to an average $1,300 an ounce, which is 3 percent above the 2017 forecast, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, silver forecasts for 2018 were cut again after the white metal lagged forecasts in the third quarter.

Turning our attention to gold's immediate-term technical picture, by far, the biggest contributor to gold's weakness has been the increasing strength of the dollar. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) broke out of a 3-month trading range on Thursday, as shown in the following graph. Investors in Europe are dumping euros for the dollar over concerns about the effects of the ECB's monetary policy.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

As investors pile into the greenback, the pressure on gold is becoming more evident. The effects can be seen in the daily graph of the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), below, which is my preferred proxy for the gold price - and I'm currently long IAU, down to the 12.11 level (stop). The recent dollar strength has resulted in a pullback in IAU to its low from early October. If the October low is violated in IAU, the temptation will be there for traders to make a run for the exits. At minimum, a potentially sharp "run on the stops" could easily take place.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

It's not helping matters for the gold bulls that U.S. financial conditions are as strong now as they've been in years. Shown here is the Financial Conditions Index (FCI), which combines the daily price of the S&P 500, the KBW Bank Index (BKW), the NYSE Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), and the BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread Index. The FCI made a new yearly high this week and currently reflects no signs of financial distress on the horizon. While this is welcome news for the economy, it's not so welcome news for gold investors since it undermines one of gold's biggest safe-haven supports of recent years.

Chart created by Clif Droke

As long as the dollar index (DXY) is above its 15-day moving average, the gold price will continue to encounter headwinds. A weekly close under the 15-day MA in the DXY (see above chart) is needed to give gold a chance to rebound. The immediate danger facing gold and the gold ETF, IAU, is that a move under the October 6 price low would likely invite additional selling. All told, the weight of technical evidence currently favors the dollar over gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.