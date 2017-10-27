Why Oil Prices May Run To $60 And Which Companies Benefit Most

While all oil and gas exploration companies benefit from price increases, those with the highest percentage of oil versus gas production benefit most.

Saudi Arabia is reasserting its role as leader of OPEC and has arranged cuts in supply from OPEC and non-OPEC producers like Russia, Mexico, and Sudan.

Oil and petroleum product inventories have been rapidly declining over the last few months primarily driven by an increase in U.S. exports.

U.S. exports of oil and petroleum products have shifted the supply and demand balance in favor of demand in the U.S. Oil and petroleum product inventories in the U.S. have been steadily declining since the Spring. Hurricane Harvey slowed the decline for a couple of weeks as refineries, ports, and export facilities were shut down due to wind and flooding damage. While not all of those facilities are back online, most are. And the data from the EIA shows the continuing decline of oil and petroleum product inventories.

The latest EIA Weekly Petroleum Status data released the morning of October 25, 2017, can be seen below:

As can be seen total commercial petroleum products in inventories declined by 12.2 million barrels last week. That simply continues the trend of declining inventories. Should the trend continue it will be very bullish for oil prices and they could rise to $60 per barrel of oil in the next few months. The key thing driving the decline is the significant increase in U.S. exports of oil and other petroleum products. Below is data from the EIA showing the increase in exports in 2017 versus 2016:

According to the EIA, net imports of oil and petroleum products has fallen to 3.434 million barrels per day in 2017 versus 4.907 million barrels in 2016. The above chart shows we are net exporters of petroleum products. However, we still import a lot of heavy crude oil as many of our refineries are tooled for that type of oil. We are now exporting an increased amount of light crude oil and that is why the above shows net imports of oil have declined overall. This trend of increasing exports appears to be long-term phenomena and not a short-term phenomenon. Hence, it is possible all other things remaining equal that U.S. inventories of petroleum-related products will continue to decline overall in the months to come driving prices higher.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has switched from a recent policy to drive market share back to a policy to try and control oil supply and demand. The Saudi's have worked hard to bring non-OPEC member nations into an alliance with OPEC to try and control the global oil supply. That effort succeeded when countries like Russia and Mexico agreed to join the effort. Currently, the non-OPEC nations as a group are meeting their commitments to the quotas agreed to. This is causing inventories in storage around the world to decline back to a more normal range that existed before the supply glut created by over-production in the U.S. when oil prices were above $100 per barrel.

There are too many small and micro-cap exploration and production companies along with a good number of mid-cap and large-cap companies to compare and contrast in one article. This article is going to focus on eight of the 10 highest weighted stocks in the S&P Commodity Producers Exploration and Production Index; ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), Anadarko Petroleum (APC), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Concho Resources Inc (CXO), Devon Energy Corp (DVN), and Apache Corp (APA). The ninth and tenth companies are CNOOC Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd. Both are foreign and do not file 10-K's with the SEC, making it more difficult to analyze them.

There are a couple of criteria to consider when analyzing which companies shareholders will get the most bang for their invested dollar based on rising oil prices. The most important criteria to consider is a ratio of each companies enterprise value to its trailing 12-month revenue. Enterprise value is a company's market-cap plus long-term debt. This will allow investors to see which companies are undervalued, or overvalued, versus their peers. The second most important criteria is the ratio of oil production to gas production for each company. The same criteria can be used to compare and contrast all other exploration and production companies. And, as always, make sure the company has a solid balance sheet.

ConocoPhillips: The company is trading at 2.5 times its revenue to enterprise value. The percentage of the their oil production to overall production is 41%.

EOG Resources: The company trades at 6 times revenue to enterprise value. Oil production represents 55% of the company's total production volumes.

Canadian Natural Resources: The company trades at 5.1 times its revenue to enterprise value. Light, heavy, and synthetic oil production represents 46% their total production.

Anadarko Petroleum: They are trading at 3 times their revenue to enterprise value. Oil makes up 57% of overall production.

Pioneer Natural Resources: They trade at 5.6 times their revenue to enterprise value. The company's total production is 58% oil.

Concho Resources Inc: The company is trading at 9.3 times its revenue to enterprise value, which is quite high in this market. Oil represents 61% of their total production.

Devon Energy Corp: While they trade at only 2.2 times their revenue to enterprise value, oil only represents 25% of Devon's total production.

Apache: The company trades at 4.6 times their revenue to enterprise value. They also are trading at 2 times their revenue to long-term debt, which is high compared to the other top-weighted companies in the index. Oil represents 53% of overall production.

Based on looking at a combination of revenue to enterprise value and what percentage oil makes of total production, it appears Anadarko Petroleum offers investors the most upside potential from a rise in oil prices. Anadarko has a pretty good balance sheet and is well managed. There are, of course, many companies not reviewed in this article and some may even have better metrics than Anadarko Petroleum. Excessive oil inventories are quickly coming down and oil could make a run to $60 per barrel in the coming months. Investors looking to benefit from that potential scenario could start by doing their own due diligence on Anadarko Petroleum.

