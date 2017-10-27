What Delphi's Purchase Of NuTonomy May Mean To BlackBerry Investors

What does this mean for BlackBerry's relationship with Delphi?

Well-respected Seeking Alpha author Mark Hibben recently authored an article that asks the question:

Has Delphi Abandoned The BMW/Intel/Mobileye Ship For Nvidia?

In this article, Mark makes the following observation:

Delphi Automotive's (DLPH) announcement today that it was buying nuTonomy was stunning in that it seemed a reversal of the course the company had set only a few months before when it joined the BMW/Intel/Mobileye team as a systems integrator. (emphasis added.)

After reading this I thought; what of BlackBerry's (BB) relationship with Delphi and more specifically, will Delphi continue to use BlackBerry's QNX operating system to power Delphi's autonomous vehicle aspirations?

Looking back at Delphi's partnership agreement with BlackBerry, we learned that Delphi was looking to BlackBerry to provide the operating system for its autonomous driving system.

Delphi and BlackBerry QNX will collaborate to bolster software performance and safety in their operating system to advance autonomous driving technology. Delphi’s fully integrated automated driving solution, Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning (CSLP), to launch in 2019, provides car manufacturers and Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD) a best in class turnkey automated driving solution. The BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety will facilitate Delphi’s proprietary Ottomatika software algorithms and middleware, to enhance performance and safety.

After reading Mark's article, I hopped over to the nuTonomy website to see what that company brings to the table.

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Karl Iagnemma and Dr. Emilio Frazzoli and recently named a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, nuTonomy is developing a proprietary full-stack Autonomous Drive software solution for the global AMoD market. The company will add more than 100 employees, including 70 engineers and scientists, to Delphi’s more than 100-member AD team, while increasing Delphi’s access to new customers and markets in the emerging mobility space. (emphasis added.)

Benzinga spoke with NuTonomy co-founder and CEO, Karl Iagnemma who shared some interesting facts about the company and the software that bears its name.

Benzinga: You mentioned two business models. What’s the second? Karl Iagnemma: The other one is that we are developing a complete software stack - everything from perception to help the cars look out at their surroundings and determine what's important and what's not – to motion planning and decision-making and finally, control. Everything a car would need to make it self-driving. (emphasis added.)

If they're developing a full-stack autonomous drive software solution, what operating system are they using I wondered?

I looked at probably a dozen job listings, and many included requirements for Linux. (No mention of QNX.)

The Job listings I looked at included Control Systems Engineer, Motion Planning, Perception Engineer, Radar Engineer, and Vehicle Compute Platform Engineer.

Here is what they're looking for in a Vehicle Compute Platform Engineer:

Conclusion:

So while it's conceivable Delphi could try to force nuTonomy to use QNX for their autonomous driving solution, I find that rather far-fetched since both Dr. Karl Iagnemma and Dr. Emilio Frazzoli were professors at MIT and had been working in the area of self-driving cars for about 10 years.

Now the BlackBerry bulls love to point out how QNX is a real-time operating system and how it boasts a microkernel architecture, but I'm guessing these professors understand these aspects, and decided on Linux anyway.

I am however a little disappointed. When the BlackBerry/Delphi partnership was announced, I was excited for BlackBerry and her investors, and I said so:

Investor Takeaway:

The deal with Delphi was definitely good news, but Delphi may just be lining up all its ducks to make sure it can bring a solution to market regardless of the technology used.

If Delphi does go with BlackBerry's QNX, then I stand by my earlier position that this is good news for BlackBerry as it's real. On the other hand, if Delphi doesn't end up using BlackBerry's QNX because nuTonomy continues to use Linux, then I would take this into consideration before making any investment decisions.

If your investment thesis is based upon QNX being a featured component in the autonomous driving system to be offered by Delphi, then please consider the information provided in this note.

