Linde AG (LNAGF) CEO Aldo Belloni on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aldo Belloni

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Let me take this opportunity to provide a quick update on the status of the planned merger with Praxair. As reported, as of 14:00 hours European Time on Tuesday, the 24th of October, 64.5% of Linde shares entitled to voting rights have been tendered. We are happy to report that the development has further improved reaching 67.9% as of yesterday and 14:00 hours. We would like to thank our shareholders for this report in achieving this very positive interim result. With this, we are now over the 60% minimal acceptance ratio that we and Praxair earlier this week jointly set for the exchange offer.

Assuming that the tendering rate stays amongst the minimum ratio when the acceptance here closes at midnight Central European Time of the 7th of November, then the offer will be successful and an additional acceptance period of two weeks will commence soon thereafter. We expect the certain index providers such as MSCI and FTSE will adopt the tender share class viewing the additional acceptance period which is expected to end on the 24th of November. However, as communicated, should the acceptance ratio be less than 74% at the end of this additional acceptance period, this must trigger significant adverse tax consequences and if that should be the case, the business combination would likely fail.

So, we remain confident that the exchange offer will be successful. It nevertheless remains important that any shareholders that have yet to tender their shares do so as soon as possible. Alongside the shareholder approval processes, the regulatory revenue process is also moving forward. We're excited for approval in multiple jurisdictions including the U.S. and China. We also include exchange with further jurisdictions including India and the European Commission.

On the 16th of October, we announced that the business combination has received unconditional anti-trust clearance in Russia, thus satisfying a closing condition. Approvals has also been received in Pakistan, Paraguay and Turkey. We will be providing a focused update from the regulatory review and potential divestitures as the situation progresses.

Last but not least, integration planning within the boundaries of competition laws is also fully on track. Overall, we remain on track to complete the merger and aim to begin as a new company in the second half of the next year.

Bernard Wang

Turn to Slide 3 for Today's agenda. I decide to open the presentation with a report on our operational and financial performance during the reported period. This will be followed by a progress update on our strategic plans and finally the outlook for 2017. Let me now hand you over to Dr. Schneider.

Sven Schneider

Thank you Bernard. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and a warm welcome from my side. Let me begin with highlights from the first nine months of 2017 on Slide 4.

Group revenue from continuing operations was €12.9 billion, up 2.7% versus the reported figure for the prior year. Adjusted for currency, the increase was 2.4%. The growth in revenue was driven by the Industrial Gases business as well as by higher contribution from Engineering. Group operating profit grew by 3.8% to €3.15 billion, adjusted for currency, operating profit increased by 3.7%.

The over proportional increase in profit versus sales results in a margin increase by 30 basis points versus the year ago period. This increase was supported by higher margins in the Gas division. Operating cash flow was 7.4% below last year's level and amounted to €2.3 billion, however operating cash flow in the third quarter did come in 12% higher than the same period last year.

Special items of €277 million were recorded in the reported period. These expenses are related to restructuring as well as the planned merger with Praxair. Finally, at €5.71, EPS before special items showed a strong increase of 9.2% compared to the same period last year.

I would like to proceed to Slide number 5 in the development of revenue and operating profit by division. Reported revenue in the Gases Division rose by 2.1% to €11.2 billion. The increase was driven by organic growth as well as tailwinds from natural gas price effect and currency. A €3.2 billion operating profit in the Gases Division increased by 3.5% versus the year ago period. The operating profit margin increased by 40 basis points to 28.5%. If adjusted for higher natural gas prices, the margin would have been 28.7%, 60 basis points above last year's level.

In the Engineering Division, reported revenue of €1.8 billion was 4% ahead of the level in the first nine months of 2016. The operating profit margin of 8.4% was stable versus last year and is in line with our guidance for 2017.

Continuing on to Slide 6 for a review of the revenue bridge in the Gases Division. High natural gas prices in all operating segments positively affected the comparable base by 0.8% versus the prior year period. Currency also provided a slight tailwind in the reported period coming in at 0.2%. However, the appreciation of the euro versus many currencies significantly reduced the tailwind during the third quarter.

After adjusting for natural gas and currency, Gases comparable growth for the first nine months was plus 1%. This was supported by a comparable growth figure in Q3 of 2.6%. Please note that this figure reflects diverse trends across product areas in particular in Healthcare. I will cover this subject in more detail on Slide 7.

Moving to Slide 7, excluding Healthcare, comparable growth was 4.5% in the reported period. In Healthcare, comparable growth was minus 9.2% versus the prior year. The main negative influence was from competitive bidding. In addition consolidation effects from the specialty pharma divestment and American HomePatient acquisition had an impact on growth. Excluding these consolidation effects, comparable growth in Healthcare would have been minus 5.5%.

Moving on to on-site, contributions from startups and ramp ups in all operating segments resulted in solid growth of 5.6% on a comparable basis. Please note that the growth rate in on-site slowed in the third quarter as most of the significant start-ups for 2017 have already occurred and ramp ups from past year's approach completion. Due to these factors the growth rate is expected to slow further in the fourth quarter as previously communicated.

Continuing to bulk, comparable growth in this product area remained strong at 6.5%. Positive development continues to be seen in all regions, with Asia remaining the most notable contributor to growth. In cylinder, comparable growth was positive at 1.4%. Cylinder development improved in all operating segments in the third quarter. In contrast, our specialty gases business has been restrained by lower prices versus the first nine months of 2017. So the effect will diminish in the third quarter and is expected to be minimal in the fourth quarter.

Now moving on to revenue by operating segment on Slide 8. In the In EMEA operating segment, revenue grew in the reported period by 2.7% while comparable growth came in at 2.9%. In terms of regions, Northern Europe, the Middle East and Eastern Europe made the highest growth contributions. In terms of product, on-site and bulk were the strongest contributor.

In Asia Pacific, growth was strong on both a reported basis as well as on a comparable basis coming in at 8.1% and 6.3%, respectively. From a regional perspective, Asia led the way with 8.5% comparable growth while trends in the South Pacific continued to remain stable but at a low level. From a product area perspective, the highest growth contributions came from bulk and on-site most notably in East Asia.

In the Americas, revenue was 3.3% below last year's reported level and 5% lower on a comparable basis. As expected, significant headwinds from competitive bidding, the divestment of specialty pharma and lower prices in specialty gases were seen during the reported period. Regionally, positive development in North America was driven by on-site and bulk, however the macroeconomic situation in South America remains tepid.

Please continue to Slide 9 for a discussion on operating profit by operating segments. As mentioned earlier, both operating profit and margins in the Gases Division were up versus the prior year reported period. The improvement was supported by growth and restructuring savings in all operating segment. In EMEA, reported operating profit came in at €1.4 billion, an increase of 1.8% versus the year ago period and resulted in an operating profit margin of 31.5%.

It should be noted that the 2016 figure included positive one-time effect of €39 million form changes to pension plans and profits on asset disposal. Adjusting for this would result in a year-on-year improvement in operating margin by 60 basis points.

In Asia Pacific, operating profit increased year-on-year by 15.3% corresponding to a margin of 27.9%. Please note that operating profit in the reported period included a benefit from asset sales in the second quarter.

In the Americas, the reported operating margin was stable year-on-year at 24.5% despite headwind from competitive bidding, specialty gases and higher natural gas price. Adjusted for higher natural gas prices, operating margin would have been 20 basis point above last year's level reflecting positive development in on-site and bulk.

Now moving on to the Engineering Division's performance on Slide 10. In Engineering, revenue developed in line with project progress, totaling €1.8 billion in nine months of 2017 and in line with our expectations. The resulting margin of 8.4% is also in line with expectations. Despite the continued low oil price environment and postponement of investment decisions, in particular in the petrochemical industry, Engineering's order intake increased year-on-year by 24.1% to nearly €2 billion. This figure includes an order in the third quarter from our customer Gazprom for natural gas plans related to the third phase of the Amur GPP project. At €4.4 billion, the order backlog is at the same level as at the end of last year.

Let me conclude this section of the presentation with our financial performance on Slide 11. As mentioned earlier, operating cash flow declined by 7.4% compared to nine months. The biggest driver behind the decrease can be seen in the line item, other changes which includes special items related to restructuring and a decrease in provisions. Another sector was a lower figure for income taxes paid in the year ago period. On the other hand, third quarter of 2017 did show an increase of 12% versus Q3 the prior year. This can be attributed to improved profitability as well as lower working capital requirement in both the Gases and Engineering Divisions.

In terms of financing activities in the third quarter, we redeemed performance with a nominal value of NOK2 billion. As for net debt, this figure declined to €6.7 billion at the end of the reported period, the recourse funding net debt to operating profit ratio was 1.6x.

This concludes the operational and financial performance review. I will now continue to the second part of the today's presentation with an update on our strategic plans on Slide 13.

With regard to the Focus program, we can confirm that it remains on track to deliver annual savings of approximately €180 million by the end of this year. With regards to the LIFT program, the implementation of associated measures is fully on track in all operating segments in the Engineering Division and with corporate functions.

The program is visible and the number of employees figure which have been reduced by over 1,700 versus the end of 2016, a decline of 2.9%. The result is also visible in our profit and loss statement where adjusted for special items SG&A expense are down versus the prior year reported period by €103 million. To-date, the total figure of special items associated with LIFT measures is €343 million with €116 million recognized in 2016 and €227 million recognized so far this year.

We continue to expect total restructuring costs related to LIFT of around €400 million by the end of this year. We thus confirm that we are on track to realize this year's cost savings target of around €120 million as well as the targeted savings for LIFT of €370 million by the end of 2019.

Let me provide an update on Slide 14 on another aspect of our strategic plan – quality growth. In the first nine months of 2017, we have been able to add new projects with an investment value of approximately €500 million to our project pipeline. This brings the total investment for committed project with on stream dates in 2018 and beyond to €1.1 billion. The chart on the right side of the slide shows that the proportion of investments is regionally balanced.

One notable addition achieved in the third quarter is the second ASU for our customer ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan. Also, we formed the joint venture with the steel producer Erdemir Group to construct and operate the largest air separation plant for a gases producer in Turkey.

You may recall that back in March, we have guided a CapEx to sales ratio for the Gases Division of 11% to 12% for 2017, which is the same as our mid-term guidance. With the positive development of the backlog, we expect that this figure will be at the upper end of this range for full year 2017. Moreover, we can confirm that we are currently evaluating additional profitable growth opportunity, the further addition of project through investment backlog may require a level of CapEx to sales higher than the mid-term guidance in the coming years. We will provide an update for you on this when we report our full year 2017 results in March when we have more visibility on project currently in negotiation.

I'm now on Slide 15. As this slide shows, we have confirmed our 2017 outlook at the group level as well as for the Gases and Engineering Divisions. Please note that the outlooks for the group and Gases Division are relative to the respective 2016 figures adjusted for FX.

Thank you for your attention and in Linde. We are very happy to take your questions now. Operator, you may now open the line for questions.

Martin Roediger

Yes. Thanks for taking my three questions. Good afternoon. First one your growth rate in Gas in Americas, if I strip out the consolidation effect, your organic growth rate in Q3 was flat and there was no accurate comparison base from competitive Q3. So, what is the reason why you cannot keep pace with any huge organic growth in Americas, if at all due to your poor performance in South America?

And secondly on Engineering, and I see EBITDA margin at 9.2% in Q3, ahead of your guidance of 8%. Is that due to cost savings and in that context, I see you have substantially added restructuring cost in Engineering in Q3. Is that an indication that we should expect the margin go forward to be structurally higher than your 8% guidance?

And finally, maybe you can give us a comment on recent press articles. Can you clarify whether the Engineering business in its current setup as well as the Healthcare gas business will remain part of your portfolio after the merger?

Sven Schneider

Martin, thank you for the questions. I will take number one and number two and Aldo will take your third question on Engineering and Lincare. So, your first question to the Gases margin in the Americas, so first you remark on the Healthcare comparable number for Q3 being flat is totally correct. Your second statement that there is a poor performance in South America with a drag on the margin, I cannot confirm. The reason for the restrained growth in Q3 comes again from healthcare, but not from competitive bidding, because year-on-year there was no impact, but it's coming from as we communicated last time from commercial or private insurer that's the answer to the first question.

The second question to Linde Engineering, you pointed out that the margin is 9.2% above the range. Do we revisit the range is it LIFT related? The answer is we stick to our guidance of around 8%. You know that the Engineering business is a project based business where a pure quarterly perspective made limited sense. So, in one quarter it can be a bit higher and another one it can be a bit lower, but it has to do with the percentage of completion and the execution progress on engineering project and to a lesser extent with LIFT.

LIFT we can confirm as I said in my speech, introductory speech that the LIFT measures are all on track including Engineering, but that doesn't warrant a change of the mid-term operating profit margin for Engineering.

Aldo Belloni

Okay, this is Aldo. I'm referring to this article in the Frankfurt documented site on where the analyst report with regard to a meeting with the CFO for Praxair was quoted. None of us were attending this meeting, so we are just relying on this source of information. I can only tell you that I'm engaged in conversation on this topic with the CEO of Praxair, who has reconfirmed and given me assurance that no decision has been made with regard to the retention. Neither of the Engineering business nor the Lincare business, these are decisions which will be scrutinized and examined after closing in due course. But for the time being, we assume that both the Engineering division and the Lincare business will be part of Linde plc.

Martin Roediger

Thank you.

Sven Schneider

So, I may add one additional information, I think it's important that we all are aware that the I would say primarily – the primary observation of just the operating profit margin is not sufficient from our respect. If yes, the operating profit margin of Engineering is significantly below Gases. No doubt about that, but Engineering has various other very important contributors to our group. Just to mention a positive growth impact, a positive cash flow impact and there is also an impact of having access to customers and technologies in certain areas. That's why we think it's a cornerstone of our business. Thank you.

Peter Clark

On a positive deck, we've mentioned America but going to Asia Pac – Asia Pacific. If I'm assuming that Australia now has more of this growth, and I know you keep saying it's stable, but certainly where they end up, you might actually be seeing a bit of price inflation with the volume inflation. And the rest of Asia looks like it will be growing double digit. I want to drill down into that, sort of that horizon, just on the pricing environment, because all three are now talking about is China pricing story and I guess your biggest competitor talked about price over 4%, just how you see that and how you see linear stuff utilization in that market now because all your competitors are throwing out a number for that.

And then secondly, if I'm looking at the cylinder business, the acceleration there, you know which is a pretty encouraging way, maybe Australia is a little broken out as well, clearly Europe probably is. Just how that acceleration is coming through? And then again I was reading these headlines about the Engineering business and Lincare. I'm not aware of this stuff coming out of the CFO of Praxair, so it seems a bit intriguing to me. But you know, in terms of the Lincare business itself, clearly it's much more disappointing than you thought. You know and you are talking now about private insurers again. Just how you see that trending from the private insurer stuff? That would be great. Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Peter, thank you for your question. The first one on Asia, let me start with South Pacific Australia and the – the situation has stabilized on a low level, that's something we can confirm again. With our big customers, the so-called light industry with our small customers is still a bit weak, so we see a very low comparable growth in South Pacific. So, the real growth comes out of the other parts of Asia. And here, we can only repeat what you have said that from a volume and the pricing perspective, APAC is very positive, be it bulk, be it cylinders, be it tonnage outside of Australia, so that we can definitely confirm. And from a capacity utilization perspective for example, if we look at East Asia, look at the bulk utilization, we are definitely above the average utilization rate in that market and that's a very positive sign supporting that.

Moving to the cylinders, here you are right and we have seen a positive development in Q3. The positive development in Q3 is mainly driven from cylinder growth in all regions in EMEA and in APAC. And as I said before, there is a component which is price, but there is also a significant volume component to the cylinder growth in these regions. In the U.S., the growth in Cylinders is restrained form the specialty gas pricing effect, although as I said before, it's less pronounced than in the first quarters. So, really the specialty gases price effect in the – in Q3 is a single digit number, so not relevant anymore.

And to your third question to Lincare, I don't want to repeat my very long speech from the last calls, but you are aware that we always look three important levers. One is the patient growth and the underlying growth, the mega trends so to say is intact and stays positive. We have seen some low-digit growth from this volume perspective in the first nine months in Lincare. The second one is anything about new applications. We are working on that, but you cannot easily translate them into quarterly sales. And the third component is M&A, and as we had mentioned earlier today in our press conference, there are small M&A exhibits used which we are doing and there are some other more sizable M&A opportunities which we are currently looking, which is important as you know to split the cost over a bigger population of patients.

We have not yet concluded these transitions, because unfortunately the U.S. administration has not yet clearly stated how they will look at the industry going forward. But on your comment with the private insurers, yes, unfortunately the positive effect from an underlying patient growth base is so to say negatively impacted by the pricing pressure from these insurers. I hope that was a comprehensive answer to the Lincare situation.

Markus Mayer

One question again on the sales business, and part the big and political installations, do you expect first the competitive bidding benefit us in the year and should they have [indiscernible] the kind of phasing with the same kind of 1, 2, 3, [indiscernible] make investment at the [indiscernible]. And secondly on the cash flow, a very nice operating cash flow. You said this was from change in working capital, also from operating profit and was there also effect from impairment in Linde and if so what kind of effect was it?

Sven Schneider

Okay Markus. Sorry, the line was pretty bad. I hope I got your first question right. But let me start with the second one and then I'll answer as much as I understood it please come back in case something is missing. So, on the operating capital, as you said Q3 was pretty strong 12% up compared to last year. Three important factors, one was increase of operating profit, secondly improvement of working capital Engineering which is prepayments and third improvement of working capital at gases. So, that was the cash flow answer.

And if I got your question on competitive bidding right, you asked about rebid and bid and is there any clarity. Unfortunately, the only information I still have is that there seems to be a postponement of the 2019, but we do not have yet any further evidence on how the U.S. administration looks at that. We are of course actively engaged in lobbying in Washington and in other places, but that's unfortunately all I can tell you at that moment in time.

Andreas Heine

Basically two questions. Thank you for taking them. The first is on CapEx, you indicated that your CapEx to sales ratio as of next year, at least going forward might be back let say to your nicer growth pace range of 13% or maybe even higher. Is that – due to one or two very big projects or do you see this as a trend of investments across the industrial gas industry going up again?

And also coming to the nice performance in Q3 that is basically about now, all the four major players have reported a much faster growth in Q3 than in the first half. Is that something which is specific to this quarter, or can we also extrapolate this? Looking back, do you have run rate in the SEC filings looking for more to an average growth of 3% for the coming years for the Group, it looks like that is now rather cautious given what you were able to deliver in this specific quarter, if it is lasting?

Sven Schneider

Andreas, thank you for question. Number one on CapEx, so I mean as we all know the CapEx to sales ratio depend on project – project progress, but it also depends on a lot of other extrinsic variables, exchange rate, energy and so on. But leaving that aside, I think it's important to guide you a bit up as we said, so 12 percent-ish towards the end of the year. I think it's premature to really give you a more accurate guidance on 2018 following as we are in negotiations for a couple of projects, and probably that's the answer to your question. No, we are not talking about one only, there are bigger projects, there are also smaller project and rest assure that we always look at the CapEx also from a portfolio perspective before we make any decisions in the investment committee.

The second one, Q3, and maybe also important to clarify that I mean we have shown you the comparable growth for the nine months at 1% and 4.5%, excluding Healthcare we have 2.6% comparable growth in Q3, excluding Healthcare, the number is 4.3%, so you see that the real restraining factor for the overall Gases growth comes from Healthcare as we have now explained in the previous question.

And if you look at the details in Q3, the bulk was pretty solid with around 6% cylinder accelerated even and on-site contribution was a bit lower as communicated because of the fact that a couple of these ramp-ups and start-ups from 2016 and 2017 are now well in the ramp-up phase and therefore the contribution on a full year basis is lower and therefore we expect also on-site in the second half to be below first half.

And therefore, if you then – on top of that take into consideration and maybe I preempt a question which may come why are you not narrowing your guidance for 2017 being now in October, I think the important other element is, if you look at our Q4 2016 numbers, there were a couple of special effect, probably will not repeat themselves. One was – it's so called Cures Act from the U.S. healthcare administration where we got €60 million of OP and revenue in a quarter which we probably will not receive this year.

We had already a very strong bulk quarter in Q4 and we had the deconsolidation of the healthcare companies which we disposed in august last year. So, all that is not repeatable therefore, we would not now recommend to simply extrapolate linearly the Q3 performance and therefore we think our mid-term guidance is still the valid one for the next foreseeable time.

And last point to that, Andreas, I think we should be all aware that we are living in a world where we still have unfortunately a growing number of geopolitical issues, not talking oil price now, which is of course a bit better, but far away from previous levels, but if we just think about all the geopolitical hotspots in South America, in Asia, in now also unfortunately Europe again, we also have to be a bit careful and we see, although some of this project opportunities look pretty reassuring to us, we see still customers who are cautious because of these effects to make now investment decisions, but we need to wait how this will develop.

Andreas Heine

Very helpful. Maybe I still had a question on this, specify it a little more. What you have seen in – from all the four players was in Q3 quite a bit different to what we have seen in the first half. And basically everyone was talking about the acceleration. You had mentioned some specifics you had in Q4 which we have to have in mind, but has something changed across the board in Q3? Do you see in general, a higher activity in the Industrial Gases? So, if I go back three four years, then the usual growth rate was indeed in the range of 4% to 5% of team, and this one single quarter, the industrial gas players are back. I just want to know whether this has touched the base or some special effect and other than the Company specific or whether there something has happened in Q3, which was really different to the first half?

Sven Schneider

Andreas, I think I would not say there is a fundamental change. I would like to guide you more towards, there is a slightly better utilization rate in certain geographies that was therefore also a big setup. The other thing is, if you look at the addition of new projects of €500 million for on stream 2018 and beyond, we see that in some geographies, we see it with some industries like electronics, like chemistry and energy, but we do not get across all industries. Therefore we should also be aware that the growth is very much dependent on the tonnage of project startups and ramp-ups and here I have given you already some guidance.

Stephanie Bothwell

Thank you very much and thank you for the presentation. Just two short questions from me. So the first one, in your opening remarks, you noted that you had already begun initial discussions with a number of the antitrust agencies across a number of jurisdictions. Can you already give us a sense in terms of the most of the key questions or areas of focus that have come out of this discussion, whether it be on a product level or geography or indeed industry wide considerations? And the second question is on your LIFT programs. Can you just give us an update in terms of how much of the cumulative savings you've actually realized today up until the third quarter of 2017? Thanks.

Sven Schneider

Okay. So to your first question, Stephanie, I am sorry, but we cannot give you any more detailed information on the antitrust or divestiture process because we are in the middle of discussions. As Aldo was mentioning with more than 20 regulators and this is still a phase where we want to refrain from any additional comments.

To the second question on LIFT, with a couple of topics, I mean to help you to understand. Firstly, as I said, LIFT is on track, €120 million of the savings from Focus and LIFT for the year 2017 which we expect to come through. We can confirm that number. We have reduced the work force by 1,700 people in all functions, Engineering and Gas operating segments. And maybe one other data points and then I would leave it there, is if you look at the SG&A costs adjusted for one-timer, you see a reduction of €103 million nine month 2017 compared to 2016, which should give you some indication of the magnitude of LIFT coming through.

Laurence Alexander

Good morning. I want to come back to one of the earlier answers where you are talking about the types of all projects that are under consideration. Are you seeing on the Engineering side customers just showing more interest in preparing for when the capacity get sold out? Because when we look at the volumes that are being posted in the last couple of quarters, again it's like past utilization rates, I mean it looks like probably about a year and a half, two years out. You should see more projects activity. Is that in line with what you are seeing or are customers more cautious?

Aldo Belloni

Okay. I will take this question. This is Aldo. Yes, there is been especially in petrochemicals, a pickup both activities. As you know, we are currently executing three steam cracker projects at the same time which is unprecedented in the history of Linde Engineering. And we have signed a fourth one for a customer in Kazakhstan which still has to be financed. So, I think the – for the petrochemical perspective, I can confirm your perception. And also on syngas, especially for refining, we have seen a strong interest in adding hydrogen capacity especially for fulfilling diesel sulfur requirement. So, these are the two more visible drivers for the activity, so probably in the Engineering.

Laurence Alexander

And then on the cylinder business, how much cyclical leverage do you think the business has as it is currently constituted? You know, if an when end markets do recover, how much incremental margin left or operating leverage do you think would have to recovery in volume?

Sven Schneider

I think that really very much depends on the mix. I don't think I can give you an accurate number.

Peter Clark.

Yeah. Just a quick one, and it's small, but I think symbolic maybe. I keep seeing the lorry with the Linde Group company outside MNS and the stuff and I'm just wondering how that is progressing. Is there anything to say, because it still seems to be in the Group and it's been quite some time now it's been non-core and quite some time now you are really going for a sale I think, just wondering how that's progressing. I know the U.K. is not easy, but just wondering? Thank you.

Sven Schneider

Peter I appreciate of you looking after our business and that you can confirm that the trucks are driving around. So, good question, so we can – I mean the fact that we show it as discontinued operations should give you enough comfort that we are evaluating the disposal. We are well advanced in the process, but we cannot communicate on buyers or on price as you will understand. But sale is ongoing I can confirm that.

Sven Schneider

Thank you, operator, and thank you all on the call for the good discussion and all the questions. If you have any further questions, please reach out to our IR team. We are happy to assist. Thank you for interest and the time you spend with us and have a great weekend. Bye-bye.

