The Top 5 Dividend Stocks For 10%+ Dividend Growth Each Year

These five stocks can be expected to increase dividends by 10%+ each year for many years.

High dividend growth stocks have the potential to accumulate a higher yield on cost over time, than high-yield dividend stocks with low growth.

Dividend stocks tend to come in two forms. First, there are high-yield dividend stocks. REITs, utilities, and telecom stocks fit this mold. These stocks have high yields, but they sometimes lack dividend growth. High-yield stocks are usually attractive for retirees.

However, for investors with longer time horizons, dividend growth stocks might be better. Over long periods of time, dividend growth stocks can generate a higher yield on cost, than high-yield stocks with low dividend growth rates.

The Dividend Aristocrats are a great source of dividend growth stocks. The first stock on this list is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of companies in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

These five high-growth dividend stocks are profitable, with strong brands. They also have low dividend payout ratios, and excellent growth prospects. As a result, they have the potential for high earnings and dividend growth moving forward.

With all this in mind, this article will discuss the top 5 stocks that can be expected to increase their dividends by 10%+ every year.

10% Dividend Growth Stock #1: Hormel (HRL)

Dividend Yield: 2.3%

Trailing 5-Year Dividend CAGR: 17%

Hormel is a Dividend Aristocrat, and a very impressive one at that. It has declared 357 consecutive quarterly dividends, without interruption. In addition, Hormel has increased its dividend for 51 years in a row.

Not only is it a Dividend Aristocrat, it is a Dividend King as well. The Dividend Kings have increased their dividends for 50+ consecutive years. There are just 22 Dividend Kings, including Hormel. You can see all 22 Dividend Kings here.

Hormel is a branded food company. It has maintained such an impressive dividend growth history, with strong brands and consistent growth. Hormel has achieved 13% earnings growth each year, in the past five years.

Some of the company’s core brands include Skippy, Jennie-O, Spam, Hormel, Dinty Moore, and more. Over 30 of its brands are #1 or #2 in their categories.

Hormel operates five core segments:

Source: Investor Relations

These brands have performed well. In 2016, Hormel’s sales and earnings-per-share increased 3% and 29%, respectively. Conditions have worsened for Hormel to start fiscal 2017. Net sales and operating profit both declined 3%, through the first three fiscal quarters.

The biggest reason for the decline is record turkey production. This has caused price deflation in turkey, which has negatively affected the Jennie-O segment. Hormel has also experienced commodity price inflation, in pork bellies and beef.

Fortunately, changes in commodity prices are often cyclical. Hormel expects market fundamentals to normalize at some point. Separately, Hormel’s aggressive acquisition strategy should fuel future growth. One of the biggest trends in food is the gravitation towards natural and organic foods, by an increasingly health-conscious consumer.

Hormel has stayed on top of the changing consumer trends, through acquisitions. Hormel’s acquisitions in these new categories include Justin’s, Applegate Farms, and CytoSport.

Source: 2017 CAGNY Presentation, page 15

More recently, Hormel acquired Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages, which will boost its refrigerated foods portfolio. Hormel also acquired Ceratti, a branded meats business in Brazil. Ceratti not only expands Hormel’s international footprint, but will also serve as a platform for future acquisitions in South America.

Another long-term catalyst for Hormel is in the international markets. Currency-neutral sales rose 5% in the international segment over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017. This was the highest growth rate of any of Hormel’s five business segments in that time.

The short-term challenges facing the company should not prevent it from raising its dividend going forward. Even in a difficult year, Hormel expects earnings-per-share of $1.54 to $1.58 for fiscal 2017. The current annual dividend payout of $0.68, represents a payout ratio of 43%-44% of projected earnings.

A payout ratio of less than 50% leaves plenty of room for a 10%+ dividend increase this year. If earnings return to growth over the long-term, double-digit dividend increases are still possible for Hormel.

10% Dividend Growth Stock #2: Nike (NKE)

Dividend Yield: 1.3%

Trailing 5-Year Dividend CAGR: 15%

Nike has raised its dividend for 15 years in a row. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 265 stocks which have increased their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.



NKE Dividend data by YCharts

Nike owes its high dividend growth rate to its strong brand and industry dominance. According to Forbes, Nike is the 16th most valuable brand in the world, which gives it pricing power and high profit margins.

Nike took a step back in the most recent fiscal quarter, when the company reported a 3% sales decline in North America. Earnings declined over 20% year over year, mostly due to one-time restructuring expenses. Nike is slowing down in the U.S., due to declining mall traffic, which has impacted brick-and-mortar retailers.

However, Nike has an excellent track record of growth. In fiscal 2017, revenue increased 8%, while earnings-per-share rose 16%. Nike generated a return on invested capital of nearly 35% last year, which is a very strong ROIC. Even in a difficult 2018 first quarter, ROIC was still 32%.

Earnings-per-share rose at a 16% compound annual rate over the past five years.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Despite the setback last quarter, Nike’s future is bright. Catalysts for growth include emerging markets, and direct-to-consumer sales. First, Nike continues to see strong growth overseas. More than half of Nike’s revenue now comes from outside the U.S.

Emerging-market revenue increased 14% in the last full fiscal year, including 17% growth in China. Revenue from China increased another 12% in the first quarter. Meanwhile, revenue from Asia-Pacific & Latin America increased 6%. There is still considerable growth potential left in the international markets, particularly in China.

Lastly, Nike’s growth in e-commerce should help offset weakness in malls and brick-and-mortar retailers. Direct-to-consumer sales reached $9 billion last year, up 18% from 2016. The NIKE Direct business grew 11% last quarter, led by 19% online sales growth. As consumers are shifting spending online, there is a huge opportunity for Nike. It recently came to an agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN), in which Nike will begin selling a limited assortment of footwear, apparel, and accessories on Amazon.

Nike has plenty of gas left in the tank. The company had its annual Investor Day on October 25th, in which it laid out its future goals. Among the company’s financial targets, Nike expects mid-single digit revenue growth, and approximately 15% earnings growth, each year over the next five years. With a trailing dividend payout ratio of approximately 30%, Nike’s earnings growth should easily allow for 10%+ dividend increases moving forward.

10% Dividend Growth Stock #3: Boeing (BA)

Dividend Yield: 2.2%

Trailing 5-Year Dividend CAGR: 26%

The first two stocks on the list, Hormel and Nike, are both consumer goods stocks. Boeing is a nice addition to a dividend growth portfolio, because it provides diversification into the industrial sector. And, Boeing more than earns a place on the list, due to its very high dividend growth in recent years.

Boeing has a very high dividend growth rate over the past five years. While the company might not be able to reach 26% annualized dividend growth over the next several years, it is still a good bet for double-digit increases.

Boeing, like the other stocks on this list, is an industry-leader. It is an aerospace and defense giant. Revenue has declined 5% through the first nine months of fiscal 2017, but performance improved more recently. In the third quarter, revenue returned to growth, with a 2% increase.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 4

As a major industrial manufacturer, Boeing is widely viewed as an economic bellwether. The global economy, and the U.S. economy more specifically, continue to grow at a modest pace. This sets up a fundamental tailwind for Boeing, in 2017 and beyond. Boeing sees the potential for high growth over the next 10 years, across its businesses.

For example, Boeing believes it can double or triple its global services revenue over this period. In addition, Boeing expects to deliver over 41,000 new airplanes by 2036. Defense and space revenue is expected to climb at a single-digit pace every year.

Source: Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, page 3

In 2017, Boeing forecasts operating earnings-per-share of $9.90 to $10. This would be a 37% to 38% increase from 2016. Earnings will benefit from new commercial aircraft deliveries, margin expansion, and a lower tax rate. Boeing has a $474 billion backlog, including nearly 5,700 commercial airplane orders.

Investors stand to benefit from Boeing’s dividend growth, as the company is very shareholder-friendly. It returns a great deal of cash every year, through a mix of dividends and share repurchases, thanks to the company’s strong cash flow.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 8

Boeing reduced its share count by 4% over the first nine months of 2017, and the stock currently pays a 2.2% dividend yield.

Based on the company’s full-year earnings forecast, Boeing’s $5.68 per-share annualized dividend represents a payout ratio of 57% for 2017. Since earnings should continue to grow over the long-term, this leaves sufficient room for 10%+ dividend increases each year.

10% Dividend Growth Stock #4: Visa (V)

Dividend Yield: 0.7%

Trailing 5-Year Dividend CAGR: 19%

Visa is also a good selection for diversification, as it represents a high-dividend growth stock from the financial sector. Visa could continue increasing its dividend near this five-year average moving forward. The reason why investors should be bullish on Visa, as a dividend growth stock, is because the company is benefiting from a major structural shift.

We are increasingly moving towards a cashless society. Consumers, particularly among younger generations, are much more comfortable with performing financial transactions without cash. There is good reason for this, since carrying physical currency exposes consumers to a higher risk of loss or theft.

Visa is growing transaction volumes at a high rate, for both credit and debit cards.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 6

Visa’s recent fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report handily surpassed analyst expectations. Revenue increased 14% for the period, while earnings-per-share of $0.90 beat by $0.05 per share. Payments volume cross-border volume both increased 10% last quarter. Total processed transactions rose 13%. Cost controls fueled a 400-basis point expansion in operating margin last quarter.

Visa recently increased its dividend by 18%. Over the past five years, it has a dividend compound annual growth rate of nearly 20%. Visa is certainly a low-yielding dividend stock, with a current yield less than 1%. Visa’s dividend yield stands at less than half the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

Visa might not have appeal for retirees, but investors with a time horizon beyond a few years, should see a lot of potential for future income. If Visa continues to increase its dividend by 19% compounded annually, in 10 years its yield on cost would exceed 4%. For investors willing to be patient with Visa’s low current yield, the long-term rewards are significant.

It is not easy to sustain that level of dividend increases, but if there is any company that can, it’s Visa. Payments should continue to be a growth industry for many years. For fiscal 2018, Visa expects high single-digit revenue growth, and earnings growth in the mid-teens. Its growth potential could allow for it to continue increasing its dividend in the mid-to-high-teens.

10% Dividend Growth Stock #5: Starbucks (SBUX)

Dividend Yield: 1.8%

Trailing 5-Year Dividend CAGR: 24%

Last but not least, coffee giant Starbucks is a likely candidate for 10%+ dividend growth over the long-term. Starbucks has a very strong brand, generates high margins, and has growth potential up ahead.

Starbucks has achieved a high level of growth over the past few years. Sales rose more than 30% from 2014-2016. Growth was driven by higher sales per store, such as new coffee and tea drinks and expanded food offerings. In addition, growth has been fueled by new store openings, as well as growth in products sold outside its stores, such as packaged coffee.

Source: Biennial Investor Day Presentation, page 6

In fiscal 2016, Starbucks’ total sales increased 11%, to $21.3 billion. Comparable-store sales increased 5% for the year. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 17% last year. The company has performed well to start fiscal 2017. Comparable-store sales increased 3% over the first three quarters, leading to a 7% increase in total sales. Earnings-per-share increased 6% through the first three quarters.

New store openings will be a continued growth catalyst for Starbucks, particularly in the emerging markets, such as China. Starbucks opens more than 500 new stores in China each year. The company also purchased the remaining 50% of its East China joint venture earlier this year.

Starbucks is making a major investment in China, and it is easy to see why. China has a population exceeding 1 billion, and a large consumer base. The country also is experiencing rapid economic growth. Starbucks expects the specialty coffee market to grow at a 15% compound annual rate through 2021.

Source: Biennial Investor Day Presentation, page 11

By 2021, Starbucks expects to operate 5,000 stores in China, which will more than triple revenue and operating profit there, compared with fiscal 2017. This should be a significant tailwind for Starbucks’ earnings growth.

As a result, investors can expect high dividend growth to continue for the foreseeable future. Plus, Starbucks has a low payout ratio. The company had adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.08 in the past four reported quarters. The current annualized dividend of $1.00, represents a payout ratio of less than 50%.

Final Thoughts

Dividend growth stocks can be very rewarding to buy and hold for long periods. The 5 stocks on this list do not offer high dividend yields. But in return, they have the ability to grow their dividend payouts at high rates each year.

For investors willing to accept lower dividend yields now, the reward could be much more dividend income later.

