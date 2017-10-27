My Expectations For Omega Healthcare Investors

In recent months, I have become interested in the REIT space. Although I am generally not a fan of corporate distributions, the attractive and stable returns offered by a lot of firms in this space appeal to me as a potential balance to the more volatile energy firms I like. Even though I have not yet purchased any REITs, toward the top of my list in terms of interest is Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). Given this interest, I figured it would be interesting to share with my readers my thoughts regarding the firm as earnings season for the business fast approaches. In what follows, I will do just that and give my thoughts on what I believe investors should be expecting.

Expect strong cash flow

Unlike many other firms, operating cash flow is not the main consideration when analyzing REITS. Nor is it earnings. Instead, the industry uses what’s referred to as FFO (funds from operations), which is a modified form of cash flow that incorporates considerations unique to firms in this market. Historically speaking, as you can see in the graph below, Omega has done well to grow its FFO. In 2011, this metric came out to $172.47 million. By 2016, it had grown to an impressive $678.39 million, with cumulative FFO from 2011 through 2016 coming out to nearly $2.18 billion.

*Created by Author

For the third quarter, I suspect no less than impressive results, but it should be mentioned that the picture this year has been a bit murky. In the second quarter of this year, for instance, FFO came out to $150.92 million, down from $172.33 million the same time last year, and full first half FFO was up just $5.96 million year-over-year at $331.90 million. This drop, which sent second quarter FFO down from 75.3% of revenue to 64%, and which sent full first half FFO down from 73.8% of revenue to 71%, was due in part to higher interest expense in the second fiscal quarter that was associated with acquisition-related activities. However, the largest contributor was, by far, a one-time hit caused by an early redemption of debt earlier this year that forced management to pay out $21.965 million to debtholders.

At the time this transpired, I hit the company on it and I still believe to this day that their decision was dumb. That said, if you count this as a one-time thing and remove it for comparative purposes, second quarter FFO would have been 73.3% of sales (so down only a bit year-over-year), while full first half FFO would have been 75.7%, which is higher than what we saw last year. I do think some higher interest expense could hit the firm for the third quarter due to a recent acquisition, but I suspect that adjusted for this we’ll see better results year-over-year.

I’m expecting some news regarding M&A plans/actions

In the third quarter of this year, the management team at Omega announced that the firm had entered into an acquisition of 15 SNFs (skilled nursing facilities) with a combined 2,024 beds in exchange for $190 million. In addition to this, the company paid another $9.4 million in order to receive a leasehold interest in a 135-bed facility in Indiana with the same operator as the one that sold them the aforementioned facilities. This brings total investment during the quarter to $199.4 million, but I suspect that we could see talks about further investment moving forward.

You see, even with this sizable deal, Omega’s total investments for this year have come out to just $323.4 million if my math is correct. That includes $124 million in the first half of this year. While this looks like a nice chunk of change, the fact of the matter is that, as you can see in the below, this is still quite small compared to recent history. Between 2011 and 2015, average yearly spending totaled $513.8 million. In 2016, management allocated a whopping $1.33 billion toward investments.

*Taken from Omega

Given the price of real estate right now, and given the fact that management did spend so much last year, I doubt we’ll see a move toward the end of this year that takes us too much above $500 million or $600 million, but I could be wrong. After all, management said that current cash, plus revolver capacity, brings the business’s liquidity right now up to around $1.1 billion. What’s more, this number could grow if management ends up selling off some of its less-attractive assets.

Takeaway

Right now, I believe that Omega is a really interesting REIT and I think its long-term potential is appealing to investors. This quarter, I think there’s a reasonable expectation that cash flow, as defined by FFO, will improve, and I also think investors should keep an ear out for news related to growth. After all, a big selling point of REITS is that, when possible, management wants them to grow, even if that means more debt coming onto the books. In Omega’s case, with such attractive FFO already, bringing on more leverage in order to see additional cash flow may be a wise idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.