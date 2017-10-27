GLD: Is This No Man's Land?

Investors looking to gain precious metals exposure through exchange-traded funds like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) through long or short positions could have some difficulties over the next few quarters, as real questions exist with respect to the accuracy of the market’s current interest rate expectations for the period. According to Wikipedia, the term no man’s land refers to “land that is unoccupied or is under dispute between parties who leave it unoccupied due to fear or uncertainty.” In the current scenario, this looks like an apt description of what is happening between bulls and bears given the fact that there seem to be no immediate circumstances capable of generating a sustainable rally in the ETF. For this reason, we believe that it is best for investors to position in GLD using options as we are likely to experience a constricted trading range until markets have a better idea of the Federal Reserve leadership choice that will be selected by US President Donald Trump. All of this ultimately suggests that we could have a strong directional move in GLD toward the middle of 2018 once there is sufficient time to clarify the true interest rate direction within the U.S. economy. Until this occurs, investors should position conservatively from the long side or use options that will profit from smaller price ranges in the ETF.

On a year-to-date basis, the GLD ETF has actually had a modestly respectable performance with gains of almost 10% for the period. But the reality is that we are trading at the middle of a sideways range that has actually been developing since the end of 2016. Bullish order flows were last generated by safe haven buying on rising military tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. But those investors seem to have left the market and taken profits. The lack of momentum that is likely to result from here puts us in a quandary that could make it extremely difficult to post gains in strategies that are not directly related to the options space.

The key drivers from here will likely result from the next policy direction that is designed by the Federal Reserve. The current chairperson, Janet Yellen, is coming close to the end of her term and most of the successor candidates have histories that are much more hawkish in nature. Janet Yellen has mainly kept her foot on the break in terms of making aggressive changes to interest rate policy. This is a bullish scenario for GLD, but this could ultimately change if Donald Trump selects a Fed leader who is in favor of raising interest rates as a means for staving off inflationary pressures within the U.S. economy. Potential choices that have already been discussed include current Fed governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor. Both have economic histories that are far more hawkish in nature when compared to the policy actions undertaken by Janet Yellen, so those invested in the GLD ETF stand to benefit if President Trump names either as his selection. But we are likely to remain rangebound until this selection is clarified.



GLD Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com



On the daily charts, we can see that markets have moved to critical levels with support at 119.90 is currently trading under significant pressure. If the break to the downside does occur here, it all but confirms that the positive momentum generated by safe haven buying has left the market and that we are in a GLD “no man’s land” that will not be negated until markets have a better chance to make an accurate interest rate forecast for 2018. If you are trading in straight long or short positions, this is not an attractive environment for posting profits in an otherwise bullish market. But if you implement options strategies that can benefit from sideways price activity, trading probabilities should continue to be skewed heavily in your favor as there is little reason to believe that GLD will be making a decisive move in the near-term.



