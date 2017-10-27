European Politics: Too Soon To Sound The All Clear?

By Ryan Myerberg

Dissatisfaction Continues to Brew Below the Surface in Europe

The Catalonian autonomy movement is a sign of political instability that continues throughout Europe, despite the results of the French and German elections and recently strong economic performance.

As for the implications for investors, we believe the solution is more integration at a European level for existing members, including greater fiscal expansion in various forms including investment in infrastructure, education and technology.

Since the referendum for Catalonian independence took place in Spain in early October, uncertainty surrounding the region's desire for autonomy provides another example of how political instability in Europe hovers in partial, rather than complete, remission.

With much of the market's focus on continental European politics this year revolving around French and German elections - and to a lesser extent Italy, which has now been pushed out to 2018 - the benign results so far have masked the strong undercurrent of political discontent in Europe. This dissatisfaction is manifesting in shifts toward anti-establishment, Eurosceptic and populist parties by national electorates, and validated by the increased voting share of parties such as Alternative for Germany (AfD), Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) and National Front (FN) in France, in recent elections, as well as polling numbers for the Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega Nord in Italy. We have also seen populist or Eurosceptic outturns in satellite European countries such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland as well.

We believe that it's too soon to think that Europe is solved from a political standpoint, and the recent strong economic performance is masking concerns. Long-term challenges and risks to the European project still abound. Migration, disparities in economic outcomes for citizens, high levels of youth unemployment, dissatisfaction with domestic governments, as well as a view that Brussels is generally out of touch and ineffective, are all issues.

Further, we expect European politics to careen from election to election for the foreseeable future. Mainstream parties have been weakened by upstart parties such as Italy's Five Star Movement, France's La République En Marche!, the Czech Republic's ANO 2011 and Spain's Podemos, among others. Governments are trusted less, and domestic politics are more fractious today than ever before.

The unrest in Barcelona has also laid bare the desires for more independence. Some of these are byproducts of older grievances: the U.K.'s uneasy relationship with the European project following the Second World War, Scottish desire for independence that can be traced back to the Treaty of Union with England in 1707, and Catalonian nationalism from the early part of the 20th century in Spain are easy examples. Some are based on money: the recent votes by the regions of Lombardy and Veneto in Italy to demand more regional autonomy from the state were driven by the desire of these rich northern regions to not subsidize poorer southern regions. Then there's the general dissatisfaction that exists between virtually every EU country and Brussels on topics such as economics and refugees, as highlighted by recent Pew polling. Pervasive among member nations is a general sense that increased sovereignty on those topics would be beneficial.

The views presented are as of the date published.



