AV Homes' (AVHI) CEO Roger Cregg on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AV Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVHI)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 27, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Roger Cregg - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Burnett - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Harsha Gowda - Blue Shore Capital

Adam Starr - Gulfside Asset Management

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Mike Burnett, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Michael Burnett

Great. Thank you, Danielle. Good morning and welcome to the AV Homes third quarter 2017 earnings call. With me on the call today is Roger Cregg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AV Homes.

This morning, we will discuss the operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. In addition to the earnings release and datasheets that we filed yesterday, we have posted supplemental slides to the Investor Relations section of our website at avhomesinc.com, highlighting our operating trends and to assist you in the analysis of our results.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of those non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP can be found in the supplemental slides posted on our website.

Before we begin, let me remind you that this conference call and the webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US federal securities laws, which may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance or future operating performance of AV Homes.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectation, estimates or projections of management as of the date of this conference call and webcast. Although management believes these expectation, estimates or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this call, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risk, economic and competitive uncertainties or other contingencies, which could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include those set forth in the risk factors section of our most current annual report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at sec.gov.

AV Homes disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events and circumstances except to the extent required by applicable law.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Roger Cregg for a discussion of the business results. Roger?

Roger Cregg

Thank you, Mike. Good morning, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining us on the call today to review our results for the third quarter of 2017.

For the first nine months of the year, we closed 1,665 homes, slightly ahead of the same period last year and our home building revenues increased by 8% over the same period.

Our gross margins are 17% or 19.8% without the impact of previously capitalized interest.

Total SG&A for the nine months has improved 20 basis points and our adjusted EBITDA is over $41 million.

Net new orders are down less than 2% year-to-date versus last year and down 4% or 21 units for the current quarter. We mainly attribute the current quarter reduction to the disruption caused by Hurricane Irma in Florida in the week before making landfall and in the weeks following the storm in the month of September, which resulted in an estimated reduction in net new orders in the range of 40 to 60 homes and an impact on closings of approximately 15 to 20 homes.

Additionally, you will recall our outlook for the year began with the expectation of lower community counts due to the timing of community closeouts and startups throughout 2017.

During the last four quarters, excluding the Savvy acquisition, we opened nine new selling communities and closed 17 existing communities, also contributing to a reduction in orders reflected in the quarter.

We continue to be on target with our outlook for the full year of 2017 as evidenced by a reaffirmation of our guidance again this quarter, despite the interruption by Hurricane Irma.

I'll take a few minutes here to give you an update on the impact of the storm to our operations in Florida in early to mid-September.

First, our commitment to the health and safety of our employees was of most importance to us. And I'm pleased to say that all of our employees came through the storm safely.

Secondly, I want to thank the employees of Florida for their outstanding efforts for not only taking the necessary precautions to limit the threat of danger and damage to life and property in our communities, but for their unselfish response to quickly return to work despite their personal situations dealing with the disruption and after-effects of the storm.

Our Florida homebuilding operations were impacted the most by Hurricane Irma through property damage, power outages, wind-blown community debris, and lost cycle time due to labor and material availability before and after the storm.

At the time of the storm, we had a significant number of homes under construction and at various stages of completion. We have an established hurricane preparedness process we utilize for such events and had sufficient time to plan and prepare to secure our job sites and communities before the storm's arrival.

And as a result, the company incurred minimal expenses caused by the hurricane, which mostly related to wind damage to property signage and landscaping.

In addition, costs were incurred for storm cleanup which consisted of removing water and mainly vegetative materials from our community sites.

Overall, we fared relatively well and experienced far less damage than anticipated, although in our large communities, a significant number of trees were uprooted as a result of the high winds. The cost for replacement are mostly the responsibility of the individual community homeowners' associations.

In addition, we experienced no cancellations related to the storm and very minimal warranty claims from existing homeowners subsequent to the storm, a testament to the quality of the construction of our homes.

The storm did cause disruptions in the material and labor supply chains, electrical hookups and municipal inspection timing. Additionally, power companies and municipal inspectors focused on more immediate concerns and pushed out our timelines for power meters and required inspections.

To give you some additional color on market conditions in general, Florida, in both the Orlando Metro area and Jacksonville, had some of the following characteristics.

Both markets, after the disruption from Hurricane Irma, are beginning to return to a more normal pattern with a pickup in traffic and qualified buyers.

The availability of trade labor in both markets has been tight throughout the home construction cycle this year, but, currently, the availability has not been a major issue on our building cycle times, although this has been interrupted by the hurricane and extended the timing in some areas.

There have been some pressures on materials in both price and availability, such as lumber and concrete, which came from competing state and local infrastructure projects.

In addition, hurricane damage to the local sod farms has created a supply constraint in these markets, which has created delay in the issuance of certificates of occupancy for some of the local municipalities.

Overall, housing is still being supported by the macro and microeconomic environment, with low mortgage rates, good job and wage growth, which results in good affordability metrics.

In addition, the market has experienced a decrease in the supply of resale inventory. Both market environments are still very competitive, with many builders chasing new land opportunities and opening new selling communities.

In the Carolinas, including both the Charlotte and Raleigh markets, have experienced seasonally slower traffic and demand over the last several quarters, with mostly flat pricing conditions, with many builders aggressively increasing incentives to drive order volume, while we continue to see qualified buyer traffic.

Trade labor availability is still tight and the sales pace of higher-priced homes continue to be selling at a slower pace in these markets, with price points under the $500,000 level selling relatively well.

Overall, housing in these markets are also being supported by low mortgage rates, good local and job wage growth, which are driving good affordability metrics, and a more notable decreasing supply of resale inventory.

Both Charlotte and Raleigh are still very competitive markets with many builders in active communities.

Also notable, material cost increases, land availability, lack of finished lots, and land prices are challenging builders' margins.

The Metro Phoenix area market has experienced steady traffic, but producing flat home sales in August and September, but still more than 10% higher than the previous year.

The demand outlook for new homes remains positive, given the limited supply of resale inventory on the market.

The ability to selectively move prices upward have been minimal and the market remains competitive based on the submarket location and local competition.

Trade labor remains available, remains very constrained, with slightly improving market conditions for this time of year. Entry-level and first move-up buyer segments are doing well.

Overall, the local housing market in Phoenix is being supported by low mortgage rates, good job and wage growth in the market, but remains a very competitive market.

Land availability and land prices still remain very competitive, pressuring margins and returns.

The integration of Savvy Homes continues to progress well and we've been busy merging the management teams, systems, processes and procedures.

Additionally, we're repositioning ourselves in the Raleigh market through additional land acquisitions and more A and B rated locations in both primary and secondary markets to take advantage of the market opportunities in all segments.

We've also retooled a number of our product offerings to take advantage of disciplined processes and value engineering opportunities to reduce house costs.

A slowdown in sales activity and more aggressive pricing earlier this year put pressure on volumes and margins that notably came through our closings in the third quarter.

I would like to take this opportunity to give an update on the company's asset sale efforts in our Solivita active adult community in Florida. We remain under contract to sell a majority of the amenity assets in our Solivita active adult community to a resident-controlled community development district, or CCD, for approximately $70 million, subject to certain adjustments.

Pursuant to our agreement with the CDD, if the transaction is consummated, the CDD would issue bonds to finance the purchase of existing amenities, as well as the construction of new amenities within Solivita.

The current membership fees residents are required to pay would be replaced by a slightly lower debt assessment payment once the bonds are issued. And, therefore, we believe this transaction to be mutually beneficial to both AV Homes and the residents of Solivita.

Nevertheless, a small number of residents in the community have brought legal action against AV Homes and the CDD, challenging both the transaction itself and the validity of our Solivita club operations.

Based on information available to us, we believe these claims to be entirely without merit and plan to vigorously pursue a favorable outcome for AV Homes.

As a result, however, the timing and whether or not a transaction is ultimately completed remains uncertain.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike who will discuss our financial results in more detail. Mike?

Michael Burnett

Thanks, Roger. During the third quarter, total revenue increased slightly to $205.7 million compared to same period in the prior year, with homebuilding revenue of $202 million in each period.

We reported net loss of $1.5 million or $0.07 per share, inclusive of the $6.9 million or $0.19 per share charge for the redemption of our 8.5% senior notes, which were refinanced with the new five-year, 6.625% note.

Net income in the third quarter of 2016 was $11.9 million or $0.49 per share, which did not include an income tax provision due to the reversal of the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets in that year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $14.6 million compared to $19.2 million in Q3 of 2016.

Focusing on the homebuilding operating results, in the third quarter, we closed 608 homes, a 2% sequential increase over Q2 of this year. On a year-over-year basis, revenue was comparable at $202 million as volume decreased by 27 units or 4.3%, but was offset by a 4.4% increase in the average selling price.

ASPs increased in the Florida and Arizona segments, while the Carolinas saw a 1% decrease due to the Savvy acquisition, which generally targets entry-level and first move-up buyers at a lower price point.

From a closing volume perspective, our original 2017 outlook that we provided at the beginning of the year contemplated lower community counts in Florida and Arizona due to communities closing out in 2017 and their replacements not coming online until 2018.

Consistent with that expectation, volumes in the third quarter declined year-over-year by 61 units or 17.9% in Florida and 27 units or 20.9% in Arizona. We continue to invest in new community positions in each of these markets and expect those investments to positively affect 2018.

In the Carolinas, volume increase 61 units or 36.7% in the current quarter, primarily due to the acquisition of Savvy Homes.

Turning to a discussion of margins, gross margins were 16.4% in the third quarter, 100 basis points lower sequentially from the second quarter of this year and down from 18.8% in the prior-year third quarter.

In Arizona, gross margins improved 80 basis points sequentially and were comparable year-over-year with Q3 2017 gross margins of 16% compared to 16.1% in the prior-year period.

In Florida, the third quarter gross margins of 20.8% improved by 10 basis points sequentially, but were down 190 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to the change in the mix of open communities each year as the number of communities closed out in late 2016 and 2017 and are being replaced by new communities with lower initial margins.

Though Florida's Q3 community count declined by only two communities from 26 to 24, on a net basis, year-over-year, the activity consisted of the closeout of seven communities or over 25% of their portfolio and the replacement of five new communities.

In terms of volume, nearly one-third of the closings in Florida during the third quarter of 2016 came from communities that are now closed and, as is customary, the initial margins on the new communities tend to be lower until we generate sales momentum and are able to increase price and gain efficiencies.

In the Carolinas, gross margins in the third quarter declined by 200 basis points to 12.4% compared to the prior-year, primarily due to lower margins from the Savvy communities.

Over the past six months, we've made significant progress on integrating the operations of Savvy into AV Homes.

On the administrative side, we're completing the conversion of all IT systems, including accounting, purchasing and sales over to the AV systems and have all of our processes and procedures in place from an accounting, HR and back-office perspective.

On the operational side, we are taking steps to improve pricing discipline and operational efficiency, including measures to reduce custom options and impose appropriate spec levels in this market.

We're working through some of the challenges in the acquired backlog from an overall slowdown in the market earlier this year and some challenging site conditions in closeout communities that have negatively impacted margins this quarter.

Despite the slower start, we continue to have a positive outlook on the Raleigh market and believe we have a strong and improving platform from which to execute our growth strategy.

We've acquired several new community positions in Raleigh and are continuing to evaluate land opportunities to expand our position in this market.

Moving on to selling, general and administrative costs, including both homebuilding SG&A and corporate G&A, our total SG&A margin was 13.4% compared to 12.6% in Q3 of 2016.

Homebuilding SG&A without the corporate G&A cost increased 30 basis points to 11.1%.

Florida's SG&A margin improved 60 basis points primarily due to continued success in reducing co-brokerage commissions, while Arizona's SG&A costs in absolute dollars actually declined year-over-year despite a 160-basis-point increase as lower revenues negatively impacted this ratio.

SG&A margins in the Carolinas increased by 130 basis points, primarily due to increases in the initial G&A cost associated with the onboarding and integration of Savvy Homes.

Our corporate general and administrative expenses were $4.7 million or 2.3% of homebuilding revenue compared to $3.7 million or 1.8% in the third quarter of 2016.

The corporate G&A expenses also included the favorable impact from revisions to our acquisition earn-out valuations of $600,000 in the current period and $400,000 in the prior-year third quarter.

Moving on to a discussion of interest. Interest expense in the third quarter increased to $2.6 million from $700,000 in the third quarter of 2016 due to the interest on the $200 million of additional debt issued in May of this year, partially offset by the 190 basis point beneficial reduction in the rate of our new debt.

Continuing on with the discussion of net new orders, the number of sales contracts signed, net of cancellations, during the third quarter decreased 3.7% to 551 units compared to the prior-year.

Net new orders in Arizona increased 16.7% to 112 units primarily due to good market conditions in the Greater Phoenix area and strong sales growth in our two active adult communities, partially offset by a reduction in the number of selling communities from 9 to 7.

In the Carolinas, net new orders increased by 12.9% to 193 units, primarily due to the acquisition of Savvy Homes, while Florida's new orders decreased 19.3% to 246 units, primarily due to the negative impact of Hurricane Irma, which stopped or slowed sales in both Orlando and Jacksonville much of the month of September, as well as a reduction in number of selling communities from 28 to 25.

On a dollar value basis, net new orders decreased 1.8% to $182 million, with the decline in units being partially offset by a 2% increase in ASP.

Our backlog at the end of the third quarter was 1,013 units with a value of $333 million, which translated into an average price per unit in the backlog of approximately $329,000, positioning us well for a strong fourth-quarter as we wrap up the year.

Looking at the balance sheet, we continue to maintain a strong liquidity position and healthy credit metrics.

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, was $171 million, while our debt balance was $472 million.

At September 30, we had no borrowings outstanding on our $155 million senior unsecured credit facility. And from a credit perspective, our net debt to net book capitalization was 39.8% and our asset coverage was 1.8 times.

Given the results through the first three quarters of the year and the expectation of a solid fourth quarter, we remain confident in our full-year outlook for 2017, which includes new home deliveries of approximately 2,550, generating revenue of approximately $840 million, approximately $18 million of pretax income inclusive of the debt extinguishment costs and incremental interest from our new debt, and approximately $70 million of adjusted EBITDA.

With a strong liquidity position, we continue to reinvest in each of our geographic markets with replacement and growth communities and will continue to evaluate new market opportunities to position us for further growth into 2018.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call back to the operator to open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Harsha Gowda from Blue Shore Capital. Your line is open.

Harsha Gowda

Good morning, gentlemen. Hi, Roger. How are you? So, I'm glad to hear that the Manatee sale, looks like it's in progress. And things – I saw that ruling in early September. It looks favorable. In regards to – a bigger question for you is, a big picture question is, the whole investment case for the company is you took the company from a very low starting point by growing sales, by increasing scale. We're imagining that we will achieve industry-level margins and, of course, much higher profitability.

And you were on that track up until the last few quarters where things seem to have slowed down, I'm guessing, because there was a little slowdown in the investment side last year. But that seems to be picking up again now.

My question for you is, if we're looking out into the future and thinking about when we're going to reach the scale necessary for the company to get to fair margins. Would it not be better to consider a transaction that would get us there little faster? Maybe combining with a larger builder, something of that sort, so that scale and the operating leverage that will come with that just occurs much faster than it has been. Have you thought about that? Is there something that we can do just to speed everything up here as the homebuilding recovery is now getting more into the later stages, I would guess? Thank you.

Roger Cregg

Yeah. Harsha, good question. Very appropriate. We certainly constantly think about our growth opportunities, both through organic investment as well as acquisition investment or a combination. Of course, any combination would take a willing seller and a willing buyer. And, certainly, there always complexities with those, but we always look at those. There have been some transformational things out there that certainly we participate in, but, for whatever reason, they don't always work out. Again, not everything you touch goes the way you want it to go. At the end of the day, we do participate in a lot of those.

And in the meantime, we have to continue to do our business because we can't rely upon those as the only strategy or the only leg of the stool, so to speak, that you want to try to make sure comes to fruition.

So, for us, it's a combination of quite frankly. And we've done done a number in the past – they've been smaller market ones – to improve our broadening of the geographic footprint.

We have pretty good scale, I think, right now on the segments that we're focused on. About 70% of our business is really primary, which is where the market is today and 30% is active adult. Of course, everybody says they can do active adult, but I think we've got a pretty good balance in our portfolio at this time.

But geography is important to us. We still have to continue to build out in the Raleigh market as well as the Jacksonville market, but we are constantly on the lookout for other opportunities to improve the scale, leverage and efficiencies of our business.

Harsha Gowda

Okay, great. And the last question I have for you is, in light of the large debt raise that you did earlier this year and the lots that you've accumulated, am I right to assume that we're going to get back on the historic sales growth that we're used to over the past few years after this little pause recently?

Roger Cregg

Yeah. That's our goal. And if you recall, last year, we wanted to go out earlier than we did. Of course, by the time we got there, last year, in the second half, we booked the deferred tax assets. So, it wasn't that far away, which is critical to us to lower the leverage on the book. And then, we could go back out and raise more debt. And, of course, at that time, as we start to getting into the beginning of the fourth quarter, we got into the election time and the uncertainty going around the markets in general and the economy in general. So, we got back on track at the first part of this year and we've got the capital now to be able to go out. And when you're looking to go shopping, whether it be for land acquisition or combinations of other builders, you certainly have to have the capital, not just try to raise it because that creates a contingency and risk in consummating a deal.

So, I think we're in good position. We've got good liquidity. We're trying to be deliberative about how we actually go and look for opportunities both in our markets and other markets to expand in. And they've got to be a right fit for us.

So, all those things, we're definitely taking into consideration. And I think we're on our side to continue our growth opportunities in the future.

Harsha Gowda

Great, thank you very much.

Roger Cregg

Thank you, Harsha.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Adam Starr from Gulfside Asset Management. Your line is open.

Adam Starr

Good morning. A couple of questions. One on North Carolina. Can you kind of give us a breakdown on the margins of how much was because of purchase accounting and how was because of a different mix and when you think you'll get the Savvy margins closer to the ones from your original North Carolina business and how many quarters it will be till this equilibrates?

Michael Burnett

Adam, this is Mike. Good morning. In the Carolina, as we talked about last quarter, the purchase accounting and fair value work that we did around that really didn't impact the valuation to the existing inventory much at all. So, most of it is really just coming from the initial backlog that we're working through down there.

The Charlotte margins continue to track year-over-year, but the mix was definitely impacted with the addition of Savvy coming in at lower margin. So, we're doing a fair amount there in terms of taking a look at better pricing discipline, different things from a construction standpoint to improve efficiencies. But, really, it was more of a mix element that's impacting that.

Roger Cregg

Yeah, Adam. And this is Roger. And I'd just also reiterate that, if you look at new opportunities in land, we've acquired five new communities there so far, with what we would consider our underwriting standards. And so, we're well on our way to continue to move forward in that.

Savvy had a good platform. They've got – we only had a handful of employees in that Raleigh market, with one active adult community. We're looking for other active adult communities in that market, as well as to bolster our primary segment.

So, we've got a good platform to build on and we feel very comfortable with where we are. And I think you're seeing improvements as we continue to move forward. Again, their business is a little bit different than how we would run it. And so, we're in alignment in where we're going. And again, feel very good about the progress we've made in both pricing areas as well as product offerings.

Adam Starr

Now, is that market a lower price market than the bigger city of Charlotte? And is the margin potential comparable?

Roger Cregg

So, here's been my view on Raleigh and the reason we didn't really go in there to begin with. We went into the Charlotte market and actually ran our active adult community from the Charlotte market because the Raleigh market never really saw the big downturn after the financial crisis.

So, a lot of builders left there. Now, a lot of builders have come back in. I think, on count, there are 29 major builders in that market. So, it's gotten a lot more competitive from that perspective.

Also, I would say, because of a lot more builders and competitiveness, the market slowed down a bit as well. In the beginning of the year, it was really good. People were – we were raising prices. Savvy was raising prices. And then the market started to slowdown in somewhat the May/June timeframe. And so, from the competitive side, the land pricing side, there's still quite a bit of pressure on the margin side.

But there's a combination of entry-level, first move-up, and even the active adult. It's a very attractive area for active adults because it's in the triangle area. A lot of grandparents like to live there as well with their kids in that area. So, it's still a very, very desirable market. And the people that don't want to retire from active adult into the Florida markets are definitely into the Carolinas. And we see that as a huge opportunity for us going forward as well.

Adam Starr

And in Florida, so you basically are telling us that some of the activity was deferred from the third quarter to the fourth by the weather incident?

Roger Cregg

Yeah, certainly. Just very minimal. Quite frankly, our impact was with – again, we had visibility to the storm coming. So, we try to push out a number of closings into the future weeks. Of course, you can't close when it's in that hurricane zone because of insurance reasons and stuff like that, the underwriting criteria for mortgage companies won't allow that. But ours was very minimal from that perspective.

The biggest impact wasn't on closings for us. It was more on a shutdown of sales offices and the communities themselves. Certainly, millions of people were heading north. Actually, some people went to the west. And then, the storm took a track to the west.

So, the western part of the state where we are not was most affected by it. Typically, in the Fort Myers, in the Naples area and Sarasota and up in that area. But we did have wind that was pretty significant over in the Orlando market and Jacksonville. But, overall, again, very minimal for us.

Adam Starr

But some of the closings were delayed into the current quarter?

Roger Cregg

Yes. We mentioned probably about 15 to 20 homes. Again, not material, but we get pushed out.

Adam Starr

And when do you think the labor and materials markets will normalize following this?

Roger Cregg

Well, given natural disasters and the Houston market from the hurricane there, a tremendous amount of demand on the supply side for materials. We've had the fires in California and then Canada, have put a damper on that as well. And to a lesser extent, the storm in Florida, again, tightens up the supply chain on materials itself.

So, I still think that we're underbuilding in the US today, given demographics. But I think it's still going to be tight for a while. I don't think that there's going to be any immediate solution to the supply. I think everybody is trying to get their nickel on this.

So, we've seen lumber prices go up constantly since the last 24 months. Labor, same thing. There was a lot of immigration labor in the construction industry as well as the hospitality industry. And then, there's a lot of pressure on that side of it. There's pressure on pricing for labor. And maybe relying a little bit more on factory-built components would help us out in the future. But, right now, I don't see an immediate solution.

A lot of states are trying to do different things. Builders are trying to do different things. Associations are trying to do more training, more trades to bring in, but a lot of the skilled trades are aging in this country and there's not a lot of apprenticeship programs to satisfy that in the immediate future.

So, I think there will continue to be pressure as we move forward.

Adam Starr

Now, there's additional pressure just because of the storm activity and the fire. How long in your experience does that take to get back to what the base trend was?

Roger Cregg

I think the unprecedented storm in Texas certainly is something out of the norm. So, I think estimated numbers, I'd seen it, 35,000 homes destroyed, 150,000 that need to be repaired. The thing there, we haven't seen a huge impact on labor yet. A lot of the insurance money hasn't flowed. Out there, to fix up a lot of the homes, so not seen a drain in a lot of markets. We've been watching a lot of markets for that. But, again, we haven't seen a tremendous amount of labor leave our markets at this point. We've heard of some here and there in various crews, but not enough to impact, I think, the markets we're in at this time.

Usually, it would take a couple of quarters and it begins to come back from that standpoint. And I suspect, again, when you look at the damage just from the Hurricane Irma in Florida, I was down there a week after that, a lot of the trees were already cut up off the roadways and transportation was beginning to come back to normal almost a week later. But, certainly, power outages still persisted. Overall, in this country, you move relatively quickly to get back to normal. So, I would say impact on us maybe a couple of quarters.

Adam Starr

Okay. Thank you very much, Roger.

Roger Cregg

All right, Adam. Thank you. Have a good day.

Adam Starr

You too.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from the line of Jay McCanless from Wedbush Securities. Your line is open.

Jay McCanless

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Roger Cregg

Good morning, Jay.

Jay McCanless

So, Roger, just to follow-on on the weather issue, are you guys having any trouble in any of your markets in terms of getting utilities turned on or getting inspectors out or to do permitting and things like that? Or is most of that back to normal now?

Roger Cregg

Yeah. I wouldn't say it's totally back, but, definitely, it has been coming back gradually. So, the immediate thing was they needed to get power hooked up. Again, when I was down there, there were just caravans of utility trucks from around the country. And you would pass 20 of them, 30 of them at a time on I-95. So, they got to it very quickly. Quite frankly, they staged a lot of the – utility companies from around the country staged a lot of the trucks and crews. DAYTONA 500 Raceway was full. There were other areas where they staged them. So, they reacted relatively quickly there.

The biggest issue for us was definitely the hook up of utilities. Again, new is not important. There is nobody living in them. So, they go to repair and replace quite frankly. But it's been coming back. So, I would say that we're almost back to normal at this point.

Jay McCanless

The second question I had, could you give us a little bit insight into what you're thinking for community growth, for the different regions for 2018? Just trying to think about how we need to start modeling out for next year.

Roger Cregg

Yeah. Jay, we're in the process right now of working on that. So, it's a little early for us. We'll definitely address that in the next quarter, on the next call, but we continue to look at what we've done so far as we've talked about the last couple of quarters. We continue to invest in the markets we're in. again, our capital structure was a constraint for us last year. But we solved a lot of that. And we're well on our way to continue to organically grow as well as taking opportunistic views of opportunities in and out of our market with acquisitions of small builders. So, I think we'll be in a better position to talk about that next quarter.

Jay McCanless

And then, the last question I had, just in light of the rising prices for lumber, drywalls and the other things, can you talk about pricing power in your different markets and where you've been able to price – raise prices in excess or in line with some of the cost increases that have been happening?

Roger Cregg

Yeah. That's a good question. Because, again, if you look at just staying even with price increases, you would have margin erosion. So, just an example of – we had a selling price of $100 and a cost of goods sold of $80, we've got a 20% margin. If you raise your price $5 to $105 and your costs go up to $85 and you've still got a margin of 20%, you would have a 19% margin on that. So, I would say that we've been doing both. Just depends on the markets and it depends on competition. And it depends on who moves in, who moves out, what they do. So, all of those things have been something that we've been chasing throughout, say, the last two years.

Our teams have done an excellent job in being able to stay ahead of it. Some are being able to nibble at it, a little bit at a time; others, a little bit larger increases at times. Some of us – some of our communities are watching other communities as competition locally to see what they do.

So, it's definitely competitive from that standpoint and we've done a little bit of everything. But I'd say, overall, I feel pretty good about the fact that we've not given up a lot of margin because of that, and that's dollars. And, again, we've seen a little bit of erosion occasionally, just trying to stay even with it. But, overall, I think we've done a pretty good job and maybe even slightly ahead in some markets.

Jay McCanless

Okay, sounds great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Roger Cregg

Thank you, Jay.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Alex Barron from Housing Research Center. Your line is open.

Jay McCanless

Yeah. Hi, guys.

Roger Cregg

Good morning, Alex.

Jay McCanless

So, I read in your press release that you said, I think you're keeping your goals. I just wanted to verify that's pretty much – I think, in the last quarter, you guys have stated 25, 50 closings. And for pretax, I think you have said $18 million. Are those the numbers you're referring to or are you updating any of those?

Roger Cregg

Yes. We did update them. They are updated, but they are the same. So, we did not change those numbers. We still feel very good about where we're headed into the fourth quarter and finish up the year. Certainly, we still have homes to sell and close. They would be on the spec side. And construction, we're still in the process of building our homes out to deliver by the end of the year. So, all of it is in progress, like everybody else. But we maintained our guidance from the second quarter as well.

Jay McCanless

Okay. And then, as far as Savvy, can you give us some numbers as far as what you guys – like, for example, how much backlog did they come with and what kind of orders did they do this quarter?

Michael Burnett

Yeah. Their third quarter was pretty consistent with their second quarter. In terms of closings, we did about 57 versus 60 last year – or, I'm sorry, in the second quarter. So, sequentially, they were pretty flat. We didn't get into specifics in terms of backlog. But we continue to have good visibility to what we can still pull in yet this year. But that's what we're really looking at.

Jay McCanless

Got it. Okay, thanks a lot.

Michael Burnett

Thanks.

Roger Cregg

Thanks, Alex.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's Q&A session. I would like to turn the call back over to Roger Cregg, President and Chief Executive Officer, for closing remarks.

Roger Cregg

I'd like to thank you all for joining us on this morning's call. We appreciate your time and interest in AV Homes and we look forward to updating you on the fourth quarter conference call. Have a great day, everyone, and a great weekend. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

