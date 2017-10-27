Recalibration: Normalization For The Birds = ECB Taper For The Doves

(Source: The World Gold Council)

The ECB has reached a historic milestone, in its journey along the road of unconventional monetary policy, at a time when despite fundamental economic growth there remain several questions about the durability of the European Project that remain unanswered.

The last report observed that notwithstanding the euphoria shown by European Commissioner Juncker in his latest SOTU address, that all was not well in the Eurozone from a political perspective. Since then, things have unraveled a little further in Spain and Angela Merkel has been in no rush to form a new coalition government. Having done whatever it takes to save the Eurozone, the ECB will therefore be mindful of undoing whatever it took as it considers the normalization of monetary policy.

The investing behavior of Germans, in relation to Gold, has shown renewed misgivings about ECB monetary policy and the attractiveness of the Euro as a store of value, despite the signals that the experiment with QE is coming to a conclusion. Germany’s Gold Bugs either don’t believe that QE will end; or in fact believe that the end of QE will trigger an unraveling the Eurozone financial system. Such risk aversion at the heart of the Eurozone, combined with the rise of Populist Right in Germany, shows that it is indeed very premature to call a new VE Day (Victory in the Eurozone Day) as Commissioner Juncker did any time soon.

The last report suggested at the time that the plan for the end of QE by the ECB was a blank canvass, onto which various conflicting national economic interests were being projected. Broadly speaking Northern Eurozone wants tighter monetary policy, to meet its stronger economic growth and inflation dynamics, than Southern Eurozone. The upcoming Governing Council meeting was therefore the moment to get everyone’s national axes on the table, in order to grind them into a collective policy signal for market consumption.

The recently released minutes of the Governing Council’s September 7th meeting show that the debate over the normalization in fact officially commenced back then. There was a range of suggestions, ranging from cutting the pace of bond buying to cutting the duration of bond buying yet increasing the size of the buying. What then followed, from this release of minutes up until the latest Governing Council decision, was an exercise in guidance to take the sting out of the impact of the announcement.

Consummate with the Northern Eurozone agenda, in which he resides, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said that he interprets the ECB’s inflation mandate as symmetrical. This means that whilst accommodative monetary policy is still needed to hit the inflation target, once hit he will be pushing for this accommodation to be swiftly removed.

ECB Governing Council member Carlos Costa’s framing of the end of QE is so far the most revealing of the central bank’s state of mind and state of readiness. In his words: "QE exit will likely be even more challenging than (QE) adoption."

Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau applied his own equivocal spin, by which the ECB should scale back its QE program whilst keeping its monetary policy expansionary. This initially sounded like a simple reduction in the scale of bond buying under the current QE expansion phase. He then confirmed this perception with guidance that was intended to take the sting out of a negative market reaction to the slowdown in the pace of bond buying. The guidance framed the event as a continuation of expansionary monetary policy, even if the pace of expansion is reduced.

ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet’s take, on the upcoming Governing Council meeting, was similar to Villeroy’s. He saw this meeting as an opportunity to recalibrate the pace of QE rather than to discuss ending it. Recalibration by his definition is more of a quantitative update about how the current phase of QE purchases are progressing, rather than some shock announcement of a reverse of the process. Praet’s signal on recalibration resonated strongly with similar comments from Governing Council member Vitor Constancio. Commenting on the ECB’s Country Model, Constancio stated that it is going to get tweaked and refined in the near future. Such tweaking and refining is the bailiwick of Chief Economist Praet. The empirical justification for Praet’s QE recalibration therefore appears to be in the making.

Praet’s recalibration signal then got even more support from leaky sources close to the ECB, who speculated that the bond buying programme would be cut by half in January of 2017. Said sources were therefore introducing the tightening scenario into the public domain, in order to then discount it and reject it as too severe. Such a move ,could be interpreted as a radical step and somewhat tighter in monetary policy terms than currently envisioned in the docile guidance from Mario Draghi. Such a tightening is implicit from the guidance of Praet, who maintains that rising inflation expectations are contingent upon current easy monetary policy. Applying Praet’s logic therefore, the radical scaling back of bond buying implies the radical lowering of inflation expectations. Monetary conditions in the Eurozone would then tighten as a consequence of falling inflation expectations at a time when liquidity was being withdrawn. The negative implications of this radical normalization, then effectively ruled it out of consideration. Since it was only associated with unnamed sources, rather than named Governing Council members, its utility was in ruling it out as an outcome.

Governing Council member Ardo Hansson’s latest guidance was consistent with this extended yet incrementally lower QE thesis. Hansson recently emphasized that observers underestimate how accommodative monetary policy currently is and how much further accommodation is warranted. He also signaled that the ECB may pivot from Quantitative Easing to Qualitative Easing in the near future, by recalibrating its purchases to include more corporate bonds.

Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny called for “caution” in relation to the normalization of monetary policy. He defines “caution” as “not hitting the brakes abruptly, but slowly taking your foot off the pedal.” This definition implies a gradual reduction in the pace of the current stimulus. Nowotny signaled that it will begin in early 2018. Although he uses cautious words, Nowotny is in fact erring on the tighter definition of normalization however since, he also believes that it is possible to begin the process before inflation hits target. He envisages the reduction in bond purchases as incremental rather than abrupt and destabilising.

Executive Board member Yves Mersch advised his policy making colleagues on the Governing Council to eat humble pie when reflecting on their abilities to predict economic outcomes. In his view: “The bottom line is that whilst we should acknowledge the contribution our statistical and macroeconomic models make, we must also acknowledge their limitations and make improvements. We must recognize the presence of pervasive uncertainty. We must show humility.” His words resonate strongly with those recently articulated by former FOMC member Daniel Tarullo to his former policy making colleagues. Tarullo noted that: opined that Economics lacks a “working theory” of inflation dynamics that is “useful for real-time policymaking”. Such advice is double-edged. Whilst it will shake the complacency of those who see less risk in adhering to expanded monetary policy, it will also temper the enthusiasm of those who wish to remove it swiftly. On the specific subject matter of monetary policy, Mersch noted that inflation considerably remains sub-target. Whilst he is not a rate-setter, his view implies that the Executive Board will not be leaning too heavily on its colleagues on the Governing Council to press on with the normalization process.

Mersch’s implicit double-edged views came through strongly in the commentary of Governing Council member Klaas Knot. Whilst articulating his fears over the “risk of sharp market corrections”, triggered by a revaluation of the normalization process, he then discounted this event by saying that “no one within the context of the ECB already is talking about an increase of interest rates. Rates will stay low for a long time.” Knot is eating Mersch’s humble pie; and it is making his guidance equivocal.

Governing Council member Ignazio Visco wanted to avoid getting trapped by a normalization calendar set through guidance. In order to maintain flexibility, he advocated that the Governing Council adopt a data dependent approach to recalibrating QE.

Some ECB officials have applied the current rules on bond buying in order to come up with a notional limit on the amount of mandated bond buying at 2.5 Trillion Euros. Currently the level reached is 2.28 Trillion Euros. There is therefore ongoing discussion on how to apportion the remainder of the program over time. The real takeaway from this specific calibration of the current round of bound purchases however unequivocally concludes that the ECB is in fact very near to the end of its mandated purchasing. With no weakening economic growth to justify another round of purchases, the chances of further easing are slim. If the ECB intends to do something else to expand monetary policy, it will have to seek a new bond buying mandate or find some convenient pretext (or crisis). Thus far Qualitative Easing under the pretext of supporting the banking sector is the only thing that easily springs to mind that would justify a mandate change. As will be explained later, this event is not totally out of the question.

Mario Draghi seeking to curtail the growing collective dissonance from the guidance of his colleagues interjected forcefully; in order to draw a baseline expectation going into the Governing Council meeting. His comments were intended to leave no doubts in the minds of observers about the trajectory of interest rates during the oncoming period when the pace of ECB bond buying is being scaled back. Draghi unequivocally guaranteed to keep a cap on interest rate rises during this next phase “well past” the point at which the bond buying program ends. This is significantly stronger than signalling that interest rates will not rise during the scaling back of bind purchases. Draghi intends for interest rates to remain low period, no ifs or buts. In his words, “the ‘well past’ is very, very important in anchoring rate expectations.” Low interest rates will overshoot the end of QE.

Draghi then elaborated for a more global audience in Washington. He strongly hinted that Peter Praet’s recalibration, which involves a significant reduction in bond purchases combined with no move on higher interest rates and an extension of the reduced bond purchase phase, would become the new QE status quo by saying that Praet has “said it very well”. Draghi had basically given the ECB’s decision, well in advance of the meeting, to anyone who paid attention. He justified the extension of the duration of the lower level of bond buying by saying that inflation has so far not shown “a convincing sign of moving upward,”and “therefore, we’ve (ECB) got to be persistent with our monetary policy” and also that “we also have to be prudent” and will therefore maintain “an extraordinary degree of monetary accommodation.” After this performance, the Governing Council meeting had become a non-event.

ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio then neatly tied Draghi and Praet’s ideas into a self-reinforcing piece of sophistry that supports continued loose monetary policy, even if it is not as loose as before. In his tautology: "We (ECB) remain confident that the continued closing of the output gap will lead inflation to return to our medium-term objective, yet this return remains conditional on a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation." In his view, sufficient liquidity from the ECB is still required to enable the tightening labor markets to trigger rising wages that then feed into higher consumer prices. Inflation is after all a monetary phenomenon. Constancio, whilst acknowledging the strong growth in the Eurozone, finds it hard to see how this will create inflation because of the high rates of unemployment in some Eurozone countries.

Constancio also worries that this large rump of excess monetary policy in the system will create asset bubbles that will pop violently, since he now advocates reinforced macroprudential rules and oversight in anticipation of this next crisis triggered by the ECB’s easy money policy.

The last report observed President Macron’s ambitious plans for European reform being telegraphed to all the potential members of a German coalition government, as a tacit acceptance of the important veto and arbitrating influence that it plays in European politics. Chancellor Merkel responded with alacrity to Macron’s outreach, by shuffling the Europhile personnel in her team into strategic positions ahead of her coalition forming overtures to her partners. Wolfgang Schaeuble rotates from the Finance Ministry to become the president of the Bundestag. He will be replaced by key Merkel ally and safe pair of hands Peter Altmaier, until the coalition is formed.

Although Merkel has nudged Europhiles into strategic positions, she has had to concede that all European issues must be put to her coalition partners; thus providing them with influence and veto power. Merkel has been weakened and her Europhile acolytes are little more than salesmen to her coalition customers. From a European perspective, it is no longer business as usual with Germany. Germany has zagged towards a more Eurosceptic position, that will have a negative impact on Macron’s ambitious plans.

The collective pushback from Italy and France against Jens Weidmann to succeed Mario Draghi was noted in the last report. Weidmann had been softening his tone preceding this rejection, in order to make himself more acceptable. Evidently the rebuff has brought out the Weidmann of old. Reinvigorated as his new old self he recently called for an accelerated tightening of monetary policy, rather than just a scaling back of QE, as economic growth accelerates.

In a more direct counter-attack against his detractors, Weidmann then embraced the Right Wing zeitgeist that has been unleashed by the recent German elections. Pointing his rhetoric directly at Emmanuel Macron, Weidmann strongly criticized the French President’s new plans for European integration. Noting that there is no current appetite to rewrite the treaties that will lead to Macron’s vision, nor any will for the Northern Europeans to pay fiscal transfers to the South, Weidmann opined that this vision dead on arrival.

The last report also observed the nudge toward Qualitative Easing taking place as the debate over the end of Quantitative Easing begins. It was suggested that the banking sector will be the trigger of Qualitative Easing going forward, as the non-performing loan (NPL) crisis hinders the creation of credit by the banks, at a time when the ECB’s balance sheet availability of liquidity starts to get denied them. Single Resolution Board (SRB) chief Elke Koenig recently voiced her fears that her institution needs more firepower, in the form of what she calls a “backstop facility”, to deal with the next banking crisis. Evidently, she wishes to get ahead of the unfolding crisis. Brexit is a potential wildcard that could trigger further instability, in her mind, since debt issued under British law may not be compliant with EU law post Brexit. Eurozone banks may then need to seek contingencies by increasing their capital buffers.

A further signal that the NPL issue is moving to the top of the ECB’s to do list was provided in the central bank’s guidance communique on the subject. The communique provides guidance in relation to provisioning for new NPL’s, which involves a consultation period with the banks up until December 2017. The guidance was then followed up with a report from the ECB, which opined that the financial sector is now much larger than Eurozone GDP by an even greater multiple than it was at the time of the Credit Crunch. The risks are now much greater and the ECB is narrowing the odds associated with them.

Getting more granular, the ECB painted a diverse picture of the financial sector including its shadow banking component. The ECB concluded that the greater outright size of the sector creates a backdrop of risk that is then amplified through concentration within certain institutional sub-sectors including commercial banks. According to the ECB, this is hampering the economic recovery in the region’s periphery, constraining credit growth and putting financial stability in jeopardy. Evidently the ECB has a good picture of the problems and is expecting a new wave of NPL’s to be reported amongst other issues. It is also advising the banks to engage pro-actively in this process before it intervenes more forcefully.

The ECB’s picture and its objectivity have been seriously challenged by the further capture and enslavement of the Eurozone policy making executive by the banking sector. After some severe partisan action, the banking sector was recently able to overturn the Commission’s proposals to separate commercial banking from investment banking. The NPL issue has thus been compounded by too-big-to-fail complications, which mean that the ECB will have little choice other than to make its balance sheet available when the banking sector implodes again. The banks that have the festering NPL’s on their balance sheets have been allowed to have the market-making and prop-desk business units, that weaponize the NPL problem, under the same roof. The situation is now worse in Europe than in the USA, even though President Trump is proving to be no slouch in playing catch up with a roll back of crisis rules.

The panic shown in the reaction to the ECB’s NPL guidelines, from former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, suggests that there is trouble at ‘mill in the Italian banking sector. The Italian view is that the new ECB guidelines requiring more capital provisions will actually trigger an NPL crisis in Italy because they will enforce more write-downs.

Renzi has just started running for prime ministerial office again, so he wishes to manipulate perceptions of the unfolding banking crisis in a way that boosts his chances or at least does not impair them. Visco is currently under fire from the Democratic Party, who hold him responsible for the recent collapse of several Italian banks. The NPL issue is a seed that is gestating into a full blown Italian political crisis.

Responding to Italy on behalf of the ECB, Yves Mersch strongly refuted the assertions that the ECB’s intentions are to trigger a crisis that forces the Italians to recapitalize their banking sector. He also made it clear that the Italians will not be granted “cultural exceptions” to strengthen the integrity and capital adequacy of their banking sector whilst the rest of the Eurozone does so. Clearly the ECB is worried about a new NPL crisis involving current loans. Since Italy has over 30% of said risky loans, it is presumed guilty before the trial by markets begins.

The signals from the rich Northern regions of Italy, that they may follow Catalonia and seek political independence, was the bazooka that elicited a strong climb down by the ECB. Governing Council member Vitor Constancio announced that , contrary to Yves Mersch’s views on “cultural exceptions”, Italy will in fact be treated as a special case without precedent when it comes to applying tighter capital adequacy rules in dealing with the NPL issue. The Italians have run the numbers and decided that with over one quarter of the Eurozone’s NPL’s that they can blackmail their neighbors with impunity.

The Italian threat has worked. New oversight rules are being prepared for delivery in March 2017. The Italians have between now and then to effectively neutralize them, through threat and careful negotiation. This tactic has obvious implications for ECB monetary policy. Whilst normalizing monetary policy should in theory lead to wider lending margins and higher bank profits, it may also lead to reduced lending and rising NPL’s if combined with a tightening of capital adequacy. The unfolding NPL issue will therefore be something that forces the ECB to be very careful and gradual about its normalization of monetary policy.

The ECB also reported on the household formation of credit side of the Eurozone banks’ balance sheets recently. The report showed a general stagnation in credit formation and continued consumer deleverage. This implies that banks are not creating new healthy credit at anything near the pace to cover up the looming iceberg of their NPL’s. It also implies that the ECB should not be in any hurry to slow down its current QE phase, because consumption is facing a headwind.

As he moved out of the German Finance Ministry Wolfgang Schaeuble opined the specter of the next financial crisis, borne out of leverage. He used this specter to signal German support for the ECB’s stance on the NPL issue and the need for stronger capital buffers at the banks. Evidently Schaeuble has the same take as the ECB on the crisis that the Italians are trying to blame the ECB for creating in advance. Falling into line behind Schaeuble, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger suggested that the ECB should end QE next year to avoid contributing any further to the growing leverage threat.

The IMF increased the growing sense of unease, surrounding the European banking sector, by cryptically raising the red flag over Spain’s banking regulator Sareb. According to the IMF there may be some slack governance and oversight issues, in relation to the regulator’s handling of the NPL issue, that need tightening up. The signal from the IMF is that there is a global driver to the Eurozone’s NPL issue. Simply stated, the Eurozone’s NPL issue is a global matter that the Eurozone policy making elite are not fully in control of.

The adoption of global capital adequacy requirements standards, through the adoption of IFRS9, is a driver of the NPL crisis that is out of the hands and control of the Eurozone policy making executive. The Eurozone can frustrate the pace of global adoption, but it will struggle to fully overturn it. The evidence shows that the global agenda is actually winning out in this balance of power game. Recently the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission agreed on elements of the review of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and Directive (CRD) proposed in November 2016. The agreement on the BRRD creates a new category of unsecured debt in bank creditors' insolvency ranking. It establishes an EU harmonized approach on the priority ranking of bank bond holders in insolvency and in resolution. Now that secured and unsecured bank creditors have been given a legally recognized position within the capital structure, their voice will mitigate for provisions in the form of increased capital. Another tripwire has therefore been triggered as the NPL issue moves towards resolution. The superstructure to deal with this issue is now falling into place at the Eurozone level, yet it has still to be translated at the national level. This interface between Eurozone and national executives will be the source of tension that will make the NPL issue a toxic one. Ultimately however, its resolution will enhance and advance deeper European financial integration. The European Parliament and the Commission are playing the tried and tested long-game of using a crisis to deepen European integration. The ECB can be expected to fall into line with this long-game and do whatever it takes in the form of making its balance sheet available.

Sensing a crisis that may harm the future of the European Project and hence its own existence, the European Commission swiftly embraced the NPL issue in order to kill it. The Commission leaked that it will present its own proposals for resolution of the NPL issue. Since said rules will need unanimous approval by all member nations, those with much to risk in their banking sectors can stall any progress by delaying and diluting the new regulations. The NPL issue will thus fester and grow larger so that it gets even closer to becoming the crisis that has been predicted.

Mario Draghi sought to deflect the blame for what is about to unfold in the banking sector, by opining that negative interest rates have not significantly undermined the performance of the banking sector. His previous comments about interest rates remaining low “well past” the QE expiry date, should also be seen as a part of this general ECB risk disclaimer for the NPL issue. Indeed, his comments about low interest rates should be viewed as a commitment to a backstop bid for non-sovereign term structure of interest rates that the ECB intends to manipulate as it addresses the NPL issue.

With all the cards on the table, the NPL game can now begin.

In the morning before the latest Governing Council decision, the ECB released data on credit conditions which framed the following events. Sure enough, the credit creation process is stalling out. This suggests that there are diminishing returns to continued QE and/or that credit creation is contingent upon QE and is now tapering off as the QE program begins to taper off. This conclusion was therefore the fork in the road for the Governing Council to take later in the day and then for Mario Draghi to elucidate at his press conference.

The announcement when it came after said framing and well telegraphed guidance for weeks in advance was an anti-climax; even though it was an historic event symbolizing the beginning of the end of QE …. for now. Hidden in the press release was the put option to increase QE if things go wrong. QE recalibration has already been second guessed and is contingent upon NPL recalibration.

