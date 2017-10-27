Bioverativ's (BIVV) CEO John Cox on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVV)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Susan Altschuller - Executive Director of IR

John Cox - CEO

John Greene - EVP and CFO

Rogerio Vivaldi - Chief Global Therapeutic Operations Officer

Tim Harris - Head of Research and Development

Analysts

Eric Schmidt - Cowen & Company

Christopher Raymond - Piper Jaffray

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs

Laura Chico - Raymond James

Steven Breazzano - Evercore

Andrew Peters - Deutsche Bank

Alethia Young - Credit Suisse

Thomas Shrader - Stifel

Raju Prasad - William Blair

Jing He - Gabelli

Operator

Good morning. My name is Gendis and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Bioverativ Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Susan Altschuller, Executive Director of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Susan Altschuller

Thank you, Gendis, and welcome to Bioverativ third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investor section of bioverativ.com to find the press release, earnings presentation and related financial table, including a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we’ll discuss today.

We believe non-GAAP financial results provide additional insight to our business performance and reflect how we manage the business internally. We’ve also posted slides on our website that we will be referencing as part of this call. I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for additional detail.

On today’s call, I’m joined by our Chief Executive Officer, John Cox; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Greene. We’ll also be joined for the Q&A portion of the call by our Chief Global Therapeutic Operations Officer, Dr. Rogerio Vivaldi; and our Head of Research and Development, Dr. Tim Harris.

Now, I will turn the call over to our CEO, John Cox.

John Cox

Thank you, Susan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. Today, I’ll give an update on the state of the business; John Green will discuss our financial performance; then we will open the call for Q&A.

We are pleased with the progress of our business on all fronts. We remain fully committed to our three priorities, maximizing the potential of ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX and Hemophilia, advancing our pipeline and executing our strategic business development and we continue to meet our objectives against each of those priorities. Specifically, in the third quarter, our Hemophilia franchise delivered impressive year-over-year growth of 27%. We believe this growth was thanks to strong commercial execution as well as the market's increasing appreciation for the benefits of our Fc monomer extended cat life factors.

We advanced our pipeline in multiple areas including Hemophilia, beta-thalassemia and cold agglutinin disease. I will provide further detail in these key programs shortly. The completion of the acquisition of True North in the second quarter transformed our pipeline and we intend to maximize the value of this acquisition by initiating our Phase 3 trials in cold agglutinin disease later this year. I will like to reiterate that business development remains a priority as we looked at pre-clinical and clinical stage assets which leveraged our rare disease capabilities and are aligned to our strategic interest.

In Q3, we entered into two strategic collaborations. Continuing with our strategy to lead Hemophilia, we’ve formed a novel translational imaging collaboration with Invicro. Through this advanced imaging, we will investigate the impact of ELOCTATE, ALPROLIX and BIVV001 on joint health in hemophilia. In particular, we believe Invicro’s technology will enable us to better understand the extra vascular distribution of ALPORLIX and further differentiate our SC monomer approach to extending the half-life of Factor IX.

This collaboration builds upon the growing body of clinical data which helps to further maximize the potential of the ELCTATE and ALPROLIX specifically the clinical trial extension data from A-Long and B-Long confirm the long-term safety and efficacy profile of both products and very importantly has shown us the prophylactic use of these products can improve joint help in patients with hemophilia.

We also begin early research collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics who are a pioneering a new class of treatments based upon their proprietary bicyclic peptide technology. This novel therapeutic modality signifies our early stage investment and long-term commitment to discovering best-in-class transformative treatments for people living with Hemophilia or sickle cell disease.

Now let me talk in a bit more detail on some of our near-term programs. Starting with hemophilia, we expect to dose our first patient in the Phase-1 2a trial of BIVV01 in the very near term and we anticipate results by the second half of next year. There is enthusiasm for this program because of its potential to be docked once weekly or less frequently and because of employees a proven and well-understood biology to enable extended protection.

I would like to take the moment to comment about the extended half-life factor replacement market in general. Since we introduced the ELCTATE and ALPROLIX, the EHL factor replacement share of the market has continually grown as patients have abandoned short acting products and moved to prophylactic treatment with our products. We believe that this is due to an increasing appreciation of the favorable benefit to risk profile of ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX. In fact, the benefits of our products extend beyond the control to improvement in joint health and quality of life.

And the safety profile is further supported as real-world evidence increases. Consequently, we believe both in the sustainability of the EHL market segment and that we will continue to expand even as new modalities enter the market. We are already the clear leaders in EHL factory replacement and with BIVV001, we expect to extend and expand our leadership position well into the future.

We also continue to focus efforts on Immune Tolerance Induction or ITI. Inhibitors are a significant burden for patients and we have found that most physicians believe that the goal of treatment should be eradication of inhibitors. This is so important clinically because if a patient ever has a breakthrough bleed or as a new surgery, the presence of inhibitors seriously complicates their care.

Early evidence indicates potential for our SC therapy ELOCTATE to rapidly tolerated patients with inhibitors. As such, we have initiated two phase 4 trials to study ELOCTATE for ITI in collaboration with our partners Sobi.

Now moving to hemoglobinopathies. The FDA accepted the I&D for our zinc finger nucleus gene additive cell therapy candidate, which we are developing in collaboration with Sandimo. This enables initiation of a phase I/II clinical trial in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia; we expect patient enrollment in the middle part of next year. The advancement of ST400 represents our entrance into ex-vivo gene editing and demonstrates our commitment to progressing high science and rare blood disorders beyond hemophilia.

Finally, since the acquisition of Tru North we have been preparing for registrational trials in [indiscernible] disease. We have breakthrough designation for BIVV009 and now our regulatory authority alignment on our phase III trial designs. We are actively establishing clinical trial sites and tracking to begin enrollment by year end.

Data for the phase Ib and extension study of BIVV009 have been submitted for presentation in an upcoming medical congress. Additionally, data on the natural history of CAGD have also been submitted. We expect that this work will serve to better characterize morbidity, mortality and significant burden of the disease. Called the glutamine disease is a global product and progressive disease in which a majority of patients have significant transfusion burden, crippling fatigue and poor quality of life. We are working to further understand the burden of disease including the linkage we have seen called the glutamine disease and life-threatening thrombotic events such as pulmonary embolism and stroke as we hear from patients it is even more apparent to us how substantial the unmet need is including the lack of effective treatment options. So more to come and we build data and educate the healthcare community of the seriousness of this autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

To summarize, we continue to make progress with our commercial business. In R&D and in business development and I am excited about the opportunities across our portfolio moving forward. As we close after you, we will continue to execute with determination on our priorities and remain disciplined with respect to capital allocation. Always focused on maximizing returns and delivering meaningful value for our shareholders.

With that, I will turn the call over to John Green to provide more detail on our commercial and financial performance.

John Greene

Thank you, John. Good morning to those on the call. I will ask [indiscernible] John in saying that we’re pleased with the continued momentum of the business. Revenue as depicted on slide nine grew 27% year-over-year. Quarter-over-quarter growth was 1% despite the normal seasonality, we noted on the second quarter call. Product revenue, which excludes Sobi revenues grew 27% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter in the U.S. Outside of the U.S., growth was 24% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter. We continue to add patients to our extended half-life products.

Sobi royalty revenues increased as they executed in their territories and expanded in the new geographies. Year-over-year growth was solid. However, collaboration revenue felt quarter-over-quarter due to plan decreases in contract manufacturing revenue as they build-up inventory during the first half of the year to support new country launches.

Slide 10 provides revenue detail by product. I’ll begin on the left with ELOCTATE for Hemophilia A. As you can see the product remains on a strong trajectory growing 42% in the U.S. and 39% outside of the U.S. year-over-year. Growth in the quarter was driven by high patient retention, patient switching to long acting therapies and the market shifting to prophylactic treatment. In Hemophilia A, we still see a lot of opportunity grow as nearly half the population remains on short acting therapies.

Moving to ALPROLIX for Hemophilia B, quarter-over-quarter sales were essentially flat. U.S. sales were down 5% impacted by anticipated seasonality and competition. Outside of the U.S., we saw double-digit growth on the small base.

Looking forward, we see growth potential in this product. We believe our targeted marketing and sales programs will help increase patient and physician awareness of ALPROLIX’s differentiated benefits.

Since our launch, we discussed international expansion as a business priority. Some good news on that front. In the quarter as we obtain reimbursement approval in Australia. We will begin providing access to ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX for a small cohort of patients by the end of this year and we intend to expand this in 2018 and beyond.

Transitioning to net income. From previous calls, you should be familiar with slide 11, which breaks down the drivers of net income and earnings per share. We’ll start on the left with the prior year third quarter GAAP net income of roughly $81 million. Moving to the right, the prior year non-GAAP net income was approximately $66 million, the most significant non-GAAP items were an increase to income tax for the release of the valuation allowance and costs associated with the shutdown of a manufacturing facility operated by our former parent company.

Moving to the middle of the slide, third quarter 2017 non-GAAP net income grew 33% year-over-year to $87 million. Operating margins remained strong and better than our updated guidance despite incremental clinical trial cost and workforce expense for True North.

Revenues grew by $62 million year-over-year with ELOCTATE up $54 million, ALPROLIX up $3 million and so be collaboration revenues up $5 million. Expense growth totaled $29 million. Cost of goods sold increased by $11 million primarily due to increased sale of the ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX in our territories and manufacturing revenues and so be in territories. I will also note that cost of goods sold decreased in the third quarter of 2017 versus the second quarter of 2017.

You will recall in Q2, we had a modest increase to inventory write-offs. The timing of these write-offs is unpredictable. However, as previously noted we remain in line with historical norms for the year. R&D expense increased by $13 million, largely due to cost associated with the preparation for BIVV009 Phase 3 clinical trials partially offset by prior period allocations from the former parent company.

SG&A expense rose by $5 million compared to third quarter 2016 driven by workforce and higher fees and services. Cash expense grew roughly $12 million. Our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates were roughly 35% for the quarter and on a year-to-date basis. In the third quarter, our non-GAAP adjustments netted to approximately $19 million. Most significant of these were equity based compensation minus own payments to Bicycle Therapeutics and spend related cost. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $0.80.

Moving towards balance sheet and cash flows on slide 12. On the left, you see we have $574 million of incurring assets, $224 million in cash and $289 million of networking capital. The $31 million of inventory represents the remaining balance of the contributed inventory from our former parent company. As planned, in the fourth quarter of 2017, we began purchasing inventory from biogas.

On the right, we have excerpts from our cash flow statements. Importantly, on a year-to-date basis, the business generated nearly $378 million of cash from operations and adjusted pre-cash flows of 366 million. The business remains well positioned generating strong cash flows.

In conclusion, I’d like to emphasize that we will continue to be disciplined in our capital allocation process with a keen focus on maximizing returns for our shareholders as we’ve continued to fund innovation. Now, I’ll turn the call back over to John for his closing comments.

John Cox

Great, thanks John. Once again, we had a strong quarter and I credit that to the passion of our employees and I want to thank them for all their hard work and dedication. It has been just eight months since we completed our spin-off from Biogen. The theses of this spin was an increased focus on this rare disease business would drive greater performance and create shareholder value over the long-term. We are very pleased with the performance to date. From day one, we’ve stated our business priorities and we are delivering on each of them.

ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX continue to benefit a growing number of patients and we remain committed to maximizing our potential by emphasizing the favorable impact on patient outcome such as joint health.

We have followed through on our stated plans to build our pipeline and execute business development. We now have multiple programs either in the clinic or ready for clinical trials with the potential for value creating events for our shareholders in the next year or two. And with our lead pipeline candidate BIVV009, we take extremely seriously the opportunity to be the first approved therapy for this disease and the obligation to properly characterize the seriousness of the disease and its treatment. We are focused on trial execution and we are already working on launch preparedness.

In our phase III trials, we will be looking at the ability of our drug to address not only anemia but hemolysis, a potentially important underlying contributor to morbidity and cold, flu and disease. We also look forward to upcoming publications on a series of natural history studies to increase awareness of the severity of this disease. Cold and glutenin disease is a key priority for Bioverativ going forward.

Our [credo] here is science matters because the patients matter. We believe that if we follow through on this credo; we can continue to deliver strong performance and become the leading rare blood disease company delivering sustained long-term value for our shareholders. Thank you all for joining us this morning.

We will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Eric Schmidt of Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Eric Schmidt

Well, thanks for taking my question and congrats on the steady commercial performance. Maybe first question on the fact rate market I think John Greene may mention that the long and active share in the market is now steady in excess of 50%. Can you just give an outlook a little bit color on what markets the candidate which is the U.S. market and maybe how much more share do you think is left to be gained?

John Cox

I will make just one quick comment on actual press over to this area. As I mentioned in my remarks that initial question, is it the market the segment for the extended half-life market is increasing. We had seen in the last year even in the proofed use in the marketplace in the United States mostly on the U.S. right now that it increased about 5% and we believe that’s because we introduced long-acting extended half-life products and now patients can more easily move to a better standard of care as a good trend. And we see that’s increased both in the Hem-B and the Hem-A market and in other markets like Japan and Canada, we have grown as well I think all for the same reasons. Now for some specifics on that, we turn it over to Rogerio.

Rogerio Vivaldi

As we said in the last call, we review that we are seeing 57% of prophylactic use in the hemophilia-A market in the U.S. and we were specific about the U.S. More important is that the growth from prophylactic use that was last year was significantly higher than in the prior years. We had 1% gain and now in the last 12 months we saw about 5%. So that is absolutely favorable.

The second thing is that ELOCTATE is really capturing share in all of markets that we are in and is capturing also switches from all products. So, there is not one product that we are not capturing switches from. So, this of course is driving our big momentum here besides the high retention. Once patients are receiving ELOCTATE is very, very, very hard for them to discontinue from our products. So again, what we are see in the U.S., is what we are seeing in Japan, is what we are seeing in Canada. And we are focusing on other place that we will.

Eric Schmidt

Thanks for the color. I mean, obviously ELOCTATE on a great trajectory, just switching to ALPROLIX for a moment last few quarters, we have seen on flattish sales. Is there thinking on your part that we can turn ALPROLIX back into growth product or is steady sales, is good as we should we expect? Thanks.

John Cox

Eric, don’t make this general comment. The Hem B market as you know is the smaller market. Rogerio can talk a little more detail about it. But it is also a market that is tended to have more mild patients and we introduce ALPROLIX we capture roughly 40% plus of the more serious [indiscernible] patients rapidly. So, we have a very significant market share. now you wouldn’t expect that to just keep growing in the same rate, because we captured so many of the patients that were little more serious high utilization patients. And this is a competitive market, but we’re competing very, very well in that space. Rogerio can you talk a little bit more about that?

Rogerio Vivaldi

Yes. Again, Eric, in the Hemophilia B, the situation is the following. The number of patients in prophylactic, because it’s smaller than as we absorb in Hemophilia A. John mentioned, it is a smaller market about 20% of the total Hemophilia patient number. We have a very high market share and we are not losing a market share despite the increased competition. Of course, if the prophylactic use is not increasing that much or that fast, that is, you can see in the numbers. We remain focus on executing in messaging really about our real-world data that we have more data than anybody else.

And we are also generating data examining the impact of these extra vascular distribution of Factor IX on joint health. So, I’m very, I would say, I believe that the future will continue to drive growth for this product and patients that are with the products also have a very high retention on them. And I am excited to also to go to different markets like we just saw from John’s comments as we have an approving Australia and of course ALPROLIX is very important product in that introduction there.

Operator

And our next question comes from Chris Raymond, Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Christopher Raymond

Just a couple of questions. First, I guess on the pipeline. So, noting BIVV001, you’re in the clinic now with this. Just been getting a few questions from investors, because the strategy is the same half-life expansion technology of another drug that recently had a step back. So, I know, you haven’t provided a lot of data publicly on your pre-clinical work. But can you maybe just talk to us a little bit about what gives us comfort that you picked the right sort of dose escalation range and the right dose interval. And then also talk maybe about the market that you gotten in terms of how patients will view once every 7-day infusion before or less frequent versus the 4 days or so that you have now with ELOCTATE?

John Cox

Okay. Thanks Chris. So, I’ll talk about part of that and I think some of the more technical piece that you’re asking about the extent technology Tim can handle.

So, our experience in the market in talking to positions in patients is that to some extent the holy grail on Hem A is still to get through a high level of protection in dose once a week. There is something about just once a week, Sunday morning you dose yourself and you are protected for the week or longer. The limitation in that space in Hem-A unlike Hem A is that Factor VIII predominantly binds with little bound factor which has a relatively short half-life. Nobody has overcome that, we’ve done very, very with Fc obviously as a unique technology for ELOCTATE. But our same scientist who developed that had developed an approach where they take a portion, a segment of the little growing factor and have engineered that into the molecule and our animal study suggests that we will be able to go beyond once a week and overcome the bundle of growing factor very unheard of.

So, the part of your question about the technology and how we feel about it and the studies we’ve done as well as what we think the receptivity will be. It all ties right into our belief that this extended half-life market with a really known Biology. This is a product behaves very, very much the same as ELOCTATE is a growing market in a place where we would like to be introducing a next generation molecule.

As far as a more detailed question on kind of what’s happened out there clinically with X10, those things, maybe Tim you can add some color.

Tim Harris

Yeah, I mean it's difficult to draw comparisons between the [indiscernible] X10 recombinant human growth [organ] and our product and first of all you don’t know whether the X10s are the same or not the same in terms of the mono assay sequence. So that’s one thing, the second thing I would say is that the way that we construct 001, it's got those X10 pieces are removed as the molecule is matured to its active form. So, we don’t believe that they’re going to be an issue from the long-term.

And so, I wouldn’t read through what’s happened with those artists to what is going to happen with 001 and as we go forward just so you know the 001 trial is going well. We’ve got the progress that we require and the first patient in will be very shortly. So, we’re very encouraged not only by the profile of the product but where the clinical trial is as well.

Christopher Raymond

Great, thank you. If I can ask a follow-up, so congrats on the Australia reimbursement. I think there is another key geography where you guys have approvals and marketing authority and that’s in Latin America. Is there an update there please?

John Cox

Yeah, we are sure it is really working this and I’ll make one comment that we spent three or four years in the past and while as Biogen trying to just get into this and reimbursing us in the Australia market. This group has pulled it off. And so, we’re really happy with that and we’re working on the other markets in Latin America with the same type of effort and energy. Rogerio you might want to touch on that.

A –Rogerio Vivaldi

Yeah, thanks please and yeah, I’m glad that we can bring this news and again all of this is published on their website or the NBA website from the Australia and so you can check they're that the days of decision along patients to ready to receive the products that they need. As soon as we have an approval, like the other markets in Latin America we’ll be informing you. We are working very focusing -- in terms of those particularly the centralized systems understanding the value that they are taking. They are taking a drug that increases yields at the same time decrease consumption and really results in a better outcome for patients. When you have this conversation then I have in Latin America very recently last week. The conversations are going extremely well. So again, it’s a rare disease, we are going to do our modest, we are very discipline in how we do this and as soon as I have more news, I will tell you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Eun Yang of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Eun Yang

Thank you. BIVV009, as you start enrolling patients with CAD by end of this year, how long do you think it will take to complete the enrollment of the two trials?

John Cox

Yeah. So obviously as I mentioned, BIVV009 is really key for us. We are feeling good about the activation of clinical trials sites for the rest of this year. We do anticipate having the patient or patients enrolling at the end of the year. We are pushing really hard to do that. We have been talking to our teams about being in a position if all goes well and we are really moving aggressively and urgently, we have improved clear internally and I think even externally that we would like to be launching this product in the late part of 2020. Things have to go well and we are going to pursue that and we feel we don’t see any reason why we can't be pulling that off. So that’s roughly how we are thinking about it. We have more patients where we get a better view on how that’s going.

John Greene

I might just add one point and that the good propriety work that TNT did in talking to the [care wells] has enabled us to move forward quickly with site initiation in the U.S. and in Europe.

Eun Yang

Okay. And then recently I&D got a set for transfusion dependent on beta thalassemia in collaboration with the Singamo, but you also have a few programs in sickle cell disease. So, when do you expect a program for sickle cell disease to enter clinical development?

John Cox

Yeah. So, I will say we have the strategy in sickle cell that is fairly broad and so we have preclinical work this early that is a range of modalities that’s early and I don’t have the time table yet for when we would be in the clinic with those. We are I will tell you quite excited about the fact that we are doing gene editing in the year, a lot of biotech discussion out there, about gene therapy, gene editing, cell therapy, we are in the middle of that and this work with beta cell is something that we will learn from that we could apply the sickle cell. We would like to have an I&D next year in sickle cell and some of that will depend upon our learnings which are absolutely applicable from the beta cell work as it applies to sickle cell.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Terence Flynn of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Terence Flynn

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I know it’s a little bit early you think about 2018, but just John, do you guys plan to provide 2018 guidance and then secondly maybe you can just walk us through some of the put takes as we think about the top and bottom line, particularly on the R&D front as I know there is a step-up heading into the 009 Phase 3 trial. Thanks a lot.

John Cox

I can tell you that John Greene is certainly thinking about 2018 already so.

John Greene

Absolutely. So, let me talk about our general philosophy on guidance and that is, that we'll provide annual guidance associated with our fourth quarter earnings release. As you know, we updated our guidance and along with the second quarter earnings release. And that was because, we had a material transaction. So True North certainly had an impact both on the pipeline and the P&L. So, we thought, it was appropriate to update then.

And so, we don’t intend to update more than annually. Unless there is a material event. As we look forward to ’18. What I can say is the momentum that we’re seeing here in ’17 bodes well for ’18. So, more patients are coming on to our therapies, to our drugs and it’s making a difference for the patients and certainly for the P&L for the business. So, we’re optimistic about both this year and ’18.

So, puts and takes specifically around R&D. We will have a couple of products in the clinic that will increase our R&D spend appropriately, we think it’s a good investment. But I will say that we’re going to be extremely disciplined about where we point our dollars to make sure we get meaningful payback for our shareholders.

Operator

And our next question comes from Laura Chico of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Laura Chico

Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the progress. I have one question I guess related to factor, the ALPROLIX [indiscernible] litigation. So, I think it was back in August. USITC is [suited] in investigation into potential patent infringement. Now I am sure you can't opine too much on specifics of the case. I guess with the evidentiary here in coming up in May. I’m wondering, if you can elaborate a little bit on potential outcomes that could transpire here and perhaps how this might differ from a traditional patent infringement trial?

John Cox

You’re right and then we can’t opine. I will say that we a company that is very much about innovation. And we have led the way and some of this, in this extended half-life work. And we have earned patents for these products and we think innovation, protect in the innovations to the patent system is important. There is an ITC process an International Trade Commission process that will evaluate that. So that’s where we are at this point, we’ll see how that comes up.

Operator

And our next question comes from Steven Breazzano of Evercore. Your line is now open.

Steven Breazzano

One on commercial. Maybe, if you could comment on the status of contracting and formulary negotiations. Have there been any major changes in how ensures our PBMs are managing their formularies?

Rogerio Vivaldi

Yes. Thanks for the question. So, one of the, very first things we did at the beginning of the year was to build absolutely outstanding team. So, we have a very experience and senior team as we market access as well the United States. We have channel managers and we have all of the people that are working on this for decades. And that’s is really a very solid base.

Second, as a company very focused and dedicated to Hemophilia and as a small company we participate in all of these discussions it’s not only that an event manager will go to this discussion. No, I go to these discussions, John Cox goes to this. John Greene goes to this and when you are participating in those discussions with that level, everything changes.

Third, I would say that the peers understand the value of our long acting products providing that we give the data on our long-term extensions so end particular real-world data. Real world data shows that there is an increase in adherence by 20% and there is a decrease on consumption of our drugs. When you put this besides in a good outcome, there is daylight. So again, we are being very happy with all the resulting after those we think that we are having.

John Cox

And then if I can just ride a little bit of context to something the folks will see when our queue comes out, there is a typical gross to net adjustment that every biotech does and big pharma. You will see that we had a mild uptick in macros to net adjustment in the third quarter and that was not specific to any pricing related activity. It was more a deep dive on what we saw on Medicaid claims and the timing of those claims coming in and we thought it was appropriate to make sure that certainly the balance sheet was appropriately stated and we took into account the lumpiness of the claims data that comes in. So, all good progress.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Andrew Peters of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Andrew Peters

Hi thanks for taking my questions, a couple of here. So first you described some seasonality impacting the sequential growth second quarter to third quarter. Just wanted to understand historically how has the fourth quarter rebounded, just trying to get a sense of what we can expect into the end of next year.

And then just lastly on the competitive front, I wanted to get a sense from you guys ahead of the upcoming data from 8, 9, 10 as it relates to the extended half-life franchise and your view of kind of the trajectory the market going forward with that potential competitor. Thanks.

John Cox

Yeah, thank you. So why don’t we -- it’s through the seasonality pieces that maybe John Greene has done a little bit of research on this and he can talk about and then I’ll tag team a little bit Tim and others here on the question on the new modalities.

A – John Greene

Yeah, thanks for the question. So, in terms of let me give some context here first. In terms of the third quarter, what we saw last year was based on the competitive set that hem market or sales in the hem market decreased about 3%. You know this year the data will come out will find out how it shapes out. The fourth quarter traditionally across the market has been up in the low double-digits. So as a matter of fact, last year based on the data we have it was up about 12%. So, I don’t know if that’s a perfect proxy for what we’ll see but certainly we did talk about the seasonality and we think we’re going to see it. We will have some sort of uptick in the fourth quarter.

John Cox

Okay. So, let me touch on the question on 8, 9,10 on the extended life. So, our view is that in this field one the reasons our products have done so well is if you look at our benefit risk profile that’s what physicians, that’s what patients look at and the benefits are really clear works for people and the safety profile is relatively pristine.

We don’t have the data from [indiscernible] and commenting on without data is just kind of not the gain we like to play. What we do have is data from the inhibitor work that they have done if you apply benefit safety profile to that and make some assumptions, it looks like in the inhibitor market roughly two thirds of the patients seem to respond in terms of bleed reduction and the third do not or may not and you saw a number of fairly serious thrombotic events associated with it as well. It’s a very different sort of risk profile market longer term.

Our view as we said before with the ITI work as an aside in that market is that doctors are going to be confronted with the question of what do we do with the inhibitors and the system does not eradicate the inhibitors and most physicians we believe are going to want to eradicate those, and that’s why we are dealing with our ITI work, which we think is important to pursue.

If you just apply a benefit risk profile to this extended half-life market, as I said earlier, we see that market growing even with new modalities in place because the benefit profile with ELOCTATE and hopefully when we see with BIVV001 is very powerful and even goes beyond basic bleed rate. So, the safety profile is quite clear and building. Anything you would like to add to that, Tim.

Tim Harris

No. All I would say is that thanks to John's decision making in this organization and I just point to you a new paper just being publishing in blood, which compares the mechanism of action and [indiscernible] Factor VIII and the short answer to the question is any [indiscernible] Factor VIII is no, it’s not. I don’t know whether you won't to read a detail mechanistic chemistry paper, but if you do it’s really worth a read.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alethia Young with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Alethia Young

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on all the progress throughout the year. Two from me, I guess when you talk about with call it the glutenin the 5000 in U.S. and 5000 in Europe, there have been questions at the bound like how these like disease type or these patients have or how severe they are and how many truly need treatment or maybe based on some of the work that you have done in the past right three or four months since we last chatted. Can you talk about what you were in that on that and framing the opportunity for people? And then on the Rose call, the company was talking about particularly pricing it and it and it does match the price ranges more than the non-inhibitor range. So, I’m just wondering how you guys think about pricing it there, how disruptive it would be at the time of the current long-acting factors? Thanks.

John Cox

Yeah. So, let’s talk about glutenin just for a second. Let me make a few remarks and then I’m going to turn the rest of that question over and also with the pricing question to Rogerio. We met patients and we talked to key opinion leaders in the field. This is a serious disease, it’s a very serious disease and often it’s not diagnosed quickly, these patients suffer for a long period of time. It’s easily ultimately diagnosed in a pre-definitive asset and if you look at the patient’s journey from that Stanford study that Tru North initiated, that Stanford study showed that these patients over any number of years will go from mild to moderate to progress to transfusion needs severe anemia. And what happens is people then start getting transfusions and essentially you have provided a fresh rare blood cell substrate to their system, which as a result, the autoimmune system is already activated and what you will find is in a series of transfusions needed. In fact, I think two-thirds of the patients roughly in that study needed on average 11 transfusions a year.

So, it’s a serious disease that really affect in many different ways, the quality of life. And we have more natural history studies that we'll be talking about the severity of the underlying hemolysis, and so on and coming out. So, any way in terms of kind of numbers and then maybe a little bit on the, we’re thinking about emicizumab, we don’t have a price yet. I’ll turn it over to show you.

Rogerio Vivaldi

So, on CAD for a second. For the, it is a rare disease, it is a global, there is no cluster some of this disease. It is severe, it is a very sweet spot for urgent jump leverage in our capabilities. We go to the same doctor, in the same center. Also, we will be working on education on the burden of the disease. And we have about 10,000 patients, only if we considered EU and U.S. and of course we are working on the other markets to understand epidemiology.

So only with these 6 points, I would say that is extremely excited. I think that be a new care before, a disease that doesn’t have a standard therapy today, this is what is about the basis and how can we serve this population.

On the price for emicizumab I have no comment yet so far. Because we do have a very good cost for our product, for patients when I could add pieces together safety, efficacy, outcome, data, four years of data. Then I will have to wait what they are going to be the pricing their product as Tim said is not factor replacement. So, let’s see how they do.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tom Shrader of Stifel. Your line is now open.

Thomas Shrader

A question very related to the last one. How much work that you’ve done with payers as to when they want to pay for a therapeutic? This is presumably going to be quite expensive. Will, they want to see patient’s transfusion dependent. Do you have any comments on that?

Rogerio Vivaldi

I think the point is exact what you said. Is you have to engage the big reserve. What appears is, it’s not the high price. But the biggest take is the surprise. So, if you engage with them and you help and educate them and go and walk with them understanding all the nuances of the disease on both events, they unpredictability patients that can be mild at the beginning, but could be at risk at any day to be having an event that will change their lives and would change their cost to the society. I think that is a good proposition to the payers. So, we’ll be engaging them very, very early in the process, so they will not be surprised by anything we do.

Operator

And our next question comes from Raju Prasad of William Blair. Your line is now open.

Raju Prasad

A company recently announced that they gained rights to a patent family for the [indiscernible] variant. I know that you guys -- you are not prepared for it, does that impact your development plan for that product at all?

John Cox

Look we heard something about that as well. I don’t think it impacts, we’ll evaluate whether there are any IP issues that are there but we haven’t seen that so far and we’ll be alert to it.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ken McKay of RBC. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi good morning. This is [indiscernible] on for Ken and thanks for taking the question and congrats on the quarter. If I could maybe ask a follow-up question on the evolving Hemophilia A dynamics, based on maybe the market research you’ve done internally and in conversations with KOL, could you maybe speak to patient preferences as well as retention rates in terms of their willingness to switch to new modalities especially as they grow increasingly comfortable with long actings. And maybe any learnings that we can glean from the switch from the short actings or the long acting products?

A –John Cox

I mean the general, as you’ve seen in this market place, we’ve captured roughly 15 plus percent which is a terrific product. Patients come in about once a year to the ACC. These things take time to grow and it’s a risk reverse community because they have products that they can control their bleeding. So now we’re moving this to a better quality of life, better outcomes, joint health and overtime you know the truth prevails and people are increasing the use of our products and we’re penetrating that market and we see that continuing. So, it’s a kind of a bit of a longer way of saying the notion that people will step up with a different modality particularly the benefit risk is not something significantly better is not going to be transformative. So, let me turn it over to Rogerio to have a --he is talking to physicians so routinely.

Q –Rogerio Vivaldi

Thanks. I would just be careful with all market research because sometimes people understand Hemophilia is one market and Hemophilia is not one market. Hemophilia A is a combination of markets for different patient segments. So, if you talk about the patients that adjust for is a one very different approach and insights that you have from these group of care givers and what they will want to do with their loved ones. Then you move to 5 to 12, 12 to 18, 18 to 29, 29 and above adults with joint disease adults without the joint disease. So, I will be careful to how you characterize any research without going one by one segment. What I can tell you is that [indiscernible] is capturing switches and capturing patients from all of the segments and I would put the question back to you in terms of the new modality, can they capture patients in all of these segments, any new modality my answer would be no.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matthew Harrison of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi this is [Chris] on for Matt. Thanks for taking my question. For current ELOCTATE sales, do you guys have an estimate of how many -- what proportion of those sales is related to inhibitors and ITI?

John Greene

Let me first start by saying that we are not labeled through ITI and we have got a couple of clinical trials going on to may be enable that, but certainly give us more data on how effective our products are for ITI.

All this innovation around ITI I think is actually certainly a good thing for the patients and I honestly think it’s a very good thing for our company as well. So, we have proven products and frankly because of the price point there wasn’t a lot of usage of the lot case to treat ITI. What the data is now showing is that actually it's very, very cost effective versus some of the other modalities. So, we’re hopeful that we’re going to get an increasing share of $1 billion market, but right now it’s minimal.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jing He with Gabelli. Your line is now open.

Jing He

Okay. Thanks for taking my question. I just have a big picture question. Given there is progressing gene certitude and we probably have a gene certitude for hemophilia in the next two years. So how do you think about hemophilia market in the next two to five years? More specifically [indiscernible] it would be more impactable on Hem-A than Hem-B just the dosing is more frequently in Hem-A, so could you share a thought on that?

John Cox

Sure. So, the gene therapy is a little bit like we are describing some of the other modalities even more so here I think. We obviously are seeing some of the data from a very small number of patients. The question is about predictability, the question is about durability, the question is about manufacture ability and scale and dose as soon as all getting work out. We believe in the future of gene therapy, but we don’t see that as impactable in the next three to five years.

We are also working on our own lenty bioprogram, which obviously tell you that we believe the gene therapy is a long-term player in this field. But we would like to be -- we’re not going to be a company just adding one more AAV approach. We want to take a novel type of approach in this field and Tim’s team is working on that diligently.

Tim, do you want to add anything on that?

Tim Harris

No, on the technical side.

Rogerio Vivaldi

Yeah. I just want to add one thing because in some of the therapeutic arenas that I have been over my past 30 years, sometimes when you hear the word cure, these causes a big oh, everybody wants to cure and then I have seen patients and physicians, they stop treating them appropriately. So more important than when the cure could come and how the cure would be affecting each of the segments of patients that I just mentioned before, I will be more really paying attention to be healthy today and in order to be healthy today again to you, there is nothing better than our products today.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question and answer session for today. I’d like to turn the conference back over to John Cox for any closing remarks.

John Cox

Yeah. Thank you very much and thanks for all the questions. Many of you just think a back many of you attended our first investor meeting back in January and we had said that it’s a unique investment opportunity. We are not just startup company that we’re fully integrated and that we saw we can over perform and then we can over perform. And we might even be able to achieve $1 billion on our first year. That’s all happening and we also believe that we had a professional team here that was capable of allocating capital to really smart BD, and to advancing a pipeline. And all of that is happen. So, but maybe most importantly, I like our investors that if you come to, you come into this headquarters, you’re going to find about 400 plus people generating a real buzz and the passion for building a great rare disease company. And we really believe, we’ll going to do that. So, thank you very much for your time. Thanks for the quarterly call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.