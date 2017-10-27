Don't Be Fooled: Ford And GM Are Still In Uber-Big Trouble

Over the last year and change, I have been consistently calling for investors to avoid the automotive stocks of General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) despite their highly attractive P/E ratios, which are currently hovering below the teens for both, Ford at 12 and GM at 10.

My argument has attracted a lot of pushback, which is just fine. As I said in my last article, I am going to try to avoid just repeating my own points and try to actively address some of the better rebuttals that have been in the comments section. Last time, I presented my research showing that the common belief that ridesharing can never become viable in suburban neighborhoods may be incorrect.

With earnings having just come out relatively well for both companies, without beating a dead horse I want to just tell readers if my views have changed. I will also examine another common objection to my position.

The Significance Of The Sales Report

Ford’s and GM’s earnings this week were undoubtedly well to the upside. Has that changed my view on the stocks?

In a nutshell, the answer is no. I continue to believe Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) pose an almost existential threat to the auto business as currently constituted.

My argument revolves around the long-term trends in auto sales. I would want to see evidence this was more than a short-term bounce before altering my thesis. I call it short-term because it is only a few months old. As recently as July, results in the automotive sector were dismal, and GM and Ford were not escaping the damage. In fact, Toyota outperformed both of them, despite a considerable boost to their buyers incentives.

I do not deny that Ford and GM have had a few good months in a row, as has the overall auto industry. However, I continue to see ridesharing services like Lyft Line and UberPool, which substantially reduce VMT (Vehicle Miles Travelled) as a severe threat.

A Common Misconception

These are a few examples of a particular objection I see repeated a lot.

“That's another canard, Max. All this driving around picking people up adds to the total miles driven per day, which then wears the vehicle out much faster than if it sat quietly in the parking lot for 9 hours a day, then at home in the garage for 14 hours a day, and the balance on the road going to or from work.”

“they don't want to ride with "that" person, or "those" people because of values differences or hygiene or conversations that they don't like, or political religious-family-cultu... views or music…”

“If you have ride sharing………there is the added "ferry distance" to get the car moved from the previous user to the next user. This naturally increases the total miles driven, and thus the wear and tear on the vehicle. It won't last as long, and thus must be replaced more frequently.”

In a nutshell, the theory here is that people won’t agree to share rides, and when they insist on taking private Lyft and Uber they will increase, rather than decrease, VMT.

Setting The Debate

Just a quick bit of housecleaning first. I think a change of terminology is in order, and its absolutely my fault. We’ve all taken to calling what Uber and Lyft do ridesharing, but really that’s what UberPool and Lyft Line do. They allow customers to share rides with other customers, in the literal sense. I should be calling what Lyft and Uber simple do “ride-hailing.” Since we’re now discussing the contrast between the two, that is how I’ll avoid confusion going forward.

Anyway, as I’ve explained before, the current amount of VMT in our economy stems largely from the uncoordinated manner in which we all arrange driving trips independently of one another. As Lyft and Uber aggregate driving patterns and passengers into larger groups, it reveals ways of substantially reducing VMT without impairing Personal Miles Travelled.

UberPool and Lyft Line are designed to take advantage of this fact to offer substantial cost savings to passengers and still increase operating profit for the rideshare companies. Instead of three cars heading from more or less the same origination point to more or less the same destination, each with one occupant, a Lyft/Uber driver picks up all three of them at the cost of a few minutes detour at most. This does not reduce PMT, but it cuts VMT by two-thirds.

Uber and Lyft are not public yet, so we don't have a lot of the data that we need to make definitive statements about how well this is working or how fast it is growing. But both companies have admitted that ridesharing accounts for over half of rides in several different cities. So I do not think, with respect, the argument about consumer rejection has been born out. But let's assume otherwise and examine VMT in a purely ride-hailing environment.

Private Also Suffers From "Ferry Problem"

Meanwhile, it is true that Lyft and Uber simple, the ride hailing options, do far less to reduce total VMT, since it is simply replacing one car with another car. However, that does not mean that VMT is not being reduced, and it certainly doesn’t mean that its going up.

First, to address the “ferry distance” argument, it is a fallacy to believe that there is no ferry distance in the current automotive structure. As just one example, consider a trip to the airport. If someone wishes to avoid paying expensive fees to park their car at the airport - its almost always cheaper at that point to call a Lyft anyway - then they require a family member to ferry them to the airport. The family member must then drive themselves home. When the relative returns the process must be repeated.

Half of this distance driven could be considered ferry distance, since the relative has no need to be at the airport. The only reason they have to drive home, with the car empty, is because they had to drive to the airport to make a drop off. Meanwhile, a Lyft driver would make that same drive and drop-off, but then pick up another passenger returning home for the return leg of the trip. With two family members of travelers staying home, being replaced by a single Lyft/Uber driver, ferry distance is actually cut.

So even Lyft simple has cut the VMTs in half in this example. Similar considerations apply to dropping children off at school or the park, or just about any trip that begins with turning to a friend or relative and saying “could you give me a ride?” We don't know exactly how much of VMT this is, but we know it exists, and its probably quite substantial.

Utilization Still Climbing

Second, however, and more to the point, this ferry distance argument should actually be considered a point in Lyft’s and Uber’s favor. The reason is that the companies are constantly working to boost utilization factor.

Contributor Mark J. Perry noted a year ago that Uber’s utilization factor was already considerably higher than traditional taxis. This means that they spend more of their time carrying paying customers and less time driving around looking for or headed to passengers. In other words, even if Uber and Lyft do have “ferry friction,” they have considerably less of it than the business model they are replacing.

As Uber and Lyft continue to scale up their business, that utilization factor is likely to continue to rise. Like most digital businesses, Uber and Lyft benefit immensely from network effects. As more users come onto the platform, the platform becomes more useful to everyone. More users means that each user who requests a ride is likely to be closer to their driver. Twice as many people in a given area means that drivers only have to go half as far to make their pickup.

It’s entirely possible that at some point utilization will approach close to 100%. That will eliminate ferry distance entirely, surely putting it below private ownership's level, whatever that is. Lyft, in particular, has worked to implement features that minimize ferry distance, such as pre-matching. This feature, released last year, allows a driver who is already on a ride to be matched to a passenger if that driver is about to make a drop-off nearby.

Again, this clearly scales with utilization factor. As more people come onto the network, the chances of someone being dropped off by Lyft very near where a passenger wants to be pickup up rise exponentially. Essentially, by pairing pickups and drop-offs with only a slight increase in wait times, Lyft can eliminate ferry distance completely with minimal inconvenience.

Investment Summary

I believe that ride-hailing, plain old Lyft and Uber, also contribute to a reduction in VMT, albeit less than true ridesharing does. As utilization rates get closer and closer to 100%, the gap between whatever ferry distance does exist in the ride-hailing network and the substantial amounts of it that already exist in the private ownership ecosystem will get larger and larger, reducing VMT.

To bring all of this back to Ford and GM: declining VMT, for the reasons I’ve explained, is a substantial and severe headwind to these companies. While I believe Lyft Line and UberPool are growing strongly and being accepted by more and more users, VMT seems destined to decline even if that is not the case.

I recommend investors to avoid automotive stocks, despite the recent bump in sales, which I expect to be temporary.