Stock Investors Seeking Aristocratic Immunity

Investors may be interested in aristocratic immunity. With the U.S. stock market trading at historically high prices and valuations in what is currently the second longest bull market on record, some investors may be considering strategies to both continue to participate in further stock market upside while at the same time securing protection against the inevitable onset of the next bear market. Is owning stocks that have a long-term historical track record of annual dividend increases an effective strategy for achieving this goal?

The Aristocrats

For the purposes of this analysis, it is worthwhile to consider the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). This is a select group of companies that are members of the S&P 500 Index (SPY) and have also increased their dividend payout for 25 consecutive years or more. Part of the appeal associated with these companies is that they provide the potential for both capital appreciation and income growth for their investors. Moreover, in successfully maintaining this Aristocratic status over time, companies typically need to run their businesses in a way that fosters consistently strong operational performance and steady earnings growth in order to support these annual dividend increases. Such operating characteristics also lend to lower stock price volatility relative to the broader market over time and thus should lead to a degree of downside protection for investors during periods of sustained broader market weakness.

But do investors truly enjoy such downside protection from owning the Aristocrats? This is a particularly important consideration as many of the investors focused on this segment of the market are retirees that do not have the luxury to endure a sustained and prolonged decline in the value of their principal allocated to the stock market.

To best answer this question, we will consider the performance of selected Aristocratic companies during three notable stock market corrections since the start of the new millennium – the bursting of the technology bubble from March 24, 2000, to March 11, 2003, the financial crisis from July 19, 2007, to March 9, 2009, and the market correction from May 20, 2015 to February 11, 2016.

The first two major bear markets are certainly understandable, as they are historic. But why include the third correction from May 2015 to February 2016? Because it is the most recently notable and sustained market pullback and provides an important glimpse into how these stocks might respond in the future amid the distorting effects of the post financial crisis period on the broader market.

As for the universe of representative companies, two modifications will be made for the purposes of this analysis. First, instead of concentrating on the Dividend Aristocrats that have increased their dividend payout for 25 consecutive years or more, we will extend this constraint to focus only on companies that have increased their dividend payout for 43 consecutive years or more. The reason for this adjustment is to only focus on companies that were officially Dividend Aristocrats heading into all three past market correction episodes and were able to maintain this status each time. This results in a list of 31 companies. Also, we will expand this group beyond the S&P 500 Index to include all publicly traded U.S. companies that have increased their dividend payout for 43 consecutive years or more (special thanks to David Fish and The DRiP Investing Resource Center as the source for deriving this information). This adds another 24 companies to the mix for a total of 55 stocks in the sample under evaluation.

These stocks are shown in the list below:

VF Corp (VFC), Genuine Parts (GPC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), S&P Global (SPGI), Lowe’s (LOW), Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Tootsie Roll (TR), Procter & Gamble (PG), Hormel Foods (HRL), Sysco (SYY), Lancaster Colony (LANC), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Target (TGT), Wal-Mart (WMT), Altria (MO), Universal Corp (UVV), Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), United Bankshares (UBSI), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Becton Dickinson (BDX), C.R. Bard (BCR), MSA Safety (MSA), ABM Industries (ABM), 3M (MMM), PPG (PPG), Grainger (GWW), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Emerson Electric (EMR), Dover (DOV), Nordson (NDSN), Tennant (TNC), Gorman-Rupp (GRC), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Helmerich & Payne (HP), HB Fuller (FUL), RPM International (RPM), Stepan Company (SCL), Nucor (NUE), Federal Reality Investment Trust (FRT), Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI), Telephone & Data Systems (TDS), Black Hills (BKH), Consolidated Edison (ED), Vectren (VVC), Northwest Natural Gas (NWN), National Fuel Gas (NFG), American States Water (AWR), California Water Service (CWT), SJW Corp. (SJW), Connecticut Water Service (CTWS), and Middlesex Water (MSEX)

Considering Aristocratic Immunity

2000 to 2003

We will begin by considering the performance of these 55 companies on an equal weighted basis during the bear market that came with the bursting of the technology bubble. During the period under consideration from March 24, 2000, to March 11, 2003, the S&P 500 Index declined by -45.30% on a total return basis. How did our Aristocrats perform over this same time period? They posted a positive average return of +17.66%, representing not only impressive double-digit positive returns but also a more than 60 percentage point outperformance relative to the broader market. Gains also were broadly based over this time period, with stocks from seven of the eleven GICS sectors landing in double-digit positive returns territory. Only the stocks from the industrials (XLI) sector notched a negative average return at -1.66%, while the materials (XLB) sector came in at a more modest +4.68%. But even in these weakest cases, they still represented major outperformance relative to the broader market across the board. Aristocratic immunity granted during the bursting of the tech bubble.

Of course, these results must be taken with a grain of salt. For while stocks were spiraling higher in an absolute mania at the time that saw record high valuations in the process, the mania almost was exclusively concentrated in three specific market segments of technology (XLK), media and telecom. Outside of these industries, the U.S. stock market had been fairly lackluster dating back a few years before the onset of the bear market in 2000. This fact is highlighted in the chart below that shows the performance of the S&P 500 Index (IVV) against the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) where many of the high-flying tech names were concentrated at the time and the NYSE Composite, where the more staid companies were found. Put simply, take away tech and the market heading into 2000 was much more ordinary and ho-hum. Thus, the Aristocrats had much more solid footing to advance despite the fact that the broader market was being taken down.

Nonetheless, the performance of the Aristocrats during this period was both impressive and notable.

2007 to 2009

Let’s now move forward to the financial crisis, where the results were much more subdued. During the period from July 19, 2007 to March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 Index (VOO) declined by -54.39% on a dividend adjusted basis. During this same time period, our universe of 55 Aristocrats posted an average return of -38.98%. While downside protection was granted in generating alpha of more than 15 percentage points over the broader market during this difficult stretch, this proved little solace as meaningful investment value was lost during this time period. Moreover, the differentiation of performance across sectors also provided limited protection. Aristocrats from defensive sectors such as consumer staples (XLP), healthcare (XLV) and utilities (XLU) did provide added support, but they too were down in the range of -25% to -28% over this time period. In fact, only two Aristocrats in total posted positive returns in California Water Service (+7.15) and Wal-Mart (+1.58%), while only two others managed to limit declines to single digits in Lancaster Colony (-2.91%) and Northwest Natural Gas (-8.99%).

Fortunately, this bear market was relatively short at less than 19 months, and central bankers stood at the ready to deploy more than $13 trillion in liquidity stimulus to date to more than offset the loss in value sustained during this difficult stretch.

But the key takeaway from the financial crisis experience was the following. While the Aristocrats provided a measurable degree of downside protection during what was arguably the worst market episode in three quarters of a century at the time, they were not able to perform well enough to completely immunize investors from measurable declines in absolute value.

2015 to 2016

But what about today? We have been operating in a distinctly unique market environment since 2009 that has been flooded with asset inflating monetary stimulus. This has caused asset prices to rise from their lows more than eight years ago largely without interruption. A few corrections stand out as notable along the way including the pullbacks in the spring of 2010, the summer of 2011 and the fall of 2014. But the one that was perhaps the most notable was the most recent that took place from the spring of 2015 into the winter of 2016. For while the magnitude of the absolute decline on the S&P 500 Index at -12.78% from peak to trough was not necessarily dramatic, it was marked by notably increased price volatility and a breakdown in technicals that suggested further downside may have been in store had global monetary policy makers not intervened with reassuring words and further provisions of stimulus.

Given that the 2015 to 2016 was the closest that we have seen in the post crisis period of the U.S. stock market entering into what resembles the early stages of a new bear market, it provides a worthwhile backdrop to consider how our Aristocrats held up in providing downside protection during this time period. For if they did so last time, it is reasonable to think that they may do so again the next time volatility returns to the market.

As mentioned above, the S&P 500 Index declined by -12.78% on a total return basis during the period from May 20, 2015, to February 11, 2016. Over this same time period, our Aristocrats only fell by an average of -3.02%. This represents nearly ten percentage points of outperformance relative to the broader market and is the type of decline in value that is tolerable for more risk-averse investors over a roughly nine-month period.

Taking this a step further to the sector level, we see that combining Aristocratic immunity with defensive sector allocation was particularly rewarding during this period. For while the Aristocrats in the more cyclical sectors of Consumer Discretionary (XLY), Industrials (XLI), Materials (XLB) and Technology (XLK) all fell by double digits and underperformed the broader market by as much as nine percentage points on average, the Aristocrats from the more defensive sectors of Consumer Staples and Utilities gained on average in absolute terms by +8.49% and +12.24%, respectively.

Conclusions On Aristocratic Immunity and Additional Considerations

During three of the more notable stock market (DIA) corrections over the past two decades, the most established of the Dividend Aristocrats demonstrated that investors who are allocated to these dividend growth names can on average realize a measurable degree of immunity from major market corrections if not outright bear markets. They may not completely eliminate the decline in principal value during these pullbacks, but such allocations have demonstrated the ability to measurably mitigate the downside impact. And in a number of cases, the Dividend Aristocrats have shown the ability to meaningfully rise on average during such times when the broader market is in sustained decline. This has been particularly true of those from the more defensive sectors including Consumer Staples, Utilities and Healthcare.

With that said, while owning the Dividend Aristocrats can provide a measure of protection along with upside opportunity during periods when the broader stock market is in decline, they do not provide complete immunity under all circumstances. For if underlying market conditions become poor enough as they did during the financial crisis, they will almost certainly also suffer meaningful loss on average in most cases.

Moreover, another risk looms for the Dividend Aristocrats going forward. Many equity analysts are predicting that the 36-year bull market in bonds (AGG) may soon be ending and that interest rates may start sustainably rising for the first time since the early 1980s. If this were to come to pass, this would remove an important tailwind for both the stock market in general as well as dividend growth stocks including the Dividend Aristocrats in particular. For not only would an increase in interest rates across the yield curve (not just short-term interest rates from the Fed, but long-term rates as well) result in an increase in the cost of debt as well as the cost of equity through an increase in the risk free rate and the potential return required by investors to take on the additional risk of owning stocks at already high valuations (thus increasing the weighted average cost of capital for companies across the board and increasing the discount rate applied to projected future cash flows), but higher bond interest rates also would likely have a crowding out effect on dividend growth stocks in particular as well. Put simply, if these stock analysts predicting the end of the bond bull market are right, beware the potentially meaningful and sustained negative effects on the Dividend Aristocrats as well as the broader stock market as a result. This an important risk worth monitoring for dividend growth investors going forward.

But for now, I remain of the view that without sustained inflationary pressures (not the mirage of inflation caused by endless central bank stimulus pumping that is likely to go away as quickly as these programs end if it even exists at all today, but actual sustained inflation that can perpetuate without central bank prodding), long-term bond yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) are likely to remain low, thus continuing to foster a reasonably positive backdrop for the Dividend Aristocrats to continue doing their thing from a total return and risk control perspective.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.