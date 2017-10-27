Energy Stocks Underperform - Is The Market Rational?

Every which way we look at it, the perfect storm is forming with non-OPEC supplies (the No. 1 bull thesis) already playing out across the world.

There have historically been periods of mass divergence, but they eventually all close.

His argument for similarities between 1999 and 2000 is spot on, as we illustrate below using energy stocks as examples.

Welcome to the "is the market rational?" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Yesterday, we read a great piece from one of our favorite Seeking Alpha contributors, William Koldus, titled "Be Prepared For A Crash." He argued that there are serious similarities to be made between 1999 and today.

We couldn't agree more, and having read all of William's articles, we know he's also invested in some highly levered energy names that are torqued to the upside in commodity prices. So, our Oil Markets Daily article today explores a simple question: With energy stocks underperforming, is the market being rational?

Market Rationality Questioned

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn recently wrote in his Q3 letter:

Source: Greenlight Capital Q3 Letter

In our flagship report from last week, we wrote a section titled "When is enough, enough? We explore the similarities of the second half of 1999 to 2017." In the report, we included this chart:

For value investors, 2016 was a great year. This was also the case for us. But the sharp reversal since the start of 2017 has sucker punched value investors everywhere.

This has been especially true for energy stocks. WTI is down ~3%, but the average energy stock is down over 25%. The level of underperformance can be illustrated here:

The issue with such a stark underperformance is that this isn't the first time this has happened. There have been instances throughout history when energy stocks have massively underperformed or overperformed relative to technology stocks. Take, for example, this comparison from to 1999 to 2001.

To make the comparison clearer, this is the relative performance between energy and tech during the same two periods:

What does all of this signify?

The relative performance between energy and tech has historically had a high correlation to WTI, but that wasn't the case during the "bubble" era stock price performance in tech. (The chart below illustrates the long-term correlation.)

There are only two scenarios in which a disconnect in this ratio takes place: 1) energy stocks are overvalued or in a bubble territory of their own (as seen between 2005 and 2008), or 2) energy stocks are undervalued relative to tech, as tech moves into bubble territory of its own (that happened in 1999-2000 and is happening now).

The importance of this similarity in price action must be taken into account when assessing the broader market sentiment toward the energy sector. Similar to the 1999-2000 era, there was widespread belief that oil prices would never rise above $40/bbl. And that is indeed what we saw in the years that followed.

Fast forwarding to today, there is now widespread belief that oil would never make a sustained move above $60/bbl. Will history prove the crowd wrong again?

Perfect Storm on the Horizon, Take Shelter

In an article we wrote on Aug. 8 titled "Shale Is Great, But It's Not As Great As People Think It Is." We argued that there's never been a better time to be a contrarian, and we referenced the above chart from The Wall Street Journal. Since then, the sell-side forecasts for oil prices in 2018 have actually compressed, as seen here:

We'd love to hear an explanation as to how this is the case.

In our "perfect storm" article, we detailed the five foundations that currently make up the tailwind of our bullish oil thesis. The biggest one is the thesis that non-OPEC supplies will continue to disappoint to the downside, as has already been the case. This is playing out via disappointing production data out of Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, China, and Norway. The total disappointment has totaled ~350k b/d -- basically eliminating whatever U.S. shale has managed to grow by this year.

The bull thesis is made even stronger with the disappointing U.S. shale growth thus far. For what it's worth, we had expected the sentiment to flip following repeatedly disappointing EIA 914 (monthly production) to the EIA weekly estimates, but the outperformance in energy stocks quickly reversed.

So, is the market really that complacent? What's needed to shock the world out of its complacency? We'll let you decide. The research is out there; it's just up to the market whether or not it wants to accept it.

P.S. As an aside, we really enjoyed Goehring & Rozencwajg's Q3 quarterly letter. We think you should give it a read as well.

Thank you for reading this article. We have spent a considerable amount of time illustrating our bullish oil thesis over the last several months. We started off presenting the counter-seasonal draws taking place across the globe. Then we shifted our focus to how well performances were actually disappointing to the downside from U.S. shale (mainly Eagle Ford, and recently confirmed by Statoil). Following the U.S. shale piece, we are now focused on why the paradigm shift will take place (where U.S. shale moves from growth- to return-focused).

