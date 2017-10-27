Bed, Bath And Beyond: Beyond Undervalued

Analysis of competitors. The best way for investors to profit.

Market has undervalued the core business due to pessimism and bias against retailers. "Amazon Effect"

Thesis:

The underlying growth of Bed, Bath, and Beyond (BBBY) is slowing. However, the decline in the market value has left the shares very undervalued. In today's market, it is one of the few stocks that a true value investor can find attractive.

Corporate Overview:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an American chain of more than 1,540 domestic merchandise retail stores in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Formed in 1971, the stores sell goods primarily for the bedroom and bathroom, as well as kitchen and dining room.

Overview:

Low p/e: 5

Healthy cash flow

Consistently profitable: EST. $3.01 in 2018 (via Marketsmith)

Dividend Yield: 2.7% (Marketsmith)

Price to Book: 1.1 X Book Value

Extreme pessimism: Oversold Technically: RS of 3

Buybacks: $2.5B Buyback program with $1.8B remaining

The Amazon (AMZN) Effect: Retail is dead

The current investor bias against retailers can be used to find attractive situations when stocks are sold beyond their true intrinsic value.

Most investors are well aware of the effect of Amazon on the retail environment. Investors are incredibly pessimistic about the future of BBBY. As we see, the shares have declined by a large margin even when compared to other retailers. (XRT)

XRT Annualized 3 Year Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Liquidity:

Ideally, Id like to see a current ratio (Cash + Liquid Assets/ Total Liabilities), over 2. But 1.8 is extremely strong.

The company is still spending on capital expenditures and expects cap ex for 2018 to be in the range $350-$400M. (Earnings CC) Additionally, the company is paying a dividend and aggressively buying back shares.

BBBY data by YCharts BBBY Total Current Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

Financials:

Price to earnings is at a 5 year low below 5. That is an incredibly low p/e for a company that is solidly profitable and has excellent liquidity. Even with slower growth and competition, the shares are extremely undervalued.

BBBY data by YCharts

The current pessimism ignores the underlying cash flows from the business. Yes, growth is slowing and they are in a competitive space. However, the valuation has priced in a worst case scenario that leaves the shares attractive in my opinion.

BBBY Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts BBBY PE Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

Competitors:

The company is currently challenged by competitors on many sides: Pier 1 (PIR), Target via HomeSense offering (TJX), Williams Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), and Amazon (AMZN).

Homesense, from Target is a new threat to traditional home furnishing retailers. The new brand has an emphasis on furniture. However, it will be a larger threat for (PIR) and (WSM).

Of note is the incredibly rich valuation of Wayfair. While BBBY trades near 1X book value, Wayfair sports a gaudy price to book above 460 and a price to book value above 40.

Acknowledging that the growth rate of BBBY is slowing, the shares now trade below 5X cash flow and slightly above 1x book value. By any measure, an incredibly attractive valuation in this very expensive market.

BBBY Revenue (3 Year Growth) data by YCharts BBBY data by YCharts

In spite of this competitive environment, BBBY is still very profitable. Profit margins, operating margins, and ROIC are still very healthy in spite of slower growth and competition. Yes, margins are under pressure and ROIC are falling, but the fall in the market cap of the company has overshot these declines and now present an opportunity.

BBBY Gross Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Earnings & Initiatives:

In order to compete with rivals like Wayfair (W) and others, BBBY has continued initiatives including lowered tiers for free shipping. They have also lowered their existing print advertising, rolled out a co-branded credit card, and tested a new loyalty program. The company sees the furniture category, as a multi-billion dollar growth opportunity and is expanding its offerings accordingly. The company expects to create cost savings of over $150M in the next few years.

Net Earnings per Diluted Share of $.67,

Net Sales Decrease of Approximately 1.7%;

Comparable Sales Decrease of Approximately 2.6%



"The Company believes the initiatives to drive operational excellence, as well as opportunities for added efficiencies, should produce savings in excess of $150 million over the next few years, a portion of which may be strategically reinvested toward future growth." (Earnings PR)

Dividend:

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.15 per share, to be paid on January 16, 2018. Current yield: ~ 2.8%

Stock repurchase Program:

During the fiscal 2017 second quarter, the Company repurchased $56 million of its common stock, representing approximately 1.8 million shares, under its existing $2.5 billion share repurchase program. As of August 26, 2017, the program had a remaining balance of approximately $1.6 billion.

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” -Benjamin Graham

Analysts are pessimistic on the company now that the shares have fallen. As we see, they were quite bullish when the shares traded at much higher levels. However, when looking at the valuation, the opportunity to acquire shares at an incredibly undervalued level is now in my opinion.

BBBY data by YCharts

Technical Overview:

The shares are incredibly oversold on a technical basis. This confirms much of the pessimism surrounding the shares and fear from institutions. However, due to the core valuation of the business, this fear has been overdone to the downside.

BBBY data by YCharts

How to profit:

Buy- Write:

For conservative investors, I would look to buy the shares ~ $21 and

Sell the January 19, 2018 $25 Calls at .37

If called at $25, this would provide a return ~ 20.8% over 85 days or 84% return annualized. (These calculations do not include the 2.8% dividend.)

Conclusion:

The underlying growth of Bed, Bath, and Beyond (BBBY) is slowing. However, the decline in the market value has left the shares very attractive. In today's market, it is one of the few stocks that a true value investor can find attractive.

