First Solar Can Recover Its Lost Market Share

First Solar (FSLR) reported strong Q3 earnings and 7.4 gigawatts of net bookings so far this year, yet those bookings represent more than three years of current production capacity. So potential new customers who want to install panels quickly may turn to other suppliers. That would continue a trend of market share losses for the firm.

Since its founding, First Solar has produced about 4 percent of the global installed base of solar power (17 gigawatts of the 400-gigawatt installed base projected by year-end 2017). Yet the company can produce only about 2 percent of the 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels projected to be installed this year.

First Solar, historically an industry pioneer, has ceded market share to competitors in the fast-growing solar industry. Although the firm plans to increase its production capacity, the size of the market may also keep growing, such that First Solar may remain at a depressed 2 percent market share.

First Solar’s Growth Plans

First Solar plans to increase its production capacity by 2019:

Source: First Solar Investor Relations webpage, “Investor Overview” presentation

Eyeballing the graph, we can see an increase from about 2.2 GW per year to 3.5 GW per year, for a compound annual growth rate of 26 percent per year.

Yet the solar industry grew about 33 percent in 2016 (increasing the global installed base of solar panels from about 225 GW to 300 GW), and is projected to grow at the same rate this year (with the installed base rising from 300 GW to 400 GW). If that 33 percent rate of industry growth continues, and if First Solar grows at a rate of 26 percent per year, the firm would continue to lose market share.

With declining prices for solar, and growing commitments to reduce air pollution and stabilize the climate, solar industry growth is a given. First Solar Chief Technology Officer Raffi Garabedian has co-authored a Science magazine article, “Terawatt-Scale Photovoltaics,” that concluded that a 29 percent compound annual growth rate for global solar installations through 2030 was a “challenging but feasible” pathway to 10 terawatts of solar installed by 2030, and 30 terawatts by 2038. (Thirty terawatts of solar, combined with an equivalent amount of wind power, could power all the world’s energy needs.)

Commenting on First Solar's aggressive competitors, CEO Mark Widmar noted on the conference call that the marketplace includes “foreign companies who have continued to expand production capacity, despite years of low or negative returns on investment.”

Analysts Probe for Faster Growth

Analysts on the earnings call gently raised the issue of growth. Brian Lee of Goldman Sachs asked “is there a strategy that involves accelerating CapEx in Series 6 [the firm’s new line of solar panels]?” Mr. Widmar replied, “The ability to do anything in that timeframe is largely constrained by lead time from our equipment manufacturers.” Mr. Widmar also indicated that First Solar needs to remove its Series 4 lines to make room for Series 6 lines.

Joseph Osha of JMP Securities said “it seems as if there might be room for a greenfield fab in here somewhere;” a new fab would provide room for more production lines. Mr. Widmar said that in 2020 or beyond, a greenfield factory or an expansion of an existing factory was a possibility.

Conservative Financial Management is Not Risk-Free

First Solar is pursuing a conservative financial management strategy, keeping a large stash of cash and increasing its production capacity at a pace that has been slower than the industry’s growth. Yet this moderate-growth strategy has its risks. Some customers may not want to wait in line for First Solar’s panels, and may instead turn to other suppliers who can fill orders quickly—representing lost revenue to First Solar. And some competitors, by increasing their production capacity more rapidly, may achieve greater economies of scale, permitting them to undercut First Solar’s prices.

Options for Faster Growth

First Solar CEO Widmar said that the firm is considering maintaining Series 4 production for longer than currently anticipated, while adding Series 6 production. That would be one way to increase production more quickly.

Another would be to work with its suppliers of Series 6 manufacturing equipment to provide more such equipment, sooner--given that Mr. Widmar pegged equipment supplies as a growth constraint. One key supplier, for example, is Von Ardenne, in Germany. First Solar could use its cash or other means to finance a joint venture with a key supplier to accelerate production of manufacturing equipment.

Conclusion

While First Solar has a relinquished some of its leadership in the solar industry, the firm has opportunities to accelerate its growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer/ Caution: Do not rely on any part of this narrative, or the headline, in making any investment decision. Owning individual stocks is inherently risky. No investment recommendation is being made here. The stock of any company mentioned here may become worthless at any time, e.g., upon company bankruptcy. Or the stock price could soar, or do anything in between. Before making any investment decision, consult a financial adviser and read and understand the company's 10-K and 10-Q reports, the company's financial statements, and transcripts of the quarterly conference calls; identify and evaluate company, industry, economic, and political scenarios; and then make your own decision. This article is a product of Driscoll Consulting LLC, whose staff consists of one amateur individual investor, with no financial training, and the headline and narrative above, and the assumptions and calculations on which they are based, are likely to have substantive errors, omissions and/or misinterpretations. In fact, Driscoll Consulting LLC is publishing this article largely in the hope that Seeking Alpha readers would identify any such errors and point them out in the comments section. Moreover, company circumstances may change at any time, and any such information will not be updated by Driscoll Consulting LLC. This article does not express an opinion on the future or projected value of any financial instrument, and does not make research recommendations (i.e., recommendations as to whether or not to "buy," "sell," "hold," or to enter or not to enter into any other transaction involving any specific interest) or a recommendation as to an investment or other strategy. This article is derived from selected public sources. This article should not be considered as information sufficient upon which to base an investment decision. Nor does this article consider a reader's individual circumstances. You should determine on your own whether you agree with the content of this article. The author disclaims any liability arising from use of this article.