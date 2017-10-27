Dominion Energy: A Rare Utility Giving 10% Dividend Growth

The payout ratio is a bit high, but future growth from new projects should support the dividend growth forecast.

Dominion recently increased its dividend by 10% year over year and expects to raise the dividend by 10% each year through 2020.

By Bob Ciura

Utility stocks are widely held by income investors, because utilities tend to pay higher dividend yields than most other sectors. For example, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has an average yield of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index has an average dividend yield of ~2%.

The utilities ETF offers 50% more dividend income than the S&P 500. The trade-off is that utility investors often have to settle for low dividend growth.

Dominion Energy (D) pays a 3.8% dividend yield, with all the stability of a utility. Dominion has declared 359 consecutive quarterly dividends without interruption, a streak going back nearly 90 years. But it also expects to raise the dividend at 10% per year through 2020.

Dominion is on the list of Dividend Achievers, a group of 265 stocks which have increased their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Dividend growth of 10% is hard to find in the utility sector, if not impossible. This article will discuss why Dominion is a rare breed of utility stock.

Business Overview

The main reason for Dominion’s above-average dividend growth for a utility is its unique business model. Dominion has traditional electric and gas generation and transmission businesses, but it also has a midstream energy business.

Dominion’s exposure to the energy transportation business is through Dominion Midstream (DM). Dominion Midstream is on our list of 131 MLPs. You can see the entire list of all 131 MLPs here.

Dominion owns the general partner and approximately two-thirds of the limited partner. In a way, Dominion is a utility, with a splash of a pipeline MLP mixed in.

Source: Barclays Power Conference, page 3

Dominion’s utility assets include over 26,000 megawatts of generation and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. It also has a large natural gas midstream business, including 15,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, and storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of capacity. Dominion serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers.

2016 was a very good year for Dominion. Earnings per share increased 8% to $3.44. Operating earnings per share increased 10% to $3.80. The company took a small step back so far in 2017. Operating earnings per share declined 2% over the first two quarters of 2017, including a 5.6% decline last quarter.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 3

However, the decline was mostly due to unfavorable weather across Dominion’s operating regions. Unusually poor weather conditions are often cyclical and are not necessarily indicative of a weak business model. Dominion’s core assets continue to perform well. Operating earnings in the Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure businesses increased 2% over the first half of 2017.

Growth Prospects

Dominion Midstream is one of the main reasons for Dominion Energy’s high dividend growth. From 2016 to 2010, Dominion Energy forecasts $7 billion to $8 billion in cash contributions from the midstream business.

One of the near-term catalysts for Dominion is the impending completion of the $4 billion Cove Point Liquefaction project, which is 96% complete.

Source: Barclays Power Conference, page 8

Dominion management expects the massive LNG export facility will be placed into service by the end of 2017. According to the company, Cove Point will be able to produce 5.25 million metric tons per year. Dominion has sealed a 20-year supply agreement for the project.

Another growth catalyst for Dominion is renewable energy, where it has aggressively allocated resources. Spending on renewable generation assets has averaged $600 million to $800 million in recent years. This investment will pay off, as the company has significant growth opportunities in wind and solar. Dominion sees the potential for 3,280 megawatts of solar generating capacity by 2032.

Source: Barclays Power Conference, page 15

Dominion is also investing in wind energy. One example is the company’s coastal Virginia offshore wind project. In June, Dominion signed a strategic partnership agreement with DONG Energy of Denmark, a global leader in offshore wind energy. At full capacity, Dominion believes the project could yield 2,000 megawatts of generation.

These new projects across the business should result in solid growth over the next few years. For 2017, Dominion expects operating earnings per share of $3.40 to $3.90 per share. This would represent a range of down 10%, to up 3%, from 2016. Management expects a recovery next year and beyond. Earnings are expected to grow 10% in 2018. From 2017 to 2020, average earnings growth is expected at 6-8% annually.

Dividend Analysis

On October 13th, Dominion declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share. This was a 2% increase from the prior quarter and a 10% increase from the same quarterly dividend last year. And, Dominion management has notified investors that it plans to continue raising the dividend by 10% per year, through 2020.

Dominion’s dividend is highly secure. The forward annual dividend payout of $3.08 represents a payout ratio of 84%, based on the midpoint of 2017 earnings guidance. This is a bit high and would normally make it difficult for a company to raise its dividend.

However, Dominion expects earnings per share to grow by as much as 8% through the end of the decade. The company will benefit from rate increases, new projects, and lower capital expenditures as projects are finished. It is also worth noting that unseasonably warm weather shaved $0.10 per share off Dominion’s earnings to start 2017.

Dominion’s earnings growth forecast justifies management’s decision to raise the dividend by 10% each year, with only a small expansion in the payout ratio. The company is also in sound financial condition, with a BBB+ credit rating from Standard & Poor’s.

Final Thoughts

Investors often have to choose between a high dividend yield and dividend growth. Dominion gives investors a mix of both. Not only does it have a yield approaching 4% but it also expects to increase its dividend by 10% per year over the next three years.

Dominion’s performance took a dip to start 2017, due mostly to unfavorable weather. But its earnings growth prospects are strong, thanks to customer additions, rate increases, and new projects. Dominion appears to be an attractive stock for investors interested in both dividend yield and growth.

Dominion Energy might one day become a Dividend Aristocrat, but it isn’t there just yet. Our service Undervalued Aristocrats provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

This post was written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.