Despite Strong Earnings, REITs Decline On Amazon's Strength

New home sales topped estimates, but the overall trend remains weak. New home sales are higher by just 1% over the past six months compared to the same period in 2016.

GDP beat expectations, rising 3% in the third quarter despite negative contributions from the residential and non-residential investment sectors. Consumer spending and business investment were strong.

Amazon’s presence continues to loom over many real estate sectors. Amazon’s dominance and political influence have allowed it to receive tax-breaks and other subsidies that smaller retailers can’t match.

Nearly half of the REITs have reported earnings. 65% have beat estimates while 10% missed. Guidance has been similarly strong. Apartments, malls, data centers, and manufactured housing have reported strong results.

REITs finished the week lower by 1.6%, pressured by rising interest rates. The 10-year yield climbed above 2.4%, the highest level since early 2017. The sector erased its YTD gains.

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 1.6%, the second straight week of declines. The S&P 500 again climbed to a record weekly closing high. Manufactured housing, industrials, apartments, and hotels were the lone positive sectors. Data centers and malls lagged the index despite earnings results that topped estimates. Strong results from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) hurt the retail and data center sectors as the mega-retailer's presence looms over these sectors, whether fundamentally justified or not. The 4 bps rise in the 10-year Treasury yield put pressure on the yield-sensitive sectors.

Homebuilders (XHB) rose 1.7% on solid new home sales, bucking an otherwise downward trend. Mortgage REITs (REM) dipped 3.4%. International real estate (VNQI and RWX) declined 1.4%.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now lower by 0.3% YTD on a price basis and higher by roughly 2.5% on a total return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than their 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%.

3Q17 Earnings Season: Week 2 Recap

Third-quarter earnings season began last week and will continue for the next three weeks. Last week, we published our 3Q17 REIT Earnings Preview. More than 40 REITs reported earnings this week. The large-cap REITs that reported this week included Equity Residential (EQR), Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA), Ventas (VTR), Digital Realty (DLR), Public Storage (PSA), Simon Property Group (SPG), Realty Income (O), and Kimco (KIM). We updated our earnings calendar below each stock’s initial reaction to earnings results.

The best-performing REITs on the week included Liberty Property Trust (LPT), QTS Realty (QTS), DiamondRock (DRH), Brandywine (BDN), Equity Lifestyle (ELS), CubeSmart (CUBE), and Essex Property Trust (ESS).

The worst performers on the week included Tanger (SKT), DDR Corp. (DDR), Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG), CBL (CBL), Public Storage, and National Retail (NNN).

This week, we recapped the quarter for the Manufactured Housing sector in “Hurricanes Can’t Derail This Stellar Affordable Housing Sector.” Next week, we will continue our third-quarter updates to our REIT Rankings. To prepare for this quarter’s earnings season, be sure to check out our most recent updates: Apartments, Malls, Self-Storage, Data Center, Healthcare, Net Lease, Student Housing, Single Family Rentals, Industrial, Hotels, Self-Storage, Cell Towers, Office, Shopping Centers, and International.

Real Estate Economic Data

New Home Sales Rise, But The Trend Remains Weak

New home sales data this month are a perfect example of how economic data can be misrepresented by using seasonally adjusted annualized rates, especially after a major short-term disruptive event like a Hurricane. The 19% MoM jump in new home sales was the biggest jump in 25 years and resulted in a headline of 667k sale in July, up a staggering 106k from the 561k reading in August. In reality, when looking at the non-seasonally adjusted numbers, new home sales rose by just 7k MoM, almost entirely a result of a 6k spike in the south region, and the TTM rate actually fell from last month. On a rolling 12-month basis, new home sales are 8.6% higher, a solid rate of growth but continuing a downward trend that began at the end of 2016. We are beginning to see signs of unaffordability affecting the markets: new home sales are slowing while new home inventory is rising.

We continue to express concerns that homeownership is becoming increasingly unaffordable, in part a result of high construction costs, tight zoning regulations, high property taxes, and the relatively restricted supply of single family homes for sale. The median price for a newly built home topped $300k for the first time ever in August. It now takes more than five full years of median household income to purchase the median new home.

Home Prices Rise… Again

The major home price indexes continue to show a steady 5-7% YoY rate of home price appreciation. Home prices have risen at least 5% YoY in every month since late 2012. Median household income on the other hand has risen roughly 3.5% per year during this time and average hourly earnings have risen at a 2.5% rate. The Case-Shiller national index showed 5.9% YoY growth in July, up from 5.8% in the prior month while FHFA’s purchase-only index showed 6.6% YoY growth in August, slowing slightly from the 6.3% rate in July. Zillow’s index saw home prices rising 6.9% YoY in August, steady with the 6.9% in July.

Why are home prices continuing to outpace income growth? Between 1993 and 2010, household formations lagged housing completions by 5 million units. This period of overbuilding was a central cause of the housing crash. Housing construction has seen a grindingly slow recovery since 2010, which has allowed the oversupply to be gradually absorbed. The pendulum appears to have swung as housing demand is now exceeding housing supply on a rolling five-year basis. This time, the “low inventory” truly is a reflection of lack of housing rather than simply “house-flipping.”

Strong GDP Growth Despite Negative Contributions From Real Estate

Real GDP advanced at a 3.0% QoQ annualized rate in 3Q17, well above expectations. This was a very strong reading considering that the real estate sectors both receded during the quarter, contributing a negative .39% to the headline number. Residential fixed investment declined at a 6% pace in the third quarter while fixed investment in nonresidential structures dipped at a 5.2% rate. All year, we’ve continued to discuss the pullback in real estate construction spending after several years of strong growth. All else equal, a pullback in construction spending should be good for real estate asset owners including REITs. We expect the fourth quarter to be similarly weak given recent housing data.

Construction activity has been solid during this recovery but never reached the fury of the pre-bubble cycle. The combined categories of residential and nonresidential structures have contributed an average of 0.3% to GDP growth since 2011. During the pre-bubble period of 2002-2005, these categories contributed 0.5% as new home construction surged to extravagant levels.

With real estate construction dragging down the headline number, other categories were especially strong in the third quarter. Consumer spending, net exports, fixed investment in equipment and machinery, and a rise in business inventories all helped propel GDP to a 3% run rate.

Bottom Line

This week, we published our Housing and Construction Report “Housing Recovery Limps into 2018” where we analyzed the broader trends affecting real estate markets over the past several months. Construction activity has continued to cool over the past few months, dragged down by a significant pullback in multifamily construction, which had been the driving force behind the recovery. Single-family construction got off to a strong start in 2017. The past six months, however, have been weak, rising just 1% over the same period in 2016. The decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. There are signs, however, that rent growth may be stabilizing or re-accelerating. Developers are being hit by a wave of unfavorable conditions. Financing conditions have tightened, materials costs have increased considerably, and construction labor is in very short supply. The recent hurricanes will disrupt the recent trends and will produce winners and losers in the construction space. Builders will be competing for a limited supply of materials and labor.

REITs finished the week lower by 1.6%, pressured by rising interest rates. The 10-year yield climbed above 2.4%, the highest level since early 2017. The sector erased its YTD gains. Nearly half of the REITs have reported earnings. 65% have beat estimates while 10% missed. Guidance has been similarly strong. Apartments, malls, data centers, and manufactured housing have reported strong results.

Amazon’s presence continues to loom over many real estate sectors. Amazon’s dominance and political influence have allowed it to receive tax breaks and other subsidies that smaller retailers can’t match. GDP beat expectations, rising 3% in the third quarter despite negative contributions from the residential and nonresidential investment sectors. Consumer spending and business investment were strong. New home sales topped estimates, but the overall trend remains weak. New home sales are higher by just 1% over the past six months compared to the same period in 2016.

