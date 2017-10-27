Competition From Amazon Not A Reason To Sell Etsy

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has seen a drop in its stock price due to concerns about new efforts by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to invade their space. These were over-blown and this represents a good opportunity to pick up stock prior to Q3 earnings release on 6th November. Etsy's international growth potential has been under-estimated and should be a driver for future revenue growth.

The Amazon Threat.

When Amazon announced recently it was buying Whole Foods for US$13.7 billion, the stock price of the grocery sector in the USA took a hit. Something somewhat similar has happened since Amazon announced a new initiative in the space currently partly occupied by Etsy. Initially Etsy's stock price fell 6.8% although it has recovered somewhat since.

The new initiative takes the form of the "Amazon Handmade Gift Shop". It is targeted particularly at "celebratory events" such as weddings. This is a sector that Etsy have stated they are themselves targeting. Amazon first launched their "Handmade" site in 2015. It seems it has not been particularly successful, and Etsy has continued its growth path since the Amazon launch.

The over-reaction to the Amazon move is centered on some mis-conceptions. Firstly and most importantly, Etsy has good international growth potential. Amazon's real strength lies in the domestic U.S. market. Recent moves by Amazon to penetrate Asian markets have not been very successful, partly because of the strength there of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

For instance, there are 660 million people in S-E Asia, whose economies are generally growning strongly and have a youth dynamic. It has been forecast that the S-E Asia e-commerce market will be worth US$88 billion by 2025. It was worth just US$8 billion in 2015. Alibaba has expanded rapidly in this market, mainly through its US$2 billion purchase of on-line retailer Lazada. Amazon meanwhile has just the one operation in S-E Asia, recently set up in Singapore after a lot of delays.

Secondly, Amazon so far has not been very successful at penetrating Etsy's market. Figures are not broken down but "Handmade" seems to have had limited impact.

Thirdly, "celebratory events" are only just one of Etsy's concentrations. CEO Josh Silverman had stated at the last earnings call that the company was concentrating on "celebrations, gifting and style". That really covers everything which one might use Etsy for anyway.

The revenue figures bear this out. Taking 12 month revenue growth for the past two years, Amazon has achieved revenue growth of 40.2%, Etsy has achieved revenue growth of 44.9%. The stock price also bears this out. Amazon launched "Handmade" in October 2015. Etsy's stock price has been on the rise since January 2016, after falling precipitously following their IPO.

Etsy's Progress.

Etsy's improvement is shown by its stock price over the past year as per the graph below:

In my article in June, I emphasised the progress Etsy was making under its new CEO. This included increases in revenue, in gross merchandise sales and in active users.

Despite the recent blip, the stock price has still shown good improvement since my recommendation to buy a few months ago, as illustrated below:

Over the course of the last 3 months, company insiders have bought a net 61,321 shares. Insider buying and selling figures always have to be treated with some caution, but all else being equal this can be considered a bullish factor. Shares outstanding are at 118.3 million and 80% is held by institutions. Short interest is quite high at 4.7%

There has been much talk of Etsy being a possible take-over target. That can be taken as a potential bullish factor for the stock price. Currently its Enterprise Value is US$1.6 billion as against its market cap of US$1.9 billion. This is partly a reflection of the company's strong cash position.

Etsy has a very loyal customer base. As more and more companies enter the e-commerce space, this is a strong attraction. Similarly there have been rumours that the company might be taken private, as my previous article detailed.

Not everyone has liked the new CEO's concentration on hard-nosed capitalism. This contrasts starkly with its previous more alternative life-style feel. The new paradigm looks to be doing well for company performance though. There has been a large amount of "corporate restructuring". This can mainly be translated as firing a lot of employees. Some savings have also been made in regards to the company's lavish headquarters building in New York.

The question still remains as to whether the company will be able to maintain its "authenticity" long-term if it becomes just one more Internet market-place. Its previous mantra of being a "values aligned business" is somewhat called into question now. Its social element is what allowed it to grow in a market where the much larger Amazon and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are strong.

Etsy Financials.

Q3 earnings are due out on 6th November. Consensus earnings per share from analysts are US$0.06 with a low of US$0.02 and a high of US$0.12. In my opinion, the key metric to watch out for in the results call is international business. As per the Q2 2017 results, in the first 6 months of the year, international revenues increased by 36%. This compares with an increase in domestic revenues of 14%.

As of 30th June total revenue stood at US$195.5 million and international revenue at US$53.5 million. So international revenue was 27% of the total, up from 23% the previous year. This needs to be seen to be continuing to increase when Q3 results come out.

One can argue that there is an apparent glass ceiling for "arts and crafts" in the U.S. market. Internationally there is still huge growth potential. Growing affluence will drive the arts and crafts market. Additionally,many of the sellers are women who work from home. As women become more empowered around the world, especially in Asia, so more will want to contribute to Etsy.

Another thing to watch out for at the earnings call is the progress made in the new developments of "Etsy Studio" and "Shop Manager". I covered these in a previous article.

In the 6 months to 30th June, Etsy revenues increased 19% to US$198.6 million. Net income came to US$11.2 million compared to a loss of US$6.1 million in the first 6 months of 2016.

The company's financial position as per Charles Schwab figures (subscription required) is healthy. Financial leverage of 0.49 is reasonable for a small growth company. Its "current ratio" (year ahead liabilities compared to cash in hand) at 4.26 is very healthy. Its "quick ratio" concerning its ability to pay short-term debt at 4.10 is also very healthy. Its long-term debt at US$6.19 million has been reduced substantially over the previous years' figures. Debt to capital and long-term debt to equity have both been substantially reduced this year.

Q3 results should benefit from two factors. Firstly the cost reductions should have more impact on net income by this quarter. This should combine with the continuing growth in sales to paint a promising picture.

On valuation metrics Etsy is not exactly under-valued. For instance as per Charles Schwab figures, in comparison to the S & P United States BMI Information technology sector:

Price to Tangible Book = 7.01 (S & P = 5.27)

Price to Sales = 4.70 (S & P = 3.68).

These figures are acceptable if you regard Etsy as still being a real growth company. The details from Charles Schwab below support this idea:

Conclusion.

The successful companies in the Internet era have been able to offer a vision, fast growth and access to financing. The financing picture remains sound. The arts and crafts vision is still in place. Growth looks set to continue. So Etsy seems to have all three in place. As long as it can keep its arts and crafts "authenticity", international business should maintain its growth for some years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.