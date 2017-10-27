Citigroup: The Risks Are Growing

Stock markets have taken some twists and turns now that the summer trading season is over and investors focused on dividends should be watching the banking sector for the next clues to profitability. In terms of volatility, stocks like Citigroup (C) find themselves in a position where the Federal Reserve could significantly alter interest rate expectations and any major changes here could bring an end to the strong rally that is currently in place. For Citigroup, there are some real risks here, as the market has showed a clear willingness to ignore good earnings news and sell while valuations remain at elevated levels. There is a strong possibility that Citigroup has overshot its mark and is now ready to head lower as the prior rallies have far outpaced what has been posted in real revenues over the last quarter. Moreover, the stock’s meager 1.74% dividend yield is not much of a selling point when compared to names like Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC). So if we continue to see dovish policy intentions outlined by the Fed, this is an issue that could exacerbate the current selling pressure in Citigroup if investors flee to higher-yielding alternatives. Our stance here is to use rallies to establish bearish options strategies in C as a clear top now looks to be in place above the 75 level.

As one of the primary beneficiaries of the Donald Trump stock rally, Citigroup has posted YTD gains of more than 24%. This sound outperformance was based largely on the expectation that President Trump’s pro-growth agenda would lead to rising interest rates and better lending revenues for the sector. But recent comments from President Trump suggest that his opinion of current Fed Chair Janet Yellen is not as problematic as was previously thought -- and there is even reason to believe that Trump will decide to leave Yellen at her current post. This is significant because if her past performance is any indication of her future policy directions it means that the market could be in store for a period of low interest rates that extends further than previously expected.

Citigroup Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance



This would create an unfavorable earnings climate for Citigroup, which is already operating in somewhat questionable territory. Over the three-year period extending from 2014-2016, we have seen steady declines in Citigroup’s revenue numbers, and this is something that could continue without a supportive outlook from the Fed. The Q3 earnings report did show better-than-expected results in both the top-line and bottom-line figures, as the $1.42 EPS did surpass the $1.32 EPS that was expected by the consensus in analyst surveys. Revenues also showed improvements at $18.173 billion (against the $17.896 billion that was expected), but the beat was based on lowered estimates and only 2% in annualized growth. This is obviously something that does not match the performances seen in share prices and this is something that should bring cause for concern in anyone long the stock. Additionally, (and in seemingly typical fashion), trading revenues were lower by 16% as stocks, bonds, and forex have lacked the volatility needed for Citigroup to post sustainable improvements in these areas. This has not yet been reflected in the stock price, and we believe this supports the case for lower valuations in C.



Citigroup Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com



Market valuations in C have rallied strongly over the last year, but the sharp declines from above the 75 level suggest that a top is now in place for anyone still holding the stock. Given the strength of the upward momentum in C, it may be best to position with the stock using options strategies. But if you are a dividend investor that is looking for exposure within the banking sector, there are much cheaper stocks available. There are also stocks with a much more impressive dividend payout and so these are all factors that will need to be kept in mind as we are heading into next year. The consistent wildcard here is the next direction in Fed policy, and any major surprises could send share prices back into the mid-60s again in relatively short order if things do not go as originally expected. Guessing the policy intentions of President Trump can be difficult (to say the least). But it is now looking as though a hawkish Fed choice is the only thing that can save the rally in C as we head into next year -- and this is looking less and less likely as that ultimate decision draws near.



