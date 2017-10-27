Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment's (DDE) CEO Denis McGlynn on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Denis McGlynn - CEO

Tim Horne - CFO

Analysts

Operator

May I introduce your speaker for today, Denis McGlynn. Please go ahead.

Denis McGlynn

Thank you, Operator, and good morning everyone. I'm here with Tim Horne, our CFO. And after Tim reads our forward-looking statement disclaimer, we'll get underway.

Tim Horne

In order to help you understand the company and its results, we may make certain forward-looking statements. It is possible the company's actual results might differ from any predictions we make today. Additional information regarding factors that could cause such differences appear in the company's SEC filings.

Denis McGlynn

Thanks, Tim. Well, another quarterly loss I'm afraid, and for all those reasons you note out familiar, I think it's important for everyone to understand that this enterprise as a whole is profitable just not for the company. To illustrate consider this, in this third quarter the company paid out to the state and horsemen $19.5 million, while we incurred a net loss of $137,000.

In nine months this year, the company has paid out $56.4 million to the state and the horsemen while recording a net loss of $289,000 that the state's gaming revenue sharing formula is unsustainable should be apparent to everyone, and so it's not to dilute the clarity of these facts, I'm going to refrain from any further comment in the hope that any media coverage of this call will focus on the urgent need for a reset of the state's gaming revenue sharing formula.

Tim is going to go over the financials for you now. So, over to you, Tim.

Tim Horne

Thanks, Denis. If you look at the third quarter statement of earnings, you will see our total revenues of $45.1 million were down just over 4%, compared to the third quarter of last year.

Gaming revenues, which consist of slot and table win, and to a lesser extent sports betting and iGaming win and horseracing commissions also decreased just over 4% compared to last year to about $39.5 million, largely the result of lower slot play and lower table game hold percentage.

Our slot win was down just over 4% compared to last year. As we mentioned last quarter MGM's National Harbor property is obviously doing well, and it's increased the competitiveness in this crowded market. Our table win was down little more than 7% with the hold percentage that was 1.5 lower than last year offsetting a drop that was almost identical to the third quarter of last year.

Regarding our operating profits, we again did a decent job keeping expenses down in the quarter but with the lower volumes these gaming tax rates simply did not work and our gaming margins were 4.2% versus 5.5% last year.

Other operating revenues which are net of promotional allowances of approximately $5.1 million this year versus $5 million last year consist of the cash hotel, food and beverage and other miscellaneous revenues and they were down just under 4% compared to last year and almost $5.6 million.

Primarily lower from lower concert and cash services revenues this quarter. That's slightly lower revenue lead to lower gross profit and margins for the non-gaming activities compared with last year. Our hotel occupancy was just over 89% versus just over a 91% last year and our pure cash rate of $128 for the third quarter was a little higher than the third quarter of last year.

G&A expenses were up $58,000 compared to last year primarily from higher benefits costs and franchise taxes. So our EBITDA for the quarter was $2.1 million which is about $3 million for the third quarter of 2016 that decrease is essentially from most areas. But primarily lower slot volume, lower bank with business during the quarter. Interest expense of $217,000 was almost identical to last year from lower average borrowings offset by slightly higher rates.

And as you can see we had a net loss for the quarter of $137,000 or $0.00 per diluted share compared with net earnings of $520,000 or $0.02 per diluted share last year. Regarding a tax balance sheet you'll see our total debt was $21.5 million at September 30 was reduced by a $1.5 million this quarter.

The credit facility expires September 30, 2018 and as such that's classified as current on this balance sheet. On the cash flow statement for the nine months ended September 30, you'll see that our operating cash for the nine months was just over $4.5 million which is lower than last year partially from the lower earnings but also from the timing of other payments.

We had $1.764 million of capital expenditures through the nine month period and we paid down $3.75 million of debt through nine months. Our expectations for total capital spending in 2017 remains in the $2.5 million range.

That concludes our prepared remarks in our third quarter call. Thank you for your interest.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Operator

That concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

