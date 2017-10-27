Morningstar's Mirage And GE's Kitchen Sink Quarter - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

The WSJ's "Morningstar mirage" article is sending shockwaves through the mutual fund industry and Morningstar's (MORN) stock, but does it tell the whole story? A new CEO is in charge at GE (GE), and after reporting awful Q3 earnings, he is cutting corporate jets and taking names. Will it have an impact or is it too little too late to boost the struggling conglomerate?

Andrew Walker and Chris DeMuth Jr host a fifteen-minute podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher, or audioBoom. If you missed the previous episode, please listen to Peltz Proxies Procter And Netflix's Spending Binge. If you have a question, please email us at podcast@rangeleycapital.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then my position might change. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links.