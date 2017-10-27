What GNC's Management Did Wrong

This is a brief update piece to discuss GNC Holdings' (GNC) Q3 2017 earnings results and conference call. I will explain why GNC's stock got dinged by 18% on 16 million shares traded. The reason GNC's stock got taken to the woodshed yesterday was twofold: they were evasive on conference call regarding A) the debt refinancing strategy and timeline and B) they didn't reveal a strong partnership plan for China. The underlying operating results were fine and very close to consensus estimates. Moreover, when there are 23.6 million shares short (as of October 13, 2017), the marginal buyer or seller sets the price. That marginal seller happens to be the hedge funds that are pressing their bets, as the buy side hasn't been courted by GNC's management team. So quite simply, despite tangible progress and Robert Moran's bold turnaround proving deft, management needs to stop drinking the Kool Aid and get its act together. That in a nut shell is why GNC get dinged.

Now, as for some of the persnickety public site comments (directed at me), I have never sold a share of GNC. Just to remind readers, I didn't sell any shares on April 19th at $9.50, nor on July 28th at nearly $11, nor on September 15th or 18th when shares briefly crossed $10 again. So I'm still long my original 3,000 shares with a cost basis of $8.56, and yesterday, I found some money at the bottom of my couch seat cushions to buy another 725 shares of GNC, at $7.25. So for the record, I'm now long 3,725 shares with a cost basis of $8.30. This has always been viewed as an investment based on a turnaround, not trying to capture a quick 20% or 30% and ride a short squeeze.

Let me explain why despite management's missteps I fully expect this stock to trade back into the mid teens or higher depending on trajectory and continued momentum of the turnaround.

By the way, here are the housekeeping details of actual vs. consensus estimates.

Bloomberg Consensus estimates:

So ahead of the quarterly print, analyst expectations were calling for EPS of $0.33, revenue of $614.4 million, and EBITDA of $62 million. Also, estimates were modeling positive 2.0% same store sales.

GNC posted adjusted EPS of $0.32 and revenue of $609.5 million. So revenue missed by $5 million or less than 1% of consensus and $0.01 per share in EPS is $680K.

Solving for adjusted EBITDA is a little more complicated. Based on my math I show the following components:

Net income of $21.463 million, plus D&A of $12.834 million, plus amortization of debt of $3.291 million, plus taxes of $2.6 million, plus interest expense of $16.3 million or $56.49 million. However, there is some noise in that net income had a $5.953 million item for reduction in valuation allowance on DTA.

Candidly, I don't have the adjusted EBITDA number that will be used for debt covenant calculations. That said, it was pretty close to the $62 million consensus figure.

Source: GNC Q3 2017 press release

Here is EPS.

Here is Revenue

Here is EBITDA

In terms of positives and "green shoots"

As I closely read today's earnings release and then read the earnings conference call, I wanted to take a step back and assess GNC's business at a higher aerial vantage point. In doing so, I dug through today's and past 10-Qs and 10-Ks and then data entered this segment information.

There are a few important takeaways for me.

Most importantly, and for the time being, Amazon has definitely set in motion a "race to the bottom" in the United States and Canada. For perspective, the U.S. and Canadian business, as of September 30, 2017, consists of 3,468 company owned stores and 1,126 franchised stores. So despite GNC's inherent advantage over its chief specialty rivals, Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) which only has 775 stores and the online only Bodybuilding.com, operating income margins have compressed from 12.4% in Q3 2016 to 5.9% in Q3 2017. Let's think about that for a second, despite nearly 6X store footprint advantage (4,594 vs. 775) and the higher margins associated with operating margins from franchise fees, operating income was only 5.9%. Moreover, that segment operating income is before the $25.6 million unallocated corporate costs, interest expenses and taxes.

So at face value, you might think that this is terrible. Yet, I don't see it that way. I view it that this all but ensures that VSI and Bodybuilding.com are not going to make it. In other words, it appears, there aren't enough gross margin dollars, at this level of intensity, for VSI or Bodybuilding.com to remain going concerns.

As I have said in the past, in FY 2016, VSI did $1.289 billion in revenue and Bodybuilding.com (vitalize) did nearly $400 million in revenue. GNC should be able to siphon away market share from them both.

Per VSI's Q2 2017 earnings call:

Our private label brand penetration is up 95 basis points in the quarter to 23.5% with particular strength in categories like True Athlete and ProBioCare.

And by the way, Bodybuilding.com isn't vertically integrated.

For perspective, per today's GNC Q3 2017 earnings call:

Our system-wide domestic GNC brand percentage year-to-date through September was 44%, down from our 2016 mix of 46%. However, we saw improvement in Q3 to 45%. As Ken mentioned earlier, our focus on improving our GNC brand mix should improve margins going forward. Each 100 basis-point improvement in mix drives 1 to $3 million in incremental margin.

Of course, with our own private labeled products, the gross margins are higher.

Also, we need to think about the fact that there is very little margin in sports nutrition given Amazon's "race to the bottom" tactics. Bodybuilding.com's business is really about sports nutrition. So for the time being, this category is a bit of a loss leader and user of inventory capital, as you can't afford to lose customer traffic and market share by not carrying these products.

My next point is that GNC's International segment is entirely franchised. With 2,075 stores, and TTM operating income of $60.9 million and with 35.5% margins to boot, this very important for GNC. Moreover, look at the nice top line growth led by Chinese E-Commerce growth.

Per today's press release:

Revenues in the International segment increased $8.0 million, or 19.3%, to $49.1 million in the current quarter compared with $41.1 million in the prior year quarter. Revenues from the China business increased by $4.8 million in the current quarter compared with the prior year quarter and revenues from international franchisees increased by $2.8 million. Operating income increased $2.1 million, or 14.3%, to $16.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $14.7 million in the prior year quarter. Operating income was 34.2% of segment revenue in the current quarter compared with 35.7% in the prior year quarter.

And then finally, to wrap my thoughts on this chart, since GNC is vertically integrated, the manufacture segment is steady operating income generator. (Here is another look at the chart, so you don't have to scroll back and forth.)

Next, let's look at the Q3 2017 release:

Same-Store Sales

The first positive same-store sales in quite some time. Yes, consensus was for 2.0% and GNC only posted 1.3%. However, on the call, management cited three factors:

If you are looking for green shoots, note that, July and August comps were up nearly 3%. On the call, they said October is tracking nicely (see below).

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, we note that our business is not meaningfully impacted by the success or failure of the holiday season. October is almost behind us and our top line performance to-date has been very consistent with the third quarter. Our transaction comps have tracked low double digits and our same-store sales excluding continuing impact from hurricanes and the account activations I mentioned earlier, is tracking at levels consistent with July and August. We expect a meaningfully positive overall comp in the fourth quarter; gross profit should range from 31% to 32% and SG&A from 24% to 25% as a percent of revenue.

Cash flow

For the first nine months of 2017, cash flow before changes to working capital was $143.4 million vs. $192.1 million (first nine months of 2016).

With inventories being down $48.8 million, since December 31, 2016, GNC has paid its account payables faster ($19.7 million) and differed revenue and accrued liabilities negative impacted working capital by $18.8 million. So positive changes to working capital are only about $6 million. GNC's management should be able to reap positive working capital changes.

So despite the debt refinancing uncertainty as well as lack of clarity on a China strategy, free cash flow of $124.8 million is pretty impressive. That said, even though, no one realistically thought GNC could hit the $250 million FCF, it gave the shorts an excuse to question management's credibility. This was an unforced error. It is now more than priced in.

Another subtle positive is that the sale of Lucky Vitamin for a disappointing $7.1 million should help gross margins as that division's nine-month operating income was negative $0.1 million and even with maybe $85 million in annualized sales (the press release cited $66.2 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2017), maybe $20 - $30 million of inventory dollars can get freed up.

Onto the more qualitative aspects of the call:

The Company continues to take steps to improve the customer experience through technology to make it easier for store associates to engage with the customer. For example, the tablets can now be used by store associates to enroll customers into the loyalty programs and facilitate product recommendations supporting customer regimens.

During two recent channel checks, I definitely noticed that the employees are offering to help you redeem your points in the store. The old two-step activation process was way too complicated for the average person and may have resulted in lost sales or customer perception.

Nine million myGNC Rewards members and 585,000 Pro Access members is pretty solid and speaks to the forward progress. Again, Moran playing calling, has been good.

Also, it is a longer term positive that they responded to negative feedback that overly ambition Pro Access membership signups were hurting employee morale and too short sighted.

See below:

Takeaway

I am hoping Robert Moran is engineering a Tom Brady-like comeback. It is: "time, time, time.....for some action" on the debt refinancing and strategic partnership. The overly ambitious $250 million FCF was an unforced error, as the market never believed it, so GNC never got credit for it and it hurts buy side credibility. It could have been an internal goal, but even the great Robert Moran makes mistakes. Finally, despite the mistakes, there are lots of really smart capitalists in China and Asia. Go spend some time with them. GNC Pittsburgh needs to lose their arrogance and drink the Andy Grove mindset of productive paranoia. Moreover, they need to start courting the buy side and find the right Chinese partnership. This stock is a double, triple, "if" management pivots and executes.