Alphabet Is Back On The Saddle Again

As an investor, it is good to see Google's parent Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) once again deliver a strong quarter across the board. Even as acquisition costs continued to tick up, the company used cost discipline to help drive a sizable earnings beat.

Credit: Google

Let's start with the numbers. Alphabet delivered revenues of $27.8 billion, surprisingly logging the company's most aggressive top-line growth since 4Q13. The YOY strength seems to have come from the right combination of (1) resilient aggregate paid clicks that, while not record breaking, remained healthy; and (2) total CPC (cost-per-click) that, despite being down quite a bit YOY, was significantly better than I expected and five percentage points above last quarter's -23% decline. Other Bets and non-ad ventures (including cloud, play and hardware) also did remarkably well this quarter.

But with total company cost of revenues growing at a faster pace than sales, understandably so as TAC (traffic acquisition cost) remains rich on the back of mobile search and programmatic momentum, Alphabet had to find bottom-line upside elsewhere. In a display of solid management discipline and unlike what we had seen last quarter, all operating cost categories grew at a slower pace than revenues, with G&A down an impressive -13%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Comparing the results of the quarter with my expectations, I was pleased to see some of the concerns around TAC and CPC have less of an impact on the company's financials and play less of a role on market sentiment. I believe those who choose to invest in Alphabet should come to terms with the idea that both key metrics are likely to remain under pressure due to the growth trends (e.g. shift to mobile) on the ad side of the business. But that even so, Alphabet is still fully capable of delivering strong bottom-line results while maintaining top-line momentum.

My thoughts on the stock

Following the robust beat, it does not impress me that GOOG has been trading up by more than 6% intraday this Friday. Those who pay more attention to chart trends than I do will notice that GOOG has breached the $1,000/share mark for the first time ever, after bumping into but never surpassing the mark in the recent past.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Alphabet - GOOG 33.0x 19.0% 1.7x Facebook (FB) 32.9x 27.3% 1.2x Microsoft (MSFT) 26.5x 9.7% 2.7x Apple (AAPL) 14.5x 9.9% 1.5x

More importantly to me, fundamentals seem to support the case for an investment in the company. The ad business has been performing very well, and Alphabet's management team has been leveraging that performance to produce even stronger bottom line results by being very diligent with operating costs.

Keeping my longer-term view on GOOG but also appreciating the company's short-term performance, I continue to be an optimist. I remain invested in the company, and believe shares will more likely continue to rise above $1,000 than dip back into triple-digit territory.

