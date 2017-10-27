CVS And Aetna: Tie-Up Could Lead To The Future Of Medical Care

The move would be a headwind for CVS's cash flow in the near term, but it would be well positioned to be a dominant player for the foreseeable future.

Pharmacies and suppliers have been under pressure by reports that Amazon is looking to enter the business.

Rumors are swirling that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is in talks to acquire Aetna, Inc. (NYSE:AET). The move is clearly a reaction to the looming threat of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering the pharmacy market, a threat made more real by recent news that Amazon has been granted pharmaceutical wholesale distributor licenses in several states. If the merger were to go through, CVS would gain an edge over competitors in the race to own a rapidly consolidating healthcare market.

Consolidation is Already Here

The news of CVS looking to enter the insurance business comes just a week after it signed a five-year deal to help Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) start up its own Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM) IngenioRx, a deal that starts in 2020 and runs through 2024. The trend is clearly towards consolidation in the PBM market, as UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) already offers PBM services through its Optum platform. CVS acquired Caremark in 2007, showing that it is able to anticipate trends in the PBM business before many others.

Further moves to be vertically integrated make sense given that recent mergers between insurance giants were scuttled on anti-trust concerns. Removing middlemen in the complicated network of health services will be one of the major opportunities to drive costs out of the healthcare system.

CVS, The One-Stop Shop

CVS started down the healthcare consolidation road some time ago. It introduced its first walk-in clinic concept in 2000. Now branded MinuteClinic, there are over 1,100 locations co-located with CVS pharmacies.

The clinics offer CVS a sticky customer base, as many patients with an urgent medical need are likely to pick up their prescription at the pharmacy located right next to the clinic. Amazon has built its retail business around the convenience of quick delivery, but it doesn't get much more convenient than picking up your prescription right after it is written.

Should the merger go through, CVS would be able to offer a single platform for patients to manage most of their healthcare. The convenience of having a national network of clinics will not be lost on anyone who has required medical care while traveling. The ubiquitous nature of CVS locations would also help address one of the major limitations of the HMO insurance format, which is often very regional in nature.

With front of store sales declining, CVS may look to convert more of its retail footprint to MinuteClinic space. The space could also be used to incorporate lab services, a move that would serve to further consolidate the healthcare supply chain. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is already heading down this path with the recent announcement that it will partner with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to offer testing services in select clinics.

Source: CVS 10-Q

CVS Endgame

All of this could lead to CVS controlling a large swath of primary patient care in the United States, a sort of national concierge medical service. If pressures to rein in healthcare costs finally become reality, CVS could have both scale and integration to help weather the storm and would have a first-mover advantage. One major question is if regulators will allow the tie-up, which may take some time to sort out.

To get the deal through, the company could trumpet the major benefits of the deal to consumers. There is certainly the opportunity for greater continuity of care for patients, a key to quality care. Having the insurer and the pharmacy/provider working together will also help to drive out cost, as there will be less need to deal with price negotiations and dealing with the claim denial game.

Financing the Future

CVS currently has a reasonable amount of leverage, with financial debt at 2.3 times EBITDA. The company is also a prodigious cash generator, having cash from operations of $11.5 billion over the last 12 months. These resources will be necessary for CVS to undergo the transformation that it has in mind, especially if it wants to expand its MinuteClinic footprint to all of its stores.

CVS Financial Debt to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

I am currently a CVS shareholder and view the potential acquisition of Aetna as a positive development for the long term. However, there could be significant short-term headaches, such as lower cash flow generation due to integration costs and possible further investments in MinuteClinics. There is also a risk that the company will have to pay a breakup fee in the event that the merger does not go through. I intent to maintain my position and will wait for further clarity regarding the Aetna deal before looking to add to my position.

What are your thought on the deal? Will it be enough to dissuade Amazon from entering the market? To see more of my coverage, click the follow button at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This column is meant to stimulate thought and discussion and should not be considered investment advice.