LEO Satellite Pioneer Orbcomm's IoT Gambit: Grow Now, Profit Later

A new constellation and significant acquisitions have nearly tripled revenue in the past 5 years.

An age of technological transformation between vision and reality rendered the network not cost-effective when finally operational.

Ahead of its time in the 1980s, Orbcomm envisioned a lightweight global satellite system to provide worldwide Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication -- IoT in today's jargon.

(Courtesy: SpaceFlightNow and SpaceNews)

LEO constellations were first envisioned in the 1980s as an alternative to the Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites which, up to that time, were the standard for satellite communication and observation. As telecommunications technology grew, entrepreneurs envisioned a "connected world." LEO constellations promised a much less costly approach - smaller, assembly line production of satellites rather than custom crafting; less costly launches; a more focused business model.

Conceived by Orbital Sciences Corporation in the late 1980s, Orbcomm (ORBC) first validated the LEO constellation concept with successful test launches in 1992. These tests provided the basis for the first application with the FCC for the concept in 1990. Equity investment followed.

The Orbcomm satellite presents a svelte profile, not only to the traditional GEO satellites weighing up to and over 4,000 lbs but also to fellow LEO pioneer Iridium's satellites at 1,500 lbs. Orbcomm's first generation weighed in at only 93 lbs. And, working within the constraints of the system, the 2nd generation ups that modestly to 176 lbs. and 253 lbs. The initial constellation numbered 35 and covered much, but not all, of the globe.

(Courtesy SpaceNews)

This should be our first clue that the primary use of the network will be different than other of the LEO Pioneers - Iridium (IRDM) and Globalstar (GSAT) - which focused on telephony.

The capabilities of the communications network confirm this impression. A typical text message is relayed within 6 minutes according to the company. The average data payloads are adequate for sending GPS position data or simple sensor readings. "The Orbcomm satellite network is best suited for users who send small amounts of data. To avoid interference, terminals are not permitted to be active more than 1% of the time, and thus they may only execute a 450ms data burst twice every 15 minutes. The latency inherent in Orbcomm's network design prevents it from supporting certain safety-critical applications." Thus, the origin of the satellite-based Internet of Things (IoT) communication.

2nd Generation

The 2nd generation of the constellation enhances the performance, but not the nature, of the original design. "Each OG2 satellite will offer up to six times the data access and up to twice the transmission rate of an existing OG1 satellite. Each OG2 satellite is the equivalent of six OG1 satellites, providing faster message delivery, larger message sizes and better coverage at higher latitudes, while significantly increasing network capacity." The cost of each 2nd generation satellite is around $6.5 million - plus a launch cost of about $2 million - a far cry from NASA's billion dollar GEO satellites.

The 2nd generation made its debut in 2012 inauspiciously - a failure in a first stage engine placed the satellite in too low of an orbit. The other 17 were launched in 2014 and 2015. As of August 2017, only 12 of the 18-second generation OG2 satellites were operational. With Orbcomm's technology, this doesn't result in dropped communications, simply greater latency and lower capacity of the entire network. The upgrade has enhanced the network as a whole and has provided a more attractive platform for its growing customer base.

Business Model

Currently, Orbcomm operates an LEO satellite constellation of 31 units with ground communications infrastructure. The business use fits well with its network. It offers industrial M2M/IoT communications to monitor and control:

fixed and mobile assets for the government,

oil and gas,

maritime,

transportation,

and heavy equipment,

through its satellite constellation and ground communications network. It serves such corporations as Caterpillar Inc., John Deere, Komatsu Limited, Volvo Construction Equipment, J. B. Hunt, Canadian National Railways, Swift Transportation, Target, Tropicana, Tyson Foods, AT&T, USPS, Walmart and Werner Enterprises.

In addition to network upgrade, "Orbcomm has spent the past six years aggressively acquiring small-market competitors across the communications solutions spectrum to transform itself into a vertically-integrated, full-service platform provider of asset tracking solutions." (Ariel Small Cap Deep Value Portfolio Quarterly Commentary)

The Future of IoT

"Smart machines" are the wave of the future. The latest manufacturing trend augments equipment of all kinds with a computer and wireless technology to monitor operation and communication with the outside world. Automatically monitoring the wear on brake pads, autonomous vehicles, and cars that communicate with each other, sensing technology integrated into complex machinery to detect signs of failure, are all requirements which, when addressed, promise a safer world and ultimately a more cost-effective product manufacture.

In a sense, current technology and business awareness fulfill Orbcomm's initial vision 30 years ago. The company fully intends to ride the wave of IoT into the future.

ORBC Stock

(Courtesy TradingView)

ORBC Financials

Valuation/Profitability/Liquidity Ratios

P/E P/S P/B GM NM ROA ROE D/E Quick Short -31.97 3.14 2.09 27.47 -12.59 -4.55% -8.10% .52 1.29 5%

In Millions

Category 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sales/Revenue 64.50 74.21 96.24 178.29 186.74 COGS (-D&A) 25.77 31.93 48.68 89.85 92.64 D&A 4.82 6.00 10.86 26.01 42.80 Gross Income 33.91 36.28 36.70 62.43 51.30 SG&A Expense 24.62 29.08 36.05 53.07 54.02 Unusual Expense 9.13 1.51 4.91 16.58 11.76 EBIT after Unusual Exp. 0.16 5.70 -4.26 -16.58 -14.48 Interest Expense 0.06 0.08 0.15 5.24 9.09 Capitalized Int Expense 0.24 4.56 4.71 4.69 0.74 Net Income 8.74 4.60 -4.68 -13.25 -23.51 EBITDA 14.12 13.21 11.51 35.37 40.08 Net Operating Cash Flow 13.95 8.75 3.20 26.08 28.93 Free Cash Flow -22.63 -28.54 -42.34 -43.93 0.50 Long Term Debt 5.08 45.00 151.39 147.79 148.65 Basic/Diluted Shares 46.64 47.42 56.68 70.42 70.91

Per Share

Category 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 EPS 0.19 0.10 -0.08 -0.19 -0.33

(Courtesy of MarketWatch ORBCOMM Inc.)

A Tale of Two Companies

To help make sense of the company's operations in the wake of such dramatic growth, it's helpful to parse the financial statement. It is a bit puzzling that increased revenue has led to decreased profit.

What we'll find is that Orbcomm is really 2 different companies in a symbiotic relationship. It has aggressively developed relationships with manufacturers to custom-design and manufacture devices to integrate into their products. It not only sells the communication services, it has a major stake in manufacturing. How that relates to the service side is critical to understand the impact of the company's growth.

"Our proprietary satellite-based communications system is typically characterized by high initial capital expenditures and relatively low marginal costs for providing service."

This should be typical of all communication networks, from AT&T to our current satellite focus. But, we note that from 2012 to 2016, while revenues have increased 189.5%, the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) have increased 259.5%. Clearly a puzzling result.

"We primarily sell IoT telematics devices and modems that we design and build with contract manufacturers. Each IoT device and modem will have engineering costs, manufacturing costs, warehousing and shipping costs and inventory management costs."

Orbcomm works closely with its customers to develop custom solutions to their requirements. These tend to be tailored to the particular characteristics of the Orbcomm communications network and also tend not to be industry-standard solutions. In order to grow its higher-margin communications service business, the company has to invest significantly in the development of equipment that has a low margin.

(Courtesy Orbcomm Investor Relations 2017)

Let's break that growth into Service and Product categories.

Revenue

Category 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Change Service Revenues 49,026 55,957 59,695 99,973 112,881 135% Product Sales 15,472 18,255 36,547 78,320 73,863 377%

COGS Millions

Category 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Change Costs of Service 16,930 19,806 20,339 34,109 37,913 123% Costs of Product Sales 9,956 13,736 28,345 56,413 55,037 453%

So, while Service revenue has grown dramatically, Product revenue has grown twice as fast, and the cost of products even faster.

As we would anticipate from the nature of a communications network, Service gross margin is consistent across the years, during a 135% increase in Service revenue.

However, Product Sales GM is consistently at about half or lower than Service. And, in 2013, with the development of products to accommodate new customers, Product GM dropped significantly and has not returned to its former levels.

Gross Margin

Category 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Service 65.5% 64.6% 65.9% 65.9% 66.4% Product Sales 35.7% 24.8% 22.4% 28.0% 25.5%

Product sales continue to increase and represent a leading indicator for service revenue.

(Courtesy Orbcomm Investor Relations 2017)

The Revenue figures from 2015-16 - show the benefits of this investment. Product sales actually slowed, while total revenue continued to climb another 13%. Any amount of Product Sales will increase the service revenue in quarters and years following.

Service Revenue return on Product

But, the return that the company receives on its devices -- limited to infrequent and small packets of information -- is significantly less than its LEO satellite telephone competitors.

Iridium's average service revenue per device - encompassing a broad range of voice and data services - is $515/yr. An estimate of Orbcomm's - on a more narrow range of M2M devices -- is $160/yr. So, the ramp-up in revenue is slower and remains lower through the life of the product compared to its competitors.

Truly Multimodal Solutions

"We use as part of our solution, as well as resell network connectivity for two other satellite networks and seven terrestrial network partners. Reselling network connectivity typically involves a cost for each device connected to the network system and the amount paid to each provider will vary."

Orbcomm does offer a truly multimodal service, and this distinguishes itself from its other LEO competitors which promote their satellite services over other partnered communication networks. On this basis the company can track containers, truck trailers, automobiles, ships, and when using terrestrial services, often a lower cost to customers.



(Courtesy Orbcomm Investor Relations 2017)

Here, Orbcomm provides a significant competitive advantage for IoT over its companions in the LEO space.

Growth through Acquisition

The asset tracking market apparently is rather fragmented. A lot of ad hoc, industry- and company-specific solutions have been created in what probably started out as job shops. In addition to the acquisitions noted above, the company has completed an additional three in the first sixth months of 2017.

I haven't analyzed the acquisitions in fine detail. But, here are a couple of notes. Stock issuance plays a significant role in the process, with cash also applied. The benefit is that the owners of the acquired companies still have an interest in their operations under new ownership.

Issuing stock also dilutes the stake of existing stockholders. Outstanding shares have increased 52% -- from 46.64 million to 70.91 million shares between 2012 and 2016. And, the premium which Orbcomm pays over fair value has increased goodwill to 15% of the market cap of the stock.

At the same time, operations are close to break-even on an EBIT basis, losses coming in accounting issues and interest. So, this appears to be a sustainable practice. And, the benefit of consolidating smaller groups under Orbcomm's umbrella will likely have a payoff.

The Future of IoT and Orbcomm's place in it

(Courtesy Orbcomm Investor Relations 2017)

Orbcomm has positioned itself as a key player in the IoT market -- particularly in asset tracking and simple Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) applications. Its partnership with other land-based networks gives it a small moat for simple IoT applications and this advantage will continue into the future.

Its communications network, designed 30 years ago, however, is limited, as noted, to brief and infrequent communication from various devices. Upgrades more transformative than enhancing existing performance are not financially practical. So, although the company has a small moat, it is locked into that moat for the foreseeable future. What moderates this hard limit of its satellite network is Orbcomm's increasing use of terrestrial-based cell and other networks as communication links between devices and the company's central processing. It appears that its land-based tracking will allow greater sophistication than its satellite communication.

As the IoT space has gained traction in the corporate world and greater awareness in the public, a whole new industry is emerging. The base that industry assumes is a contemporary communications landscape. And, a whole new set of protocols and standards are being developed to support the specialized demands.

Orbcomm will be able to take only partial advantage of the more sophisticated of these protocols -- as they relate to land-based tracking. Its fellow LEO communication pioneers will be better equipped in terms of a more sophisticated satellite network to support emerging protocols.

New LEO disrupters will present new competition in the market beginning with OneWorld's constellation in 2019 if all goes according to plan. It is likely that Orbcomm's small moat and the company-specific business plan will provide some protection.

Conclusion

Orbcomm, with a strong and singular focus, has achieved a leading position in the IoT communications market. Over 1.7 million "subscriber communicators" use the network on a daily basis. By contrast, and with a broader portfolio of M2M capability, Globalstar has a total of 572,000, and Iridium 243,000.

The constellation refresh clearly enhanced the company's position in the market, and, coupled with acquisitions, nearly doubled revenues. After a slight pullback in 2016, coincident with a slowdown in the economy, organic growth continues apace in 2017 between 10-15%. It continues to acquire companies which expand its reach into new markets complementary to its existing portfolio.

So, for simple M2M communication on location and status based on custom corporate protocols - with asset tracking and minimal 2-way control traffic (SCADA) as a specialty -- Orbcomm has built a small moat. Its multimodal focus as well as its working relationship with customers on the non-standardized industry- or company-specific communication distinguishes the company from its nearest competitors.

But, as noted, stress on earnings accompanies revenue growth -- a corollary of that upfront design and manufacturing expense for custom hardware as well as the lower revenue (compared to voice LEO pioneers) per product unit.

Over the longer term, the communications capabilities of the satellite constellation designed 30 years ago will continue to limit the applications of its satellite technology. On the other hand, its use of terrestrial-based communication will accommodate newer protocols. Orbcomm is expanding its portfolio of land-based applications such as specialized trucking as a result. And, apparently on a sustainable operational path, the company may well grow well through this consolidation.

The stock seems fairly valued, perhaps somewhat overvalued with the current interest in technology, at present. Overall, it appears that the company has a significant runway ahead with its particular focus and increasing industry interest.

There is always the potential for a buyout, by a larger competitor in the IoT communications space, or by a new "disrupter" entrant for whom Orbcomm's spectrum is of value.

